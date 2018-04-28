Inside New York's 700-Member "Millennials-Only" Sex Club

Daniel Saynt, a Puerto Rican bisexual ex-Jehovah's Witness who changed his name and opened up 700-member NYC "Millennials only" sex club "NSFW" (New Society for Wellness), has a few rules for those seeking to get their group-sex on.

You have to be hot

You have to be young

You have to be interesting and active on social media

Saynt has to be able to imagine himself having sex with you or next to you

NSFW has 700 members who all meet the following criteria: attractive, successful and social-media savy

“If a guy applies and says, ‘I just want to have sex with as many girls as possible,’ that’s not someone we want here,” said Saynt. “I use my bi[sexual] sense ... Like, do I want to hook up with them? Would I want this person having sex next to me? If not, then we won’t accept them.”

All is not lost however for fat, sexually frustrated New York City millennials - as they'll have ample time to work on their sex-club bodies and social skills while NSFW chews through its waiting list of over 300 horny people, while more than 9,000 applicants didn't make the cut.

The average age of a NSFW member is 28, who pay a one-time membership fee of $96, and an extra charge of $30 - $150 per sex party. Around 60% of members are in open relationships, and the majority are bisexual. As we've mentioned, Saynt's standards are incredibly high.

“Being a hot woman, I don’t want to fuck everyone and I don’t want ­everyone to think they can fuck me,” said member Lola Jean, 28, who works as a sex educator and is known in the sex-club community as a wrestling dominatrix. “At other parties, it’s hard to be the hottest person in the room and have all this attention coming at you — but here, everyone is hot so they all get it.”

The club also holds thematic events:

THE bacchanals — the biggest of which take place at city venues such as House of Yes — celebrate themes ranging from BDSM and foot-fetish workshops to caviar dinner parties, but all end with little to no clothing on and plenty of hooking up. “Members dress in layers to allow for various stages of nudity as the night develops,” said member Melissa Vitale, 25, a publicist. Sometimes there is a strict all-black dress code that includes masks. -NY Post

Saynt, born Daniel Santiago, grew up poor in New York. Raised by Puerto Rican parents who were strict Jehovah's Witnesses, he attended church every Sunday, woke up at 6 a.m. every day, and spent 10 hours a week at Bible study.

"As per the tenets of his religion, he did not celebrate birthdays or holidays, including Christmas." -NY Post

“It’s not just a religion, it’s a lifestyle,” said Saynt. “Your friends, family and everyone you interact with are all Jehovah’s Witnesses.”

Then Saynt had his first sexual experience at 13 with another boy from the neighborhood.

“It was very confusing and scary being in a faith that is so traditional in their approach to LGBT people,” Saynt said of the Jehovah's Witnesses - who consider homosexuality a punishable sin. “It really stunts you.”

In 2001 - against his parents' wishes to become a missionary, Saynt enrolled at Berkeley College in Midtown, graduating in 2005 with a degree in e-commerce and legally changing his surname to from Santiago. Saynt says that he began to sexually experiment in college, hooking up with men and women on Craigslist and attending sex parties.

After a failed six-year attempt at a straight marriage, Saynt left the digital lifestyle-marketing company he co-founded and opened up an Eyes-Wide-Shut tier sex club in NYC.

“I got tired of selling shoes and handbags and beauty things that people don’t need,” said Saynt of his fashion-marketing days. “I wanted to sell things that make people happy, like sex.”

SAYNT began accepting applications for NSFW in 2015. Potential members must answer a detailed questionnaire about their fantasies and preferences, submit photos of themselves and provide links to their social-media accounts. -NY Post

“We look for people with a story to share,” said Saynt. “If you can’t share a conversation with someone, you can’t share a bed.”

In order to decide who makes the cut, Saynt has a trusted "council" of five judges "want people who post photos of themselves with friends and at local hot spots, doing fun activities and traveling the world. Hateful political views, too few photos or awkward close-ups are an automatic “No."

Members who enter NSFW's Williamsburg clubhouse will find six beds in the basement with mesh dividers, adorned with Christmas lights, lanterns, and a large "XXX" marquee sign which greets guests over the door.

Photos of tattooed models holding pizza and hot dogs over their genitals line the walls. Black leather toys are on display for members to test.

Wonder if they've got this one?

Saynt isn't just selling experiences either - he's selling sex dolls out of his sex club!

Saynt’s marketing company, also called NSFW, works with brands such as Real Love Sex Dolls to market directly to club members by letting them test out and buy discounted products. The partnerships, in turn, help fund the parties.

So - in addition to all the hot sex with incredibly attractive people, members receive the fringe benefit of a discount on a wide variety of sex toys.