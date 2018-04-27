Trump, Merkel Confirm That Iran Deal Talks Continue; Oil Drops

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/27/2018 - 14:41

While she certainly didn't display the same demonstrative warmth that French President Emmanuel Macron did during his meeting with President Trump early this week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump had what was by all accounts a productive meeting on Friday.

And if the press conference that followed their three-hour summit had a key takeaway, it would be that, despite Trump's aggressive rhetoric, the Iran deal remains alive - for now, at least. This realization sent the price of WTI sinking in afternoon trade as oil bulls worried about Iranian supply, though WTI climbed 4.5% in April. 

WTI

Trump addressed the Iran deal in general terms, saying that the West must "ensure that this murderous regime does not even get close to a nuclear weapon." Reiterating remarks from earlier this week, Trump said Iran would not be restarting its nuclear program, "you can bank on it."

Merkel said that while the deal "isn't perfect", she said it's "part of a bigger Middle Eastern picture" and added that the signatories would continue to be involved in "very close talks" to try and preserve the deal.

Merkel said the JCPOA was discussed, and that the two sides were working on forging a deal that would assuage US concerns.

Turning to the subject of North Korea, Trump reiterated remarks from a press conference earlier in the day, saying that while he's looking forward to talks with North Korea, the US would not let the North "play" the Trump administration like the Kims have played previous administrations.

"I will be meeting with Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks, we look forward to that," he said, thanking Merkel for her help in the "maximum pressure" campaign on North Korea.

The president said they will "not repeat" the mistakes of past administrations.

In a meeting with Merkel before lunch, Mr. Trump said he doesn't think Kim is "playing," although other administrations were "played like a fiddle" because the U.S. had different leaders.

Trump also touched on the need for NATO nations to pay their fair share for national security costs born by the bloc, and also commented on Germany's trade surplus with the US.

Crucially, Merkel didn't give a direct answer about whether the US would extend an exemption for aluminum and steel tariffs for the European Union, which is set to expire early next month.

DingleBarryObummer USA USA Fri, 04/27/2018 - 14:44 Permalink

Will he change his mind tommorow?  If he said he's scrapping the deal today, would he change his mind tommorow?  If he said he was keeping the deal today, then changed his mind tommorow, would he change his mind again on Sunday, back to keeping the deal?   If he said he was scrapping the deal today, then changed his mind tommorow, then changed his mind again on Sunday, would he change it back again on Monday to keeping the deal?  These are the important questions to stay focused on.

macholatte Deep Snorkeler Fri, 04/27/2018 - 15:25 Permalink

 

Merkel said that while the deal "isn't perfect", she said it's "part of a bigger Middle Eastern picture"

Same Shit - Different Day

Give up Nationalism = Don’t stop subsidizing our EU lifestyle and continue to waste your blood and treasure for our benefit.  Expect nothing in return.

The Bigger ME picture => America preserves the peace (continues to waste it’s blood and treasure) while EU countries get lucrative contracts from the Arabs and pay nothing in return. 

BritBob Fri, 04/27/2018 - 14:43 Permalink

Iran is a member of the UN C24 Decolonisation committee and supports Argentina's mythical Malvinas' claim. So much for the human and democratic rights of the Falkland Islanders and so much for that so-called sovereignty claim.

How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.

Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription

 

Thebighouse Fri, 04/27/2018 - 14:48 Permalink

It will be nice to see volatility sellers crushing the vix get completely whacked by a big fat ES short order.

Vix makes new lows for day and no new high for ES or SPX .. Divergence?   I think this market smells like pulled pork...

Stick a fork in it!

Bill of Rights Fri, 04/27/2018 - 14:48 Permalink

Aggressive Rhetoric? You mean like being Presidential? unlike the prior Cunts that caused all this bull shit in the first place...How soon we forget. Then again this is the retard generation so I son't expect them to remember.

Griffin Fri, 04/27/2018 - 15:06 Permalink

I think it would be sensible to keep the Iran deal alive.

The changes i would like to see in Iran would be improvement regarding things like the justice system.

To cut down death sentences or just stop that entirely.

And focus more on alternative energy for the future, like wind and solar for instance.

 

The main reason for Iran involvement in Syria could be that a destroyed Syria could have been used as a platform for a invasion into Iran.

But that seems to be becoming a unlikely possibility.

crossroaddemon Griffin Fri, 04/27/2018 - 15:11 Permalink

I really don't give a fuck abut changes in Iran. The deal is all upside for us; it makes oil cheaper. Since Iran is not and never has been a threat who cares about anything else? Their internal affairs are not our problem. I want to see oil come down to it's proper price point (which is in the $20-$30 range) and don't really care what it takes to achieve that. Shale producers can fuck right off; their shit is too expensive.

rejected Fri, 04/27/2018 - 15:17 Permalink

Assuming Iran would be agreeable to the new requirements of yet another treaty,,, a year or so later the US will be accusing them of cheating or somehow not complying. A never ending story with Washington. Just ask any Native American Indian. (Edit: or North Korea) 

One cannot make agreements other than complete capitulation with the insane West. 

Winston Churchill rejected Fri, 04/27/2018 - 15:37 Permalink

The ONLY requirement is they sell their oil in USDs,until they agree to that,they won't, nothing else will ever be

enough.Add to that their position on the atlas, war is going to be inevitable unless Pax Americana goes bankrupt

first.50/50 as to which comes first at this point.The irony is that  war  with Iran certainly will bankrupt Pax Americana.

Iran is not Iraq, most of the 80m population are in the 18-30 demographic and educated.

They have nukes, old soviet ones,but they're capable of maintaining them.I don't think anyone told Trump about

that.I think Obozo thought he was getting those nukes for the pallets of cash and didn't.Persians aren't stupid.

A lose lose game.