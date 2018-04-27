Q1 GDP Beats Despite Consumption Plunge To 5 Year Low

Q1 GDP was expected to be a big slowdown from the Q4 2017 GDP of 2.9%, mostly as a result of slowing consumption now that the front-loaded, credit-card funded euphoria from Trump's tax cuts is long gone, and that's precisely what happened when moments ago, the BEA reported that in the first quarter, GDP rose at a 2.3% annualized rate, which while the lowest in the past year, was better than the 2.0% consensus estimate.
The increase in real GDP reflected increases in business investment, consumer spending, exports, and inventory investment. Imports, which subtract from GDP, increased in the first quarter of 2018.
Looking at the components, the biggest cause for the drop in GDP was the sharp slowdown in personal consumption, which rose only 1.1% in 1Q, in line with expectations, after soaring 4.0% prior quarter, this was the weakest quarter for US consumer spending since 2Q 2013.
The other components were generally also in line with expectations:
- Fixed Investment slumped from 1.31% in Q4 to 0.76%: so much for that CapEx boost.
- Inventories were the biggest swing factor, adding 0.43% to GDP after subtracting 0.53% in Q4
- Exports dropped from 0.83% to 0.59%, while Imports subtracted 0.39% from GDP vs -1.99% in Q4. On net, trade contributed 0.20% to GDP, after subtracting -1.2% in Q4.
- Finally government added 0.2% to Q1 GDP, after boosting Q4 GDP by 0.51%.
On the inflation side, the news was a little "flatter" with the GDP price index rising 2% in 1Q after rising 2.3% in the prior quarter, and missing expectations of a 2.2% print. That said, core PCE rose 2.5% Q/Q in 1Q after rising 1.9% prior quarter, and matched expectations.
Overall, prices of goods and services purchased by U.S. residents increased 2.8 percent in the first quarter of 2018, after increasing 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017.
- Food prices increased 0.4 percent in the first quarter following an increase of 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017.
- Energy prices increased 12.4 percent in the first quarter of 2018 following an increase of 28.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Excluding food and energy, prices increased 2.7 percent in the first quarter of 2018, compared with an increase of 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Overall, this was a solid report, certainly better than expected, and with core PCE rising at 2.5%, it provides the Fed with even more reasons to hike rates in coming meetings.
Bull hockey.
1980 based inflation is running over 10%
1990 over 6%.
Which makes GDP negative.
People just want to believe fairytales
Another quarter another bullshit goal-seeked number
Do we remember when 4.5% was escape velocity?
that was needed to balance the deficit.
This is 2.3%.
with gross gdp at 4.3% including inflation which is more like 7% than 2%.
so what if real gdp, inappropately named, was more like minus 3%.
it is also the last friday of the month so this number does not matter........nor does any other number
its a daily compounded interest story, at 20% for nearly 3 decades, the Feds are running up quite a bill
I keep asking how GDP shows that we're growing and Companies are having blowout earnings, yet consumer spending is at 5 year lows?? And the national deficit is skyrocketing??
Its friday, nothing else matters.
Be be because, um, everything is 5x moar expensive now!
Happy days are here again!
(throws on Michael Jackson Thriller and snorts a line)
#FakeAccounting
Because the big spender now isn't consumers, it's Fedgov. Printing and spending is the only reason GDP is positive even with massive amounts of creative accounting and massage
Some days I can't afford the gas, so I ride on fumes!
all the economic gains are being routed to corporations and shareholders. they use MORE than earnings and free cash flow to buy back stocks, giving them a bid and supporting prices/pushing higher. gains are not being paid to workers as there is a large amounts of underemployed and not counted in the 'workforce'.
economy is actually starting to roll over. the impact from insurance replacement autos and home constuction trades has served to offer up 3-6 months more time alowing people to not default yet on their 45k auto loans. as the auto replacement has ended you see this in units sold and revenues down; next is the contruction trades- where poeple have been earning overtime for a year....first will be no more OT then acutal job losses....as all the insurance claims are finished, which most of the time the insurance cos give you one year to get it handled. so figure softening in July 30's numbers and horror late October when Q3 is first reported.
Beats? I thought 3+% would be standard?
more rate hikes just means higher ioer which means bigger banker bonuses which means a higher overnight rate is actually the opposite of "tightening" financial conditions.
GDP celebrations...until the revision, then tears of remembrance that the numbers are rigged.
The revision will be buried in the middle of the paper near the coupons. Will not be covered by the networks.
Got to keep the illusion going.
Consumption is ~70% of GDP. I smell bullshit.
consumption is production. orwell would be proud.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-09/meet-22-economists-want-kill-…
Meanwhile, stagflation and shrinkflation eat away at our flatlined paychecks...
Hike Fed, we dare you.
Just lower the estimate and it’s easy to beat. Rinse and repeat.
thats not what she said
All of these numbers are debt-based. All money for CapEx, consumer spending and government procurement is borrowed. Backing out inflation, and money borrowed, the economy contracted by 5.7% in the quarter.
If the government actually reported a -5.7% figure and reported honestly what's going on in this country, just how long before people with torches, pitchforks, guns, knives, rocks and baseball bats would descend on Washington, DC, seeking the heads of traitorous politicians?
The answer is never. Americans are too preoccupied with Bill Cosby, cop shootings (25 killed over the past year... that can't be good), Dennis Gartman and counting their pension accumulations.
We're collectively f-u-c-k-e-d.
the answer is 1861, and yes we are collectively headed in that direction.
Shootings "of" cops keeps dropping - shootings "by" cops is a different story
Stop thinking Winston!!!!....
The numbers make perfect sense.
Use the memory hole for those "expectations"
GDP is a measure of bullshit.
GDP sucks, bond yields up, tax and spend projects trillion dollar annual deficits, "The Big Beautiful Consumer Economy!" Charge!
Government deficit spending of nearly $1 TRILLION in a $19 TRILLION US economy is 5+%, yet the growth it produces is less than half that.
Sum Ting Wong.
current dollar gdp (with inflation) went up 223 billion in the first quarter, however, US debt went up about 597 billion.
Questions, anybody? Anybody hear or see this discussed in the media?
Keep your boots on folks, it's getting deeper.
Another way of making my point above.
Gross and net debt of every country as percentage of GDP for 2017
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/debt-to-gdp-2017
Borrowing or surplus of every country as % of GDP for 2017
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/visualised-borrowing-or-surplus-of-every-country-as-of-gdp
