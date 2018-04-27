Macron: The Last Multilateralist

Authord by Patrick J. Buchanan
“Together,” President Macron instructed President Trump, “we can resist the rise of aggressive nationalisms that deny our history and divide the world.”
Before Congress he denounced “extreme nationalism,” invoked the U.N., NATO, WTO, and Paris climate accord, and implored Trump’s America to come home to the New World Order.
“The United States is the one who invented this multilateralism,” Macron went on, “you are the one now who has to help preserve and reinvent it.”
His visit was hailed and his views cheered, but, on reflection, the ideas of Emmanuel Macron seem to be less about tomorrow than yesterday.
For the world he celebrates is receding into history.
The America of 2018 is coming to see NATO as having evolved into an endless U.S. commitment to go to war with Russia on behalf of a rich Europe that resolutely refuses to provide for its own defense.
Since the WTO was created in the mid-’90s, the U.S. has run $12 trillion in trade deficits; and among the biggest beneficiaries — the EU.
Under the Paris climate accord, environmental restrictions are put upon the United States from which China is exempt.
As for the U.N., is that sinkhole of anti-Americanism, the General Assembly, really worth the scores of billions we have plunged into it?
“Aggressive nationalism” is a term that might well fit Napoleon Bonaparte whose Arc de Triomphe sits on the Champs-Elysees. But does it really fit the Hungarians, Poles, Brits, Scots, Catalans and other indigenous peoples of Europe who are now using democratic methods and means to preserve a national home for the unique peoples to whom they belong?
And the United States would seem an odd place to go about venting on “aggressive nationalisms that deny our history.”
Did Macron not learn at the Lycee Henri IV in Paris or the Ecole Nationale d’Administration how the Americans acquired all that land?
General Washington, at whose Mount Vernon home Macron dined, was a nationalist who fought for six years to sever America’s ties to the nation under which he was born.
How does Macron think Andrew Jackson acquired Florida from Spain, Sam Houston acquired Texas from Mexico, and Winfield Scott and Zachary Taylor acquired the Southwest? By bartering?
Aggressive nationalism is a good synonym for the Manifest Destiny of a republic that went about relieving Spain of Cuba, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Philippines.
How does Macron think the “New World” was conquered and colonized if not by aggressive British, French and Spanish nationalists determined to impose their rule upon weaker indigenous tribes?
Was it not nationalism that broke up the USSR into 15 nations?
Was not the Zionist movement that resurrected Israel in 1948, and, in 1967, captured the West Bank, and then annexed East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, a manifestation of aggressive nationalism?
Macron is an echo of that George H.W. Bush who, in Kiev in 1991, warned Ukrainians against the “suicidal nationalism” of declaring independence from the Russian Federation.
“Aggressive nationalisms … divide the world,” warns Macron.
Well, yes, they do, which is why we have now 194 members of the U.N., rather than the original 50. Is this a problem?
“Together,” said Macron, “we will build a new, strong multilateralism that defends pluralism and democracy in the face of ill winds.”
Macron belongs to a political class that sees open borders and free trade thickening and tightening the ties of dependency, and eventually creating a One Europe, whose destiny his crowd will forever control.
But if his idea of pluralism is multiracial, multiethnic, multicultural nations, with a multilateral EU overlord, he is describing a future that tens millions of Europeans believe means the death of the nations that give meaning to their lives.
And they will not go gentle into that good night.
In America, too, millions have come to recognize that there is a method to the seeming madness of open borders. Name of the game: dispossessing the deplorables of the country they love.
With open borders and mass migration of over a million people a year into the USA, almost all of them peoples of color from Third World countries who vote 70-90 percent Democratic, the left is foreclosing the future. The left is converting the greatest country of the West into what Teddy Roosevelt called a “polyglot boarding house for the world.” And in that boarding house the left will have a lock on the presidency.
With the collaboration of co-conspirators in the media, progressives throw a cloak of altruism over the cynical seizure of permanent power.
For, as the millions of immigrants, here legally and illegally, register, and the vote is extended to prison inmates, ex-cons and 16-year-olds, the political complexion of America will come to resemble San Francisco.
End goal: Ensure that what happened in 2016, when the nation rose up and threw out a despised establishment, never happens again.
Comments
Aggressive American Imperialism
1. the attempt to micromanage every nation on Earth
2. a strange compulsion to bomb people somewhere every few weeks
3. a daily tirade of threats: bluster, embargoes, tariffs and military force
4. an immense, every growing military budget with $zillion useless techno-weapons
5. space, a new frontier of death and ungodly expense
Macron is a Rothschild puppet
In reply to Aggressive American… by Deep Snorkeler
SURRENDER DOROTHY ~ (save that ZH username for poor ol Macron when he finally sees the light of day after the red pill shoved down his throat takes effect).
In reply to Macron is a Rothschild puppet by Juggernaut x2
He (like Merkel and Trudeau) work for Sauron.
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/04/17/macron-europe-migration-destiny-africa/amp/
I always thought ‘white genocide’ was an ill-advised term to describe the EU, judeo/globalist goal of making ethnic Europeans minorities in their homelands and everywhere...
But in essence.... it’s demographic assault.. its an effort to destroy Europeans as a culture and race by denigrating their rights to *persist*
The “breeding” comment should give one pause. I don’t speak French but apparently (((Sarkozy))), another Rothschild pet, explicitly talked a few years back of the state basically forcing inter-racisl breeding.
Now, I’m no white nationalist or anything and have no problem at all with interracial couples, I love Asian chicks myself.... but tens of millions of Africans and talking about ‘breeding’ together... and after Sarkozy’s (alleged) Orwellian threat?
Not cool, you guys, NOT fucking cool.
In reply to Macron is a Rothschild puppet by Juggernaut x2
Actually he's a victim of Rothschild pedophilia victim... he got "involved" with his wife (who is 24 years older) when he was 14!!!
He was then hired by the Rothschild Bank and went from a very junior position (doing Excel Spreadsheets) to full partner at 30... he's an obvious programed globalist... and no, we'll never see the videos, but he'll never forget them.
In reply to Macron is a Rothschild puppet by Juggernaut x2
exactly right. you got it! Micron is about the lowest fag slut boy you can find in france. little sucker on the titties of merkel.
In reply to Actually he's a victim of… by SRV
If people behaved they wouldn't have to be bombed. War and competition existed long before the American Empire was created. Persian, Mongol, Roman Byzantine, British, German Japenese empires all far worse than the U.S. Slaughtered millions.
In reply to Aggressive American… by Deep Snorkeler
Diversity; how do you have it, without nations? Hmmmm...
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
In reply to If people behaved they… by Quantify
Macron is nothing, a nobody on the world stage.
Only the french care slightly about anything he may utter.
Sadly for the french, France continues its century long demise from being a once great nation, to becoming a cultureless bankrupt banana republic.
In reply to Aggressive American… by Deep Snorkeler
I live in the UK and I love Trump. He will never be sucked in to the EU Marxist Global philosophy. His war cry was "Put America First". That is what any American President should do.
The European wimps want a free fucken lunch. Giving out heroine to their people to keep them happy but leaving them exposed to outside threats but who gives a shit when you are high on socialism. Putin like Trump is a nationalist, he just wants to protect his interests. The problem is with Europeans is they see wealth as a static quantity which needs to be conquered, which is their history. Americans understand that wealth has to be created.
I hope Trump kicks our arse..... just tell me so I can be at the back LOL
In reply to Aggressive American… by Deep Snorkeler
What I saw was a little french weasel use a last ditch effort to save the euro. Watch hilarity ensue.
The Euro keeps strengthening against the USD.
In reply to What I saw was a little… by sixsigma cygnu…
The Euro blows when it blows, not on your timeline.
In reply to The Euro keeps strengthening… by Juggernaut x2
Making all their exports more expensive..wah wahhhh.
In reply to The Euro keeps strengthening… by Juggernaut x2
The USD gets weaker vs the Euro and our trade deficit keeps climbing to record highs so explain the correlation.
In reply to Making all their exports… by Peterman333
I'll ask you the correlation since you made it. The euro goes up, all their sought after stuff is more expensive around the world, crippling their already badly hobbled economies, or, come to think of it, is this their true intent?
In reply to The USD gets weaker and our… by Juggernaut x2
https://tradingeconomics.com/euro-area/currency
Not looking at the last 10 years it hasn't.
In reply to The Euro keeps strengthening… by Juggernaut x2
It is quite a bit off of the lows of 1.07
In reply to https://tradingeconomics.com… by Quantify
Macron Rex, "The Last Theban"
Starring the First Lady of France as Jocasta, and Macron himself as Oedipus Tyrannus. Will he end up a wandering blind beggar? Better keep the brooches away from Brigette.
Fight Fight Fight, The Great Awakening.
Macron is nothing, a nobody on the world stage.
Only the french care slightly about anything he may utter.
Sadly for the french, France continues its century long demise from being a once great nation, to becoming a cultureless bankrupt banana republic.
No, they certainly do have culture .... a culture of pedophilia, rape and murder .... its called Islam ....
In reply to Macron is nothing, a nobody… by TheSilentMajority
Macron apparently married his mother.
While older and more sexually experienced women are obviously the desired dating partners, Macron chose to marry an accomplished whore.
Send him to Sudan splayed out with bamboo and bbq'ed.
Wonder if Macron remembers how his country tried to take over Vietnam in the 1940's and 1950's, and were perfectly aggressive recently against Syria and others? He seems like just another twisted-brained liberal trying to cope with the growing tide of world nationalism. Good thing for him, the French are really great at surrendering and they might already be doing so to Islam. He probably will disappear like the passing of wind.
Someone should give that little punk Macron a good bitch-slappin' and send him back home screaming to mommy.
"The America of 2018 is coming to see NATO as having evolved into an endless U.S. commitment to go to war with Russia on behalf of a rich Europe that resolutely refuses to provide for its own defense."
Worth noting that the peoples of Europe (as distinct from their alleged leaders) do not wish to go to war with Russia. That is very much a minority interest.
"Is the issue to be tested in the Courts or on the hustings ? Is it necessary to have a majority to restore a law that has not been revoked, to stop counterfeiting because it has taken every- body in ? Is it necessary to break the law to vindicate the law, or trust to democratic organizations, always officered in advance by the very interests they ostensibly oppose ? Is it possible to compromise with a lie by inventing new ones"
Frederick Soddy
The Role of Money.
Sorry folks but the money power just loves ballot box democracy.
It effectively created and supported it during the English civil war period.
The money power uses ancient feudal structures but not in a feudal setting.
As during feudal times lords had to manage income and costs in a nearly closed estate.
Today the international man of mystery can offload costs without consequence .
To keep people interested they give you votes and stuff.
All the French are good for , is groping " . haha .https://youtu.be/yvnkX72TprU
And here is the rest of Pat's story... And when the left has a lock on the presidency and a majority congress (as it most surely will with the rise of immigrant voters and socialistic schooling throughout America), it will also have a lock on SCOTUS appointees who will simply re-interpret constitutional rights to mean what THEY want them to mean. For example, "Oh, sorry, the Founders intended that you may only have a musket and 12 mini-balls. So turn all your other guns in or go to jail", or " Your rights are irrelevant to the will of the Federal government and unappealable." And on, and on, and on... You get the idea. This is the end game as to how the rising American Communists (aka: the liberal elite) gain the upper hand of control before implementing the government they truly want : a government of ruthless Totalitarianism.
Utube this .......
Secret City - A film about the City of London, the Corporation that runs it
WE are doing nothing because fluoride and Common Core work and because, according to Patriot Nurse, on YouTube, WE are cowards and according to Paul Craig Roberts WE are insouciant. PN and PCR are right. The fact that we have done nothing proves it.