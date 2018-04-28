Running On Empty

Authored by Robert Gore via Straight Line Logic blog,
They dote on their progeny, then bury them alive.
Across the land, public pension and medical funds teeter on the brink of insolvency. You can ignore pending problems until you can’t. For those who prize clarity and realistic thinking, these impossible to ignore crises should be welcomed. They focus attention on an inescapable fact: the world lacks the unencumbered assets and productive capacity to redeem the promises that have been made against them. Somebody’s going to get stiffed.
With war on everyone’s minds, public pension and medical funds delineate inevitable battles lines: governments versus taxpayers, the unproductive versus the productive, the aging versus the young. Those wars are liable to be far more consequential than the ones everyone worries about in places like the Middle East and North Korea.
Nothing calls attention to the absurdity riddling the public pension system quite like the $76,000 monthly pension drawn by Joseph Robertson, an eye surgeon who retired as president of the Oregon Health and Science University last fall.
In the good old days, government employment meant low pay, but job security and a decent pension. Now such sinecures means wages in excess of those paid in the private sector plus pensions that are far more munificent…and job security. For a lucky few like Doctor Robertson, their pensions are a triple 7 jackpot. Oregon calculates pensions based not just on recipients’ government salaries, but what they receive on any non-government gigs they had going on the side. Robertson’s pension is based on his remuneration as university president and what he made operating on eyeballs.
This is what happens when actuarial tables and actual rates of return are discarded in favor of the political power of public employees and their unions, promises that can’t be kept, and taxpayers picking up the tab who have no idea what the final bill will be. Public pension and medical crises bring into sharp relief the writing on the wall: Governments Can’t Deliver.
As Charles Hugh Smith recently noted, public retirement and medical liabilities are increasing so fast that no amount of tax increases can keep up. Long before a 100 percent tax rate turns taxpayers into slaves, raising tax rates becomes counterproductive, yielding less, not more, revenues. One of the nifty things about the public pension and medical crisis is that it’s local. As such, it’s offering real world demonstrations that when local jurisdictions raise rates to fund their pensions, productive people leave.
The poster child is Illinois. The state on down to its smallest political subdivisions—like the town of Harvey—are buried beneath underfunded pensions. Illinois’ courts have ruled pensions are inviolable, which leaves governments facing insolvency with only two options: raise taxes and cut spending.
Harvey was ordered by a court to fund its firefighters’ pension fund, which is only 22 percent funded. The town’s property tax rate is six times the average rate in nearby Indiana, and Harvey is still coming up short. The state is garnishing its tax revenues, and the town has announced 40 public safety employees will be laid off. Why would anyone paying taxes in Harvey stick around for a future of ever-increasing taxes and ever-diminishing public services?
Many don’t, and Harvey and other localities in Illinois, including Chicago, are losing people. Out-migration statistics in Illinois, California, New Jersey, Connecticut, New York, and other net-loser states don’t capture the full scope of the problem. If one productive person moves out while one unproductive person moves in and starts living off state largess, there’s been no net out-migration, but the state suffers a loss (obvious to everyone except those fools and charlatans who will plump for an open-arms and open-wallet approach right up until bankruptcy).
Out-migration will get worse for net-loser states as the federal tax limitations on the deductibility of state and local taxes (SALT) kicks in. SALT has been capped at $10,000. After that, the wealthy have to pay the full measure of their high-tax states’ income, property, and sales taxes. The migration is gathering steam. It already costs twice as much to rent self-moving truck services from high-tax Los Angeles to low-tax Dallas as vice versa, and that spread will only widen.
State and local governments, their employees, and those on the dole can’t stop the productive from voting with their feet. The number who leave the US, however, is still a trickle. The federal government’s old age and medical funding problems, orders of magnitude greater than states’ and municipalities’, are no longer looming; they’ve arrived. The government could seal the borders to lock in the productive, but it wouldn’t prevent the slow-motion, but accelerating, catastrophe now underway.
The federal government’s ability to issue virtually unlimited debt and the Federal Reserve debt monetization machine mask the rot, but only create problems far larger than the ones they putatively solve. Low interest rates have destroyed state and local funds’ ability to achieve fairly safe returns, forcing them out on the risk curve to meet their rate of return targets, which are way too high. Underfunded as they are now, bear markets in stocks and bonds would obliterate them.
Encouraged by central bank debt promotion policies, individual, corporate, local, state, and federal debt has reached new records. While low interest rates have ameliorated the debt service burden, even they can’t stymie the toll debt is taking on the economy. Look no farther than real annual GDP growth, which hasn’t hit 3 percent since Bush Jr. was in office. Less growth means less tax revenues, which only exacerbates funding problems.
The older generation is pinning its retirement hopes on a younger generation confronted with huge debt, perpetually rising taxes, a shrinking economy, and dwindling opportunity. That’s not like hoping you can draw to an inside straight, it’s going all in, exchanging your hand for five new cards, and hoping you draw four aces. Good luck with that.
Oldsters like to complain that the youngsters are too preoccupied with gadgets and social media. They wish that were true. The youngsters are already questioning their impending debt servitude. The more perceptive are homing in on their parents’ generation’s self-granted benefits and unrivaled profligacy. You don’t have to search too far on the internet and social media to see the awakening.
Doting parents and grandparents who post their darlings’ every precocious moment and wouldn’t dream of letting them walking a block to school by themselves have no compunction about burying them alive under welfare and warfare state IOUs. In a world riven with conflict, the easiest war to predict is the intergenerational one.
It’s not strictly accurate to say that the state and local public pension and medical funds’ crises is the canary in the coal mine. It is but one in an aviary of canaries. The fund canary is in extremis and may well be the first to expire; the others will certainly follow. Picture the horror as the adult canaries and their fledglings wage mortal combat for those last few molecules of oxygen.
Many years ago I was moving out of Silicon Valley headed for Southern California. I called around to see what a one-way truck rental would cost. Ryder offered me a 22 foot van at no cost.
Please pinpoint the exact Bitcoin central office and central server rack that the authorities will raid to "shut it down"
Screw the plantation. Work off the books millenials! Skip college (most millenials males are). Be the generation your parents not only couldn't be, but doubled down on by voting themselves some fat SSI, pension parachutes, and legal rights to medical care indefinitely. Billions on blood transfusions a year for a couple hundred thousand dependents. Shut it down. Die with dignity.
so you can keep your price levels? fuck you lol. you underestimate the monetary wisdom of ME generation. it comes naturally.
D504 wrote: "Screw the plantation. Work off the books millenials! Skip college (most millenials males are). Be the generation your parents not only couldn't be, but doubled down on by voting themselves some fat SSI, pension parachutes..."
The USA's political system is a turkey, and it's now November.
Serfdom R Us
1. Globalized Economy: labor arbitrage, where workers
compete against the lowest-cost labor around the world
2. Free Money: for the wealthiest in no interest loans and tax privileges
3. Hollow Democracy: where wealth casts the only vote that counts
4. State Protected Cartels: privatize gains and socialize losses
5. Oligarchy: a political system stripped of self-correcting feedback and accountability
6. Environmental Pushback: not enough air, water or space
Private central banks, issuing the public fiat currency as a loan at interest, while further currency expansion relies on the creation of currency by the act of loaning it at interest.
It’s the root of most Evil.
In reply to Serfdom R Us by Deep Snorkeler
Any story I see here on the local Chicago news portrays these high-paid unionized "first responders" that were laid off in Harvey as some kind of blameless victims when in fact they are just a bunch of low-IQ leeches that have no skills besides holding a fire hose or writing a speeding but that somehow entitles them to make $100K+ with retirement at age 53.
It's the end of the world as we know it - and everyone everywhere is a victim of everything, all the time.
If you are a privately employed middle or working-class individual in the US you are a victim- or perhaps a "mark" is more like it- being squeezed for more $ at every point- taxes, insurance, college costs, etc.
You can never have alloidial title to any land here so you are never free.
Bellum omnium contra omnes
the war of all against all
soon we'll see more things like occurred in the French heat waves a few years back-- where old pensioners baked to death in their Bark-O-Loungers during the broiling summers..... met with an indifference as "there was one less pensioner" !
if the tax code is not changed -- and the moronic payroll taxes are not jettisoned -- replaced with a broad , ubiquitous and anonymous - point-of-sale tax-- then expect the following generations to be pinning notes to the oldsters .. and leaving them at fire stations.
who cares how depleted private pensions are.. but the government (not public) pension system must be dismantled.
with a different tax code.. SS can be a set amount for each CITIZEN based on poverty line divided X 12. there's nothing inherently evil about an old age check from the Treasury-- but the cynical lie created around the SS system ... the biggest lie of an SS "trust fund" must be shattered and left in last century. SS taxes were , and have always been- "general revenue to the Treasury" - just exactly as the SS Act of 1935 language says..... so, fund the set amount check - and the whole govt. with a new tax code.
Yet corporations just got a huge tax cut right along with the wealthy. The welfare state is a joke. That's just dog whistle bigoted bullshit
Income inequality, giving corporations tax cuts, paying Adminisstrations and CEO's insane salaries and benefits while their workers live on starvation wages. The tax heist pay off means LESS revenue...
Put the blame where it belongs. On the psychopathic oligarchy that is now the US of Israel.
When I earn a dollar, why do you think that you should have any say in what I do with it?
The problem is not that the government isn’t taking in enough revenue, it is that it demands an excessive amount of revenue.
You may say Trump has made this worse, and I’d say, well, it was really an idiot corrupt Congress, but sure, okay.
The fact remains your focus continues to be on how best to feed the government beast, by taking, by force, money that other people, not you, earned to give to a bloated, warmongering government.
And yes, one in which various wealth transfer programs give people who didn’t earn it a stream of other people’s money (via taxes) at point of a gun (via state enforcement of taxes) in the name of a “fairness” which is not itself troubled by using force to take from one person who earned it to another who has not.
I find that curious, the warm embrace of coercive violence that Leftist/Socialist thoight is always, ultimately, built upon - even as it goes to great pains to present itself as being ‘for the people.’
’The People,’ not ‘individuals,’ I suppose, and only as guided by the presumptive benevolence of an authoritarian, but Leftist/Socialist, totalitarian state.
That's socialism talk you are partaking in. I'm voting for the tax cuts, take breaks and corporate largess's, because one day I'm going to be rich and benefit from all the perks the mega-rich get. All day and everyday.
The mega-rich work hard for their money and low taxes, combined with tax cuts, means corporations will reinvest the savings back into R&D and creating jobs and not rerouted into share-buy-backs and dividends to shareholders. Yeah baby, I'm brainwashed into consistently voting against my own interests. I just can't help it.
Union employees who are being over paid for working tax payer funded jobs are just as responsible as the corporations.
pretty sure you don't give a shit about "workers" -- if you did, then why aren't you demanding a better tax code for THIS century. getting rid of the moronic payroll taxes ? taxing the meager wages of citizens - while at the same time -- allowing the grotesquely rich to float around on "donated" money to the "charities" they own--- having been granted a "tax exemption" from a corrupted tax collecting bureaucracy
Time for you to start taxing the tax exempt lifestyles
of obama and clinton's
Damn you are good! I hate it when people start crying about this or that not being fair. Give me a break! Thankfully my mother taught me one thing from an early age, that life isn't fair. You know what? She was right.
Unfortunately (for those like AssInTheHat) it is so much easier to put on a pouty face, scream, and point fingers than it is to use your brain, think, and get off your ass and get a job. That is how Bernie gets his followers.
Founding fathers preached limited government. Children did not listen. Americans are debt slaves on a continent their fathers had left them. OH WELL.
Its Dine and Dash economics. The boomers love it.
An Indentured Generation: Millennials Trapped Under a Mountain of Debt and Dwindling Economic Opportunity
public retirement and medical liabilities are increasing so fast that no amount of tax increases can keep up.
Automate the public sector, slash spending and taxes.
Eliminate public sector jobs and we eliminate wages, benefits and pensions costs.
Pay me out with a measly 5% interest rate for SS I have paid all my life and I'll gladly depart.
You know,,, I have complained a lot in my life time but I never once complained about Social Security taxes and believe me,,, I paid far more than the whimpering bitching X'er or Millennial. Never once did I have an ill thought of Granny (like this author apparently has) drawing some meager SS. I knew they were at their most dependent time of their lives. Even most children are taken care of for the first 20-25 years of their lives, but those 'children' do not want to return the favor. One can see this in the articles and comments.
I wish I were alive to see just how many of those complainers will have 'saved' the 2-3 million required for a fully funded pension when they retire. They will be screaming for tax payer assistance just like they did with Obama Care.
Many non taxpayers with 2-3 children receive approx $7000 in tax rebates just for having the kiddies. They get most of their child care money back. Most get 'free' medicaid. They get assisted housing, mostly paying zero. All for keeping their incomes under a certain amount.
My definition of a non taxpayer: Anyone who has received more in refunds than paid in.
And these same parasites have the gall to say their parents are leaches while many are still leaching off them.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2012-11-27/when-work-punished-tragedy-am…
It must make it easier to "not complain" about SS when you are the one receiving the check every month. That won't exist when I retire, so this "favor" is a purely one way street. Plus, I'm not sure how your math is, but ponzi's only work with an expanding base. The base stopped expanding. The bottomline is that you are the only one here "screaming for taxpayer assistance." SS is a tax. You paid it. You shouldn't think you are "entitled" to get taxes back. Wise up.
That said, if my parents want to move in when they hit 70 then I'm fine with that. They can cook and provide childcare, as well as wisdom. We had a "social security" program in this world long before congress voted on one, and the one you are here complaining about is engineered to keep the elderly in another house, pushing up property values, and spending too much on hired upkeep, yard work, food, and nurses. It is hubris that a 70 year old thinks they can go it alone, and selfishness to demand the money to try.
It is hubris. I asked my father, when he was 72, to move to my state (he was in the process of selling his house) and go in on a property with a mother-in-law suite. That way he would have his own apartment and we could share meals, share some expenses, and reconnect. I was stunned, and hurt, when my father refused. His excuse? He didn't like the weather in the state where I live, he said he wanted to stay on MediCal and, this is the kicker, supposedly he was in love with some wealthy woman. So how did this turn out for my father?
Well, apparently the wealthy woman he was in love with was his realtor. She claimed to sell property in Beverly Hills. She doesn't. She has a photo of the Beverly Hills sign on her Linked In page and that is as close to selling anything in BH as she will ever get. What she really does is prey upon the elderly. She sold my father's house because he was concerned about owing back property taxes. Did she tell him to fill out a form to be exempt with the county assessor's office? Of course not.
My father is not innocent in all this. He always thought he was the smartest person in the room. Maybe he was at one time. Now? His house was sold by that predatory realtor, Virginia Palerno / Paleno, CALPRE (California Professional Real Estate in Crestline, CA) and since that time my father has been homeless. He no longer has MediCal because he has no address and has been moving from place to place. I have to check the unclaimed persons registry every few weeks to see if my father's body has shown up someplace. It hasn't, yet, or his name hasn't been placed on the registry. At 85 years old it is incredible that he has lasted nearly two years being homeless.
I repeatedly offered to help him with his paperwork. I asked about what he had done for long term care planning. He raged at me simply for asking the question and screamed he wasn't going to get old before hanging up the phone. I have since discovered that my father has been a high-functioning schizoaffective with chronic drug and alcohol problems. This was confirmed when I called the phone number he gave to the nursing facility he left in December 2017 was the phone number to the liquor store in the small town where he last lived. The staff knew my father and his current GF quite well. They seem to have disappeared. The gal at the grocery store said my father's GF has died in January after freezing to death. The gal at the liquor store said she had their phone number and they were living in Hawaii (my father didn't have an ID so can't board a plane). I called that number. It was Hawaii but it was also a dead end. The owner of the liquor store (sounded like a Paki) said that my father's GF was a liar and he didn't believe anything she said (smart man, neither do I). She was an alcoholic / drug addict that I often heard screaming in the background when I would call my father to see how he was doing. She was quite loud. She also stood out as she had a peg leg from the knee down due to an amputation. Between being loud and having a prosthetic leg she was hard not to miss in a small town.
Not all children are ungrateful. You can't force yourself on someone that doesn't want to be helped or someone that is so mentally out of it they don't think they need any help. It's a horrible vicious circle.
I asked my widowed superannuated father to move near me for similar, practical reasons. He refused, giving the excuse that it's "too damned hot" down here in the deep south where I currently reside. His health is failing and he lives 1500 miles from me, and now he's hinting around that I should move up to his locale to help him out. He's been on a nice Federal Government pension for 32 yeas now. Member of the "Silent Generation"
Wow. Nice to know I am not the only one that has offered to help and been refused. When my father was at the VA and in a few nursing homes he raged about them because the employees didn't speak English or were colored. I found out he can get $1800 a month for home care. I have no idea how to contact him and there is no way in hell I am going to drive to San Bernardino county and start looking in homeless camps for him and his GF.
I'm in the same boat. I've been paying into the SS and Medicare Ponzi for 45 years now, helping to support the WW2 and Silent generations in their dotage. I've never taken a dime out of it, and have no intention of doing so any time soon. Now I find myself portrayed as a greedy ne'er to well Boomer who has ruined millions of lives. I'm beginning to fear that when I get too old to drag myself off to my job as a tax slave, I'll be euthanized. Please do it humanely, kids. All I ask is for a bottle of Jack and a few morphine tabs.
They have created reusable pods. You step inside, push the button, and are gassed. The pod doubles as a coffin. They remove you and install a new pod, reset it for the next person.
Do they provide drugs and alcohol prior to entry? If so, sign me up.
I was looking for the ariticle. It was posted here on ZH a few months ago. I am guessing that part is BYOB.
Here is the original article (I think) with photos: https://boingboing.net/2017/12/05/this-high-tech-suicide-pod-off.html
Here is the ZH article: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-03/3d-printed-suicide-machines-w…
Take Jack to garage. Close door. Start car. Drink Jack. End.
I remember during the recession when myself and everyone working in the private sector facing pay cuts and layoffs..........all of the guys I knew working union gigs were bitching because their guaranteed annual pay raise wasn't as big as they had hoped.
Talk about living in a Bernie Sanders fantasy land...... everyone else is taking pay cuts and these whining bitches are gonna go on strike because their pay raise wasn't big enough.
Soon the SSA and local Human Services departments will send their employees to set up kiosks at Walmart and Amazon “fulfillment centers” to expedite the issuance of “assistance” to the army of slaves pissing in bottles and living in their cars all the while greeting customers and picking out crap on the shelves of the warehouses.
Basic Equation
Government (unproductive) + Unproductive (not in govt) = Productive run for you lives
The funny part about this issue is that when you have a conversation with ANYONE about pensions they think they are magic. No one out there wants to understand pensions because they would have to think and they would rather ignore the fact the are on the hook for shit that was unrealistic from the start. NEVER allow a third part to have any control over your money.
To be clear, Social Security is easy to fix with a 0.8% increase in payroll taxes for employer and employee. It is the state government run public pensions and medicare/medicaid that are unsustainable financially. Corporate pensions are also in trouble, but that's not what this article is addressing.
Define productive.
Who gives a shit? I don’t. Now get back to work and STFU!