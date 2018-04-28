David Stockman: Jumping The Great White Shark Of Bubble Finance

Authored by David Stockman via Contra Corner blog,
Wall Street has now truly jumped the shark - the one jockeyed by Jeff Bezos.
Last night Amazon reported a whopping 41% plunge in free cash flow for the March 2018 LTM period compared to prior year. Yet it was promptly rewarded by a $50 billion surge in market cap----with $10 billion of that going to the guy riding topside on the Great White Shark of Bubble Finance.
That's right. Amazon's relatively meager operating free cash flow for the March 2017 LTM period had printed at $9.0 billion, but in the most recent 12 months the number has slithered all the way down to just $5.3 billion.
And that's where the real insanity begins. A year ago Amazon's market cap towered at $425 billion---meaning that it was being valued at a downright frisky 47X free cash flow. But fast forward a year and we get $780 billion in the market cap column this morning and 146X for the free cash flow multiple.
Folks, a company selling distilled water from the Fountain of Youth can't be worth 146X free cash flow, but don't tell the giddy lunatics on Wall Street because they are apparently just getting started.
Already at the crack of dawn SunTrust was out with a $1900 price target---meaning an implied market cap of $970 billion and 180X on the free cash flow multiple.
At this point, of course, you could say who's counting and be done with it. But actually it's worse----and for both Amazon and the US economy.
That's because Amazon is both the leading edge of the most fantastic ever bubble on Wall Street and also a poster boy for the manner in which Bubble Finance is hammering growth, jobs, incomes and economic vitality on main street.
Moreover, soon enough a collapsing Wall Street bubble will bring the already deeply impaired main street economy to its knees. So Amazon is a double-destroyer.
In this context, Bezos e-Commerce juggernaut racked up $174 billion of sales during the March LTM period, which represented a massive $45 billion or 35% gain over prior year (both figures exclude AWS). By way of comparison, that one-year gain is nearly double Macy's total annual sales!
Even when you adjust for the Whole Foods acquisition that was not in the 2017 LTM numbers, the sales gain was about $35 billion or 27%.
Either way, the robo-traders got damn excited, scooping up AMZN's shares hand-over-fist on the back of its "great sales momentum". But as we said yesterday, headline reading algos don't get far below the surface, and in this case they didn't even break the skin.
Fully 96% of Amazon's $5.0 billion of LTM operating income was accounted for by its cloud services business (AWS).
The e-Commerce juggernaut, by contrast, posted just $188 million of LTM operating income, which am0unts to, well, 0.1% of sales on a computational basis. But we'd round that to zero---especially because Amazon's e-Commerce business was already almost there in the year ago period when its margin on sales came in a tad higher at 0.6%!
Needless to say, AWS has nothing to do with e-Commerce, and, instead, is in the brute force, capital-intensive server farm business. As the leader of a rapidly growing pack of cloud farmers, AWS racked up a 44% year-on-year sales gain.
Even then, the world can only migrate from desk tops and discrete devices to the cloud once---so there is no conceivable way that current growth rates can be sustained or should be capitalized in perpetuity.
Still, give AWS the benefit of the doubt and value it at Microsoft's red hot multiple of 50X, which we don't think makes much sense, either. After all, it's a 42-year old company that has posted essentially zero earnings growth over the last 7 years and much volatility of results.
In any event, at Microsoft's elevated multiple of the moment, the cloud business is worth $200 billion. That reflects 50X the $4 billion of LTM net income attributable to AWS, which happens to be 100% of AMZN's net income because e-Commerce earned zero after attributable interest and taxes.
Needless to say, that means the loony bins down on Wall Street are valuing Bezos' profit-free e-Commerce monster at $580 billion. And that goes right to our double-destroyer point.
Amazon is undoubtedly one of the craziest momo stocks of all-time---meaning that there is $300 billion or even more of bottled air lodged in the implied $580 billion value of e-Commerce. That's because the vast bulk of Amazon is in the GDP business----that is, the moving and storage and delivery of good and services.
These grow at 3-4% per year in today's geriatric US economy, and therefore merit perhaps a 15X multiple of steady-state operating free cash flow. And that would be generous in a world with normalized cap rates, which sooner or later must come.
Accordingly, to be worth even $280 billion, e-Commerce would have to generate nearly $19 billion of free cash flow, and that would be no lay-up. There are not that many malls left in the US to destroy and AMZN's attempt to go international has been a huge thumb-sucker.
To wit, North American e-Commerce sales ex-Whole Foods were $26.5 billion in the quarter just ended and represented a 26% gain from prior year. At the same time, the LTM operating loss for the international e-Commerce business has grown from $1.2 billion in the December 2016 LTM period to $2.6 billion in Q3 2017 and $3.2 billion for the LTM period just ended.
In other words, Amazon's e-Commerce business is digging deeper and deeper into red ink abroad and growing steadily slower at home, where it does manage to eek out a marginal profit. So how does it ever generate the above postulated $19 billion of free cash flow?
Indeed, therein lies the skunk in the woodpile. Customers love Amazon precisely because it doesn't generate any free cash flow at all and never could. The implicit business model is that Amazon returns to customers 100% of the prices they pay in the form of costs for logistics, storage, transportation, fulfillment and the underlying goods and services.
Moreover, minor tweaks like the announced increase of the Prime membership fee to $119 per year ( from $99) won't make any difference because more than the resulting $2 billion gain ($20 X 100 million members) is being absorbed into the maws of Amazon video streaming and entertainment content services which are free to Prime members.
In short, there is $300 billion, $400 billion or even more bottled air in the e-Commerce business and the $200 billion we have ascribed to AWS isn't all that rock solid, either. That's because you simply can't value "growth" stemming from a one-time shift to the cloud at a 50X multiple----especially in the case of a capital intensive business like server farms.
Perhaps that's why Amazon doesn't break-out assets by segment: the return on capital at AWS, as opposed to sales, might look at lot less impressive.
Stated differently, Amazon's $780 billion market cap is a giant momo hotel, and when that mega-bubble finally breaks the contagion and spillover effect will be monumental. Even our Microsoft benchmark will take a pasting.
After all, if not for the enormous forces of momentum in the casino, you couldn't explain the chart below, either.
During the LTM period reported last night, Microsoft generated net income of $14.2 billion, and even if you reverse out the huge write-downs last year, the annualized run-rate is no higher than $20 billion. Yet its net income has been cycling around the $20 billion mark for the last 7 years.
At the same time, its market cap more than tripled from $200 billion to $740 billion---meaning that its valuation multiple also tripled.
Why?
We'd bet its the same reason that AMZN is capitalized at $780 billion: Namely, it reflects a casino that has run wild on central bank Bubble Finance, and that is itching for a giant fall now that central bankers are trying to climb off the ledge.
And that gets us to the second part of the doubly-whammy. Amazon is just the poster boy for value destruction on main street owing to the Fed's Bubble Finance regime.
In this case, Jeff Bezos was paid another $10 billion last night for filling a report with the SEC which implicitly documented his massive predation on the main street economy and Amazon's far reaching destruction of assets embodied in regional malls, shopping centers and mom and pop emporiums alike.
Yes, we understand all about Schumpeter's "creative destruction" and that the genius of free market capitalism is that it continuously innovates and invents the new and discards the old, inefficient and obsolete. But the great Austrian also presumed that there was a level playing field---an honest free market, and most especially when it comes to pricing capital, debt and money.
Today there is no such thing----that's the ultimate evil of monetary central planning. It substitutes the fallible will of 12 mortals on the FOMC for the genius and continuously self-correcting verdicts of the free market.
And that lamentable result is not a bad thing just in the abstract. In fact, it's a terrible thing in the concrete here and now because it utterly distorts the signaling system of the capital markets.
At the moment, those central bank engineered signals are telling Bezos and his army that their profit-free predator is worth nearly $600 billion, and that they should keep doing more of the same.
We will address this point at greater length in the near future, but suffice it to say that the C-suites all over the US economy are being given the same kind of false signals. And, most especially, signals to invest their cash flows and balance sheet capacity in Wall Street financial engineering schemes rather than main street growth, productive assets and human resources.
Unfortunately, the metrics which inform the daily economic narrative are rooted in the Keynesian models from which the GDP statistics are derived. That means current spending for consumption and capital goods get added to GDP but the current period costs of destroyed malls and their support infrastructure including employees don't get deducted.
In the longer run, of course, the premature and non-free market based destruction of capital and other economic resources takes its toll. Ultimately, the result is lower productivity, reduced output, less GDP and lower living standards.
In the interim, however, Amazon's predation is actually contributing to officially measured GDP because it's building warehouses and distribution infrastructure like there is no tomorrow.
Yet that's just another version of Bastiat's broken window fallacy. The stones are being thrown by the Great White Shark of Bubble Finance, but the incentive to do so was mediated by Wall Street and fostered in the Eccles Building.
That is worth mentioning because lurking beneath this morning's slight beat on real GDP was a living example of this very broken window fallacy. When you strip-out the volatile short-term impact of inventories and exports, you get a reasonably serviceable measure of contemporaneous economic activity as measured by the Keynesian concept of "spending".
Needless to say, a lot of windows were broken last summer during the great storms of 2017 and heavily repaired during Q4. So it is not surprising that the annualized rate of real final sales surged by 4.5%.
It's also not surprising that the number reverted back to its tepid trend line in Q1, when real final sales expanded by only 1.6% at an annual rate.
As is also evident from this chart, even Keynesian style spending is running out of gas after 9-years of tepid business expansion, and in the Amazon story we have the reason why.
Bubble Finance is breaking way too many windows.
Comments
Articles like this are garbage trying to make sense of what “is”. Only thing that matters is what “will be”.
Amazon is going for crush all competition and force them out of business while operating at a loss or slight gain. .1% profit margin currently. In a few years they will raise prices slightly and move to 3% profit margin on $1 trillion in revenue. That’s $30B in net profit per year.
Soon they will realize they are the only game in town and start raising prices even more. Why stop at 3% profit margin? Their scale and efficiency will never be touched by anyone.
It is not just Amazon. Mom & pop retailers and many larger, brick-and-mortar stores were crushed long ago by big-box retailers, buying in bulk from China. The point is that Americans cannot work for most of these behemoth retailers, making a living, not unless we are managers. Yet we cannot compete against them, either. No more than we can make a living from making the products the big boxes sell, when production was shipped overseas.
Too many avenues for making a living have closed, with a pitch a minute trying to sell underemployed humans on pyramid schemes for making a living online. That might be one reason why Amazon’s server farm is the only thing really turning a profit: people seeking to make a living online during a time of mass underemployment. What a huge market, including 50 million working-aged Americans out of the workforce and millions more insufficiently employed. Multiply that over a bunch of countries less “geriatric” than ours in many cases, but not even buying as much for Amazon to deliver as decrepit America due to even more underemployment or less rigging of their economies with pay-per-birth, Keynesian welfare schemes.
People want to earn a living online, and maybe, they do on a large scale. I doubt it. If you knew the truth, most of the people making some money online likely have other sources of income covering their major household bills, but nothing sells like futile hope. That might explain some of Amazon’s server-farm wealth, in addition to having great, reliable servers, which apparently require a lot of capital investment since highly skilled labor is involved.
The rest of Amazon’s business sounds like what would happen if UPS or FedEx decided to eliminate the middle man, including what’s left of independent retailers, selling and delivering the goods from a website. But unlike UPS or FedEx, Amazon started as a humble online retailer of used books, the online equivalent of Books-a-Million. As book stores yielded to the convenience of reading on Kindle and the iPad, Bezos provided an online publishing venue, along with his eBook selection. So, part of his server-farm profit might have something to do with that self-publishing service unless it is grouped with the retail.
Whatever the case, the Bot Traders should be fired. They do not know what Amazon’s pan-theological business model is. Maybe, the Bots are assigning higher value to Amazon in the vacuum created by the recent FB / Google controversy. But bots have no context. They have no memory of the way things used to be with retail, why the changes came about and what might find a market in the future. There was “a one-time conversion to the cloud,” but humans are insecure creatures. There has been a privacy awakening, so a critical mass of humans might want a more secure cloud, providing another conversion opportunity, whereas robots just do their thing without worrying. Bot traders think humans are like bots. We’re not.
The Soviet GosPlan certainly proves your point David, but otherwise what is your point? The Soviet Union survived for what..seven decades? The US is only about 20 years into this GosPlan-lite experiment.
Amazon might be too big to fail but it will crash eventually. If local stores would actually offer products customers want and then restock after they are sold they would have plenty of customers. I get tired of looking at all the junk I don't want that they think advertising will convince me to buy. Then when I find the location of what I came to buy there isn't any in stock. Getting harder to even find nuts and bolts at Lowes, half the bins are empty. I don't think there is any retailer that is getting it right anymore. Walmart and Amazon included in the also rans.
Yes, all over the USA no one wants to carry inventory.
Inventory is a constant problem for our bearing business in Peru.
I do not think they care to pinpoint what customers want anymore. They throw things out there, seeing what sticks at regular prices, and they sell the rest of it at clearance prices, outlet store prices, etc.
Mass insanity and delusions of grandeur. Fuck. When this shit show hits the fan it is going to be messy.
I know his timing is way off. But he is right on track with the absurdity of our "capitalistic society". A smart guy with the facts. But, they just do not matter, so far.
Yet, you still can't short these mind boggling valuations.
I have my chair right here when the music stops. Do you have yours? Hmmmm! And, I am all stacked.
I am not convinced, at this point, that this insanity will ever stop. As long as people are still willing to play make-believe, these bubbles, the central-planner mechanics, and the 'financialize everything' cancer will continue to grow unabated......
Automation-based underemployment, capping off the wage dilution from women entering the workforce en mass, mass immigration that is welfare supported and offshoring, should do it.
None of my contemporaries believes me when I tell them that Amazon makes no profit on e-commerce. They just can't imagine how that's even possible.
Not only does it not make money on e-commerce, it never has.
Yeah, I understand. It's crazy given the current share price. Completely divorced from reality. That isn't a good sign.
