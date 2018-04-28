The End Of Our Empire Approaches

Authored by Chris Martenson via PeakProsperity.com,
History is clear on where we are headed...
Do you have the nagging sense that our empire is in decline?
If so, don't be embarrassed by it. Historically speaking, we’re in very good company. Far larger and longer-lived empires than ours have come and gone over the millennia.
This was hit home for me on a recent trip. I scored a major "dad win" by taking my youngest daughter, Grace, to England for her 18th birthday (we live in Massachusetts, USA).
All on her own, Grace developed an abiding love of mythology at a very young age: Greek, Roman, Norse, Native American, Aztec…you name it. She’s read the Iliad four times, a different version each time, as each has the biases of the translator subtly woven throughout.
Naturally, her dream mini-vacation involved going to the British Museum where the Rosetta stone lies, along with Viking horde treasures and every possible Roman, Greek and Egyptian artifact one could hope to see.
The British empire came of age at the perfect time to muscle in and “retrieve” the cultural treasures of many different countries. Such are the spoils of empire.
Who knows, perhaps one day we’ll see sliced off segments of the Palace of Westminster on display in Cairo’s main square. History ebbs and it flows. Back and forth. Victors and losers swapping places over and over again.
If the British Museum reveals anything it’s just that. The long sweep of human history shows us that the more things change, the more things stay the same.
The treasures on display at the British Museum also show us that every race and culture has revered beauty. The most intricate and delicate and objectively beautiful jewelry and adornments were worn by kings and queens, priestesses, nobles, and warlords alike.
Sutton Hoo
Consider the find of the Sutton Hoo burial mound. An eminently important and revered individual (possibly Raedwald) was buried sometime around the year 740, with an enormous ship 89 feet in length serving as his burial chamber.
Just imagine how many people it took to dig a hole in the ground that held the ship to its gunnels, and then bring forward enough earth to cover the whole affair in a gigantic mound of earth more than ten feet high in the middle. As a gardener, I can tell you that dirt is heavy stuff that really resists being moved by hand. Hundreds of people must have labored for a very long time to create this burial mound.
Whoever this person was, he was revered enough to be buried with an astonishing collection of wealth. And, perhaps more amazingly, none of it was looted.
Here’s the sword belt, made of an intricate lattice of pure gold and polished garnet:
Isn’t that a beautiful work of art?
Again, nobody came back and looted this afterwards. Maybe they killed the workers who built the gravesite, but surely folks still knew a very rich ruler had been buried in the area. And yet nobody looted the site. To me, it's hard not see that as a sign of how much the man buried there was respected by his kinsmen.
Here’s a close up of the dragons head from that sword belt:
If you’ve ever worked with garnet, you know just how devilishly hard it is (a 7.5 on a scale of 10) and how much work it must have taken to polish up even one of those tiny panels, let alone all of them, and into such careful shapes.
Similarly, these shoulder clasps meant to secure an article of clothing (like a cape or cloak) are also magnificent:
Again, the detail and workmanship are impressive. But what struck me most was how these works of art are so … beautiful. And from a time of early medieval history referred to ‘the dark ages’ and popularly described as a period of bleak survival.
If they were, somebody still had the resources to churn out works of extraordinary precision and beauty. That much is clear.
The rest of the artifacts are similarly extraordinary -- especially the helmet, shields, and coinage. Just take a look at this purse lid:
Taken together, I see a culture where reverence mattered. Sutton Hoo's buried leader was revered enough that his tomb was not looted afterwards, promptly or otherwise. The items buried display a reverence for his authority as well as for beauty.
These burial artifacts were by no means trivial items. Each one could have supported a family for many generations at a time when resources were scarce, only obtainable through the hard labor of many.
And yet they were left untouched. Who among today's leaders would be honored enough as a leader that their tomb would not be looted for massive personal gain? Where can you see that our culture reveres beauty to the same degree, being willing to place so much collective effort into its creation?
The Taranto Scepter
Everywhere else in the British Museum were similar displays of honoring the feminine -- the women and the goddesses of the world. Many of the Egyptian displays caught my eye, as did the Greek, but one piece stood out so much that I came back to it three times, so amazed was I by the beauty of it and the message I took from it.
It came from “The Tomb of the Taranto Priestess” and dated from 350 – 340 BC. Since kings did not rule Taranto during that period, it is believed to have been the property of a priestess.
First, her scepter is truly extraordinary:
The entire scepter is perhaps 18 inches in length and capped in extraordinary gold adornment. But what really caught my eye is the gold mesh you see running down the shaft (lost to history, thought to have been bone?). It consists of extremely fine gold wire wrapped in even finer gold wire, and is woven into a meshwork of little diamond shapes with tiny circles at their corners. Each of these circles contained a tiny gem or enameled treasure of some sort (most, again, lost to history).
Here’s a close up:
The gold wire used is finer than hair. This scepter speaks of power and delicacy in equal balance, one reinforcing the other. Only the lightest of touch could hold the scepter without breaking strands of gold that fine. That made me think of the woman who wielded it with such a delicate touch.
Again, this person was revered to such an extent that an object of such immense value and beauty was entombed with her, and not robbed at a later time by someone who knew what the tomb contained.
Power, honor, reverence, and beauty. All attributes that show up again and again all throughout history.
The entire British Museum is packed to the rafters with such expressions. I came away both elated to have gotten back in touch with these better expressions of humanity, but also saddened because I can't locate their equivalent in today’s world.
One missing element from today? Reverence for the goddess, for the feminine. I cannot think of a single western homage paid to the feminine. No temples to the goddesses and no elevation of feminine attributes.
This is important to note, not because we wish to bash the masculine, but because anything out of balance requires rebalancing. In fact, re-elevating the feminine will actually bring honor and meaning back to the masculine.
Our world is caught up entirely in money, and power, and wars, and force. We revere power over rather than power within.
So the questions I’d like to leave you with are these.
-
Where do you have beauty in your life? Do you consciously manifest it?
-
What do you revere?
-
How honorable are you?
-
Do you instill a sense of loyalty in those around you? Who would rob your grave and how quickly after you passed?
-
Who do you honor, and how? Also, why?
-
How important is it for you to be surrounded by people you can trust, and whose opinions you trust?
-
Where and how do you respect, honor and encourage the feminine in yourself (whether you are male or female), in others, and especially in nature?
Finally, are you ready for the massive changes that are coming?
Our Empire Of Debt
The British museum is a testament to the fact that empires have been rising and falling for thousands of years. The common elements of every empire include its own appreciation for works of extreme beauty and human craftsmanship, along with strict hierarchy. They all expressed a strong connection to the divine, however they felt it, each with their own mythologies and attendant religions to make sense of it all…and help cement the rulers place(s) at the top, of course.
Each empire had a mythology by which it self-organized and people bought into that belief system. Looking back they seem like such obvious mental traps it’s easy to scoff and wonder how people could have been so blinkered.
Here’s the thing about hierarchical societies in every era…in every single one there were always a very few haves and a whole lot of have nots. How were the masses kept in line? Why did the vast bulk of humanity in every empire live in relative poverty and misery, never lifting a finger in revolt except under very rare circumstances?
The connection to yourself is this; each society has a set of reasons in place that explain to the people on the lower levels why they belong there. In some prior cultures the explanation was that authority was invested the royal blood line. You either had it or you didn’t.
In other societies, the rulers were said to be closer to the gods, if not descended directly from them. To go against the rulers meant you were assaulting or dishonoring the very gods you prayed to and on which you utterly depended.
While the mythologies in place “explaining” the hierarchy differed, the results did not. They always resulted in a few at the top and an expanding pyramid of population and entitlement laid out below them.
The middle management in this story, those that had relative advantage were the necessary keepers of the systems in each culture and each system. They had more to lose than to gain through revolt and so they stayed true to the system through their entire lives.
The people on the very bottom, despite having a vast numerical advantage, had the limiting belief that they had no power. So revolts almost never happened. Systems of hierarchy persisted until the empire had run its course, almost always failing because it ran out of resources to maintain itself and its growing complexity.
The lessons of history are absolute; nothing lasts. Everything changes, especially who’s in charge.
So what are our explanations today that keep us all in line? What keeps us from revolt? To what do we bow our daily collective heads in fealty to?
The answer is Money.
What we call “money” today was a wicked genius invention that popped up right around the same moment in history when humans were working out other keen, life-altering inventions such as clocks, and printing presses.
“None are so hopelessly enslaved as those who falsely believe they are free.”
~ Goethe
A person in debt is a person controlled. But they think it was their own decision. Hence the Goethe quote above. A nation in debt is a nation controlled. The debt trap is especially insidious, and it relies on the illusion of free will combined with the full weight of ‘the law.’
By attaching a stated rate of interest to a loan, a person’s future output was yours if you were the holder of that note. What a stroke of pure (evil) genius! Set the rate high enough and the term long enough and you can get all of your money paid back plus another 100% of that amount or more, every bit of which was actually the future productive output (i.e. time) of the borrower.
Conjure up a promissory note out of thin air and then you get to skim the true productive output of that person, regardless of outcome. Whether they succeeded or failed in the endeavor, you still won. If they paid you back, the win was obvious. If they failed you often had collateral on the back end protecting your “investment.” No matter what, you won.
And even if that wasn't the case? Well, you lost the amount of effort on your end that it took to draft up the note. In other words, nothing really.
I’ve yet to find this laid out in any museum even though the introduction of debt-based money was arguably the most course-altering invention of the past thousand years. It transformed millions of human slaves kept in check by threat of power and physical coercion (if not death) into billions of humans perfectly willing to hand over their labor to a very few elites at the top who did little to no work themselves.
Before this transformative invention money was always a very concrete thing – you either had a stash of silver or gold or you didn’t. Afterwards money became abstract. You could loan someone something you never had, written on a slip of paper, and the belief invested in that idea was sufficient to enslave that person until that debt was repaid. “Your” money might never be seen or handled by you at all, which is true for most people today. It exists as digits on a statement or computer screen. Yours, but utterly intangible. A powerful force, never actually seen or handled. In other words, a shared idea. A mythology imbued with tremendous power by a culture that served to enforce the current system of hierarchy.
There is a vast empire now spanning the globe but the mystery of it all is that it’s not based on or in any one country. It is an empire of debt. Those issuing the debt are harvesting the output of entire nations, no different in final effect than the Romans enforcing the practice of tithing from extant countries in AD 100.
We now live in a world of, by and for bankers, and other financial elites. Where once it was your royal lineage, or direct connection to the sun god Ra that assured your place at the top, today it's your proximity to the temples of money.
But what happens when the economic pie is no longer expanding, yet the keepers of the system seem unable to turn off their own desires to grab more, more and yet more from that same pie?
That is where we find ourselves today. The economic oxygen is being sucked from the middle and lower classes and the social and political pressures are building.
Meanwhile more and more claims (currency and debts) are being piled on top of this stagnant economic pie thereby increasing the pressure on a creaking system. Someday that all gives way rather spectacularly and ends very badly. History says it ends with a lot of social anarchy and quite possibly another world war.
The history of the world every year since 200,00 BC:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-day-history-world-every-year/
I wonder how many people in the world today have the skill to create such intricacies? Personally, I'd have to use a 3D printer and then wonder how the pieces could be painted/glazed/flashed to look half so good.
In reply to The by Four Star
Spendthrifts...as if tomorrow never arrives...
In reply to I wonder how many people in… by GeezerGeek
Nothing new under the sun, history is merely repeating itself.
In reply to Z by Déjà view
Nice article, beautiful craftsmanship, and great questions.
At this time, mrs_horseman and I are both enjoying reading, The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, by Gibbon.
I often find myself fondling a coin or knife while reading it.
In reply to Nothing new under the sun,… by BLOTTO
I guess it wasn't looted until the British came along? LOL
In reply to We are enjoying reading… by hedgeless_horseman
100% correct.
Strongly considered archeology as life employment.
Languages, culture, travel, history, fishing in the dirt, and paid for such.
Then saw truth; trained and paid oligarch grave robbers.
Br-shitish Museum has mountains of artifacts never seen or may never be.
The only competitor is the Vatican, we know we'll never see that history.
Now as a hobby, metal detecting and giving to nearest Historical Society,
museum of da powahh, which nobody gives a crap about unless 65+, I'm not though.
In reply to I guess it wasn't looted… by sodbuster
Germanic tribes moved west to escape the snake cannibals tribes coming out of India at the end of the last ice age. The snake cannibals finally caught up to them and today, rule Britain.
The US is ruled by them, the entire west is ruled by them. It's their empire, it doesn't belong to us, we're just serfs like in Europe.
The honor of this Germanic tribe is the last of the honor on Earth. It's apart of the genetic make up of many, but it's dying, just like the tribes who brought the concept and genes of honor to the savage pre-Britannia.
These are the people of the stories of King Authur and the Round Table, the Knights and all the lore of the Teuton tribes - honor and warriors of Central Europe. They were the spin off tribes of Arya, which coined the name Aryan.
The snake cannibal tribes have taken these people over, in what is today, the modern world. They herd them like cattle.
Humans vs those who are not human, who came from a different age of man. They're in a different dimension, not a dimension of physics, but a different dimension in the human's mind.
In reply to 100% correct. Strongly… by SilverDOG
Fondling a wife is more empathy oriented;but then I never was bemused by Midas or his touch.
One thing that strikes in Gibbon's analysis is that "adopted" (non bloodline) sons make better leaders than natural sons...witness the decay after Commodus who was Marcus Aurelius's true son, whereas the Antonines, considered "5 good emperors", were adopted.; as was Julius's adopted son Octavian Augustus considered the creator of the silver age of Empire.
Bloodlines lead to 'silver spooned' decadence like the Dubya and Duck father to son legacy. The french found that out time and again over a thousand years of christian divine right kings.
Blood lines are decadent, mixed blood leads to resurgence based on Gibbon's bird's eye view of the Romans.
In reply to We are enjoying reading… by hedgeless_horseman
The Human Empire in Decline
1. all ethical boundaries have become distorted
2. the same problems persist for decades
3. many are uninhibited in their stupidity
4. humans are trapped in deadly thought-loops
5. people are overcome with fear of emptiness
5. leadership is tragicomic
6. America is in a generalized state of shame
The Cycles of History... one civilization after the next... one 'god' after the next. As for why the lower classes accept their situation, isn't that just their position on the Wheel of Life, as these civilizations rise and fall? A more recent and better studied, at least in the West, is found in Roman history... the people did revolt, led by the lower aristocracy etc... but they returned, why? because they simply weren't ready to be independent, which then requires one to think for themselves. Only a small percent ever are at any one time, so this 'game' goes on, cycle after cycle... from PreAdamic, we 'evolve' or gain self awareness and 'rise' into the Adamic 'classes'... and reincarnation cycles begin... which changes everything, but only after a certain level of awareness is gained, which takes quite a few life cycles... all of which leads to the real meaning of life... to 'know thyself'... which, at this level of the 'school' means making a choice between the Darkness/Lie/Negative Energy/Lucifer-Baphomet-Satan... or to choose the Light/Truth/Positive Energy/'God'... only that which IS can create that which is NOT.... the Tree of Life is created in polarity to 'know thyself'... the left and right braches represent this polarity, the negative and positive energy flows in creation... we currently reside in 'Purgatory'... the left side of the Tree, ruled by the 'dark side'... so those seeking to graduate to the 'dark side' are favored here and find support among the inner club, the Chosen People of Satan/Baphomet/Lucifer etc.
This is the dynamic of our lives... the PreAdamics are beginners... as the masses mostly always are... and not all rulers are 'evil' or attracted to the dark side... it is those that really practice good govt for the people as a whole that gives us the stories, the fables of royalty that get passed down from generation to generation.... but, being in Purgatory, all of these stories and methods get corrupted... as all republics eventually turn to empire or get taken over by them... or 'go under' when Mother Nature swings by to reset the class... Purgatory is a school in consciousness... endgoal being to choose sides... and only a small precent ever do... ever reach that 'brass ring'... life is a Maze/Matrix until you do.... Plato's Cave analogy applies... stay and serve the empire or leave and seek freedom in the light... same process throughout the universe... the dance of polarities... seeking to 'know thyself'. Each of us, everyone and everything, is God doing just that.. 'knowing itself'... The Law of One... is to corrupt, harder to understand... all connnected like the cells of our bodies.... like all the galaxies.... all connected into clusters.
Currently, our OWO in the West is being 'outed', taken down by the NWO that controls it... that set it up as a fake front to fool the masses as they built their empires... one after the next... and the words like democracy, religion or spirituality are used by both sides... by the darkness to hide their true intent to 'divide and conquer', and manipulate and destroy.. as they feed off of the masses... best done willingly.. get the herd to give up their free will... and it is this that is key... as it represents the power of 'God' within every cell of creation... thus all the Bernay's inspired uses of propaganda to sell their product... the fake democracy, fake royalty, fake freedom etc. All of it serves the purposes of 'waking up'... and forcing us to 'evolve' our minds... to make choices that change everything in our minds, which change everything in our lives... as it changes how we experience it... step by step, our minds awaken to the Truth... as the Lie gets revealed. The goal for those attracted to the 'dark side' is ignoring this basic reality... staying in the 'dark' or the 'Moonlight', to use the Major Arcana card's intent as a teaching device.. how far can you go this way? It is their test... for those attracted to the light, the goal is dealing with reality as it is and not as you wish to see it... dealing with the Truth means understanding WTF is really going on and why... it all has a reason... a method to the apparent madness... this is why civilizations rise and fall... they reach for meaning and then loose it.... like growing up and eventually dying... it's inevitable... as the cycles come and go...
Set to 'go' within the next ~9 years... Mother Nature is ending this school term in her usual cataclysmic way.... resetting the classroom for the next grade of school... of 'awakening'.
In reply to The Human Empire in Decline by Deep Snorkeler
The indolent are paid to breed. The producers refrain.
"Look at all the nice stuff we looted/stole from other nations/peoples?"
Museum of Art Detention
In reply to "Look at all the nice stuff… by two hoots
The author is correct but the process is slower than most believe. US peaked around 1973, the continued decline could take a hundred or more years.
Rome was in a state of collapse for 500 years. Imagine generation after generation waiting for it to come down...any day now.
In reply to The author is correct but… by red1chief
We don’t have a 100 years. Since 1913 (birth of Fed and income tax) we had our 100 years. In another 16 years Asia will rule...
In reply to The author is correct but… by red1chief
lol, that's some funny stuff there Rabbit
In reply to We don’t have a 100 years… by RabbitOne
Technology has even accelerated the oligarch machinery.
Such still does operate beyond the majorities ability to view.
However, those with historical referencing capability see clearly.
Consider the deterioration of US infrastructure, wealth transfer to <.1 percent,
debt, manufacturing exodus, state dependent bread and circus population, and
passive regressive reeducation.
The singular humor, there is not.
In reply to lol, that's some funny stuff… by Peterman333
Sears was even able to hang around for about 20 years after it had ceased being a viable business.
In reply to The author is correct but… by red1chief
'All things end'....wow, what a revelation.
It's interesting to note that these items are found in the British Museum given that Britain is a prime example of a collapsed and now impotent empire that is clinging to the last of its power by affiliating itself with the United States.
Sun is setting on that shithole, props for the people's vote to try and get out of the union though. Good luck with that without killing some muddafuukers. Your children are children of the grave.
In reply to It's interesting to note… by CFreez
The end of Our empire? Who do you think you are? Who do you think I am? Where do you think you are? The only reason I'm not Treyvon or Clapper or Oswald is, I do it right. Before my One God who allows no demons, no footnotes, no exceptions, I am clean. I am trained by my government to kill. Not to rampage, to defend. Defend against what? Kali is always out there, looking for a way in.
If you learn math, if you understand enough math, you will see. Hindu is deeper than Jesuit filth, and it explains Peru, and this ties it. Wanna take a ride?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MN_b55Zjn-A
The world is the empire, when Ameica falls the other parts of the world will fall too, totall meltdown of the world system.
The Mayan calendar was correct. This is now the time of our collapse...
In reply to The world is the empire,… by matrix unloaded
The Mayans "Age of Truth" began approximately in 2012.
Truth may often erode belief, founded upon word spoken, not performed.
In reply to The Mayan calendar was… by RabbitOne
This is the same premise stated by Tainter. The important thing to do is prepare for things to be produced locally. Food security is primary followed by personal security.
You think you have food security? You don't unless the people around you do as well, and if you're going to tell me you live in a self-sufficient community I'm calling bullshit. You live in the same America I do in which most farmers buy the food they eat in a grocery store. If shit breaks down (it probably won't) your preps won't help you. Who survives will be a crapshoot.
In reply to This is the same premise… by Cloud9.5
If one produces their own food supply or part thereof, one may use reduced expenditures for food, to secure oneself in other forms.
The crapshoot exists on all fronts, one with more security may be able to select the time or place one is exposed thereto.
Strangely enough, it appears as those with more financial security, are not diversifying their forms of security.
The breakdown is occurring, learn form history such is not the speed most can comprehend.
In reply to You think you have food… by crossroaddemon
Financial security I've got but guess what... I'm not stealing time from my one and precious life to prep for a collapse that I don't think is coming. I'd rather go fishing, play with my kids, or chase pussy. Seriously, if I'm wrong and it does happen how much do you think your preps are going to help you? Nobody around you is going to be ready, and if your community isn't resilient you aren't either. Being this little island of self-sufficiency will not go as well as you think. You're gonna be just as fucked and you will have spent less time fishing, playing with your kids, and chasing pussy.
Besides, having dabbled in self-sufficiency a decade or so ago, I question whether you are as self-sufficient as you think. Self-sufficiency is fucking HARD.
In reply to If one produces their own… by SilverDOG
Lets whoop it up and party now before its too late and empire is totally gone.
Millennial snowflakes suck scabby ass anyway so we don't want to leave them anything but insolvent. It will hasten them to become the confiscatory communists they really are without the incremental pretense.
The rise and fall of nations and empires, an endless procession throughout 5,000 years of human civilisation.
What were the chances of the US being the first nation to maintain this position in the history of human civilisation?
Almost zero.
A new nation becomes an old nation.
The pie has been carved and an established elite look to pull up the drawbridge to keep themselves in the very comfortable position they are in now.
Social mobility is at the same atrocious level as the UK and they use the same mechanisms for social stratification, private schools and universities (they take no chances in the US).
Can you remember anyone at the top in the US that didn’t go to an Ivy League University?
The generations that made fortunes fade into the past to be replaced by generations that inherit fortunes.
Capitalist dynamism is replaced by rent seeking as the idea now is to conserve fortunes rather than make fortunes; the world of finance dominates to meet this goal. Finance allows the wealthy to use their money to make more money.
Where can they get the best return on their investments?
In the new dynamic nations of Asia, not in their own country.
To conserve fortunes they move taxes off themselves and onto labour making their own nation internationally uncompetitive. They don’t like paying taxes and preside over a decline in the infrastructure that was built when the nation was young and dynamic.
They even look on the existing businesses, that are now on the stock market, as a revenue stream and these businesses are there for them to cannibalise for personal gain. The activist shareholders try and rip the heart out of the real economy until it collapses and dies.
Those old US industrialists who made their fortunes from the real economy, making useful things and providing useful services will be spinning in their graves.
It is the cycle of nations and empires:
Dynamism, success, complacency and decay
Adios America.
Hello China (not that China will be any different, it is the endless procession).
Military over-reach, excessive spending on war ....... all the old favourites.
Sir John Glubb's essay “The Fate Of Empires”
“The Fate Of Empires - A historical study of the empires and civilisations of the past”
http://www.rexresearch.com/glubb/glubb-empire.pdf
The last age is the age of decadence and it’s here.
The tipping point:
“The immense wealth accumulated in the nation dazzles the onlookers. Enough of the ancient virtues of courage, energy and patriotism survive to enable the state successfully to defend its frontiers. But, beneath the surface, greed for money is gradually replacing duty and public service. Indeed the change might be summarised as being from service to selfishness.”
Adios.
In reply to The rise and fall of nations… by Batman11
will somebody please turn off the lights.
The end? Nah. The Fed has got this. And Goldman. They're on it.
Roman Aqueducts still standing
USA less than 300 years old. crumbling
" One missing element from today? Reverence for the goddess, for the feminine. I cannot think of a single western homage paid to the feminine. No temples to the goddesses and no elevation of feminine attributes. "
Evidently the author knows nothing of Catholicism, Orthodoxy (even Islam) which reverence..reverence, not worship, the Holy Mother of God. the epitome of feminine perfection and motherhood.
With all thy getting, get understanding Tyler:
http://thecompletepilgrim.com/worlds-tallest-christian-statues/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shrines_to_the_Virgin_Mary
https://www.google.com/maps/dir/Church+of+the+Immaculate+Conception+Far…
Extremely well written. I enjoyed the historical reference. All he has to do is add the tribal nature of humans and he will explain how human nature works...
One of the most amazing facets of human nature is our ability to be cheerfully deceived into attaching worth to worthless green coupons, pledging undying loyalty to them and their creators, and then to sacrifice our children in foreign wars for no other reason than to uphold their fictitious value.
Those beautiful objects were hand made, by craftsmen who spent years working on a single piece. Each piece was an individual work of art, the only one of its kind. Such things were valued because they were SPECIAL.
Contrast with today, where even the wealthy are hard-pressed to find anything that hasn't been mass-produced somewhere. Many have to collect antiques to find quality. One of the reasons art often gets the high prices is because of the 'uniqueness' factor...it may be ugly, but its the only one of its kind...
The truth is, in spite of the fact that we have more STUFF than ever before, never before have we been surrounded by so much GARBAGE. In the midst of plenty, we have never been as poor as we are today. Because it is all fake, cheap, a 'knock-off' of the real deal, and we KNOW it, but don't care.
What are people from the future going to collect from our era? Digital 'art'? Deteriorating electronics that no longer power-up? "And here's my collection of early 21st century apps..."
The only question that matters is: Do you believe in the ideals that God sets for you?
Everything else will be set into place upon your answer.
He doesn't see any symbols or idols demonstrating "reverance for the feminine"... isn't that the Pussy Hat!
The Age of Decadence (The average Empire lasts 250 years, the US is 242)
The last and final stage of all Empires is marked by a lowering of moral virtues and principles usually championed by the super affluent group and the middle-class. Their show of wealth and conspicuous consumption lifestyles will natural lead to an uprising by the poorer sections of society to revolt.
It is pertinent to state that most Empires are destroyed from within. A sort of implosion occurs usually instigated by the less privileged members of that society.
The last stage of the empire are usually marked by the following social upheavals:
Society moral standards are greatly lowered
A large and undisciplined Army
Glorification of celebrities
Economic meltdown brought about by a devaluation of the currency.
Sounds allot like the US today does it not?
You can read more about the decline of Empires here: http://www.nairaland.com/1494266/fate-empires-sir-john-glubb
For me, the lesson of history is that so long as you convince the masses that the troops, those individuals who carry out the orders of the leaders and without whom the leaders are powerless, are noble and honorable upholders of righteousness instead of murderers and hitman and torturers and bringers of death and destruction...as long as you get the populace to believe the former, you remain in charge. In the benighted USSA, there is no more revered class of people than "the troops". Thus, change, if it comes, will come from without, not from within.
My favorite presentation on these topics is from a book, Education, by Ellen G. White, an excerpt below:
Chapter19
History and Prophecy
The power exercised by every ruler on the earth is Heaven-imparted; and upon his use of the power thus bestowed, his success depends. To each the word of the divine Watcher is, "I girded thee, though thou hast not known Me." Isaiah 45:5. And to each the words spoken to Nebuchadnezzar of old are the lesson of life: "Break off thy sins by righteousness, and thine iniquities by showing mercy to the poor; if it may be a lengthening of thy tranquility." Daniel 4:27.
To understand these things,--to understand that "righteousness exalteth a nation;" that "the throne is established by righteousness" and "upholden by mercy" (Proverbs 14:34; 16:12; 20:28); to recognize the outworking of these principles in the manifestation of His power who "removeth kings, and setteth up kings" (Daniel 2: 21),--this is to understand the philosophy of history.
In the word of God only is this clearly set forth. Here it is shown that the strength of nations, as of individuals, is not found in the opportunities or facilities that appear to make them invincible; it is not found in their boasted greatness. It is measured by the fidelity with which they fulfill God's purpose.
http://www.whiteestate.org/books/ed/ed19.html
