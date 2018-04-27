US Wages And Salaries Rise At Fastest Pace In 10 Years

While the GDP print came in stronger than expected, despite a sharp drop in consumption, the big news in today's data had nothing to do with GDP and everything to do with employment costs, and wages and salaries in particular, which both rose at the fastest pace in nearly a ten years, confirming that inflationary wage pressures are growing.
Specifically, wages and salaries rose 0.9%QoQ, up from 0.6% in the previous quarter. Total compensation, which includes wages and benefits, rose 2.7% over past 12 months, up from 2.4% a year ago, while private-sector wages and salaries advanced 2.9%YoY, also above the 2.6% printed in Q1 2017. Both were the strongest prints since Q3 2008, if slightly below the 3% pace observed heading into the financial crisis as shown below.
In kneejerk response the dollar spiked higher, although it has since faded much of the move, although more ominously, the 2s10s flattened once again, and is back to 48 bps, just shy of fresh post-crisis lows.
Comments
Perhaps this is why Subways are closing. Hard to make a $5 footlong with high labor costs.
Subways are closing mostly because they have shit food.....
In reply to Perhaps by Took Red Pill
True. Is that why Jared lost weight? There's nothing fresh about 42 year old meat in 9 year old buns.
In reply to Subways are closing mostly… by ZENDOG
Meat??
In reply to True. Is that why Jared lost… by Took Red Pill
"meat"
Reminds me of the Jim Gaffigan bit about subway. Priceless.
pods
In reply to Meat?? by TheSilentMajority
Who da fuck?
and
Where da fuck?
Meh, just go with it, they're on a roll ....
In reply to Who da fuck? and Where da… by wisehiney
Skewed by executive's pay and other top-end increases, sure as fuck not on the lower end or the middle.
In reply to Who da fuck? and Where da… by wisehiney
So, still below real inflation?
Got it.
http://www.shadowstats.com/alternate_data/inflation-charts
And those are NOT made up numbers. Just how we used to calculate it before they decided inflation was costing them too much in COLA.
pods
John Williams doesn't get near the credit he deserves.
The US government simply changes the numbers to suit them and the general public eats it up. It'd be funny if it weren't do serious. Fifty years ago I would never have believed Americans could be so damn gullible.
EDIT: So ZH,,, What other great news do you have on this Friday?
In reply to So, still below real… by pods
Are they gullible, or just plain stupid?
In reply to John Williams doesn't get… by rejected
Those are not mutually exclusive conditions
In reply to Are they gullible, or just… by Osmium
I wonder how Stormy Daniels' total compensation has changed in the past 10 years?
Bankers rejoice!
Wow, that's great! In combination with rising interest rates the economy should be inversely soaring soon.
Just as an observation, I am now seeing more food and retail discounting that I have seen for a very long time.
Stimulative monetary and fiscal policy plus deregulation bring a short term boost to wages. What happens after all that gets priced in?
Can you spell inflatoin?
Can you spell Friday?
In reply to Can you spell inflatoin? by two hoots
Lost my wallet on Friday, get it back on Monday!
In reply to Can you spell Friday? by FreeShitter
Find THIS hard to believe...
Folks. Until there is a purge at the BLS, ignore them. Only look at Treasury income and Food Stamps. That will tell you everything you need to know.
In reply to Find THIS hard to believe... by Kreditanstalt
That's so much BS I'll not even comment on it.
All this article shows is that inflation is heating up. If wages rise 2.7%, that means cost of living is rising even faster.
futures are negative yet market will open up over 100 on the dow
So consumption dropped to a 5 year low and wages are going gangbusters? Does anyone even check for consistency in the BS? Oh wait, it wouldn't be BS then.
Yields can't rise above 3 percent! Do you believe the BS that is proclaimed at Doomberg? Sure you do!