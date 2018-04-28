US Bombers Fly Over South China Sea Amid Escalating Tensions Between Taiwan And Beijing

Trade tensions between the US and China appear to have abated - at least for now - as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and top Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow prepare to head to Beijing to kickstar long-awaited "trade talks" with senior Chinese officials.
But while fears of a global trade war led by the world's two largest economies have faded into the background, the military tensions in the South China Sea - which have been ignored by the markets for years - continue to escalate, per CNN.
Case in point: The US military has revealed that two US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bombers flew a training mission over the South China Sea on Tuesday, eliciting a defiant response in the Global Times, one of the Communist Party's most widely read mouthpieces, per the South China Morning Post and Reuters.
The widely-read Chinese state-run tabloid the Global Times said in an editorial on Friday that if the US bombers were meant to send a message to Beijing about Taiwan it would not work.
"The US cannot prevent the mainland exerting military pressure on Taiwan," it said.
The bombers took off from Andersen Air Force Base on the island of Guam, according to a statement from US Pacific Air Forces. The exercises also involved US F-15 Strike Eagle jets traveling near Okinawa. The mission was part of the US' "continuous bomber presence" in the region.
The US has been stepping up its military patrols in the South China Sea, which is claimed by China in defiance of competing claims by its neighbors and even a ruling by the International Criminal Court that recognized the Philippines' claim on some of the island territories presently dominated China. Meanwhile, using sophisticated "land-reclamation" techniques, China has been expanding rocky atolls in the area into full-fledged islands capable of supporting military infrastructure like airfields and naval bases.
US Admiral Philip Davidson, Trump's nominee to lead the US forces in the Pacific, has consistently sounded the alarm about China's intentions. Most recently, the release of a 50-page unclassified transcript on advance policy questions from Davidson detailed his view that Beijing's forces will soon be capable of "strategically overwhelming" US forces in the Pacific, largely thanks to the regime's activities in the South China Sea.
"China will be able to extend its influence thousands of miles to the south and project power deep into Oceania. The PLA will be able to use these bases to challenge U.S. presence in the region, and any forces deployed to the islands would easily overwhelm the military forces of any other South China Sea-claimants. In short, China is now capable of controlling the South China Sea in all scenarios short of war with the United States."
In an interview with CNN on Friday, Davidson again articulated his view that, by dominating the South China Sea, China will be able to keep continuous military pressure on Taiwan (the stated goal of the largest-ever live-fire military exercises in the region, which China's navy initiated earlier this month). Tensions between Taiwan and the Mainland have escalated under Tsai Ing-wen, who made a congratulatory call to President Trump in defiance of the decades-old "One China" policy, angering the Communist Party establishment on the mainland.
As the Global Times insisted, "the US cannot prevent the mainland from exerting pressure on Taiwan."
"Mainland military aircraft will fly closer and closer to Taiwan and in the end fly above the island," the paper added. "If the Taiwan authorities openly promote the 'Taiwan independence' policy and cut off all official contacts with the mainland, the mainland will deem Taiwan a hostile regime and has endless means to deal with it."
Taiwan and the South China Sea are two major faultlines between Washington and Beijing.
Finally, all of this is happening as Taiwan is preparing its own round of military drills that are intended to simulate a Chinese invasion (one which will somehow be stopped using private drones). Also, since the beginning of the year, the US Navy has carried out at least four "freedom of navigation" - or "freeop" - operations in the South China Sea, which entails sending a US destroyer to sail up to 12 miles away from one of China's artificial islands. These mini provocations have greatly angered Beijing for years, even if China has yet to respond forcefully to US presence in the region.
Ironically, amidst all these growing geopolitical and economic tensions, President Trump and President Xi Jinping continue to insist that they share a personal friendship, and that relations between the US and China have never been better, contrary to Trump's anti-China rhetoric from the campaign.
Comments
WOW - B52's (1960's technology, sub-sonic lumbering POS) flying over the South China Sea! That should scare the shit out of China - don't ya think!
I like the Russian Tupolev Tu-95 prop planes better. They just look cool with those counter-rotating propellers. Probably work about as well, too.
In reply to WOW - B52 by DavidFL
US currently being invaded by drug cartels, human traffickers, gangs, who knows what else...
But yeah, what happens in SCS is “an existential threat to US national security,” sure.
What the fuckever.
In reply to I like the Russian prop… by silverer
While America was drinking beer with Ares,
China was drinking wine with Hermes.
America has been outwitted, outplayed, outlasted.
In reply to US currently being invaded… by Lost in translation
The navy of China vs the US vs Taiwan:
http://thesoundingline.com/chart-of-the-day-russia-has-over-20000-tanks…
In reply to While America was drinking… by Deep Snorkeler
Tanks, helicopters, artillery, fighter jets, submarines
and thousands of boots on the ground:
Antiques Roadshow stuff. The future of warfare is cheap,
unmanned drones and robotized weapons.
In reply to The military equipment of… by Four Star
Said ching wang butt-snorkeler - the notorious chinese stooge.
Yup.
Larry, Moe, and ching wang butt-snorkeler
In reply to While America was drinking… by Deep Snorkeler
Need to retire the B'52's - In nine days 16 B-52 Stratofortress bombers shot down and about 20 more were damaged over North Vietnam with SAM's made from the 1960's.
In reply to Said ching wang butt… by the cork
What the dickyfuck are US bombers doing over the South China Sea? They're extorting taxes out of us for this?? Fuck you fucking cocksuckers.
In reply to US currently being invaded… by Lost in translation
Hopefully no parts or panels were falling off during the flyover.
In reply to WOW - B52 by DavidFL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDrfE9I8_hs
In reply to WOW - B52 by DavidFL
The aircraft (and the crew as well) are considered to be expendable assets. It is the deliverables they carry on board which hold the value.
In reply to WOW - B52 by DavidFL
Look at the route. The B52 can fly great distances.
(I prefer the Bangles... walk like an egyptian. ;-)
In reply to The aircraft (and the crew… by Consuelo
You are wrong on both counts. First off, the B-52s were designed in the 1950s, not 1960s. But they have been continually upgraded with the latest technology, so they are as modern in allot of ways as any other bomber in our inventory, except for the stealth technology. The B-52 prints HUGE on a radar screen. There is no mistaking it for birds or commercial aircraft.
In reply to WOW - B52 by DavidFL
Stealth no longer exists, the Russian and presumably Chinese radars now employ frequency hopping features
that nothing can hide from.The trillions wasted on developing stealth anything were easily and cheaply worked
around.Adversity is the mother of invention and hubris merely kills it.
In reply to You are wrong on both counts… by TheObsoleteMan
I also never heard of stealth on infrared range frequencies. Remember stealth only work within a specific set of frequencies and you can't be realistically stealthy to all. Basic rules of electromagnetism !
In reply to Stealth no longer exists,… by Winston Churchill
Having worked and flown aboard the B-52, it's clear you know little.
In reply to WOW - B52 by DavidFL
My wife and I were hiking in the Adirondack Mountains years ago when a slow-moving B52 was flying through a valley; it looked like we could take it down with a rock!...
In reply to WOW - B52 by DavidFL
"Beijing's forces will soon be capable of "strategically overwhelming" US forces in the Pacific,"
Walmart, our largest private employer's stock would drop like a rock without Communist China. Relations have changed drastically since 1949, and The PRC is now Taiwan's favorite business partner; they'd collapse without them. They know the consequences of that business alliance, so, this is now their business, not ours. Yes, we know The PRC's building islands, and there's not a damn thing you can do about it but float/fly around and waste fuel while staring like idiots. Now, sober up and get the hell home before you crash into something else.
- A U.S. Tax Payer
In reply to WOW - B52 by DavidFL
Cuz the banksters need ww3 badly.
Because you are all their slaves. Slavery is no longer what it was.
In reply to Cuz the banksters need ww3… by VWAndy
Team fiat has been running the show for centuries now. They went global a long time ago.
So when does bankster season open?
In reply to Because you are all their… by rjdsaldanha
If you are piloting one of those big bombers, and suddenly you see about 125 SAM missiles coming at you, exactly what do you do next?
Read the "Incoming SAM" checklist, line item 13 - Kiss your ass goodbye!
In reply to If you are piloting one of… by silverer
If you are the pilot, you do a "Slim Pickens" (Major Kong).
In reply to If you are piloting one of… by silverer
Blow up.
In reply to If you are piloting one of… by silverer
Here is what you do. Very interesting stuff if you are a history buff. Close your eyes and listen through a pair of headphones, and your there!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=ozSZ6Kj5-A0
In reply to If you are piloting one of… by silverer
Simply change the name to The American Sea. Problem solved.
It will probably get renamed the Death Trap Sea unless a realist starts to lead both Taiwan and Japan
pretty soon.The USA will have no hesitation when forced into retreating in applying a scorched earth policy.
In reply to Simply change the name to… by wwwww
Some little mishap would sure cause treasury bond shorts a wee bit of heartburn.
Sit tight and be right...
In reply to Some little mishap would… by wisehiney
chinese don't have to invade the island. a long-term economic pressure will do it. If the US hits China with a new tariff, they will include a Taiwan tariff response.
when your empire is stretched too thin, laws of physics impose costs everytime you make a move.
That kind of flies in the face of the "one China" policy. How can they sanction themselves in retaliation to the US sanctioning them? It would expose the lie that "one China" is.
You cut off my arm? I retaliate by cutting off my other arm.
In reply to chinese don't have to invade… by DEMIZEN
Except that Taiwan is hostile regime to China so retaliating against it would make sense until Taiwan become Chinese province again.
In reply to That kind of flies in the… by DisorderlyConduct
Philip Davidson just tried secure his job interview. He would say anything the panel loved to hear, incl more bucks to spend, everyone there will get a slice :-)
Well we knew the reunification party of 2/3 of a century occupied South Korea wouldn't be allowed to last without a "fight"!...
WHEN THE WORST FUCKING "LOSERS" LOSE!!!
Somehow I sense the relationship the Taiwanese want to or are willing to have with PROC is not the same as the Crimeans with Russia.
"We have lost control of the south china sea" -US Admiral
It's comforting to know that we're patrolling our shores and sovereign spaces. Now, is Taiwan the 56th or 57th state? I forget...
South China Sea is like a giant game of Go.
Bombers of all sorts along with naval vessels are only good for target practice unless your attacking a defenseless nation.
How dare China have influence around its immediate surroundings!
How dare Iran have influence around its immediate surroundings!
How dare Russia have influence around its immediate surroundings!
These are all areas bordering the USA, don't you know? If you don't know that, I'll have to bring out the big dumb American atlas and show you ignorant fools, sheesh.
I heard that one of the bombers unfurled a trailing ad banner, one mile in length, with a dick pic.
In reply to How dare China have… by Brazen Heist
Hey, let's have this guy (fully loaded) do a Spratly flyover!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJGMl1-fsbg
This is a distraction. Nothing is going to happen there. Trump and Israel have no interest to antagonize China.
The next war is prepped for Iran:
https://www.juancole.com/2018/04/pompeo-enforcer-against.html
Well, it's about damn time. This ME regime-change scheme has taken a hell of a lot longer than 5 years and I'm running a bit low on bullshit to sell. -Ziocon MIC
In reply to This is a distraction… by youshallnotkill
Sigh. The rulers of the US Empire need to sit down and read about how the Roman Empire destroyed itself fighting wars against too many enemies at the same time. I mean, they really ought to know that history repeats itself to the extent that circumstances repeat themselves. There is nothing new under the sun.
They have read it. They think they can do it better. It's called "hubris", and I will personally enjoy every moment of their failure as their narratives erode.
In reply to Sigh. The rulers of the US… by BarnacleBill
China is about to shoot down a dozen B52 in the ocean to give the us a lesson in super power etiquette.
Bullfuckingshit
In reply to China is about to shoot down… by Davidduke2000