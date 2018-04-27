"We Are Stunned" Gartman Rages After Getting Stopped Out Of Nasdaq Short

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/27/2018 - 08:03

Yesterday morning, we delivered a present to tech longs when we reported that after a one week sabbatical since his latest disastrous reco (to short WTI just hours before it exploded higher), Dennis Gartman told his few clients he had just gone short the Nasdaq.

NEW RECOMMENDATION: We’ve been abundantly bearish of equities for the past several weeks, but we’ve failed to put that bearishness to test “officially” in a recommendation and so we shall do so this morning, wading in to sell the NASDAQ futures anywhere above $6560 as it trades $6564 as we write and finish TGL. We’ll risk 1.5% on the trade and we look for $6000 to be taken out to the downside sooner  rather than later. Indeed, should 6400 be taken out today we’ll add to the position immediately

Unfortunately, the trade did not work out quite as intended, and just an hour later, the Nasdaq soared tripping Gartman's +1.50% stop loss limit.

This morning there is the always amusing post-mortem from the "world-renowned commodity guru."

We were bearish of shares coming into yesterday, before the ECB’s non-decision decision and before we listened to Dr. Draghi’s postmeeting press conference, but as we listened to Draghi’s comments it became painfully clear to us that we were wrong in suggesting…and then officially recommending…a net short position in equities. If the   monetary authorities are not going to err contractionarily and are, instead, going to continue their experiment with QE we shall have to adapt. We have no choice.

Hence, we were wrong in being short into yesterday’s market and fortunately we had a stop that cost us 1 ½%. We shall call that fortunate; it felt like it could not have been a worse idea, but indeed by the close it proved it could have been a great deal worse.

The "explanation":

Turning to the “action” in the last few minutes of futures trading in the NASDAQ yesterday, we are still stunned by the 100 “Big Figure” rush to the upside that took place even as the S&P, Dow and Russel futures were quietly selling off. We must believe that someone one in a position of authority “knew” about Amazon’s “blow-out” earnings report which was made officially public only moments after 4:00 p.m. There really cannot be any other explanation! [sic]

And the formal closing:

Why the NASDAQ 100 shot up 100 handles in the last five minutes of trade is open to debate… and we wrote about that above… but it did and fortunately we were stopped out a full 1% below the closing level. We are growing weary of this sort of thing, but at least we kept this to a 1 ½% loss on a single unit. At least that! ‘Tis small solace, however.

So what now? Well, it appears that the "guru" is long once again:

As for our retirement account, we made no changes and remain long of cotton, long of gold, long of the shares of a business development company and long of the shares of a primarily Australian and New Zealand short term government bond fund traded on the NYSE. We also held our short derivatives position but will be cutting that back rather materially today and will be looking about for things to buy that make “the things that if dropped on your foot shall hurt.” Trains; steel; shipping; farm equipment… things such as that; things that can be counted; things that pay dividends; things with real earnings; that sort and those sorts of things.

HorseBuggy Fri, 04/27/2018 - 08:12 Permalink

He almost sounds like this, example:

Monday oil is $67

Tuesday oil is $68

Wed. He announces we are going long oil

Thursday oil is at $66

Friday he announces he got out of oil the day before

Market has a up day he says hes going long, it goes down he says he got out and is going short, it goes back up he says he got stopped out and is going long, it goes back down he says he got out just in time.

 

buzzsaw99 Fri, 04/27/2018 - 08:12 Permalink

100 handles...

omg i thought 28 handles was bad.  this guy is an idiot.  lolololol

hey denny, the handle on the qs is the front two digits, the back two digits are called points.

 

 

Serfs Up Fri, 04/27/2018 - 08:15 Permalink

How is it even possible that Gartman is not aware that the whole ""market"" is rigged?

It's not there to share the wealth, it's there to siphon it.  

See also:  Wolf of Wall Street, the lunch scene

EddieLomax Fri, 04/27/2018 - 08:19 Permalink

If I decode his cryptic speak I believe he is telling us to short the hell out of catapillar and put all our savings into virtual investments, facebook looks goods, I suppose Tesla doesn't get anymore virtual...

 

Just looked, Catapillar still up 0.77%, but the day is young.  Facebook up 9.06% and Tesla 1.71%.

 

This man is a genius.

 

Calculus99 Fri, 04/27/2018 - 08:22 Permalink

Dennis, it's not too late to make a new year's resolution that being -

I must stop forecasting the long term trend on what the market has done that day.

(So if the day is positive the long term trend is up, but if the market closes down the next day the long term switches to down).

gmak Fri, 04/27/2018 - 08:25 Permalink

Go long, you schmuck. (go long, go long, go long). I wonder how hard it would be to put a small transceiver under his pillow whispering those words? lol.

bigloser Fri, 04/27/2018 - 08:30 Permalink

Gartman just has a timing problem. His wife knows this well.

As she gets undressed, Gartman comes in his pants and asks, "was it good for you? We were entertained."

As he sleeps next to her, she muses over whether to cut off his dick or just continue her affairs with the gardener, pool boy, deliveryman, and anybody who comes to visit.

In his sleep, Gartman mutters, "we are short things that drip."

slobbermut Fri, 04/27/2018 - 08:35 Permalink

It is sooo easy to chuckle at Gartman's admittedly poor performance...but honestly, he is out there trying his best to play what we all know is a rigged game; similar to playing  a monopoly like board game but where a banker (in our case the Fed/Treasury/C.Banks) changes the rules at will without telling other players (or only certain players). 

Most of us are trying in some form or other to fight/compete in yesterday's war where we are at such disadvantage (not that it was ever easy) that few can claim any seriously consistent victories.  We love to see one of CNBC's favorites constantly screw up so consistently, but we all know the so-called 'market' no longer genuinely exists, where SEC is captured, and illegal manipulation is routine and pretty much unchecked. 

Personally, I can no longer laugh at this poor sap and his numerous wrong calls...to a great extent, most of us are in the same boat but just lack a public forum which spotlights our confusion and anger at what once was but is no more.