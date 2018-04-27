"No Attacks, No Victims": Syria Chemical Attack Video Participants Speak At OPCW Briefing

Fri, 04/27/2018 - 17:23

Russian officials brought fifteen people to The Hague from the city of Douma, Syria, said to have been present during the alleged April 7 chemical attack - including  11-year-old Hassan Diab, who was seen in a widely-distributed video taken by the controversian NGO organization known as the "White Helmets," who filmed themselves giving Diab "emergency treatment" after the alleged incident. 

“We were at the basement and we heard people shouting that we needed to go to a hospital. We went through a tunnel. At the hospital they started pouring cold water on me,” said Diab, who was featured in the video which Russia's ambassador to the Netherlands says was staged.

The boy and his family have spoken to various media outlets, who say there was no attack. 

Others present during the filming of Diab's hospital "cleanup" by the White Helmets include hospital administrator Ahmad Kashoi, who runs the emergency ward. 

There were people unknown to us who were filming the emergency care, they were filming the chaos taking place inside, and were filming people being doused with water. The instruments they used to douse them with water were originally used to clean the floors actually,” Ahmad Kashoi, an administrator of the emergency ward, recalled. “That happened for about an hour, we provided help to them and sent them home. No one has died. No one suffered from chemical exposure.” -RT

Also speaking at The Hague was Halil al-Jaish, an emergency worker who treated people at the Douma hospital the day of the attack - who said that while some patients did come in for respiratory problems, they were attributed to heavy dust, present in the air after recent airstrikes, but that nobody showed signs of chemical warfare poisoning.

The hospital received people who suffered from smoke and dust asphyxiation on the day of the alleged attack, Muwaffak Nasrim, a paramedic who was working in emergency care, said. The panic seen in footage provided by the White Helmets was caused mainly by people shouting about the alleged use of chemical weapons, Nasrim, who witnessed the chaotic scenes, added. No patients, however, displayed symptoms of chemical weapons exposure, he said. -RT

Emergency paramedic Ahmad Saur who is with the Syrian Red Crescent, said that his hospital ward did not receive any patients exposed to chemical weapons the day of the alleged incident, and that all the patients either needed general medical care or help with injuries. 

That said, none of these people's testimony will make it into the "official record" as it currently stands. Russia's permanent representative to the OPCW, Aleksandr Shulgin, said that the OPCW has already interviewed six alleged Douma witnesses brought to The Hague , and they won't interview any more. 

The others were ready too, but the experts are sticking to their own guidelines. They’ve picked six people, talked to them, and said they were 'completely satisfied' with their account and did not have any further questions"  -Aleksandr Shulgin

Shulgin also said that "certain Western countries" accusing Russia and Syria of trying to "hide" witnesses to the attack is not true. 

Meanwhile, the West - unhappy with this unexpected diversion to its narrative - has called the Russian press conference a "stunt" - with Britain and France both denouncing it as an "obscene masquerade."

This obscene masquerade does not come as a surprise from the Syrian government, which has massacred and gassed its own people for the last seven years,” said France’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Philippe Lalliot.

"The OPCW is not a theatre," Britain's envoy to the agency, Peter Wilson, said in a statement. "Russia's decision to misuse it is yet another Russian attempt to undermine the OPCW's work, and in particular the work of its fact-finding mission investigating chemical weapons use in Syria."

In other words, the West is happy to bomb a sovereign nation based on nothing more than non-public "evidence" suspected to have been staged and provided by the White Helmets, but when actual residents of Douma show up to tell their side of it, they are condemned as an "obscene masquerade" and denied an opportunity to submit their testimony on the record. Sounds about right for the military industrial complex which if nothing else scored a few extra billion in procurement contracts thanks to the latest farcical attack on Syria.

JSBach1 Leakanthrophy Fri, 04/27/2018 - 17:39

New false-flag operations against Damascus are “possible, since our American partners are once again threatening to take military action against Syria, but we will not allow that,” Russia’s permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Aleksandr Shulgin, said during a press conference in The Hague on Thursday.

“Two gas cylinders, allegedly dropped by the government forces from helicopters, were found in two apartments.”

One of the cylinders lacked any makeshift upgrades, such as fins, to make it usable as an aerial munition, and, surprisingly, it was not even deformed.

“It’s quite peculiar that the cylinder was not deformed, which doesn’t fit its purported fall from a big altitude on concrete floor.”

The other cylinder, while fitted with some crude fins, also remained in nearly pristine condition despite its “fall.”
 

“The cylinder has partially retained impermeability and is almost undamaged, which is impossible after a fall from some 2,000 meters, the usual altitude used by the Syrian army helicopters,” Kirillov said.

The cylinder was likely hauled by the “authors of the staged video” from outside, the official stated, as “multiple chips and dragging marks at the stairwell” indicated. An apartment below was being used by its owner to breed chickens, and all the livestock miraculously “made through the so-called chemical attack alive,” according to Kirillov.

 

https://www.rt.com/news/425256-russia-wont-allow-attack-syria/

 

Syrian dirty war Backfires on International Media

Elijah J Magnier

https://ejmagnier.com/2018/04/25/syrian-dirty-war-backfires-on-internat…

 

Interview with Vanessa Beeley on RT about Media's lies:

https://twitter.com/RTUKnews/status/989876824422297601

 

French troops enter Syria from Iraq: report

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/french-troops-enter-syria-from-ira…

directaction Ignatius Fri, 04/27/2018 - 18:57

Gassings are regularly faked.

Most people fell for the first truly spectacular fake gassings the settings for which were staged by Soviet and US propagandists in the years after WW II.

This was done to demonize Germany and generate sympathy and reparations for newly-founded Israel. 

It worked then and these fake gassings have been staged ever since because people continue to believe this nonsense.

BorraChoom MARDUKTA Fri, 04/27/2018 - 17:37

Recent press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert stated:
 
"We recognize and appreciate and are very grateful for all the work that the White Helmets continues to do on behalf of the people of their country and on behalf of the US Government and all the coalition forces.

They're doing incredible work in rescuing in some cases, and in other cases it's recovery efforts. They're an incredible group of individuals."

 

Give Me Some Truth MARDUKTA Fri, 04/27/2018 - 19:02

Congrats and thanks, ZH, for running this. No one in the American MSM did. Drudge was too scared to mention this.

If any American MSM outlets even mentioned these witnesses and this press conference, it was in the vein of this was “an obscene stunt.” 

 The people of the world,  believe it or not, would like to know what really happened. Letting a big group of people who was allegedly there actually share their first-hand observations is NOT a stunt. And it’s not like the MSM was out looking for these people trying to do their own interviews. The Russians must have said, “Hell, if you won’t go to them, we’ll bring them to you.”

(RT has video of the entire press conference so anyone could gauge the body language of the speakers for themselves. They didn’t seem like frauds or actors to me.)

Deep Snorkeler Fri, 04/27/2018 - 17:25

Mighty Overlord Trump

  • he must use the instruments of death provided by the Pentagon's bounty
  • everywhere you look in TrumpTown there is self-dealing, malfeasance, incompetence and new war crimes waiting to happen
  • Trump conducts a war against modernism
  • the absence of war is unthinkable in America
Nuclear Winter Vlad the Inhaler Fri, 04/27/2018 - 17:34

https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/04/alfie-evans-case-americas-future/

They harvested his thyroid glands (key to immune system). And Big Pharma paid Big Dinero for the doctors to live harvest those glands/tissues. Un-fricking-believeable. And yes, these totalitarian crimes are coming to America.

In fact, it's already here with "preemie" babies born with an ER team of nurses that vaccinate the crap of these babies, because the costs of keeping many of the preemies alive is astronomical. Cheaper just to ice them. 

gregga777 Fri, 04/27/2018 - 17:29

Today the United States and its U. K. and  French allies bombed military bases in ____a____ in retaliation for the killing of unarmed ___b___ civilians in ___c___.

 

A. (a) Apartheid Israel, (b) Palestinian, (c) Gaza

B. (a) Saudi Arabia, (b) Yemeni, (c) Sanaa, Yemen

C. (a) Syria, (b) Syrian, (c) Syria

 

Which of the above is more likely to happen? 

 

Robert Trip Fri, 04/27/2018 - 17:32

"May the force be with May."

If anyone in her parliament has any balls left she is going to need it.

What a fucking bitch, but a VERY well connected bitch I might add.