Trader: The Flattening Yield Curve Story Is Just Starting

By David Finnerty, a global macro commentator for Bloomberg
Flattening U.S. Yield Curve Story Ain’t Over Yet: Macro View
The rise of U.S. 10-yields above 3% may be the talk of the town this week, but that doesn’t mean yield-curve flattening is finished. U.S. economic data due Friday may bring it right back to center-stage.
Surging commodity prices helped drive the 10-year rate’s ascent, but there are also other supports for higher yields.
The U.S. deficit is forecast to balloon to $1 trillion by 2020, two years earlier than previously forecast, says the Congressional Budget Office. The prices paid component of the Institute of Supply Management advanced in March to its highest level since April 2011, wages are steadily rising, and let’s not forget U.S. inflation reached 2.4% in March, its strongest level in a year.
The catch is these same reasons are also helping to spur the 2- year yield higher, as markets factor in tighter Fed policy. There appears room for 2-year yields to edge higher, with four rate hikes this year left as a possibility after the Fed’s March meeting.
Whether 10-year yields can keep rising near-term is more debatable. A breach of the 3.05% January 2014 high remains elusive. There’s still scope for a decline in the short-term.
U.S. first quarter data due Friday is expected to show GDP growth fell to 2% from 2.9%, while measures for core personal consumption expenditure and employment costs gained.
Slowing growth amid rising cost pressures isn’t an optimum economic scenario. If that inspires an equity selloff, expect longer-term bonds to be the main beneficiary.
There’s also the real risk that rising longer-term yields alone will spur an equity selloff, driving money back into bonds; February being a case in point.
Trade war fears between U.S. and China appear to have been put on the back burner for the moment, but that doesn’t mean they’ve disappeared. Given China’s initial response to U.S. tariffs, it’s unlikely President Xi will easily cave in.
Trump said this week if the two sides can’t reach agreement the proposed U.S. tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese goods will take effect as planned. Treasuries would feel some investor love if that happened.
So while the rise above 3% makes for captivating headlines, it doesn’t mean the bear flattening yield curve should be forgotten.
Comments
The storys done, the consequence are about to square though
Someone sounds desperate, like maybe some big player who is in the flattening trade up to his nuts and now worries he may be the wrong way and if he tries to get out will cause a stampede for the doors. So in good Gordon Gecko fashion, he finds a journalist willing to plant a story to help out his position.
Too many ifs in this story. I could concoct a better one that gives much better reasons for the curve to start steepening madly...let's start with four numbers : 1979. April. When all of a sudden bond traders woke to find that wow, inflation can keep rising even if the economy slows. Hence, the new word "stagflation" entered the vernacular of Wall Street.
I don't know if the economy is slowing or if inflation is about to gallop. What I do know is that the economic numbers and the stock market (whose only predictive value in the past has been to offer a vision six months into the future) still look strong enough to cause yields to rise, the Federal Reserve seems content to have inflation rise to 3% as an offset for all the years when deflation was knocking at the door, and that historically, long term yields are way underpriced relative to historical real yields. These are not the conditions that have presaged curve flattening in the past.
So unless you want to employ the most dangerous four words in financial parlance - "this time its different" - you should be very cautious of the snake oil being pedaled under the guise of yield curve flattening.
if the fed keeps raising the overnight ioer grift we could see an inversion.
You're correct, but that usually only occurs once the overnight Fed Funds rate becomes higher than the trailing one year Consumer Price Index. Right now the two are rather close and are moving in lockstep for now. If the Fed would get serious about their resolve to reverse the course of inflation - such as making a 50 point move rather than the standard 25 - that kind of resolve would be a sign that they are serious to get the job done within nine months. But the water torture approach drags out the time period to finally get inflation moving in the downward direction, and in the long run does more to hurt economic growth.
But as I wrote above, the Fed wants to see inflation higher than their target, for a number of reasons that are not all bad. Accordingly, its not the Fed that is wrong, but the market for flattening the yield curve without a valid justification.
In reply to if the fed keeps raising the… by buzzsaw99
I beg to differ. Since 1913 our motto has been "The Federal Res3rve, always wrong, but never in doubt". And its failed experiments end, is close at hand.
Oh yeah, "In debt We Trust".
In reply to You're correct, but that… by Harry Lightning
I share your opinion of the Fed, a bunch of academic eggheads trying to drive a car forward looking in the rear view mirror. I am not opining as to whether they are correct or not in their seemingly permissive attitude towards inflation. My point is that its not a wise investment strategy in my opinion and from an historical perspective to be advocating a yield curve flattening trade while the Fed policy is not supportive of the trade.
In reply to I beg to differ. Since 1913… by 1 Alabama
i don't know that i agree with that last sentence of yours. yes, in erudite egghead theory they might like a well behaved curve but there is no basis in reality for that illusion. the fact is that they are raising the short end while the long end refuses to rise in lockstep, in spite of a mountain of speculative shorts on the long end. the shorts and the fed think everyone else is wrong, but everyone else KNOWS that the fed is wrong and lying to us and lying to themselves. so really, fed policy is in fact CAUSING the spread to get smaller.
In reply to I share your opinion of the… by Harry Lightning
Yield curve was not that flat in 1987. You are spot on. The raising of the rates is key.
There are millions of traders that have never experienced a bear. There are people managing pension funds that have never worked a bear market.
In reply to if the fed keeps raising the… by buzzsaw99
