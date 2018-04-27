Socialist Dystopia: Venezuelans Assaulted By Police Outside Socialist Health Ministry

Submitted by Mac Slavo of SHTF.plan
Venezuela should be a lesson to Americans why the concept of tyrannical control (dubbed socialism or communism) should be avoided at all costs. But as many here clamor for more government control over their lives and healthcare decisions, Venezuelans who live under that control, are assaulted by the police outside the socialist health ministry.
It is with a heavy heart that one reports on the inevitable consequence of collectivism, because, since collectivism is predicated on state violence and threats of it, the outcomes are always, always bad. –MRCTV
Desperate Venezuelan citizens were attacked by armed police on April 20 when they protested the dire lack of medicine and healthcare in the socialist nation. According to Breitbart, and Carlos Camacho, of The Latin American Herald Tribune, protesters shouting “genocidas” ( or genocide perpetrators) tried to gain access to the Caracas base of the Venezuelan Health Ministry, but were met by armed police. The police assaulted the protesters, some of whom were suffering from Parkinson’s Disease and HIV, causing multiple injuries and fueling the fires of even greater resentment over Venezuela’s diseased socialist health system.
“The government just does not have the response capacity in the face of the magnitude of what is happening with the medicines’ shortages,” protestor Francisco Valencia told NTN24 following the meeting. “We will have to go to Miraflores to demand solutions from President Nicolás Maduro,” he continued. “Enough with all of the deaths! The government has the solution in its hands by activating international cooperation mechanisms.”
Shocking reports from inside the country include cases of patients being asked to bring their own bandages, gauze, and medicine, while the chronic lack of said items in a nation impoverished by socialism has led to a rise in amputations of infected limbs, and more mastectomies due to a lack of cancer treatment.
No central plan will offer a long-term solution to this. In fact, it is the very collectivism most democrats seek that brought this disaster about. Doctors and drug makers who are controlled by government dictates regarding what they can charge and offer will not long offer much. And the silence in the mainstream media and American leftists is noteworthy.
Disarmed by the government, desperate and ill Venezuelans are being threatened by armed agents of the state as they try to get the medicine they had been promised by the collectivist system, medicine that only the competitive free market can provide in higher quality at lower and lower prices. (Also another lesson for Americans wondering why the cost of their drugs and medical care is so high.)
Socialism, where what you don't fuck up you shit on instead.
Socialism is utopia for lazy worthless freeloaders and the people who want to control those freeloaders....and it will ALWAYS end in failure.
Just wait till the career welfare chimps in the U.S. lose their cradle-to-grave entitlement goodies. There will be hell to pay. Any person who owns anything of value will be their primary targets...after WalMart and the liquor stores are all cleaned out.
In reply to Socialism, where what you… by Dilluminati
Obamacare 2.0
In reply to Just wait till the welfare… by Stu Elsample
Socialist shithole.
Can't wait for the masters to deploy armed robots to keep the sheeple in check. That should be entertaining.
In reply to Obamacare 2.0 by TheWholeYearInn
In the end, it always comes down to the business end of a gun.
In reply to Shithole by Leakanthrophy
This will NOT be a lesson for anyone in America because this could NEVER happen in the land of the free and home of the brave.
NEVER!!
<I'm not sure if this is sarcasm or not. But I do know many people frame their denial in this manner.>
In reply to In the end, it always comes… by NoDebt
socialism...people seem to never understand that you play devil's game until you finally face the gun of the ruling class or starvation!
In reply to This will NOT be a lesson… by Cognitive Dissonance
You can demand that the shelves be full and that sounds good at first
Big mistake and the Demoncrats in this nation are determined to imagine that somehow, despite all the facts, that somehow it will be different.
In reply to Just wait till the welfare… by Stu Elsample
Reminds me of "Nobody kii' shu go hungry in da state uh Georgia"
https://youtu.be/0Ps9iZZiDzc?t=27s
You only need to watch about 25 seconds to learn how the freeloaders are going to react.
In reply to Just wait till the welfare… by Stu Elsample
Oddly those tiny European socialist countries have far superior living standards and benefits for the commoners compared to the great robber baron state of the USA.
Mind you, the robber barons continue to make out like bandits...
In reply to Socialism, where what you… by Dilluminati
But those living conditions WILL deteriorate as 3rd worlders pour in.
In reply to Oddly those tiny European… by johnnycanuck
We continue importing shitholers into our country, we will become more like a shithole.
Pretty close now to 'too late'
In reply to We continue importing… by Upland27
If we were to shut off all immigration for the next 50 years we might recover.
In reply to Pretty close now to 'too… by spieslikeus
Give me your tired..your poor..
Another deal the US reneges on?
In reply to We continue importing… by Upland27
And they want me to turn in my guns.....as if
Yes...turn them in. Those "social justice warriors" will protect you.
In reply to And they want me to turn in… by spieslikeus
They voted for it. Let them savor it.
Just do not let them in the USA.
This is just verification that Socialism really is for the working class...until Socialism destroys the economy and nobody is left working.
There is no good system for the working class. You can't have an industrial economy without a large cadre of unskilled laborers who can't afford to do anything but accept shit work for shit pay. Without the dispossessed everything shuts down, because the entire economy and infrastructure is built on a 100 million jobs nobody would do if they had a choice. Capitalism doesn't solve this problem any more than socialism does.
In reply to This is just verification… by Temporalist
Jimmy from Reginald Perrin series is ready to go. here is a Funny clip here to show that. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-3JvUdYR9A
“We will have to go to Miraflores to demand solutions from President Nicolás Maduro,” he continued.
And that there folks is precisely why the problem is never solved...out of the boiling pot and into the frying pan as it were. Cheers.
the usual daily venezuela bashing.
Get it right. It's Marxism bashing.
In reply to the usual daily venezuela… by Davidduke2000
Trumptard Biscuits
You can never underestimate the stupidity of the general public. Scott Adams
This is how history repeats
Barricades and machine-gun nests out in front of the ministry of love? Who could've predicted this?
Socialist Government Healthcare
delivered in feet per second.
Everyone gets a shot.
Ministry of health says: die motherfucker.