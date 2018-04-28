800,000 People To Flee New York & California In Next Three Years

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 04/28/2018 - 10:20

Over the past decade, more than 3.5 million Americans have left high-tax blue states like California, New York, and many others in the Northeast, for low-tax red states like Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

While the migration has been happening for years, conservative economists Arthur Laffer and Stephen Moore are forecasting the next significant movement out of blue states could be right around the corner.

Earlier this week, in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal titled “So Long, California. Sayonara, New York,” Laffer and Moore spoke about a provision within the brand-new tax bill that could create a mass migration of roughly 800,000 people - fleeing their estates in California and New York for better days in low-tax states over the next three or so years.

Both authors said capping the deduction for state and local taxes (SALT) to $10,000 will accelerate the velocity of the migration of high-income earners from the Northeast and California to regions like “Arizona, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.”

“High earners in places with hefty income taxes - not just California and New York, but also Minnesota and New Jersey - will bear more of the true cost of their state government.

Also in big trouble are Connecticut and Illinois, where the overall state and local tax burden (especially property taxes) is so onerous that high-income residents will feel the burn now that they can’t deduct these costs on their federal returns. On the other side are nine states - including Florida, Nevada, Texas and Washington—that impose no tax at all on earned income.”

The authors describe how a high-income earner in Silicon Valley or Hollywood would see their effective income-tax rate in California surge from 8.5 percent to 13 percent. The pair also said similar figures would be seen in Manhattan, once New York City’s income tax is factored in. This would mean, a high-income earner in NYC making $10 million or more could see a potential tax hike of 50 percent.

Laffer and Moore are speculating that these hikes could be the trigger point to spark an exodus of residents out of high-tax liberal states to lower or no income tax regions.

“In the years to come, millions of people, thousands of businesses, and tens of billions of dollars of net income will flee high-tax blue states for low-tax red states. This migration has been happening for years. But the Trump tax bill’s cap on the deduction for state and local taxes, or SALT, will accelerate the pace. The losers will be most of the Northeast, along with California. The winners are likely to be states like Arizona, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.”

Although 90 percent of taxpayers are untouched by the change, high-income earners in places with overbearing income taxes — such as California, New York, Minnesota and New Jersey — “will bear more of the true cost of their state government,” said the pair. Liberal states like Connecticut and Illinois could be in serious trouble, as high-income earners “will feel the burn now that they can’t deduct these costs on their federal returns,” the authors added. However, on the flipside, there are nine states — including Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Washington — that impose no tax at all on earned income.

Since the global financial crisis in 2008, low-tax states like Texas and Florida have gained nearly 1.4 million and 850,000 residents, when compared to other states. On the other hand, California and New York have collectively lost more than 2.2 million residents in the same period, according to Laffer and Moore.

The pair said the exodus could force a crisis for liberal states, meanwhile, red states should brace for an influx of new residents.

“Red states ought to brace themselves: The Yankees are coming, and they are bringing their money with them. Meanwhile, the exodus could puncture large and unexpected holes in blue-state budgets.”

They also said high-tax blue states should realize that the shift could force a “fiscal bloodbath.”

“As far as we can see, the only way for blue states to prevent this coming fiscal bloodbath is to start taking tax competitiveness seriously — and to cut their tax rates in response. Progressives should do the math: A 13% tax rate generates zero revenue from someone who leaves the state for friendlier climes.”

“Blue states ought to be able to lower their taxes and spending dramatically without jeopardizing vital services,” the pair write, warning that as the battle for residents among states heats up, high-tax blue states will either have to lower taxes or face a “fiscal bloodbath.”

Meanwhile, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott fired the first shot at New Jersey residents last week, enticing them to migrate to Texas for lower taxes.

Can run...not hide!

Putting Texas' problems into perspective 

To put Texas’ local debt problems into perspective nationally, consider a new report from the BRB: Among the top ten most populous states in the nation, the principal amount owed by Texas is $225 billion and is the 2nd largest total next to only California who is $268 billion in the hole. Meanwhile, Texas’ local debt per capita of $8,350 ranks as the 2nd highest total, behind only New York’s $10,646 per capita. Both the aggregate amount owed and the debt per capita are well in excess of the nationwide averages.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/realspin/2016/02/26/the-texas-borrowing-bi…

Tejas...'Loan' Star State...

$i $eñor!

 

Although state debt is a problem that must be addressed, the elephant in the room is state pensions.

https://www.texaspolicy.com/blog/detail/fragility-of-texas-state-debt-a…

 

The Comptroller has pointed to Leander ISD as the “poster child” for CAB’s.  According to the Texas Bond Review Board, Leander ISD owes just under $1 billion in principal debt – but their interest is currently more than 2X that amount.  To be more precise, Leander ISD’s debt principal is $1,088,319,288; their interest due is $2,369,444,925 for a total debt load of $3,457,764,213. 

Leander ISD has a debt load per student which is five times what some similar districts have.  Tax supported debt per student is around $75,000 in Leander.  What we are doing “for the kids” is being done “to the kids” as they are who inherits this long-term debt. 

Leander ISD taxpayers approved bonds of around $1 billion and are shocked to learn they owe almost $3.5 billion

https://americansforprosperity.org/capital-appreciation-bonds-no-way-to…

 

To borrow all this money, Texas localities have resorted to financing techniques typically associated with struggling communities looking to push costs off into the hazy future. Texas municipalities have made liberal use of so-called capital-appreciation bonds, which let the issuer make no payments to bondholders for years. Such bonds often increase the total amount that a community must pony up over the long term, meaning big bills for future taxpayers.

https://www.investors.com/politics/commentary/in-fast-growing-texas-loc…

There is one problem that Moore and Laffer are missing (or intentionally creating)

This is making the Federal government the primary conduit for all tax collection and therefore lawmaking, decision authority and debt creation authority.    It feeds the beast in DC and pulls power more and more from the state's. 

The priority should be to reduce the tax burden from DC, let the states compete and people will vote with their feet.  Giving DC all the power is the worst option. 

High taxes and Illegal immigrants describes Texas as well.  I am moving to Oklahoma.  My property taxes will be less than half what I pay in Texas even on a more expensive home.  The insurance will also be half because I won't be in the 'hurricane zone.'  If you are retired don't move to Texas, a good place to live in the past but they get all the state income from high property and sales taxes.  I also want to be able to see a few white people (sorry about the racism) when I go somewhere.  Another month to fix up and sell my house and I am gone to Oklahoma.

It's not racist to want to live near your own kind, not have to worry about higher crime rates or vandalism, or expect people you deal with on a casual basis to speak English.

And if someone calls you a racist for any of these things, own it - tell them, yes, I'm racist; what the fuck you gonna do about it?

Something does not stack up, regardless of "liberal" and other jargon.  OK I don't live in the US, but jobs are jobs everywhere and logic is logic.

Logically:  Unless you have a "portable job", or are a wealthy retiree, you cannot just up stakes.

Exactly who are these migrants from California, New York, etc.?  Generalizations in such articles as these are pretty useless, the same as labelling totally unknown people ideologically.

No one can move wherever they please and, despite various ads for "earning" $90 per hour working for Google, really there just aren't too many people who can "work from home", or easily find an equivalent high-paying job inter-state … well unless things are totally different from in Australia (where I am) and every other country, which I cannot believe.

This article seems more like click-bait for whatever purpose.  Maybe propaganda against Trump tax cuts?  I have no useful opinion on that.

True enough, already have a problem:

We've had a bunch move here from California since January.  I'm thousands of miles from Cali in the deep south.  The Californian's discovered our winters are as mild as theirs. 

Meanwhile in the UK I pay 20% on earnings between 12.5k and 40k and 40% on the rest. I pay 20% sales tax on almost everything along with duties on alcohol, tobacco amd fuel.

I don't know if you got the drivers right. it's not the taxes. at least not in our case. I don't move around because of a 2-3k annual tab difference. just the cargo move will cost at least 5x of IRS dues.

The wild eyed liberals in Washington state are clamoring to impose an income tax. We have a state constitutional provision forbidding such a tax but that won't deter the socialists. Heaven help us conservative Washingtonians. The lack of an income tax has been an attractive feature of our state (along with our beautiful mountains and Puget Sound and Washington coast), but it is under attack.