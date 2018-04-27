"No Attacks, No Victims": Syria Chemical Attack Video Participants Speak At OPCW Briefing

Russian officials brought fifteen people to The Hague from the city of Douma, Syria, said to have been present during the alleged April 7 chemical attack - including 11-year-old Hassan Diab, who was seen in a widely-distributed video taken by the controversian NGO organization known as the "White Helmets," who filmed themselves giving Diab "emergency treatment" after the alleged incident.
“We were at the basement and we heard people shouting that we needed to go to a hospital. We went through a tunnel. At the hospital they started pouring cold water on me,” said Diab, who was featured in the video which Russia's ambassador to the Netherlands says was staged.
The boy and his family have spoken to various media outlets, who say there was no attack.
Others present during the filming of Diab's hospital "cleanup" by the White Helmets include hospital administrator Ahmad Kashoi, who runs the emergency ward.
“There were people unknown to us who were filming the emergency care, they were filming the chaos taking place inside, and were filming people being doused with water. The instruments they used to douse them with water were originally used to clean the floors actually,” Ahmad Kashoi, an administrator of the emergency ward, recalled. “That happened for about an hour, we provided help to them and sent them home. No one has died. No one suffered from chemical exposure.” -RT
Also speaking at The Hague was Halil al-Jaish, an emergency worker who treated people at the Douma hospital the day of the attack - who said that while some patients did come in for respiratory problems, they were attributed to heavy dust, present in the air after recent airstrikes, but that nobody showed signs of chemical warfare poisoning.
The hospital received people who suffered from smoke and dust asphyxiation on the day of the alleged attack, Muwaffak Nasrim, a paramedic who was working in emergency care, said. The panic seen in footage provided by the White Helmets was caused mainly by people shouting about the alleged use of chemical weapons, Nasrim, who witnessed the chaotic scenes, added. No patients, however, displayed symptoms of chemical weapons exposure, he said. -RT
Emergency paramedic Ahmad Saur who is with the Syrian Red Crescent, said that his hospital ward did not receive any patients exposed to chemical weapons the day of the alleged incident, and that all the patients either needed general medical care or help with injuries.
That said, none of these people's testimony will make it into the "official record" as it currently stands. Russia's permanent representative to the OPCW, Aleksandr Shulgin, said that the OPCW has already interviewed six alleged Douma witnesses brought to The Hague , and they won't interview any more.
“The others were ready too, but the experts are sticking to their own guidelines. They’ve picked six people, talked to them, and said they were 'completely satisfied' with their account and did not have any further questions" -Aleksandr Shulgin
Shulgin also said that "certain Western countries" accusing Russia and Syria of trying to "hide" witnesses to the attack is not true.
Meanwhile, the West - unhappy with this unexpected diversion to its narrative - has called the Russian press conference a "stunt" - with Britain and France both denouncing it as an "obscene masquerade."
“This obscene masquerade does not come as a surprise from the Syrian government, which has massacred and gassed its own people for the last seven years,” said France’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Philippe Lalliot.
"The OPCW is not a theatre," Britain's envoy to the agency, Peter Wilson, said in a statement. "Russia's decision to misuse it is yet another Russian attempt to undermine the OPCW's work, and in particular the work of its fact-finding mission investigating chemical weapons use in Syria."
In other words, the West is happy to bomb a sovereign nation based on nothing more than non-public "evidence" suspected to have been staged and provided by the White Helmets, but when actual residents of Douma show up to tell their side of it, they are condemned as an "obscene masquerade" and denied an opportunity to submit their testimony on the record. Sounds about right for the military industrial complex which if nothing else scored a few extra billion in procurement contracts thanks to the latest farcical attack on Syria.
Comments
Ask the fucking asshole Dan Rather, he will know.
False flag ? https://climateaudit.org/2018/04/24/douma-videos-and-photos/
In reply to Ask the fucking asshole Dan… by MARDUKTA
gas the puppetmasters and handlers that came to the meeting!
In reply to False flag ? https:/… by DOT
Enough with the WW3 doom porn.
Time for a more decent kind of American weekend entertainment:
Teen model Playboy CyberGirl of the Year Tahlia Paris nude photos
https://celebrity-leaks.net/tahlia-paris-nude-playboy-photos/
In reply to gas them now! by Linus2011
https://www.rt.com/news/425256-russia-wont-allow-attack-syria/
Syrian dirty war Backfires on International Media
Elijah J Magnier
https://ejmagnier.com/2018/04/25/syrian-dirty-war-backfires-on-internat…
Interview with Vanessa Beeley on RT about Media's lies:
https://twitter.com/RTUKnews/status/989876824422297601
French troops enter Syria from Iraq: report
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/french-troops-enter-syria-from-ira…
In reply to Enough with the WW3 porn by Leakanthrophy
“It’s quite peculiar that the cylinder was not deformed, which doesn’t fit its purported fall from a big altitude on concrete floor.”
Another example of that new-fangled 9/11 physics, I guess.
In reply to New false-flag operations… by JSBach1
"REAL Attacks, REAL Victims": Israhell Sniper Attacks
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to “It’s quite peculiar that… by Ignatius
You're right, of course. But one correction...Isn'treal.
In reply to "REAL Attacks, real Victims"… by beepbop
Gassings are regularly faked.
Most people fell for the first truly spectacular fake gassings the settings for which were staged by Soviet and US propagandists in the years after WW II.
This was done to demonize Germany and generate sympathy and reparations for newly-founded Israel.
It worked then and these fake gassings have been staged ever since because people continue to believe this nonsense.
In reply to “It’s quite peculiar that… by Ignatius
Wow. So it was a False Flag after all.
Who'd have thought?
/Sarc Off
In reply to Enough with the WW3 porn by Leakanthrophy
So what's next??? Let's hope it's not going to be just swept under the carpet like all other false flags.
In reply to Wow. So it was a False Flag… by The First Rule
But you have to "Listen and Believe."
In reply to So what's next??? Let's hope… by beemasters
There were no "babies in incubators" this time because all the babies had already been transported via C-5M Super Galaxy to Comet Pizza for 'PING PONG & FUN NIGHT"
In reply to But you have to "Listen and… by D503
No not a false flag. False flag is when there is really an attack, people really die, but outstretched by perpetrators from the same side that blame their enemy. 911 was a false flag. This would be classified as a hoax.
In reply to Wow. So it was a False Flag… by The First Rule
So you are actually willing to believe the people on the ground more than our Media?? What is wrong with you?
Our Media would never lie to us.
They are guarantee'rs of our Republic!
In reply to Wow. So it was a False Flag… by The First Rule
How about 14,000 of your lesbian granny?
http://www.pornsos.com/granny+lesbian
In reply to Enough with the WW3 porn by Leakanthrophy
Fucking asshole - threat alert
In reply to Enough with the WW3 porn by Leakanthrophy
threat alert on that link - bastard
In reply to Enough with the WW3 porn by Leakanthrophy
Most ZHers knew instantly there was no chem attack. Not only was there no motive, there was negative motive or anti-motive. ZHers 1, Intel and MSM 0. When will the rest of the US wake up?
In reply to gas them now! by Linus2011
Paging Yomutti, paging Yomutti........please report to ZH so you can convince us of the chemical attacks.
In reply to Most ZHers knew instantly… by BangDingOw
yomutti: "Putin personally tortured these witnesses and forced them to learn their scripts. Yap yap yap!"
In reply to Paging Yomutti, paging… by Brazen Heist
Recent press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert stated:
"We recognize and appreciate and are very grateful for all the work that the White Helmets continues to do on behalf of the people of their country and on behalf of the US Government and all the coalition forces.
They're doing incredible work in rescuing in some cases, and in other cases it's recovery efforts. They're an incredible group of individuals."
In reply to Ask the fucking asshole Dan… by MARDUKTA
Al Qaeda has been on the CIA payroll since the 80s......it must be hard for Uncle Scam to cut his connections to such incredibly useful idiots.
Heather is a clueless messenger. I bet she doesn't even know where Douma is located.
In reply to Recent press briefing, US… by BorraChoom
Why let the truth get in the way of Persistent Propaganda?
Propaganda has worked since JFK, 9/11, USS Liberty Attack, OK City bombing etc
In reply to Ask the fucking asshole Dan… by MARDUKTA
don't forget Waco
In reply to Why let the truth get in the… by alexcojones
Congrats and thanks, ZH, for running this. No one in the American MSM did. Drudge was too scared to mention this.
If any American MSM outlets even mentioned these witnesses and this press conference, it was in the vein of this was “an obscene stunt.”
The people of the world, believe it or not, would like to know what really happened. Letting a big group of people who was allegedly there actually share their first-hand observations is NOT a stunt. And it’s not like the MSM was out looking for these people trying to do their own interviews. The Russians must have said, “Hell, if you won’t go to them, we’ll bring them to you.”
(RT has video of the entire press conference so anyone could gauge the body language of the speakers for themselves. They didn’t seem like frauds or actors to me.)
In reply to Ask the fucking asshole Dan… by MARDUKTA
Mighty Overlord Trump
The Orange Dotard just does what he is told as he eats Big Macs and watches CNN and Fox News.
In reply to Mighty Overlord Trump by Deep Snorkeler
Only during commercial breaks otherwise he tweets angry.
In reply to The Orange Dotard just does… by Juggernaut x2
Little boy donnie back in military school. Bolton taking good care of him
In reply to The Orange Dotard just does… by Juggernaut x2
Good thing the Deep State couped his ass. You are seeing all the positive results right here! But by all means let's stick with the Orange This, Orange That meme.
In reply to The Orange Dotard just does… by Juggernaut x2
"the absence of war is unthinkable in America" This alone deserves a thousand upticks, Snorkeler!
In reply to Mighty Overlord Trump by Deep Snorkeler
The Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media & Entertainment Oligopoly would never lie to us, right?
Why isn't ZH covering Alfie Evans murder by socialism and accompanying threats to free speech?
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/04/alfie-evans-case-americas-future/
They harvested his thyroid glands (key to immune system). And Big Pharma paid Big Dinero for the doctors to live harvest those glands/tissues. Un-fricking-believeable. And yes, these totalitarian crimes are coming to America.
In fact, it's already here with "preemie" babies born with an ER team of nurses that vaccinate the crap of these babies, because the costs of keeping many of the preemies alive is astronomical. Cheaper just to ice them.
In reply to Why isn't ZH covering Alfie… by Vlad the Inhaler
I know some of the nurses around this, and from their perspective they are doing it because they think it is the best thing to do, or at least "standard practice." If you deviate from the standard, you are open to being sued for medical malpractice, so nobody risks it.
Now, in terms of how the standard practices are written...
In reply to https://www.nationalreview… by Nuclear Winter
Make it stop...
I feel your pain.
Take two , no make that three Quāāludes, and call me in the mornin ..
In reply to Make it stop... by Theta_Burn
Today the United States and its U. K. and French allies bombed military bases in ____a____ in retaliation for the killing of unarmed ___b___ civilians in ___c___.
A. (a) Apartheid Israel, (b) Palestinian, (c) Gaza
B. (a) Saudi Arabia, (b) Yemeni, (c) Sanaa, Yemen
C. (a) Syria, (b) Syrian, (c) Syria
Which of the above is more likely to happen?
Since it is Friday, what the hell, I'll go with C
In reply to Today the United States and… by gregga777
It was just an amber shower by Stormy Daniels on break from harassing Trumpster.
I think she gave him a chocolate corsage.
In reply to It was just an amber shower… by Nuclear Winter
Since when has incontrovertible and unequivocal evidence dissuaded the Western Empire from engaging in horrific war crimes and atrocities by attacking innocent civilians?
Good point ..
In reply to Since when has… by serotonindumptruck
"May the force be with May."
If anyone in her parliament has any balls left she is going to need it.
What a fucking bitch, but a VERY well connected bitch I might add.
If you believe the Russians, you are an idiot. If you believe the Americans, you are an idiot.
What about the boy in the video ?
France and the UK both signed up on the Hague convention.Macron and May could well be indicted for war crimes.
That little boy needs to avoid nailguns /mercedes and park benches.
In reply to If you believe the Russians,… by 35 Whelen
You are an idiot.
In reply to If you believe the Russians,… by 35 Whelen
But why doesn't the MSM come out about how "Trump has lied about Syria!!!"
See - just can't trust no one anymore.
Simple.
You simply can't trust Trump.
In reply to But why doesn't the MSM come… by cpnscarlet