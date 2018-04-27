Trump Praises Korea Peace But Others Are Skeptical: Here Is Wall Street's Take

Shortly after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed on Friday to finally end a seven-decade war this year, and signed a declaration to pursue the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula (without however announcing any concrete steps to dismantle the North’s nuclear programs), President Trump quickly chimed in on twitter in a less than subtle reminder to his followers where the credit for the historic summit lies.
“KOREAN WAR TO END!” Trump tweeted Friday. “The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!”
KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018
As Bloomberg reported earlier, Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embraced after signing the deal during a historic meeting on their shared border, the first time a North Korean leader has set foot on the southern side. They announced plans to formally declare a resolution to the war and replace the 1953 armistice that ended open hostilities into a peace treaty by year’s end.
The question now is whether the commitment will lead to lasting change. Previous agreements have collapsed over inspections, weapons tests and disputes over economic aid. Much of the agreement mirrors previous deals between North Korea and Moon’s liberal predecessors. It appeared aimed at restoring cooperation that had deteriorated over the past decade.
“We have agreed to share a firm determination to open a new era in which all Korean people enjoy prosperity and happiness on a peaceful land without wars,” Kim said, in his first remarks in front of the global press since taking power in 2011. The two sides “confirmed the common goal of realizing, through complete denuclearization, a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.”
Still despite the bombastically ambitious proclamation, some were skeptical:
"The commitment to ‘complete denuclearization’ is ambiguous, and subject to different interpretations,” said Youngshik Bong, a researcher at Yonsei University’s Institute for North Korean Studies in Seoul. “It can be interpreted as North Korea getting rid of all warheads, or North Korean demands on the U.S. military in South Korea."
Other analysts added that the won would get only a limited boost from plans by the two Koreas to declare an end to their seven-decade war, as investors wait to see how that translates actual actions and an economic dividend. Meanwhile, expectations that the talks will contribute to peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula had been priced into the won in the past few weeks.
Here are some excerpts from analyst "hot takes" on what today's historic announcement really means:
INTL FCStone (Mingze Wu, FX trader)
- Regional stability is definitely bullish for KRW and Kospi in general, however the impact may not be lasting
- This is similar to when the North Korean nuclear tests didn’t result in lasting KRW weakness; this development is unlikely to lead to a new trend for KRW
- Ultimately, it’ll still be USD strength, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, and broad global risk appetite that will drive KRW and Kospi
- That being said, this is the first step for the two Koreas to work together economically in the future; should North Korea open up fully, there’ll be an influx of workers available for South Korea and consumers in the North that will buy South Korean goods -- this can only mean good things for KRW and Kospi; however still very far from this end stage
- Key levels to watch are 1,070 and 1,060 for the won
Mizuho Bank (Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy)
- The Korean peace agreement may provide only a limited boost to the South Korean won as the economic benefits are unlikely to be realized immediately
- Markets also had previously preferred to react to the North Korean threats via the options and derivative markets which are more cost-effective for hedging; hence, the impact on the spot from the peace deal will be limited
OCBC (Terence Wu, economist)
- Remains skeptical that the peace declaration alone would impart structural direction to the KRW
- Continues to watch if this general sense of optimism would lead to a sustained improvement in bond and equity inflows into South Korea
- Near-term movements should be driven by broad USD strength predicated on yield differential arguments
SK Securities (An Young-jin, economist)
- The atmosphere is definitely favorable for KRW, however the currency probably won’t gain further from the current level unless specific details on denuclearization is revealed
- Had previously forecast USD/KRW to move in the range of 1,050-1,100 this year; says there are no changes to his expectations
- KRW has already priced in positive developments in the talks since April
- In the past, movements in KRW that was caused by geopolitical issues were mostly temporary
Source: Bloomberg
Comments
I had a Korean piece in 1998.
Slightly fishy tasting.
The ZWO/MIC will never tolerate peace in Korea.
In reply to a by Bone-Machine
Kimchi cocktails for all!
In reply to The ZWO/MIC will never… by TheSilentMajority
Time to remove the troops from the Korean peninsula. Bibi needs them in Syria and Iran.
In reply to Kim Chi cocktails for all! by TheWholeYearInn
Where is Trumps "Peace Prize"?
They gave one to Obama; he then proceeded to slaughter countless Black and Brown people "Over there so we don't have to fight them here"...while importing them overhere...and they call Trump Evil and Insane...
~~~~~~~~~~~~
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-34277960
Check this out:
In reply to Time to bring the troops… by DingleBarryObummer
Is there any doubt remaining that NK was/is China's Bitch?
Trump lets the world know he's willing to sacrifice a US city or two to nuclear destruction in exchange for removing NK from the face of the planet...and he's serious and doesn't back down when NK/China tests him by stopping just short of actually launching the Nukes..
Kim goes to China, comes back a totally different person...peace in Korea and all that.
The only way I'm wrong is if China swapped out the real NK Kim with an impersonator...
In reply to . by FireBrander
"Trump lets the world know he's willing to sacrifice a US city or two to nuclear destruction in exchange for removing NK from the face of the planet."
The ridiculousness of that statement is beyond comprehension. THAT is the exact kind of statement that spawned and maintains the term Trumptard.
Trump was "willing" to sacrifice a US city or two. Which would those be? Surely not the one you or any other Trumptards live in, right? Because "the needs of the many out weigh the needs of the few or the one.....Trumptard".
The lack of ability to think by people in this country is astounding! Can you post for us where Trump made his willingness to sacrifice US cities known? We are also thankful that Trump is not as stupid as Trumptards.
In reply to Is there any doubt remaining… by FireBrander
"Lack of ability to think"?
Where have you been, "You nuke us, I'll nuke you 100x over"...that was Trumps stance.
"Trump Says His ‘Nuclear Button’ Is ‘Much Bigger’ Than North Korea’s"
"Think" about what the NYT wrote there...and you don't come away with Trump willing to sacrifice a city or two in a "NUCLEAR EXCHANGE" with NK?
What do you "think" those paragraphs say?
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/02/us/politics/trump-tweet-north-korea…
In reply to "Trump lets the world know… by bshirley1968
They say the same thing as every other dumbass statement he makes....nothing. Only the dumbest of the dumb ever believed there would be a nuclear exchange between NK and the US.
Any thinking person knows that the sacrifice of one or two cities in this country would bring about economic collapse. Only dumbasses like you would view a nuclear exchange like a Hollywood bar fight that ends with some black eyes and bloodied noses. It would have been the end game for the world as we know it....and apparently the "threat" wasn't really all that real, was it?
I cannot believe how STUPID you and your kind are. Just because people walk around with a gun on their hip doesn't mean they are doing it so they can shoot someone at the drop of a hat. When EVERYBODY has a gun, it keeps everyone honest. When only one or two have a gun, they are in charge. Kim got himself a gun, and nobody was going to kick him around anymore.....without a moment of pause.....cause there was now a risk of kicking NK.
In reply to "Lack of ability to think"?… by FireBrander
Funny, I don't seem to recall you saying that sort of thing DURING the crisis (ie negotiations).
Your new name is Captain Hindsight.
In reply to They say the same thing as… by bshirley1968
China will be the major beneficiary of American gone from the Korean peninsula.
Now, Trump's America stuck in Korea with all Koreans hating America. Kim is scoring points. The peace first and then talk about "demilitarization". Trump got into the trap and it is closed now.
In reply to Time to bring the troops… by DingleBarryObummer
Trump has been able to do what no president in modern history has done.
In reply to Kim Chi cocktails for all! by TheWholeYearInn
And will get exactly zero credit for it.
In reply to Trump has been able to do… by brushhog
Now for the 10th (TENTH!) time in 25 years, the Kim regime has agreed to denuclearization & unification. What again was Einstein's definition of insanity?
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/03/the_trump_kim_summit_i…
In reply to And will get exactly zero… by spieslikeus
As prey exists to be hunted and devoured, clownz exist to be BTFO and embarrassed.
In reply to Now for the 10th (TENTH!)… by UndergroundPost
Russia and China guaranteed NK security leading to this development.
In reply to As prey exists to be hunted… by tmosley
Right, and at what point do you think they would NOT have done that over the last 60 years?
In reply to Russia and China guaranteed… by laser
Can you give us one objective thing Trump did to bring about thus summit and it's results other than threaten "rocket man" with nuclear incineration?
Are you really so dense as to believe Kim is solely responding to threats from Trump?
You were probably one of the pricks who saw the only solution here being to "bomb the hell out of North Korea before they nuke us!"
What about this:
http://abcnews.go.com/International/story?id=83114&page=1
And let's not forget that the S Korean president met with Kim back in June, and he just took a visit to China. How many times did Trump meet with him? But I am sure Trump deserves all the credit......just ask you nearest brain dead Trumptard.
In reply to And will get exactly zero… by spieslikeus
They were in secret talks for a year you fucking idiot.
In reply to Can you give us one… by bshirley1968
More likely it was China that was working behind the scenes...
What proof is there that Trump did anything productive?
Me thinks China said "Enough is Enough"
In reply to Trump has been able to do… by brushhog
"The aim of socialism is not only to abolish the present division of mankind into small states and all-national isolation, not only to bring the nations closer to each other, but also to merge them." - LENIN
In reply to More likely it was China… by Yellow_Snow
There is always more than one variable. But it could NEVER have happened without Trump. They had more than 60 years to make it happen before now, and they JUST. COULDN'T. DO. IT.
Or worse, they WOULDN'T do it.
In reply to More likely it was China… by Yellow_Snow
No. They didn't NEED to do it.
Kim is the real winner here and most of the credit goes to him. He pushed through their nuclear program, giving them a "chip" in the big game. He made it so they could no longer be ignored and they would be dealt with on a more "equal" basis. Kim got the attention and Kim hot the deal done.
Putin, Xi, and Moon have all had personal meetings with Kim while Trump was spewing bullshit like "little rocket man" and talking about his button being bigger.....a real diplomat, statesman, and classy representative of the American people.....NOT!
But I expected you to ignore FACTS so you could ratchet up your man crush. BTW, Kim still has his nukes....along with the deal. Just what did Trump do again?
In reply to There is always more than… by tmosley
Your idiot opinions aren't facts, clown boy.
In reply to No. They didn't NEED to do… by bshirley1968
Dude, you are really coming unhinged. You mean like fairy tale opinions about Trump's "secret meetings" with Kim? Lmao! I dare you to back that shit up. If Trump was meeting in secret it was because he didn't want the world to know he was getting his diplomatic ass kicked. If there were "secret" meetings we are sure to hear about them now from the arrogant, narcissistic commander-n-chief. Bet we don't.
Everything I said in that post is fact. You are welcome to refute them anytime.....but you can't.
You have no "argument". Name calling with no substance is equal to conceding defeat.....loser.
In reply to Your idiot opinions aren't… by tmosley
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-17/trump-says-us-and-north-korea…
https://nypost.com/2018/04/26/trump-details-pompeos-very-secret-meeting…
Did I mention that you are an idiot and a clown?
Because you are an idiot and a clown.
Go take some boron and grow a pair.
In reply to Dude, you are really coming… by bshirley1968
"What proof is there that Trump did anything productive?"
What?
Trump scared the living shit out of all us with is LARGE and FUNCTIONAL "Nuclear Button" saber rattling. China/NK shit their drawers BELIEVING he was insane enough to EXCHANGE NUKES with NK and they FOLDED!
In reply to More likely it was China… by Yellow_Snow
What did Trump have to do with it other than refraining from blowing a bunch of people up?
In reply to Trump has been able to do… by brushhog
N Korea means China.
The stage is set for Syria and the middle east. Easier to run things closer to home. Also more sacrificial lambs available.
Bibi wants the corruption glare away from him.
In reply to The ZWO/MIC will never… by TheSilentMajority
What corruption?
That is a sideshow for home politics and for goyem to be destructed from seeing exactly what he/Israhell is doing, brought an evil lord like him to justice who even running the west and America?
That is unpossible.Don't get twisted.
Mossad to Trump,psssss
Mission
Not
Accomplished.
In reply to N Korea means China. The… by nathan1234
My take on it is that MacArthur was an insufferable arrogant jackass who made a career out of losing and pushing too far. This whole mess could have been avoided with a different general in charge the first time.
#rememberthefrozenchosen
In reply to a by Bone-Machine
One for Trump. One less for the Military Industrial Intelligence Complex.
In reply to My take on it is that… by Killtruck
I dont know if thats true but it made me chuckle so THUMBS UP
In reply to My take on it is that… by Killtruck
My take on it is that MacArthur was an insufferable arrogant jackass who made a career out of losing
Roosevelt had promised Patton a command in the Pacific before he [R] died, but MacG, was in fact, a jackass and didn't want him out there.
In reply to My take on it is that… by Killtruck
what's your source on that promise? I'd like to read it.
In reply to Roosevelt had promised… by TheWholeYearInn
Tweets I'd like to see:
“SYRIAN WAR TO END!” Trump tweeted Friday
“YEMEN WAR TO END!” Trump tweeted Friday
“NIGER WAR TO END!” Trump tweeted Friday
In reply to My take on it is that… by Killtruck
Yes.. and we were in this shithole since MacArthur.
It took Donald J. Trump to make this deal. Winning BIGLY
Wait for the demilitarization of the border.
qanon.pub
In reply to My take on it is that… by Killtruck
#theGreatAwakening
WWG1WGA
red pillin’ the entire world, baby.
In reply to Yes.. and we were in this… by wildbad
What deal did Donald J. Trump make?
Yes, Kim agreed to a peace on the Korean peninsula. BUT what will he demand in return? Anybody (except China) knows?
Pssss, Trump is such a good negotiator... For 16 month in the Office, he has accomplished absolutely nothing except bombing Syria and sending more Americans to die in Afghanistan.
PS
Kim is not an idiot and will not accept anybody guarantees. He will not invite Russia to a table. Japan will have to join the game.
In reply to Yes.. and we were in this… by wildbad
Thanks alot Trump.
Thanks a lot "cave in at missile test facility site" [fixed it]
In reply to Thanks alot Trump. by Scrotus Maximus
Rods of God.
In reply to Thanks a lot "cave in at… by TheWholeYearInn
So when are all the U.S. Troops in the area going to come home and defend our southern border?
Fucking idiots are running this country.
It used to be that when you waged war, your goal was to have your people invade a neighboring country and take over all of its wealth.
Over time here in the USA that idea got warped so that "waging war" meant manufacturing as much expensive military hardware and ordnance that your credit system would allow, and then setting up bases in foreign countries, where you then regularly deploy ordinance and use that hardware until it is damaged or worn out and needs to be replaced, and you maintain those bases indefinitely, while private corporation charge insane amounts of money providing support services for all of those bases, doing jobs that used to be done by grunts for virtually no pay.
Those few instances that you actually shut down a base are viewed as opportunities to leave most of that expensive hardware behind for the locals to enjoy, which accomplishes two purposes. First, you get to replace it with new stuff for your military. Second, the locals are prone to getting feisty once they are so marvelously armed, giving you a fine excuse to swoop back in and set up two or more new bases in regions where only one was previously present.
If we could set up similar bases along the Mexican border, sub-contract all support services for them to companies prone to large campaign contributions, and regularly fire a lot of ammo and missiles at the tumbleweeds out in the desert, we might be able to turn the tide in the war that Mexico has been handily winning now for decades.
In reply to So when are all the U.S… by ZENDOG
The Tribe cannot be pleased about this.
Oh, I don't know...NK still might get a Rothschild bank...
In reply to The Tribe cannot be pleased… by Seasmoke
Youngshik Bong~ wtf is he smoking?
And his catchy blog-- 'Bong Hits.'
In reply to Youngshik Bong~ wtf is he… by Dilluminati
TRUMP WINNING! MAGA!!!
"Mr. Jong Un, Tear down this Wall"
#greatestpresidentever #MAGA
Cautiously optimistic about this. Kim has no more Nuclear test facility - it has collapsed. He now says he will halt all nuclear testing. I would love to know what was discussed in the Pompeo/Kim meeting. I don't know...there is something we are missing - I just don't buy he (Kim) is going to hang up all of his nuclear dreams all of a sudden...there is something we're missing.