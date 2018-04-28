The Pentagon's Ray Gun Can Stall Cars, Trucks​​ With Radiation Blast

The extensive use of vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs) in the Middle East has resulted in a significant amount of military and civilian personnel being killed or injured. A new threat is quickly emerging in the West, as ten civilians were mowed down in a horrific van attack earlier this week in Toronto. Since 2014, Europe and North America have been inundated with terrorist led vehicle-ramming attacks against civilians.
According to Stratfor Global Intelligence, a vehicle-ramming attack is a new class of terrorism which is less lethal but could prove more challenging for officials to prevent.
Consequently, the Defense Department’s Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Directorate’s (JNLWD) top priority since the threat first appeared in the Middle East, has been to advance technologies and capabilities to non-lethally stop both cars, trucks, and even vessels.
One of these non-lethal technologies is the multifrequency Radio-Frequency (RF) Vehicle Stopper (RFVS), which uses a high-power microwave (HPM) to stop cars and trucks in their tracks without damaging the vehicle, or its occupants.
A miniature version of the ray gun to stop vehicle attacks, developed by JNLWD. (Source: Defense One 2018)
As Defense One explains, “The jammer works by targeting the car’s engine control unit causing it to reboot over and over, stalling the engine. Like an invisible hand, the microwaves hold the car in place. “Anything that has electronics on it, these high-powered microwaves will affect,” David Law, who leads JNLWD’s technology division, said in March. “As long as the [radio] is on, it holds the vehicle stopped.”
In a 2012 unclassified directed energy defense report, the inner workings of the RFVS are explained:
” The RFVS system uses high-power magnetron tubes to generate intense RF pulses that interfere with a vehicle’s electronics, rendering it temporarily inoperable. The engine cannot be restarted while the RF is on but is readily restarted once the RF is turned off. Thus, the RFVS system allows for the maintenance of a safe keep-out zone in situations that might otherwise require the use of lethal force. The defined measure of success for this system is a demonstrated, effective capability against more than 80% of the candidate target-vehicle-class list, which includes passenger cars and large vehicles.
As a nonlethal capability, the effects to the target vehicle are short-term and almost always reversible, so that the vehicle is not stranded, which would burden the warfighter with the task of its removal. Moreover, as with all directed-energy weapons, the RFVS system delivers energy at the speed of light. In contrast with other nonlethal vehicle stopping concepts and systems, however, RFVS does not need to be pre-emplaced and has a limitless magazine.”
Figure 1. Illustration of Candidate RFVS System Setup for Checkpoint Protection (Source: DTIC)
Figure 4. Photograph of the RFVS Brassboard System and Demonstration Setup (Source: DTIC)
Defense One indicates RFVS’s original intent was designed for military bases, but with the latest string of vehicle-ramming attacks in Europe and North America, there is a possibility that these ray guns could be placed strategically around cities — in the not too distant future.
“The military is developing the weapon for force protection — as in protecting soldiers and bases. But it has applications for police as well. Placed strategically around cities, it could prevent attacks like the ones in Europe, Canada, the United States, and elsewhere. There are, however, some tricky legal issues involved in using electronic and radio jamming devices in the United States.”
While the military aims to have a working prototype by Fiscal Year 2019, there are concerns about directed energy weapons. Take, for example, the electricity to operate the ray gun is a massive gasoline-powered turbine that generates 300 kilowatts of power. Even though the weapon has shrunk in size, the power-hungry device still requires lots of power.
Defense One notes that JNLWP has two versions of the non-lethal directed energy weapon, one that slides into a small truck bed with a range of about 50 meters and another three times larger with a range of about 200 meters.
In the not too distant future, directed energy weapons for non-lethal applications could be coming to a downtown near you, all in an attempt to thwart terrorist driven vehicle-ramming attacks against civilians.
What does it do to the occupant again???
Makes them question their gender.
In reply to What does it do to the… by Bigly
LOL
In reply to Makes them question their… by falconflight
Eliminates the annual prostrate exam.
In reply to LOL by attila404
Used today overseas.
Used tomorrow on American Citizens.
In reply to sd by ___ read.between___
Welp everyone here just got the 101 intro to EW (electronic warfare). RF EW tech is old (we had this stuff in West Germany in the 1980s).
A former neighbor that recently retired from active duty told me a few years ago about directed EMP devices that were portable and were used to shut down everything electronic. Those portable EMP devices were used in Iraq and Afghanistan. Unlike RF tech, directed EMP tech doesn't harm the person or the operator. No fucking way would I get near that RF shit. Scary stuff.
This is the reason my bio says this: seek and disrupt.
In reply to Used today overseas. Used… by Lost in translation
If it will sterilize people,,,,start shooting the ray gun all the major cities in the US.....
In reply to Welp everyone here just got… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Those big RF dishes are fucking scary. I wouldn't want to get within 500 yards of one let alone sit in front of it, or under it in a metal vechicle, and push the button.
In reply to If it will sterilize people,… by ZENDOG
What stops bullets from taking out the dish?
In reply to Used today overseas. Used… by Lost in translation
It isn't the dish as much as the power supply. Get the power supply, or the operator, and it doesn't work.
In reply to What stops bullets from… by 44magnum
Hence the ban of AP bullets.
In reply to What stops bullets from… by 44magnum
Time for aluminum foiled old diesels.
In reply to sd by ___ read.between___
Silver lining...but the stirrups and the 'smear' are a beotch...
In reply to sd by ___ read.between___
My old ZIL still looks good then. This won't stop it. Likewise URAL's, KRAZ etc. Oh, hang on - the Russkis made a million of the ZIL's alone. That's got to be a bit of a blow for NATO - "Er, Sir, we stopped them Sir only they didn't stop Sir!"
In reply to Silver lining...but the… by falconflight
LOL ... yeah funny ... "green Box" guy, is the red box guy off today? You guys kill me LOL and we have upgraded to some arrow stuff too ...
In reply to LOL by attila404
Prevents the risk of any Juniors being born out of wedlock.
In reply to Makes them question their… by falconflight
Bypasses the need of costly MRIs ..
In reply to What does it do to the… by Bigly
Does not work with 1992 tech. FU, I have points and condensers
In reply to Bypasses the need of costly… by Giant Meteor
Good times!
The point here, everyone just needs think outside the box and go full out Mad Max ..
Let's get er done!
In reply to Does not work with 1992 tech… by end times prophet
Every home should have one....in case of government going rouge.
In reply to Good times! The point here,… by Giant Meteor
all the better to render law enforcement useless, it wont be long b4 the terrorist(s) either get hold of or copy these things.
In reply to Every home should have one… by beemasters
The devices have extremely limited utility. They didn't mention cost but a 300 kW powered one isn't going to be cheap.
The smaller version has a 50 meter range and the larger version has a 200 meter range. If going fast enough most vehicles could coast that far without power.
In reply to Every home should have one… by beemasters
Aren't they worried about climate change?
Take, for example, the electricity to operate the ray gun is a massive gasoline-powered turbine that generates 300 kilowatts of power.
In reply to The devices have extremely… by gregga777
Odd, 300kw = 400hp - so a small block should do it. Why use a turbine?
In reply to Aren't they worried about… by 44magnum
Ummm not exactly. Even the Russkies have this tech now. They used it to shut down the USS Cook a few years ago, remember?
In reply to The devices have extremely… by gregga777
And how many billions did this idiotic MIC scam cost the taxpayers? Why doesn't the US govt just get the fk out of foreign countries and call it a day. The empire is over. Why do we have to keep paying to enrich these a-holes.
In reply to Every home should have one… by beemasters
There are quite a number of red (rouge) states. It's happening gradually, even with a dark horse leading the herd.
In reply to Every home should have one… by beemasters
utter BS i call that. when the car receives its vmax the microwave won't do much to stop it. it can still mow down a lot of people even though the microprocessors are rebooting.
In reply to Good times! The point here,… by Giant Meteor
Nothing like 0.00 minutes elevation, 0.00 travel and windage holdover with this thing and lasers
In reply to utter BS i call that. when… by Linus2011
Exactly keep welcoming the newest technology with the newest electronics used mostly to lure you so they can track you.
Go back to all mechanical machines where you can fix almost anything with a 20$ tool set from your local hardware store, the hell... worst case scenario is that your radio goes bad.
In reply to Does not work with 1992 tech… by end times prophet
Hey at least when your phone gets fried, you can use it as a projectile
Would take a couple minutes to get all of the lugnuts off to use those.
In reply to Exactly keep welcoming the… by ProstoDoZiemi
makes them into popcorn
In reply to What does it do to the… by Bigly
They get a warm and fuzzy feeling inside! Sort of like being tickled, just more intensely though. I mean....what's not to like?
In reply to What does it do to the… by Bigly
"high-power microwave (HPM) to stop cars and trucks in their tracks without damaging the vehicle, or its occupants."
So, that's how the ETs and their flying saucers have been stalling cars!
In reply to What does it do to the… by Bigly
theyve been stalling them by design b/c the gas goes bad and you lose your investment, the bad guys clean out the algee and drive away scott free in your car, whod a thunk they could have, or should have, or even worse, would have built a car for this purpose?
In reply to "high-power microwave (HPM)… by HRClinton
They become unrepentant Democrat progressives.
In reply to What does it do to the… by Bigly
Israeli tech.
No, but
https://original.antiwar.com/giraldi/2010/01/27/stealing-success-tel-aviv-style/
http://www.intrepidreport.com/archives/15250
an awful lot of ‘Israeli tech’ came from the United States.
And sometimes Israel sells it to countries like China.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/israel-accused-of-selling-us-secrets-to-china-1510406.html?amp
and then they do it again.
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/175404
In reply to Israeli tech. by falconflight
"Israeli tech."
ET tech. Area 51
In reply to Israeli tech. by falconflight
Finally, some news we can use ..
Its not even news, saw similar on a defense contractors site 3 years ago when I was researching homemade
short range emp weapons.
In reply to Finally, some news we can… by Giant Meteor
Ok thanks!
My sarc stands corrected !
In reply to Its not even news, saw… by Winston Churchill
Let's see... Faraday Cage surrounding the computer case and filter beads on all input/output cabling. Empire Antagonism Issue solved.
Talk to me about filter beads. I am ignorant... thanks.
In reply to Let's see... Faraday Cage… by Global Douche
Very small iron ferrite beads, used in RFI (radio frequency interference) issues. They are mounted around a single wire. In more severe instances, several can be installed next to each other.
In reply to Talk to me about filter… by Bigly
On the video lead to your monitor is likely a "balun." It's made of ferric material and alters the inductance (and thus the impedance) of the cable. Filter beads are similar but smaller. The cable passes through a hole in the middle.
I think it would be a lot of work to harden a vehicle's electronics against such a device.
In reply to Talk to me about filter… by Bigly
True on all the above! Most importantly, strong grounding is key to hardening the electronics against such an attack. Maybe DoD has done this to their vehicles to prevent countermeasures and someone at some point may happen to leak out how it's done.
In reply to On the video lead to your… by heretical
I think it would be a lot of work to harden a vehicle's electronics against such a device.
It would take a lot of testing. B-52's were put on top of wooden platforms and then "pulsed" to simulate EMP. A nuclear blast in atmosphere, roils the magnetosphere inducing currents into airplane wiring.
In reply to On the video lead to your… by heretical
Thanks both. New info to me....
In reply to On the video lead to your… by heretical
I guess I will go back to a truck with points........