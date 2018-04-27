Visualizing Elon Musk’s Vision For The Future Of Tesla

Submitted by Jeff Desjardin of Visual Capitalist
Tesla is currently stuck in “production hell” with Model 3 delays, as Elon Musk describes it.
But Winston Churchill had a great quote about facing what seems like insurmountable adversity: “If you’re going through hell, keep going”. This is certainly a maxim that Musk and Tesla will need to live by in order to realize the company’s longstanding mission, which is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.
Rise of Tesla: The Future Vision (Part 3 of 3)
Today’s giant infographic comes to us from Global Energy Metals, and it is the final part of our three-part Rise of Tesla Series, which is a definitive source for everything you ever wanted to know about the company.
Part 3 shows Elon Musk’s future vision, and what it holds for the company once it can get past current production issues.
The company will collapse, people are going to get disillusioned about such a long wait. It costs more to make one than the sell it for so it's not a good business model. I give it about 3-4 years.
Folks keep forgetting Moore's law and Gresham's law and the effect of geometric progressions. Chaos theory is understanding a butterfly can start a hurricane. Chaos theory when viewed through the constraint theory and game theory lets you imagine the hurricane and then become the butterfly. Something 2 generations of the best rocket scientists in the world ignored, and subsequently were made to look like amateurs when SpaceX lowered the $/kg/low earth orbit price by an order of magnitude. Elon understands this and has proven he can execute within those boundaries. Add all the inane comments you want after this but the fact is, if he fails it is worse for you. It takes a special kind of self-loathing to not want someone like Elon to win given all he has already accomplished. That kind of nihilistic antagonism abounds. Personally I am rooting for Bill Gate's pandemic to thin the herd. Fuck you ankle biters.
Let's build a factory that makes solar panels, but never power it with solar panels.
Let's be sure to build it as far north, in the shittiest snow belt we can find too, as a demonstration of our commitment to green energy.
Without hopey-changey Obamanoids (soon to be broke Obamanoids) is there a vision for Tesla?
FakeX... I mean SpaceX... Well...
Everybody Who Really Believes There Is A Tesla Floating In Space - DownVote
Everybody Who Realizes We Are Dealing With A Con Artist Company... UpVote
There's a sucker born every minute.
that maybe true. buts lets for a minute consider if you covered all airable farmland on earth with moderately priced solar panels and the sun never set they couldnt produce enough energy to meet demands now. now it would take the entire gdp of earth for a decade to build these much less the infrastructure to support them. and thats before we consider lithium is a fairly rare thing and there probably isn't enough of it to build the kind of batteries you would need to store even a small amount of energy. you deify musk, and thats fine, hes done some pretty genuis shit, unfortunately way over cost and way after deadline. ask yourself why he hasnt spent his money on the real answer fusion and liquid hydrogen? could he really be virtue signalling? could he really have bet on the wrong horse and is just to proud to admit it? now the rocket advancement is spectacular no doubt, and im a big fan of just about anything being in the private free market, but why doesn't he have solar panels and electric engines powering his rockets? oh yeah he knows it wouldnt work. so now that ive poked holes in all of the unicorn bullshit, i must say someone pretending to understand what you espouse who measures financial gain in dollar rather than value should really pick up a book on economics. govt is always more expensive, always. it was a low bar to cross to beat them at their game, and again kudos to mr musk for doing it- debateabley with public funds, but whatever. give me a few billion, i bet i could solve some problems. the future must be nuclear, not lightwater which crony capitalism forced on us, but breeder reactors that are far more efficent and cleaner, and were not allowed to build because of govt- seriously research this stuff. and finally on to fusion which is pretty much free infinite energy, and is now patented btw by a few companies developing it with their own money. that leads us to liquid hydrogen, also practically limitless it just takes alot of energy to produce into a usable form, a liquid- easily transportable stored energy, no battery required, which we must have for rockets and such. see its not that solar panels have no efficacy people just want to use them for stuff that they dont fit very well. you dont see the mining of the terribly dangerous chemicals and glass making and strip mining and all the fuel to move these materials around. you dont see the coal being burned to give those batteries their charge, or all the toxic shit that goes into making it a battery. i dont doubt that this tech will get better, and im no stupid green hippie, but i would like to see us be responsible for our environment- as a species. and until its affordable you wont. if you made it this far in the wall of text, i applaud you for taking critisim, and i would urge you to research what i talked about, im not making it up. now send you god king elon a fb message telling him what the real answer is, and where he should invest his/our money.
It won't take 3-4 years to collapse...I'll take the under!
If/when the stock marget goes so goes Tesla
A huge solar airplane, with 8 engines, constructed from laminated birch.
It will be called "The Tesla Pterodactyl".
would not the tesladactyl be more kitschy?
And as a response to your shit understanding of rocket science, Musk has had a far greater failure rate than Lockheed or NASA DESPITE benefiting a shit ton from the R&D that taxpayers made common knowledge.
Given the fact that my life long friend works for NASA, with spacex, you are woefully ignorant of the conditions.
On the other hand:
https://www.revealnews.org/article/tesla-says-its-factory-is-safer-but-…
elon musk is a con-artist!
Nikola is rolling in his grave.
Pretty pictures is all that is.
Info-graphics do suck.
I am a person who can read.
Pictures are for those that have not the time.
Hence, they are easily conned.
So I dismiss this whole article.
But yes, Elon is a con man.
P.T Barnum envisioned things too. They are like our Overlord super race.
Tesla's mission is to take billions from the pension funds and gubbermint and give it to elon.
Anybody have a spare $70k laying around so I can get me one dem dere purty lectric automobiles?
Short TSLA
Soon fall falling like an anvil...
Here's a novel idea? Musk should go buy a chain of wineries, and serve Ambien crumpets on the side.
An infographic pipe dream, how quaint.
They're going through "delivering on actual commitments we have to paying customers". Or hell as Musk calls it
This company is Enron 2.0
When you're going through hell and getting massive government subsidies, keep going.
Nice pile a Bullshit right there. It must be nice to work with an endless stream of fiats feeding your fantasy. This is what happens when people are playing with other peoples money.
I built what I call a greener car once. Did it with my own coins too. If ida had stupid money like this clown? I did the math and went with a small TD in a light chassis.
Who's ready to hit the 50% retracetarget of eur/usd with me?
My usd/chf is nicely in the green.
EOM flows getting wrapped up, and almost 40% chance of fed rate increase next week?
What's more probable, is 50 basis points in June. Chew on that Gundlach/
Ohh yeah~ the musk thing. Here's a piece of advice Elon.
1. Admit you used funds in in-appropriate ways
2. Learn to be humble.
3. Over diversification is most often, a bad idea. [when people like me look to invest, we like simple balance sheets]
4. Never sleep where you defecate. { is that giga joke ever going to happen?}
5. Always plan for a rainy day [cash on hand- ex credit]
6. Make sure your management team is properly compensated. [pay structure]
7. Last but NOT least, know who your competition is.
End of rant, and time to fire up the BB-Q.
I would call it 'Visualizing the Lies'.
With electric cars using twice as much oil as light duty diesels and creating more pollution how is this a win?
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/02/14/electric-cars-use-twice-as-much-oil-as-diesel-vehicles/
Light duty diesels with SCR/DEF pollution recovery systems are zero emission, unlike electric cars running on oil, coal, or natural gas.
If it is about transitions, why pick a solution that uses twice the fossil fuels?
Because the Saudi's and OPEC are laughing all the way to bank.
Customers do not buy factories, they buy cars. Tesla needs to be the better car but today it is not.