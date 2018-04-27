"TMX Market Incident": All Toronto Stock Exchange, TMX Systems Down, Will Not Reopen Friday

UPDATE: The Toronto Exchange will not be opening for the rest of the day as per the latest exchange update:

TMX has decided to shut down all markets for the remainder of the day. Trading will not resume today, including market on close. We apologize for the inconvenience. Further updates will be provided.

* * *

The TMX Group, operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Montreal Exchange, says technical problems have affected the Toronto Stock Exchange, Montreal Exchange and other markets.

Trading on the exchange reportedly stopped at 1:39pm local time, after which point no users were able to connect to exchanges. TMX says it's investigating, providing updates.

Please be aware that TMX equity markets are experiencing issues with trading, all users are equally impacted and are unable to connect to our Exchanges. We apologize for the inconvenience and continue to investigate. Further updates will be provided. — TMX Group (@TMXGroup) April 27, 2018

According to subsequent updates by TMX, which classifies today's anomaly as a "Markets Incident", the event continues:

UPDATE 2 - Please be aware that TMX continues to experience issues on all markets. We apologize for the inconvenience. Further updates will be provided.

UPDATE 3 - Please be aware that all TMX markets continue to experience issues. We apologize for the inconvenience. Further updates will be provided.

The S&P/TSX Index was up 31 points or 0.2 per cent at 1:39 p.m., the last time Friday’s trading volume was updated on all charts. It appears the Toronto Venture Exchange also went down at the same time.