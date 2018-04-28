Freddie Mac Launches "3% Down" Mortgage With No Income Restrictions

It's been a while since the US made a wholesale push to get more cash and income-strapped households into the ever more unaffordable American dream of owning a house, three years to be exact, which is when nationalized housing agency Freddie Mac last rolled out a conventional mortgage that only required a 3% down payment for certain borrowers.
The problem is that what modest requirement the mortgage program had back in 2015, meant that most Americans who needed access would be excluded. The program, which as we described at the time was designed for qualified (that being the key word) low-and moderate-income borrowers - i.e., Millennials - saw limited progress over the last few years, with FHFA Director Mel Watt telling Congress last year that Freddie’s 3% down program (along with a similar one from Fannie Mae) was continuing to grow.
It just wasn't growing fast enough, because while putting 3% down may not have been especially challenging for most Americans, having even the modest income required to go along with it, was.
So fast forward to last week, when Freddie Mac announced on Thursday it was about to supercharge its 3% down program and launch a widespread expansion of the offering, when it announced that it is rolling out a new conventional 3% down payment option for qualified first-time homebuyers, - effectively the same as the 2015 program... with one small difference: there would be no geographic restrictions; more importantly there no longer will be any income restrictions. To wit:
In other words, whereas many Americans could not qualify for the original 3% down program because, well, they lacked virtually any income, that will no longer be a hindrance and the government will effectively backstop the lack of income as a new wave of 'income-challenged' Americans rushes in to buy houses.
Amusingly, the new program, which is called HomeOne (full brochure below), puts Freddie Mac in direct competition for mortgage business with the Federal Housing Administration, which also only requires 3% down on some mortgages.
Furthermore, according to Freddie Mac, this new offering is not replacing its Home Possible 3% down mortgages. Rather, the program is meant to complement the Home Possible program, which will still be available to low-and moderate-income borrowers.
“Freddie Mac’s HomeOne mortgage is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to support responsible lending, provide sustainable homeownership and improve access to credit,” Danny Gardner, senior vice president of single-family affordable lending and access to credit at Freddie Mac, said in a statement.
It was not quite clear how it is responsible to lend money to households which have saved only enough to put down 3% equity value, oh, and which have no income to even give the false impression their equity stake may grow in the future.
It gets better. As Housing Wire summarizes the terms of HomeOne, Freddie Mac said that the new mortgage is designed for first-time homebuyers, who currently make up nearly half of all home purchases.
According to Freddie Mac, a HomeOne mortgage must be underwritten through its Loan Product Advisor, which makes a complete risk assessment based on several factors as it relates to credit, capacity and collateral.
Additionally, the HomeOne mortgage is offered only for conforming fixed-rate mortgages that are secured by a 1-unit primary residence. And, at least one of the borrowers must be a first-time homebuyer.
There is one potential hurdle: when all the borrowers are first-time homebuyers, at least one borrower must participate in homeownership education in order to qualify for the mortgage.
Yes, one may have no income and still qualify as long as one watches a few videos explaining why having an income is critical to avoid having another housing market crash, or something.
None of that matters however, as the US government is once again clearly more interested in well and truly blowing another housing bubble, where not Countrywide or New Century, but the government itself is issuing NINJA loans.
"The HomeOne mortgage will provide our customers the flexibility they need to help borrowers anywhere in the country achieve the milestone of homeownership and overcome the common down payment resource hurdle,” Gardner continued. “HomeOne is a great solution for aspiring homebuyers to grab that first rung of the property ladder and enjoy the financial and social benefits of participating in homeownership.”
What was unsaid is that now that rates just happen to be rising, making homes even more unaffordable and resetting ARM mortgages higher, the generously funded by taxpayers HomeOne also assures another housing crisis, and even more GSEs/Fredde/FHA bailouts in the near future.
The fun beguns on July 29, 2018, when the new HomeOne mortgage will become available. For more, check out the program detail and marketing materials from Freddie Mac.
Comments
Blowing bubbles bigger
Just wait until they begin the 100-year mortgages...
https://olduvai.ca
Just one more sign that the new housing bubble is very near the ‘Pop’
now i KNOW why postcard solicitations in the mail to buy houses is at a feverish pitch...they expect to unload on 1st time homebuyers with easy money in their pocket and no income...A$$HOLE bankers!!!
déjà vu (dāˌzhä vo͞oˈ)
Ironically came up top of the page on a DDG search. Google would probably come up with it meaning fake news, with their current algos.
This is a symptom of a wholly corrupt legal and monetary system. Neither laws nor market forces will ever be able to prevent this insanity from within the existing corrupt framework.
Let us NOT forget that Obama, by Executive Order, took from the Freddy and Fanny rules that any bank or lender engaged in or convicted of fraud, etc., can not make any loans.
Yep, ol' Berry handed the likes of Wells Fargo and Warren Buffuck all the candy in candyland. You do remember Barry gave Wells to Warren don't you?
The average family has to work twice as many years to afford the average house as compared to the 60s:
http://thesoundingline.com/median-home-prices-work-vs-gold/
I am going to change my name to Mr Bubbles so I can get blown all the time.
......Opps. I was just informed that won't work. Politicians only blow bankers.
Then do as they do in Florida and California, likely other states as well. You buy a house twice as big and rent out 1/2 to "the newly arrived".
Yes yes, I know I will get down arrowed for this but real estate sales people tease sellers into jacking up prices, and the dumb ass buyer is told that 'prices are going up fast'. Yep because they are doing it. If they need to buy the house to get the ball rolling, that is what they do. I have seen this many many times.
and certain demos will get a grant for the 3%
What could possibly go wrong?
There's rising prices on a lack of inventory where I live, so I don't see how this will help. Maybe somewhere else.
Quiz: There are 100 people seeking homes and there are 90 available homes. If the government gives zero interest $1M loans to anyone who wants to buy a home does this help the housing situation?
“HomeOne is a great solution for aspiring homebuyers to grab that first rung of the property ladder and enjoy the financial and social benefits of participating in homeownership.”
Golly,
If they had the same basic approach in greater London, things would be great.
The City does not need that kind of help.
deja voodoo
Finally, cash rich drug dealers can qualify for a mortgage without having to explain or show their source of income or show up with enough cash to buy the house outright and face the 100 government questions. Banks are happy, and now you can have some nice folks in your neighborhood.
Sounds great, what could go wrong?
Right . . . and after they default, the bad collateral ends up on Freddie Mac's books.
Bing!
In reply to Right . . . and after they… by Bastiat
it might be cheaper than rent to do this given the number of days to evict?
I just hope they bring back the teaser rates now that ninja is a thing again.
My Kid likes teaser tickles ....he never owned a home before. I'll bet he can get a loan, he can sign his name now but it is not always spelt correctly. He likes videos too.
Age discrimination is against the law...right?
Where are negative rates when I need them?
We'll do to 2018 what we did to 2008.
Anyone want to be a single family house on LI, now?
Sign on the dotted line, but not until you attend a New Homeowners Training Class, taught, in part, by a newly licensed insurance agent who graduated from college a few years back.
This agent, making $12 per hour—if lucky and not making $10 per hour—along with sporadic commission whenever the franchise owner can actually afford to pay the commission owed, cannot afford a home him or herself.
Unless s/he has spousal income, the New Homeowners Class lecturer is living in mom’s basement or with a bunch of not-yet-attached, post-college pals.
S/he does not require homeowners insurance and does not have health insurance, either, as the standard insurers do not provide benefits for most of their multi-licensed sales staff.
The non-licensed and mostly non-degree-holding, mom-dominated corporate office staff, making between $9 and $11 per hour, with their very, very, very, very, very flexible hours do have benefits.
They also have income boosted up by spousal income, child support that covers rent or free rent and other monthly freebies from government, plus refundable EITC child tax credits up to $6,431 for reproducing while single.
Frequently absentee, unlicensed, mom-gang employees at the corporate office could use their $6,431 in “taxes” as a downpayment on a home, after which they would have to listen to a lecture from a licensed colleague who does not have an extra penny to put on a downpayment after rent that soaks up more than half of his earned-only income is paid.
Oh, that is right. There is no downpayment. Well, they might get some of the sales staff to bite, but not the womb-productive moms who have a lot of options, including apartments in nicer, safer areas of cities than most college grads can afford called mixed-income or tax-credit units.
The moms are given an amount off per kid birthed, and the developers are given a tax credit to build them. When cold calling those apartment complexes, licensed agents are often shocked to find out that they cannot sell them renters insurance.
Because, these are reduced-rent complexes for the womb-productive. The parking lots are full of 0-down SUVs. Moms—working part time to stay under the income limits for free stuff from government—cannot have sex and reproduce without an SUV. Most will choose that status symbol over a house, so no worries.
Isn't that what they call "rent"?
You mean "property taxes"?
sl=e/p debunked
100 year auto loans may arrive first.
"Buy now or get priced out, morons!" What could possibly go wrong?
Its OK. Taxpayers have many trillions to spare. They'll bailout Freddie again! /sarc
They named them Freddie and Fannie to humanize the agencies, making it harder to defund all of the bureaucrats. Freddie and Fannie are busy-working parents, an above-critique “working family.” If you refuse to bail them out, you hate babies!
Actually, when you're nearing the RE peak bubble like that, it's best to have minimal skin in the game and keep the rest of your financial powder dry. And use it after the bubble pops.
If you do see prices falter, sell (to recoup your 3% and maybe a tiny profit) and rent for a year, till things shake out and the dust settles.
Until that happens, enjoy the income tax benefits of deducting the interest portion of your mortgage (to reduce your "effective cost of housing") -- which renters cannot enjoy, making their "effective cost of housing" even higher.
I can hear the jingle mail now.
We learned nothing from 2008. It's 10x bigger and we're just adding to the implosion
I was just thinking the same thing - are we back in 2006 by virtue of some time warp ?
They never learn, even when they go bust and the government bails them out. The shareholders are replaced but the same morons making the same bad decisions are left in place.
It's almost comical. I'm currently with a friend visiting DC. (Aka Capitol of the corporate oligarchy)
Everyone is blissfully unaware, ignorant, delusional. It's like being in a nightmare honestly. It is mathematically and historically inevitable. There is no saving it, there will be no rules or recovery. It's sickening.
Its the new eCONomy. MMT = magical money theory.
there is something called MMT that would actually solve our problems...neochartalism, modern money theory..it isnt doomy enough for zh though so it wouldnt work..
The gov't bails them out.
They learned. They learned that 'bad decisions' were rewarded up front, hypothecated and derived into a fortune, and completely insured with someone else's money on the tail end.
The looting continues, and the only 'morons' are the taxpayers who didn't lynch the whole lot and their gov't enablers on the first go 'round.
"hey learned. They learned that 'bad decisions' were rewarded up front, hypothecated and derived into a fortune, and completely insured with someone else's money on the tail end."
Yup. No one from the GSE's ever went to Jail, none were the ever fined either.
Hold on, I'm interested in the loan to pay off your taxes, whats a balloon payment?
I submit that that is exactly this program's purpose: to burst the new bubble. The govt's way of stopping the growing unaffordability of housing by creating a large amount of lower priced dwellings; AKA, foreclosures.
But if they bailout the banksters again, I suggest we gather together with our sporting equipment (you know which I mean) in DC.
They successfully held back the tidal wave of inventory after the last bust and trickled it out slow enough to hold the line on prices.
I never thought they would be able to do it, but they did.
They can keep the shit show going beyond our wildest dreams, I suspect.
There's so many homes for sale in my area. Everyone is front running higher rates.
The problem is that No One is willing to take the bid. Prices are going to start coming down.
Yep, Dr. Shark and I sold last year in anticipation of retiring out of Kali in a few years.
We actually caught the top of the market in our area last May (since then, Zillow, Trulia and Realtor.com show our home has dropped $30k in value since the sale). Rents are VERY soft in the high end of our local market, so we have cut our housing costs by more than half, and won’t be paying huge non-deductible property taxes under the new TCJA.
In fact, the owners who are renting to us, HAVE to be losing money.
Once again, bye, bye Kalifornia...
where do you live where rents are 'soft' nebraska? which ca market did your last house drop 30K in how long a period and thats not even a 10% drop given Ca median home values so i dont know what the hell youre talking about.
in san francisco everytime there is talk of re slow down massive china money comes flooding in theyve been talking about price drop for 10 years in SF and all those assholes from up north are now moving to LA and silicon beach and massive rents and home prices for crap shacks have followed.
if you think youre going to buy back your house at a discount youre completely delusional. not gonna happen.
sellers know soon they can just give any old bum a 3% down payment and sell to him for yuge bigly profits.
