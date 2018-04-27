There Is Now A Non-Trivial Chance Of Rate Hike Next Week

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/27/2018 - 09:50

While the long-term economic outlook is increasingly murky, today's data which saw a beat in GDP and the highest employment cost index since 2008, has convinced traders of one thing: a June rate hike is coming.

As seen in the chart below, the probability of a rate hike in June is now 93.3%, the highest in the series, and is why the 2Y rose as high as 2.495%, flattening the curve even more.

And while nobody is talking about it, the market now believes that there is a non-trivial chance, or 34.2%, of a 25bps rate hike next week.

However, to answer what all this means for the broader economy, and the long-term inflationary outlook, just keep your eyes on the yield curve: the flatter it gets, the more likely a recession is imminent: the only question is when.

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
BandGap Fri, 04/27/2018 - 09:57 Permalink

Get the feelin someone is trying to push the ass end of this bitch over the cliff.

Too much "winning"? NK and SK now lovey-dovey. Strzok and Co. texts about "assassination"? 

Nothing changes a person's focus like having to meet the mortgage.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
turkey george palmer Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:46 Permalink

So they have this resistant gonorrhea now in Australia and east Asia, and we have ticks up here transmitting lume and other infection so who knows maybe

Wait are we talking interest rates oh ok. Nevermind.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
BetterRalph Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:48 Permalink

MAKE THE TSP (thrift savings plan) GREAT AGAIN, more than 3 IFT's a month. The head of the TSP should push it up.  It says more about the leadership behind TSP by "not raising it" or even trying in light of the market volitility over the past decade.

I don't have a dog in this particular hunt anymore but never-the-less (I know some of you reading do.)

Of course the pensions are grandfathered, and going out slowly, so this is all that's left in the future, shouldn't it be better if you work for the Federal Government?

Maybe that's the larger plan, to only have crap people all around and then just BLOW and the government will fall over behind the empty facia

Rate Hikes... bla.. 
You can always make Rate Hikes Great Again,

make the TSP great again.  Remove the 3 IFT limitations, this is 2018 not 1818.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
withglee Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:51 Permalink

This is nothing but the money changers' farming operation (they call it the business cycle) in vivid operation. In a "real" money process, INTEREST collections recover money orphaned by DEFAULTs ... immediately. Thus you don't have the "rate manipulations". It's a totally objective and fully automatic negative feedback system ... naturally stabilizing.

Money is created only by traders making delivery promises spanning time and space (as opposed to simple barter exchange in the here-and-now on-the-spot). Money is destroyed on delivery ... or on reclamation by INTEREST collections of like amount.

The operative relation is INFLATION = DEFAULT - INTEREST (=zero for a "real" money process).

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
NVTRIC Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:54 Permalink

If you can't beat them, learn more about the game and try again.

 

Only you decide when you are defeated.  Still drawing breath? Try again.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
buzzsaw99 Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:56 Permalink

a rate hike would just make dimon & blankfein bone-uses bigger.  if they really wanted to tighten they would dump $100B per month of usa treasurys.