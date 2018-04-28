One Year Later: Illinois On The Verge Of Downgrade To Junk; Its Residents $5 Billion Poorer

Submitted by Ted Dabrowki and John Klingner of Wirepoints
Illinois’ brutal political campaigns may have distracted attention from the reality of the state’s crumbling finances, but an upcoming $500 million bond borrowing by the state will remind investors and Illinoisans alike how little has improved.
Both Moody’s and S&P recently affirmed Illinois’ one-notch-above-junk rating in preparation for the state’s upcoming bond, even as Moody’s continues to maintain a negative outlook on Illinois’ rating. That means a downgrade by the agency is more likely than an upgrade in the next year.
The reasons for the rating agencies’ pessimism are obvious. It’s not just what lawmakers have failed to do, it’s what lawmakers continue to do that’s dragging the state down.
The state continues to operate at a deficit despite nearly $5 billion in new taxes in 2018. And the shortfalls aren’t being compensated with spending reforms. Instead, the state continues to primarily use interfund sweeps to make the general budget balance. And the agencies don’t expect any big reforms this year – not with a stalemate that might ensue during this campaign season.
Bond investors are demanding a heavy price from Illinois for the increased risk they are being asked to take.
According to Municipal Market Data, Illinois will pay yearly interest rates that are 2.1 percentage points higher than the states with the best credit ratings – states that include Indiana, Iowa and Missouri. By comparison, states like Connecticut and New Jersey, states with severe pension crises, only pay about 0.85 percentage points more than the best-rated states. Illinois and its taxpayers are being heavily penalized for the state’s fiscal and governance mess.
The impasse script
Fitch, which still has Illinois two notches above junk, has warned what it would take to issue another downgrade. It reads like a script right out of Illinois’ impasse playbook:
“The rating will be lowered if the state (1) returns to a pattern of deferring payments for near-term budget balancing and materially increases the accounts payable balance. Specific risks include spending (2) above the level assumed in the budget, a significantly (3) slower revenue growth environment, as well as the (4) re-emergence of a political stalemate that negatively affects fiscal operations.” (numbers in parentheses ours)
Illinoisans should have very little confidence that lawmakers will avoid the pitfalls mentioned above. Let’s take each of Fitch’s points one-by-one:
1. Deferred payments
Illinois politicians have been deferring payments for more than 15 years. The state hasn’t had a truly balanced budget since 2001 and every year since then, lawmakers have engaged in a series of accounting gimmicks to keep the state “balanced” under the constitution – usually by borrowing or pushing off payments into the next year.
That’s led to a steady growth in the state’s unpaid bills, which reached as high as $9 billion in 2013, three years before the recent budget impasse even began. At the impasse’s peak, unpaid bills hit a high of $16.7 billion.
Today, the backlog is back below $10 billion, but don’t let that number fool you. It’s only lower because the state borrowed $6 billion from the bond market to pay down some of the bills. In the end, the state increased its mortgage to pay down the credit card.
2. Spending above the budget
It’s hard for lawmakers to avoid “spending above the level assumed in the budget” when they’ve been doing it for years and they continue to do so.
Wirepoints previously wrote on Illinois lawmakers’ inability to keep spending under control. The FY 2018 budget was on track to spend $1.7 billion more than expected – even though lawmakers had $5 billion in new tax hike dollars to work with.
The state has found ways to whittle that shortfall down via some fundsweeps and higher tax revenue growth, but a shortfall continues to exist. “Total Fiscal Year 2018 General funds expenditures are estimated to exceed Fiscal Year 2018 General funds base revenues by approximately 590 million,” according to the state’s official bond offering.
And that $5 billion won’t mean 2019’s budget is balanced either – it could be up to $3 billion out of balance. In fact, the latest predictions of the governor’s budget office have Illinois in deficit spending for the next 5 years.
3. Slower revenue growth environment
The only positive thing to say – and it’s not related to anything state lawmakers have done – is that thanks to national growth, the stock market and the reductions in regulations, Illinois tax revenues may do better than expected.
4. Re-emergence of a political stalemate
You’d think that none of the politicians in Springfield would want a repeat of the budget impasse. But the opposite is true. It’s an election year, so lawmakers are unlikely to reach deals that benefit the state or its residents. They’re more focused on scoring political points than on fixing anything. Neither Madigan nor Rauner will want to give the other a “success” for the campaign trail. And each side will blame the other as Illinois teeters on the brink.
So dysfunction will reign and a stopgap budget is likely, unless some Republicans break from Rauner like they did with the last budget. But everything’s up in the air. As state officials warn investors in the bond offering document, “There can be no assurance that a general funds budget will be enacted for fiscal 2019 or in future fiscal years.”
2019 is 2016 all over again
In 2017, Illinois politicians sold a record, permanent tax hike on its residents as the only way for the state to avoid ruin. Illinois was just one notch away from a junk rating and no state had ever received that designation.
One year later, with Illinoisans $5 billion poorer as a result of the tax hike, Illinois is still at the precipice.
The crisis is the fault of Illinois politicians. They’ve been given plenty of warning signals – 21 downgrades by the big three rating firms over the past decade – yet refuse to change the way they and the state operate.
“The state’s credit outlook is negative, based on our expectation of continued growth in the state’s unfunded pension liabilities, the state’s difficulties in implementing a balanced budget that will allow further reduction of its bill backlog, and elevated vulnerability to national economic downturns or other external factors,” the Moody’s report on the state’s bond offering said.
To reverse that trend, Illinois needs massive reforms that change from the way Illinois politicians do budgets, dole out retirements, control local governments manage labor rules and handle education finance.
If there’s not a major reversal, prepare for a downgrade – and the plunge to junk.
Comments
Raise taxes! The democrats are in charge! They are the best at raising taxes! They were voted in to raise taxes! They were supposed to raise taxes! Raise the taxes! WTF are you waiting for?
High taxes are still a good deal because of all the additional services the people of Illinois receive.
In reply to Raise taxes! by silverer
Every local, state, or national government that is funded by theft backed by murder, (taxation), will ultimately fail as the Illinois system will fail.
Let me proclaim to you the solution, which has been proclaimed and suppressed many times through history.
It is the "Good News" that is based on the truth of our reality. No person may claim authority over another because another already has this authority! That which created nature, created the laws that regulate it. Those laws apply the same to each person, and thus the choices that promote well-being and life are known as "natural rights". The "Good News" is that this inner authority lives inside of each and every person. For those of you of the Christian tradition these words will make sense to you: "The Kingdom of God". To those who have a problem associating the reality of nature and its built-in order with the religious term "God", belief is not a factor in this. The laws of nature are shown to be consistent and universally applicable to all people.
To those who read the Bible, read Luke 17:21-
"Neither shall they say, Lo here! or, lo there! for, behold, the kingdom of God is within you."
The "kingdom" is within each of you because that which formed nature also lives inside each of us. The Atheist who is offended by such words, can merely observe that the laws of nature are the same for each person.
Every government that can be conceived by people is in effect a rebellion against this inner source of authority that exists equally inside each person.
In reply to High taxes are still a good… by Midas
allow me to dust this one off:
#winning
In reply to . by Voluntary Exchange
That Barack Obama Presidential Museum ought to be a big revenue generator.
In reply to allow me to dust this one… by stinkhammer
We swindled some folks
In reply to That Barack Obama… by TheWholeYearInn
the new testament doesn't apply to the tribe.
In reply to . by Voluntary Exchange
Most of the tax goes towards healthcare and pension funding for state employees, not to helping the non-government employees. But since they outnumber those working for the state and STILL vote for increasing their benefits, they're getting nothing more than what they rightfully deserve to lose :D
In reply to High taxes are still a good… by Midas
And that fat hebe, JB Pritzker, just said that he will definitely be raising taxes if he gets elected governor
In reply to Most of the tax goes towards… by Thisfuckenlife
Raise taxes and increase free shit for the Free Shitt Army... and watch the actual taxpayers evacuate ILL-a-noise faster than spicy bean soup from a dysentery case.
In reply to Raise taxes! by silverer
If Pritzker gets elected there will be a mass exodus from IL that surpasses the one going on now
In reply to Raise taxes and increase… by Truth Eater
See these ratings agencies are full of shit. Hey, Mom! I got a Baa3 on my spelling test today! That's just great, Illinois, but maybe next time you could ace it like your brother New Jersey! They got an A3!
By the way, Illinois: did anyone get a C on the test?
Nope! In Mister Moody's class, we are ALL WAY FUCKIN ABOVE AVERAGE! HAHAHAHA!
In reply to Raise taxes! by silverer
Maryland, Hawaii, Oregon, RI, Pennsylvania, yup no credit risk there.
In reply to Raise taxes! by silverer
Ohhhh I CAN'T WAIT for the fireworks to start!!! They all voted for financial Armageddon so they can voluntarily LIVE through it too
No sympathy for the retarded.
If only, if only the disaster could be compartmentalized around those who chose it!!
In reply to Ohhhh I CAN'T WAIT for the… by Thisfuckenlife
I have a sibling who lives in the northern suburbs of Chicago, hard lefty, libtard. She called whining about how her property taxes doubled in a year. Best phone call I got all year. It was a pleasure to remind her that she voted for that to happen and get ready for it to happen again and again as long as "progressives" like her were in charge of taxes and spending. It was a short phone call.
In reply to Ohhhh I CAN'T WAIT for the… by Thisfuckenlife
My aunt taught in IL for 30 years and gets $75K in pension and she still lives in IL- she likes to bitch about her real estate taxes and then I always have to remind her that most of that money goes to the school system. Of course, the teachers' pension system is paid for by the state, and the teachers' union is the biggest campaign contributor to state politicians- so it's a big circle jerk of union and politicians
In reply to I have a sibling who lives… by chubbar
I think the Rahm Immanuel/ Hillary Clinton meme was twisted a little- Why waste an opportunity to create a crisis and don't let that crisis go to waste!
No biggy just give all the government workers another big raise. A straight up double should do it.
State workers being the largest voting block its not a big surprise.
Politics is war and the the old maxim "to the victor go the spoils". Well they deserve it then if the non-state workers are too stupid to fight back. Besides those in control can't make this work more than 5 more years tops, then the government workers will get screwed over too.
In reply to State workers being the… by VWAndy
Im pretty sure the government stopped counting the actual votes long ago. In Chicago for sure.
Call it Demockery. They put on a big show of it but the deck is and was stacked from the very start. Im surprised more people didnt notice it. Why risk it when you can rig it?
In reply to Politics is war and the the… by Thisfuckenlife
Vote Early, Vote Often. The Chicago Way.
In reply to Im pretty sure the… by VWAndy
Put more high-steppin' niggers in charge of chimpcago's high-coonances.
Then, Fuck 'em all to Hell.
Bastard sold-out bleeding heart whites voted for their asshole lovers so let the chimp-outs fall where dey do.
doo-dah, doo-dah, dah joos will print 'em outta' duh jam and then give the rest of us a big old joo-boot in our rear ends.
You'd think that half-pint joo mayor would've been cut even shorter by now but he's a slimey one.
Just like his little faggot kippah-wearing kid hanging with dope-dealers and gettin' his lil' puss-ass beat.
well you certainly converted me with that spasmatic diatribe you intellectual heavyweight you ;)
In reply to Put more high-steppin'… by helloimjohnnycat
It was FACTUAL. No single statement can be FACTUALLY refuted
In reply to well you certainly converted… by Thisfuckenlife
I live in IL and the nogs are a problem but they are dwarfed by the institutional corruption in this state
In reply to It was FACTUAL. No single… by SethPoor
If you ever remove that french tickler up your rear & replace it with some fucken Jim Crow, you might wake up straight.
In reply to well you certainly converted… by Thisfuckenlife
Let's be honest, the ratings agencies are not reliable and not objective. They completely missed it prior to the financial crisis. They failed. Entities were being downgraded due to defaults. There was no orderly progression, the bottom just dropped out. People relying on the agencies were led astray.
Illinois is already junk. Readers of ZH know this.
Junk economics naturally follows junk politics.
you forgot to mention Kansas Carolinas and Kentucky. these states have worse debt ratios but have some more leeway to increase the tax rates.
Replace politicians with AI....
Illinois may well be the first State to prove Margaret Thatchers theory that socialism works until you run out of other peoples money.
Of course it is a close race to bankruptcy between most of the States.
Thatcher never went after the real money in England, she would have had plenty (of bullets in her head)
In reply to Illinois may well be the… by rejected
Bonds should be graded only with one letter. All the various subgrades only serve to confuse and distort the picture. California is not healthy and should not be listed anywhere other than junk bonds like: NY, CT, IL and NJ. Remember the IOU's that California handed out several years ago? That is a default slip for people to get in line for money not in the treasury. Hawaii is next up to make news.
The fact that Chicongo is a sanctuary city has nothing to do with this, of course. /s
You have to love Socialism and Socialists./s
The State has a spending problem not revenue problem and government spending does not drive the economy.