"Interrogating Zuckerberg": A Bad Lip Reading

It's funny cause it was this close from being true.
Pretty much....
FREE JON CORZINE ZUCKERBERG-!!
You do not have freedom of thinking.
Your thoughts are already programmed.
Your words are from a small vocabulary established by them.
Your words are their words.
What you think you know was already pre-selected.
All your decisions were pre-determined.
Your mind is a faux mind.
Speak for yourself, Snork!
Funny for the first minute or so.
I can't think for myself.
Can I have my 5 minutes back?
i can't stand to look at him so i won't be watching.
I don't see where they changed or edited anything. Sounded like the typical congressional investigation.
Just look at the man. He literally looks like a fucking white goblin. There are people in Hollywood doing movies that have to spend hours in makeup to do roles he could do with nothing but a haircut, and some colored contacts.
lol
I hear they have caves in Hawaii that are full of the bones of sacrificed child victims
This is as funny as Very Wrong Ver pumping his BCash ego-project.
In a way its similar, both are tech dweebs with fortunes made from illicit activities -- who are totally out of touch with what it means to be a regular person.
Hilarious.
It's funny cause ... these writers are ZeroScholars! I wonder, what could be the because of it?
I reckon he is an alien.
