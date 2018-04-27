Trump Euphoric After House Intel Report Finds "No Collusion" Between President, Russia

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:53

Weeks after the House Intelligence Committee voted to officially close its investigation into whether President Trump colluded with the Russians, it has finally released its official account of its findings in a heavily redacted 253-page report which unambiguously proclaims that the committee "found no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded, coordinated, or conspired with the Russian government."

However, the report wasn't entirely devoid of criticism. According to the report, "the investigation found poor judgment and ill-considered actions by the Trump and Clinton campaigns.” Specifically, it cites Trump associates' contacts with Russian nationals and groups like Wikileaks during the campaign as examples of irresponsible behavior.

Unwilling to let go of the Russia narrative entirely, Democrats on the committee, led by ranking member Adam Schiff, released a 99-page rebuttal claiming that Republicans on the committee purposefully ignored certain witnesses and failed to file certain subpoenas knowingly based on the expectation that they might uncover evidence of Trump campaign collusion.

The committee, which is chaired by Republican Devin Nunes even though he recused himself from the investigation early on and handed supervisory duties over to his second-in-command, Mike Conaway, carried out 73 witness interviews and reviewed 308,000 documents during its investigation.

The probe, which was formally launched on Jan. 25, 2017, examined four areas: Russian active measures, intelligence related to any links between Russian operatives and the Trump and Clinton campaigns, the US government's response to intelligence indicating that Russia intended to disrupt its political system, as well as leaks of classified information out of the intelligence community.

And in what appears to be one of the report's most important findings, lawmakers said they found no evidence that George Papadopoulos had told anyone working with the campaign about Maltese academic Joseph Mifsud's claim that the Russians had "dirt" on Hillary Clinton.

Papadopoulos was indicted by Mueller and later turned states evidence after being accused of perjury for lying about what he told other members of the campaign about his contacts with Mifsud and his attempts to set up a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But of course, the findings may not be enough to stymie Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who appears hell bent on nailing Trump for something.

The report also cited an email from Paul Manafort asking Rick Dearborn, then a senior campaign policy official, about a change to the Republican convention platform that stripped out arming Ukraine. Manafort, who has been arrested over money laundering allegations tied to his work for former Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovich, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As one might expect, President Trump was ecstatic over the news, touting it as proof that there was "no collusion" between the Russians and his campaign and demanding that the Mueller probe "MUST END NOW!"

Read the full report here, and the Democratic rebuttal here.

FireBrander hedgeless_horseman Fri, 04/27/2018 - 11:04 Permalink

BOOOM!

"found no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded, coordinated, or conspired with the Russian government."

BOOOM!

South Korea’s president, Moon Jae-in, has credited Donald Trump for creating the political backdrop to this week’s inter-Korea talks...

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/jan/10/moon-jae-in-credits-donal

Double barrel shotgun blast to the face of the Left-wing-nutjobs!

Their "explanations" of all this is going to be choice...

Gadfly NugginFuts Fri, 04/27/2018 - 11:04 Permalink

How come they are just finding out about what we knew when this farce of a story broke more than a year ago?  How much time, money and effort has been wasted on this baseless witch hunt?  When will the prosecutions for treason and sedition start?

I Am Jack's Ma… algol_dog Fri, 04/27/2018 - 11:14 Permalink

Just to be clear:

 

We’re still all supposed to be all in on the Russia hacking meme, right?  Or else we’re ‘conspiracy theorists?’   

 

Because that’s the thing about conspiracy theorists, they ask for ‘evidence’ but then when told that a dozen analysts hand-picked by a pro-Clinton, anti-Trump perjurer expressed “high (or moderate in the case of the nsa guys) confidence” it was a hack by Russia....  and did so WITHOUT EVER SEEING THE DNC SERVER...  why they refuse to accept it as absolute, indubitable truth.

 

 

His name is Seth Rich.

 

 

onewayticket2 buzzsaw99 Fri, 04/27/2018 - 11:57 Permalink

how mueller's head hits the pillow each night believing he is an American patriot is confounding to me.   IF (and now it's an even bigger IF) there was collusion, fine. Throw the book at those who materially colluded.  After two years of investigation by 20 top lawyers, they'd know....something would have leaked.  But nothing.  It's a pure fishing expedition/cover up.

 

adding jet fuel to the flame.....to IGNORE the obvious, and proven, obstruction(bleachbit of subpoena emails), collusion (ClintonFoundation, Steele, etc), and fraud (dossier as actual Intel to spy on political opponent, then to unmask and distribute to 17 agencies).etc, etc.etc. is a all I need to see to prove the effort is to COVER UP not "go where the facts lead us"

 

....all of this is the stuff of Stalin.  Not the actions of a guy with an "impeccable record" like Mueller...."untouchable integrity", etc.

TeethVillage88s buzzsaw99 Fri, 04/27/2018 - 11:01 Permalink

73 witness interviews and reviewed 308,000 documents

- So is that both the Senate & House?

- Apologies from the following:  https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/ (Republicans who sat with thumb in ASSHOLE)

James Risch -Idaho
Marco Rubio - Florida
Susan Collins - Maine
Roy Blunt - Missouri
James Lankford - Oklahoma
Tom Cotton - Arkansas
John Cornyn - Texas

 

Give Me Some Truth buzzsaw99 Fri, 04/27/2018 - 11:23 Permalink

More lies ...

Should be Trump associates’ ALLEGED “contacts with WikiLeaks.” The Establishment is still out to get WikiLeaks. One would have to be deaf, dumb and blind to not get why this is so.

Anyway, where is the proof and evidence Trump people were colluding with Wikileaks?

P.S. If Trump was in cahoots with WikiLeaks why in the hell is his Justice Department trying to shut them down and imprison Assange? Couldn’t Assange simply provide evidence Trump himself fed them information? Would this not embarrass Mr. Trump? That is, WikiLeaks presumably has leverage against Team Trump they could use if needed. If WikiLeaks had potential embarrassing info it could reveal about Trump or his associates, it is highly doubtful Trump would now be going after WikiLeaks. Right?

Bottom line: There is no evidence Trump associates colluded with WikiLeaks. To trumpet this charge in this report is therefore (almost certainly) a lie.

BandGap Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:57 Permalink

I'd give a newly minted $100 bill to punch Adam  Schitt in the fucking face. 

On an unrelated note, if Bill Cosby does prison time will he wear a miniskirt and walk around with a jar of Vaseline on his shoulder?

 

Consuelo Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:59 Permalink

'Must end now'...?

You could have ended the whole charade a long time ago, Mr. President ---- and had that entire HRC criminal cabal in the docket.    The only question which (still) remains is: 

What do they have on you that is preventing what should be/have been done on the morning of January 21st, 2017...?

CatInTheHat Fri, 04/27/2018 - 11:01 Permalink

More Kabuki.

Where are the criminal indictments on McCabe, Comey, Clinton, Brennan, Obama Lynch, Yates, Strzok, Page?

Jeff still out back on the hammock...

philosophers bone Fri, 04/27/2018 - 11:04 Permalink

I think that when someone as impartial and unbiased as Adam Schiff releases a counter-memo, it is incumbent upon us to take notice and read it in its entirety.

He is one of the nations most upstanding politicians who does not let partisan politics get in the way.

He is someone that our children can look up to.  All he cares about is the truth.