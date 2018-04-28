America's Most Popular Politician Is Nikki Haley...Let That Sink In

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 04/28/2018 - 16:10

Via Middle East Monitor,

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is America’s most popular politician according to a study by Quinnipiac University, CNN reported yesterday.

Haley is viewed positively by some 63 per cent of US voters, while only 39 per cent gave their approval of US President Donald Trump. Haley’s popularity also stretched to both sides of the political spectrum, with 75 per cent of Republicans, 55 per cent of Democrats and 63 per cent of Independents supporting the former South Carolina governor. She was only exceeded by former president Barack Obama, who was still held in high regard by some 66 per cent of voters.

The UN envoy has taken strong stands in favour of Israel, particularly in the aftermath of the US’ recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital in December. When the UN General Assembly voted to condemn the Trump administration’s decision, Haley slammed the global forum as ungrateful for US contributions to the organisation.

“No vote in the UN will make any difference to that [the decision]. But this vote will make a difference to how the Americans see the UN. This vote will be remembered,” she concluded, echoing her previous comments that the delegation would be taking names of those who voted against the recognition.

Last month, Haley gave another unrestrained speech at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference, where she again condemned the UN for its alleged anti-Israel bias.

“In the real world, Israel is a strong country with a strong military,” she said. “But at the UN, it’s a different story. Israel does get bullied there.”

Haley was met with thunderous applause as she argued that the UN had “long undermined peace by encouraging an illusion that Israel will simply go away.” But Israel, she stressed, “is not going away. When the world recognises that, then peace becomes possible.”

She also responded to the criticism that the US shows favouritism for Israel: “There’s nothing wrong with showing favouritism towards an ally, that’s what being an ally is all about.”

The UN envoy’s speech was noted as the most enthusiastically received by the thousands of attendees at the event, as she received multiple standing ovations during her speech and shouts of “we love you” from the crowd.

Haley has also taken a strong stance over the conflict in Syria, threatening to strike the Assad regime during the bombardment of Eastern Ghouta last month. The Russian delegation condemned her comments, stating that “such thunderous and irresponsible statements by the American envoy cause resentment and great anxiety.”

Politics

CuttingEdge toady Sat, 04/28/2018 - 16:54 Permalink

There is likely a correlation between the percentage of the polled who gave her the nod, and this woman herself.

Lack of a fully functional brain, for starters.

Smart dresser though. That rig the French granny was wearing the other day? Eek.

She is dire, but looking on the bright side, it could have been a Clinton appointee instead. Who would have been automatically crooked, and payed to play (for the high level jobs in every department, of course).

serotonindumptruck The First Rule Sat, 04/28/2018 - 16:38 Permalink

For all those who thought the anorexic Samantha (Skeletor) Power was a horrific warmonger, the Deep State hereby doubles down and offers up the neocon dot-head Nikki Haley.

"Haley, whose birth name is Nimrata Randhawa..."

https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/story-of-nikki-haley-the-indi…

Nimrata Randhawa doesn't exactly roll off the tongue.

Would she be a former state governor and current US ambassador if she hadn't conveniently changed her name?

I Am Jack's Ma… gigadeath Sat, 04/28/2018 - 16:51 Permalink

Agreed.   Not buying it.

 

Scarier than John Bolton? Think Nikki Haley for President

 

Both Bolton and Haley are gentile beards for Likud/Shas Jewish hyperethnonationalism  (ultra-Zionism)

 

But Bolton, at least, may have the capacity to formulate his own shitty thinking.  Haley is a virtual literal puppet of Netanyahu, whose ‘meddling’ in the US government (and elections) goes curiously uninvestigated and unreported.

BlindMonkey ExPat2018 Sat, 04/28/2018 - 16:24 Permalink

America is truly a nation of the brain dead.  There is nearly zero critical thinkers about.  The most depressing thing to me is that they are running around in this oblivious dunning-Krueger bubble of certainty.  This D-K phenomenon is both on the left and right.  They unthinkingly yell at one another on social media with absolute certainty.  The only common ground that appears is the absolute need to support Israel and bomb brown people in the ME.  That is nearly universally supported.

 

God help us all.

Deep Snorkeler Sat, 04/28/2018 - 16:13 Permalink

The White House, the House on Haunted Hill

Packed with horrible freaks on special ethics waivers,

hyper-aggressive war-seekers who find no lessons in history.

She's Head Mistress of the War God's Harem,

she treats America so dirty,

I hope she leaves and don't come back no mo.

Mazzy Sat, 04/28/2018 - 16:21 Permalink

She's a Zionist.  It doesn't matter what other designations you give her, she is therefore a traitor to the American people.

U4 eee aaa Sat, 04/28/2018 - 16:27 Permalink

Give your head a shake America

 

I'll bet if it was done right you could sell starting a nuclear war to a good portion of the American people even if you laid out the negative consequences

Ms No Sat, 04/28/2018 - 16:27 Permalink

No she isn't.  Newsflash: They lie, all the damn time and it is all that they do.  No numbers coming out of Satan's bean counters anywhere should ever be taken at face value.  Polls are BS tools to fool populations into believing that they have consent when they don't.  They have been off the tracks and working against the will of the majority of the American people going way back and then they post polls saying that everybody agreed with their actions.  All tyrants do this. 

This government has zero credibility and that is an epic understatement.  They lie about everything.  That is the only thing that you can count on.  People have to realize this.   

The Harlequin Sat, 04/28/2018 - 16:34 Permalink

!?...FUCK...OFF...!!! If Quinnipiac is the "Gold Standard" their publicity says they are, then those Americans they polled must be, in the majority, utter morons...and we're absolutely screwed if it EVER translates into THAT bitch leveraging a position of any real power!

Synoia Sat, 04/28/2018 - 16:34 Permalink

Haley was met with thunderous applause as she argued that the UN had “long undermined peace by encouraging an illusion that Israel will simply go away.

She was speaking at the AIPAC con-vention?

Very good politician, telling the donor$ what they wanted to hear.

She's running for President, when?

 