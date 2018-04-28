Gold And Silver: Sell In May And Go Away? Not Exactly

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,
It’s easy to dismiss seasonality in the price of a tradable asset. After all, if supply and demand fluctuate regularly you’d think the resulting arbitrage would attract enough traders to smooth out prices.
But that’s apparently not the case with gold and silver. Here’s an analysis from Casey Research on the subject with a couple of highly revealing charts.
Gold Is Seasonal: When Is The Best Month To Buy?
Many investors, especially those new to precious metals, don’t know that gold is seasonal. For a variety of reasons, notably including the wedding season in India, the price of gold fluctuates in fairly consistent ways over the course of the year.
This pattern is borne out by decades of data, and hence has obvious implications for gold investors.
Can you guess which is the best month for buying gold?
When I first entertained this question, I guessed June, thinking it would be a summer month when the price would be at its weakest. Finding I was wrong, I immediately guessed July. Wrong again, I was sure it would be August. Nope.
Cutting to the chase, here are gold’s average monthly gain and loss figures, based on almost 40 years of data:
Since 1975—the first year gold ownership in the US was made legal again—March has been, on average, the worst-performing month for gold.
This, of course, makes March the best month for buying gold.
Here’s what buying in March has meant to past investors. We measured how well gold performed by December in each period if you bought during the weak month of March.
What does this pattern means for us here at the end of April? Most likely a couple of boring months are in store, in which both upside potential and downside risk are modest. This in turn means that decisions (to stack, take profits, or add to mining share portfolios) can be considered instead of rushed, with good-until-canceled orders being allowed to sit until, in the summer doldrums, some bored trader comes along to make you a good deal.
COTs remain bad for gold, good for silver
Meanwhile the structure of the gold futures market got a little less screamingly bad, with both speculators and commercials moving back in the direction of balance.
They’re still a long way from what would normally be thought of as a bullish posture, however. Speculators are too long and commercials are extremely short, which traditionally precedes a drop in price. Maybe “sell in May and go away” will turn out to apply for gold this time.
Silver speculators closed out a lot of shorts last week, but are still closer to net short than is usual. That’s bullish, just less so than in the past couple of weeks.
In other words, nothing huge to report, just as you’d expect as precious metals enter their slow season.
Comments
Don't think we need to be too preoccupied with where the gold price is headed if this shit (https://www.rt.com/news/425489-explosions-hama-aleppo-syria/) is as bad I'm hearing it is!...
If you bought in March you missed the previous December low for the past 3 years.
Spot on.
Will shall see if that holds true this year.
In reply to If you bought in March you… by Pearson365
Yawn.....
Some financial prognosticators are calling for a major correction in the stock market in May - a big one. What happens next month?
The market will rally next month and if there is a nuclear war we could be talking Dow 66666 points.
In reply to A few market prognosticators… by Lost in translation
carry on with the beatings!
I think that gold will go up like $10 until the bell rings on Wall Street and then it will drop like $25 after Trump tweets something about his bunions...
Believe this bullshit at your own risk. I invested heavily in precious metals during the last 4 years and I paid for it dearly, I started considering hanging myself.
Sounds to me like you don't have any clue as to what you are doing SatanD. There is only one reason to invest in precious metals and that is to protect your wealth long term as well as insurance against the built in by default death of the dollar and all other phony fraudulent fake fiat monetary systems throughout the world.
And yeah, maybe you should consider hanging your self and guarantee an assured trip to hell.
In reply to Believe this bullshit at… by 666D Chess
If you follow the right indicators, go long and short as the metal manipulators want you to,you can make money. Problem is, one day when the whole scam blows, the price will skyrocket overnight. Therefore, do as JP does. Use the profits made by following the algos to buy real physical.
Just wait until the common people rub their eyes and recognize that the tallest buildings in all cities are banks, aka counterfeiters. Then the bell may ring that the gold and silver are the only store of wealth. When mom and pop wake up the prices will rise. It may even take a nuke in the system and the teller machines shut down to arouse the morose ones.
This week brings a FED statement on Wednesday and a BLS jobs report on Friday two very strong favorite gold and silver price smashing days by the cartel. So, all you prognosticators who want to make complete fools of yourselves go ahead and forecast price to the moon any day now. And, add this to your seasonal summer doldrums with " Sell in May and go away. Nothing significant is going to happen in PM prices until the system collapses completely and irredeemably with all these headwinds going against it.