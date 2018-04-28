"Prepare For The Worst Possible Outcome" Migrant Caravan Warned As It Enters The US

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 04/28/2018 - 20:05

Around 400 migrants about to cross into San Diego are refusing the advice of immigration attorneys, who say the asylum-seekers risk a lengthy detention, or being separated from their families, before eventual deportation back to Central America.

Kenia Elizabeth Avila, 35, appeared shaken after the volunteer attorneys told her Friday that temperatures may be cold in temporary holding cells and that she could be separated from her three children, ages 10, 9 and 4.

But she in said an interview that returning to her native El Salvador would be worse. She fled for reasons she declined to discuss. -AP

After crossing through Mexicali earlier last week, the migrants been gathering in Tijuana on Tuesday. So many reportedly showed up that the shelter they were occupying was overflowing by Wednesday. Most members of the group are from Guatemala, El Salvador or Honduras, and are fleeing their homes, they say, because of death threats from local gangs, or political persecution.

That, according to many, is worth dealing with US authorities and deportation for the small chance they might be granted asylum. 

If they’re going to separate us for a few days, that’s better than getting myself killed in my country,” said Avila.

“We are the bearers of horrible news,” said Nora Phillips, a Los Angeles immigration attorney while taking a break from legal workshops in Tijuana where around 20 lawyers are offering free information and advice. “That’s what good attorneys are for.”

The mostly-Guatemalan migrants, many traveling as families, plan to test President Trump's resolve after he instructed the National Guard and the Border Patrol to arrest any migrants caught trying to sneak into US territory - a move that US-based advocacy group Pueblos Sin Fronteras says is illegal.

The organization is actively organizing a plan for the migrants to cross over the main pedestrian bridge into the U.S. on Sunday, after reacting angrily to an initial plan to try and cross in smaller groups over a more spread-out period of time. 

President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet have been tracking the caravan, calling it a threat to the U.S. since it started March 25 in the Mexican city of Tapachula, near the Guatemala border. They have promised a stern, swift response.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the caravan “a deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system,” pledging to send more immigration judges to the border to resolve cases if needed. -AP

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen said that the migrants' asylum claims wikll be handled "efficiently and expeditiously," adding however that the asylum-seekers should first ask Mexico if they can stay there. (lol) 

Any asylum-seeker making false claims to U.S. authorities may also be prosecuted - along with anyone who "assists or coaches" immigrants on how to make the false claims, Neilsen added. The Trump administration claims that asylum fraud is growing, and many of the migrants are heavily coached on the "correct answers" to obtain it. 

The group of 20 immigration attorneys giving seminars in Tijuana have denied coaching any of the roughly 400 people from the caravan currently camping out in shelters throughout Tijuana. 

Some migrants received one-on-one counseling to assess the merits of their cases and groups of the migrants with their children playing nearby were told how asylum works in the U.S.

Asylum-seekers are typically held up to three days at the border and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. If they pass an asylum officer’s initial screening, they may be detained or released with ankle monitors.

Nearly 80 percent of asylum-seekers passed the initial screening from October through December, the latest numbers available, but few are likely to eventually win asylum. -AP

As Reuters pointed out on Thursday, the timing of their arrival could sabotage NAFTA talks after President Trump repeatedly threatened to scrap the deal if Mexico doesn't do more to stop Central American migrants from traveling through its territory.

Moving from town to town, the migrant caravan became a stumbling block for U.S.-Mexico relations after Trump unleashed a series of tweets in early April, telling Mexican authorities to stop them. More busloads of migrants arrived during the course of the day, overflowing the first shelter.

Local migrant aid groups said it was the biggest single group they had seen arrive together as they scrambled to find places in ten shelters.

"Thanks to god we're here," said 34-year-old Aide Hernandez from Guatemala who had four children in tow. She said she planned to seek asylum in the United State. When asked why, she looked down, ashamed to detail a case of domestic abuse.

[...]

 

"The wall doesn't look that tall," said Kimberly George, a 15-year-old girl from Honduras as she looked toward a stunted barrier a few feet away. "I really want to cross it."

Get the popcorn, a border showdown is about to occur. 

philipat nmewn Sat, 04/28/2018 - 21:01 Permalink

Under International Regulations (Not that the US ever bothered too much about International law) those seeking political or other asylum should do so in their FIRST country of arrival; in this case Mexico. So obviously the true intent of these people is NOT protection against their own sovereign (asylum) but entry into the US.

Whilst it would be difficult for the US to return these people to Honduras, Guatemala etc, it can certainly deport them back to Mexico, from where they illegally entered the US and from where they will, of course, try again to enter the US illegally due to the lack of a proper border. Still, enough repetitive extraditions by the US might eventually force Mexico to stop the BS by longer allowing these people to enter Mexico at its Southern border.

As a non-US person, I still can't understand which part of "Illegal Alien" the "progressives" don't understand?

Meanwhile, wealthy Asian friends who just want to visit the US and spend a ton of money have to jump through hoops to get a Visa, including an in-person meeting with some junior Consular Embassy clerk (likely of Mexican or Guatemalan origin) which can take 3 months to schedule. Another example of how the US seems to have lost its mind!!

nmewn 38BWD22 Sat, 04/28/2018 - 20:34 Permalink

I'm constantly amazed by it.

In this case Mexico is actively "escorting foreigners" (read Hondurans, Guatemalans, Salvadorans) across it's southern border, allowing them to trudge through its territory and providing "rest stops" along the way so they can be deposited on it's northern border with the full knowledge that these foreigners, in their country, are intent on breaking our American laws now having already broken Mexico's.

Fucking shoot them if they try to cross and then shoot Nieto for aiding & abetting.

lincolnsteffens nmewn Sat, 04/28/2018 - 20:56 Permalink

This is just a publicity test. If these people are not turned back hundreds of thousands will be pushing on our fences.

My son made an error due to bad information from several Turkish officials by returning to Turkey two weeks after he left when his allowed time in country expired. He was stopped at the airport, placed in a holding room with no rights to call or see anyone and 4 hours later put on a plane back to Europe.

No discussion, no excuse, just entered the country illegally so get out and you can't return for a year.

loveyajimbo nmewn Sat, 04/28/2018 - 21:24 Permalink

DHS needs to close the border to all foot traffic NOW... for 6 months.  Tijuana is a shithole anyway, so no loss.

Anyone crossing the closed border should be fired on.

Mexico facilitated this... end NAFTA NOW, and apply 50% tariffs on ALL goods coming from Mexico, except for Tequila.

Lore jal Sat, 04/28/2018 - 21:19 Permalink

@ jal: "Do the same as Canada."

What would that be? (I know the answer already, but you should answer for the benefit of other ZHers, to compensate for that vacuous post.) More importantly, what SHOULD Canada (and other western countries) do?  I know that answer to that too.  Do you?  (Hint: it is NOT politically correct, but then, most of the things that need to happen to get diseased nations back on track aren't.) 