A US Ally Is Literally Beheading People Over Nonviolent Drug Charges

Saudi Arabia, the United States’ main ally in the Middle East, has executed 48 people so far this year, half of them over nonviolent drug charges, Human Rights Watch reported this week.
“Many more people convicted of drug crimes remain on death row following convictions by Saudi Arabia’s notoriously unfair criminal justice system,” the advocacy organization said in a release.
Though Human Rights Watch did not specify the method of execution, the Guardian classified the 48 killings as beheadings, and the Saudi government has a reputation for this type of sentence.
“Saudi Arabia has carried out nearly 600 executions since the beginning of 2014, over 200 of them in drug cases. The vast majority of the remainder were for murder, but other offenses included rape, incest, terrorism, and ‘sorcery,’” HRW noted.
As far back as 2004, CBS reported that “[t]he Saudi government beheaded 52 men and one woman last year for crimes including murder, homosexuality, armed robbery and drug trafficking,” adding that the Kingdom argues the practice is acceptable under Islamic law, which governs the country. At the same time, they condemned beheadings by militant groups. CBS noted that while Islam allows for the death penalty “few mainstream Muslim scholars and observers believe beheadings are sanctioned by Sharia, or Islamic law.”
Nevertheless, the Saudi government has continued the practice, beheading 157 people in 2015, the highest since 1995, when 192 were executed. Nonviolent drug offenders were among those killed that year, as well.
“Human Rights Watch (HRW) found that of the first 100 prisoners executed in 2015, 56 had been based on judicial discretion and not for crimes for which Islamic law mandates a specific death penalty punishment,” the Guardian noted at the time.
In its latest update, Human Rights Watch discussed the difficulty of obtaining a fair trial in Saudi Arabia, highlighting that, among other issues, longstanding due process violations in Saudi Arabia’s criminal justice system that makes it difficult for a defendant to get a fair trial even in capital cases.”
The organization said that in cases they analyzed, “authorities did not always inform suspects of the charges against them or allow them access to evidence, even after trial sessions began.”
The Kingdom also criminalizes protest and received widespread condemnation in 2017 for its efforts to execute 14 Shia minority demonstrators who protested during the Arab Spring. One of those protesters was a Saudi student who was arrested on his way to study abroad in the United States, and an advocacy groups’ appeals to President Trump to intervene on his behalf, the White House offered no indication it intended to help him.
Others who have spoken out against the monarchy have faced floggings and crucifixion. Nevertheless, in 2015, the kingdom’s representative to the U.N. Human Rights Council, Bandar al-Aiban, insisted the death penalty is applied “only [to] those who commit heinous crimes that threaten security.”
Though the country’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has expressed his intent to reform the country and reduce the number of executions, it’s extremist roots make this a daunting task that will likely take a significant amount of time.
Considering the Saudi kingdom has funded the spread of radical Islam around the world and has also been linked to financial sponsorship of ISIS and the 9/11 terror attacks, it is not surprising they continue to impose the death penalty against even nonviolent offenders and that they are one of the top executioners in the world.
Meanwhile, the U.S. government remains fixated on largely unsubstantiated claims of atrocities by geopolitical rivals in the region, failing to display a modicum of principle in its ultimately tepid opposition to oppression and radicalism as it continues to facilitate the sale of billions of dollars worth of weaponry to extremist regimes.
Went to a double-header in Rhryiad one weekend.
Didn't know that they played baseball
How's it working in the Philippines?
everyone is still pissed off at duterte so it must be working.
"Salman beheads his own people!"
Page 4 of the NeoCon "reasons for destroying a foreign nation" manual.
Oh wait, there's an asterisk:
*Not valid for anyone helping us "defeat" ISIS.
Well, that figures...
An article that finally uses the word "literally" correctly. Maybe we're making progress. Wouldn't hold my breath on that, but maybe.
Too bad for ZHombies, Trump is a Muslim. First official state visit: Saudi Arabia.
Conspiracy theory is now conspiracy fact. Tylers are too busy selling ads, and don't want you to know the truth.
A US Ally Is Literally SNIPING CHILDREN Just Because They're Palestinians
WARNING: Graphic Images
Now I also feel the urge to behead some hippies
Doesn't drink alcohol, married his daughter to a Jew, never goes to church, sound familiar?
Trump is a MUSLIM?? Dude, I'll go way out on the skinny conspiracy-theory branches from time to time but you lost me on that one. If you want to say he's a Jew, OK, fine, I can work with that, I guess. But a MUSLIM?? Seriously?
It must be true.
The dude with the large red capital "T" said so.
Plus it's on the internet so what other facts do you need?
"The dude with the large red capital "T" said so.
Plus it's on the internet so what other facts do you need?"
I concede the point. You're right, I can't fight back against that.
Yeah, my eyes literally popped out and hit the floor when I read that headline and literally was literally used correctly.
now that's interesting. conspiracy theory and Q teaches us to question things like appearances and agendas, and .. timing.
SA is what it is. they've been head-n-hand choppers for forever.
so why this article NOW? why on ZH? I thought da joooooz were the enemy of All That Is Good, but now it's SA?
when did that memo come out?
And I thought they meant SA literacy rates have improved.
Everybody knows the penalty...
Worked in Singapore too, although I heard they went PC in recent years so probably a central distribution center now.
Islam is a cancer .... these are the barbaric pedophilic scum of the earth with which the elite wants to flood the West .... reject Islam ... reject the BIG LIE OF MULTICULTURALISM ...
ISIS. Enough said.
Attention Snowflake Collectivists: Its not just Saudi .... in goat fucker Iran, they execute homosexuals by lifting them up by the neck with a crane until they are strangled to death ... in Iraq they throw homosexuals off of tall buildings .... are these the people you want coming in to this country? Are you gay? Do you have gay friends?
Hey feminists, How do you feel about Honor Killing .... or female genital mutulation .... think about that next time you cheer on Linda Sarsoor ... your cheering the murder of young girls and getting your clitoris cut off with a piece of broken glass.
Hey, are you a parent? How do you feel about your pre teen son being raped by an Islamic man? Pedophilia is an accepted practice and part of their culture. When you support Islam, this is what you support ... think about the horror of Penn State, but on steroids ... is that what you want?
Actually, ZIONISM is a cancer.
The House of Sod and the Kazharian Pharisee mob boss have a 'love fest' going on.
So the Prince of the House of Sod is into beheadings, rather primitive compared to Kazharian mobsters and their preference for rifle targeted sniper fire upon Palestinian children.
What does it mean that our government supports both GENOCIDAL regimes? Let's hope they don't get any ideas. Ya know like a Holocaust 2.0....
Well............. I guess THAT will teach you not to mess around with drugs, eh?
It's those goddamned Syrians again, isn't it? No? Then I'm certain it's those motherfucking Russians, right? No?
Sorry, its the headchoppers' land, let them handle their own laws and their own troublemaking druggies as they see fit.
Now, them sponsoring headchoppers in every other nation around the world and spreading Wahhabi terrorists...
Exactly! I don't care! NOT MY PROBLEM!
Let them butcher each other for eternity; it will take their eyes off us infidels.
My personal favorite is the woman who was charged with sorcery because some guy blamed her for his impotence.
"My dick wont get hard! That bitch did it! Chop her head off!" So does your dick work now? That's what I thought.
How odd. The ones I'd have accused of sorcery were the ones who seemed to make it stay hard like the orgasms never happened. Good times.
Share their numbers bro?
in other news. lawyers representing 9/11 victims have filed for a grand jury appointment to investigate 9/11.
https://www.activistpost.com/2018/04/citing-conclusive-evidence-of-expl…
Saudi Arabia, It's Sunni Jihadist State just like ISIS and Al-Qaeda. THE USA, England, Israel France are allied with Sunni Jihadists, the same gets guys killing Western Civilians in terrorist attacks. I guess alliance with Sunni Jihadists is more important to Israel, USA, French and English Leader, that their crimes killing Western Civilians is ignored.
on the other hand, why donesn't the civilized world use heroin or some other effective derivative. give the guy a pound of opium and mkae sure he smokes himself to death. wouldn't that be more humane way to kill your fellow man because the state says you must?
In their palaces, most of these Wahhabi pigs are drinking heavily and on the opium pipe, having sex with their underage concubines, among all sorts of other perversions . . . . lucky bastards.
Disgusting, lol.
It's OK as long their buying weapons from the New Amerika, not any different from the old Amerika. The Endless Wars are good for profits for the Amerikan war machine. Then again what country can kill more citizens and create more refuges than Amerika? Amerika #1
Those roads, bridges, water, and waste systems who cares make Amerika great again.
I don't have a problem with them chopping off heads. I have a problem with calling them our allies.
Sometimes I think our government allies with these scum because they secretly wish they could chop off the head of all political dissenters.
Exactly!
A fitting ally for the North Atlantic Terrorist Organization.
Culturally Enriched London Sees 44 Percent Spike in Murder Rate
lts the jews fault
As far as I've been able to deduce, beheadings are carried out out of ancient belief that once a head is removed from a body, that being can no longer "reincarnate" itself, thus it is a superstitious method of ensuring absolute death.
Interesting that the Saudis condemn "sorcery" whilst adhering to certain ideals of sorcery themselves.
The House of Saud needs to be destroyed.
Didn't you see the magic orb they touched with Trump?
;-)
Rubbing the Golden Orb and Sword Dance. Never knew Trump was 'light on his feet'. lol
When those Oil Wells run dry and I've heard on good authority from geologist & engineer friends who have worked on them, some still operate in the country, that it's not too long off (they've been pumping more and more water into them ) . . . . . . . 5 Eyes will drop them like a bag of sand.
I was reading Swedenborg once (you could never read it all one of the most prolific writers ever and he had major responsibilities and day jobs while he did it) and looked into that. He was this genius scientist gone mystic. He became such a big deal that he split the church in half. Half loved him and thought he was revolutionizing Christianity and half disapproved. I was shocked he got away with it at all being that he claimed he was communicating with ghosts, demons and angels, and generally contradicting quite a bit of old testament.
So I looked up some biblical things about how those things were perceived in the old and new Christian works. In the old testament it seems that blood sacrifice, child sacrifice, idol worship and all 'seers' were considered sorcerers and evil. Later on there were things that said seers were either prophets or false prophets depending on if they tested their sources (that's a paraphrase but I found it). I just thought that was interesting. The big two seem to be child sacrifice and any blood sacrifice. How sick are people, damn. I don't get how people ever came to the conclusion to kill a child because something would see value in that, or an animal for that matter. It took place with a lot of cultures that never had contact with each other either. Then again most of your cult leaders are NPDs, so...
Scoring a dime bag in Saudi Arabia just got crossed off my to-do list.
Lol!
I wonder what the job pays?
The Executioner I asked said the new job was the first chance he'd had to get Ahead in life.
Get a head in life, irony.
They chop off your head but people still use drugs? And we thought "Just Say No" would stop it.
The Saudi's get away with murder. Literally. But then we drone weddings, so there's that.