Trump, Merkel Confirm That Iran Deal Talks Continue; Oil Drops

While she certainly didn't display the same demonstrative warmth that French President Emmanuel Macron did during his meeting with President Trump early this week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump had what was by all accounts a productive meeting on Friday.
And if the press conference that followed their three-hour summit had a key takeaway, it would be that, despite Trump's aggressive rhetoric, the Iran deal remains alive - for now, at least. This realization sent the price of WTI sinking in afternoon trade as oil bulls worried about Iranian supply, though WTI climbed 4.5% in April.
Trump addressed the Iran deal in general terms, saying that the West must "ensure that this murderous regime does not even get close to a nuclear weapon." Reiterating remarks from earlier this week, Trump said Iran would not be restarting its nuclear program, "you can bank on it."
Merkel said that while the deal "isn't perfect", she said it's "part of a bigger Middle Eastern picture" and added that the signatories would continue to be involved in "very close talks" to try and preserve the deal.
Merkel said the JCPOA was discussed, and that the two sides were working on forging a deal that would assuage US concerns.
Turning to the subject of North Korea, Trump reiterated remarks from a press conference earlier in the day, saying that while he's looking forward to talks with North Korea, the US would not let the North "play" the Trump administration like the Kims have played previous administrations.
"I will be meeting with Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks, we look forward to that," he said, thanking Merkel for her help in the "maximum pressure" campaign on North Korea.
The president said they will "not repeat" the mistakes of past administrations.
In a meeting with Merkel before lunch, Mr. Trump said he doesn't think Kim is "playing," although other administrations were "played like a fiddle" because the U.S. had different leaders.
Trump also touched on the need for NATO nations to pay their fair share for national security costs born by the bloc, and also commented on Germany's trade surplus with the US.
Crucially, Merkel didn't give a direct answer about whether the US would extend an exemption for aluminum and steel tariffs for the European Union, which is set to expire early next month.
Comments
In reply to What a Pair! by USA USA
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
The history of the Middle East since 2500 BC:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-of-the-day-every-year-in-the-history-of-…
In reply to ..... and wait for the… by BitchesBetterR…
Angela is an intellectual and Trump is a performance artist.
In reply to The history of the Middle… by Four Star
Merkel said that while the deal "isn't perfect", she said it's "part of a bigger Middle Eastern picture"
Same Shit - Different Day
Give up Nationalism = Don’t stop subsidizing our EU lifestyle and continue to waste your blood and treasure for our benefit. Expect nothing in return.
The Bigger ME picture => America preserves the peace (continues to waste it’s blood and treasure) while EU countries get lucrative contracts from the Arabs and pay nothing in return.
In reply to Trumpolini made a lunge for… by Deep Snorkeler
An intellectual comes with a conscience. She does not qualify.
In reply to Trumpolini made a lunge for… by Deep Snorkeler
He should really try harder to not look so much like Netanyahu's sock puppet.
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
I read "Crippled America" when it came out. He genuflected to Israel and stressed the importance of a joined-at-the-hip type of relationship with Israel repeatedly. This aggressive stance towards Iran is not surprising.
In reply to He should really try harder… by farflungstar
Many Boomer types around his age are the same way re: israel. I'll never understand it.
It's a foreign country above all else.
In reply to I read "Crippled America"… by DingleBarryObummer
He was financed by Sheldon Adelson, and Kushner is involved with Rabbi Shemtov and the Chabad. The dots are there to connect, If one so chooses.
In reply to Many Boomer types around his… by farflungstar
They didn't install warmongering people in his cabinet to not go to war.
While everybody is looking to Trump everyone must remember Iran has to agree to anything which they said there not.
This will all change in the days to come
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
There's nothing presidential about this. The Iran deal was a good idea. Seriously... what part of "cheap oil" do you not like? Iran is not a threat.
In reply to Aggressive Rhetoric? You… by Bill of Rights
In reply to There's nothing presidential… by crossroaddemon
iran is not the enemy.
they should remember the liberty.
In reply to Aggressive Rhetoric? You… by Bill of Rights
I think it would be sensible to keep the Iran deal alive.
The changes i would like to see in Iran would be improvement regarding things like the justice system.
To cut down death sentences or just stop that entirely.
And focus more on alternative energy for the future, like wind and solar for instance.
The main reason for Iran involvement in Syria could be that a destroyed Syria could have been used as a platform for a invasion into Iran.
But that seems to be becoming a unlikely possibility.
I really don't give a fuck abut changes in Iran. The deal is all upside for us; it makes oil cheaper. Since Iran is not and never has been a threat who cares about anything else? Their internal affairs are not our problem. I want to see oil come down to it's proper price point (which is in the $20-$30 range) and don't really care what it takes to achieve that. Shale producers can fuck right off; their shit is too expensive.
In reply to I think it would be sensible… by Griffin
In reply to I think it would be sensible… by Griffin
Assuming Iran would be agreeable to the new requirements of yet another treaty,,, a year or so later the US will be accusing them of cheating or somehow not complying. A never ending story with Washington. Just ask any Native American Indian. (Edit: or North Korea)
One cannot make agreements other than complete capitulation with the insane West.
A never ending story with ---- Israel. Since they do sorta run our foreign policy...
In reply to Assuming Iran would be… by rejected
The ONLY requirement is they sell their oil in USDs,until they agree to that,they won't, nothing else will ever be
enough.Add to that their position on the atlas, war is going to be inevitable unless Pax Americana goes bankrupt
first.50/50 as to which comes first at this point.The irony is that war with Iran certainly will bankrupt Pax Americana.
Iran is not Iraq, most of the 80m population are in the 18-30 demographic and educated.
They have nukes, old soviet ones,but they're capable of maintaining them.I don't think anyone told Trump about
that.I think Obozo thought he was getting those nukes for the pallets of cash and didn't.Persians aren't stupid.
A lose lose game.
In reply to Assuming Iran would be… by rejected
