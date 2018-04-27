There Is Now A Non-Trivial Chance Of Rate Hike Next Week

While the long-term economic outlook is increasingly murky, today's data which saw a beat in GDP and the highest employment cost index since 2008, has convinced traders of one thing: a June rate hike is coming.
As seen in the chart below, the probability of a rate hike in June is now 93.3%, the highest in the series, and is why the 2Y rose as high as 2.495%, flattening the curve even more.
And while nobody is talking about it, the market now believes that there is a non-trivial chance, or 34.2%, of a 25bps rate hike next week.
However, to answer what all this means for the broader economy, and the long-term inflationary outlook, just keep your eyes on the yield curve: the flatter it gets, the more likely a recession is imminent: the only question is when.
Comments
The Fed doesn't hike rates without making sure the markets are well aware of it beforehand. If they really wanted to hike rates next week they would have made their intentions clear long ago.
Spiking rates + Spiking oil prices = Recession guaranteed.
This is nothing but the money changers' farming operation (they call it the business cycle) in vivid operation. In a "real" money process, INTEREST collections recover money orphaned by DEFAULTs ... immediately. Thus you don't have the "rate manipulations". It's a totally objective and fully automatic negative feedback system ... naturally stabilizing.
Money is created only by traders making delivery promises spanning time and space (as opposed to simple barter exchange in the here-and-now on-the-spot). Money is destroyed on delivery ... or on reclamation by INTEREST collections of like amount.
The operative relation is INFLATION = DEFAULT - INTEREST (=zero for a "real" money process).
a rate hike would just make dimon & blankfein bone-uses bigger. if they really wanted to tighten they would dump $100B per month of usa treasurys.