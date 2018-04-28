"This Won't End Well" - Speculators Have Never Been More Short Bonds... Ever

"It's a no-brainer..."
As the yield on the 10Y US Treasury note broke above the 3.00% Maginot Line this week (for the first time since Jan 2014), traders piled on - pushing net speculative positioning for 10Y note futures to their largest short ever. In fact, along with almost $4 trillion notional in Eurodollar shorts (betting on rising short-term interest rates), the aggregate position across the rest of the Treasury futures space has also reached a new record short, which, as the chart below shows, is equivalent to well over 1.1 million 10Y futures contracts.
However, just as it became 'obvious' that rates were now set to rocket higher - umm growth and inflation and well stocks are awesome-er, right - yields tumbled...
And the yield curve flattened dramatically...
With both the level of the curve and its shape dropping notably on the week.
And while we are yet to see whether this record positioning will prove the crowd is always wrong again, there is one clear set of 'losers' already facing considerable losses - mom-and-pop investors in Wall Street's latest and greatest 'conservative' bond offering - 'Steepener' Securities.
As Bloomberg reports, as the yield curve flattened to the lowest in more than a decade, the fallout spread beyond the realms of high finance and central banking. It also caused the value of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of debt -- often held by retail investors -- to evaporate.
Holders of ‘‘steepener’’ securities are facing the prospect of minuscule or even zero coupons. The structured products were issued in droves in recent years by Wall Street banks including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley. Frequently marketed by brokers, they pay a high introductory fixed rate that switches to a floating coupon linked to the gap between short- and long-term U.S. interest rates.
The complex math behind the trade has been laid bare by the flattening curve, leaving a slew of retail investors blindsided, say critics, as issuance booms.
Globally, around $2.5 billion of notes tied to constant maturity swap rates was sold last quarter -- the most since 2015 -- scores of which use the steepener structure, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
And as the price action of the following Goldman 'steepener' security shows, it has not been a pretty picture for mom-and-pop retail investors - lured by the promise of 'low risk, bond like characteristics' and higher than normal initial yields...
The products -- to a large degree, a bullish bet on U.S. growth and inflation over the long haul -- share the same basic structure. The steeper the slope, the higher the coupon, up to a cap.
If the curve levels out -- as it has been over the past year -- or inverts, buyers can be stuck with measly coupons or even no interest payments.
A $64 million steepener note issued by Goldman in 2013 is illustrative of how the flat curve has whittled down its value.
The security has recently slumped to 64 cents on the dollar as coupons shrank to less than 1 percent a year, according to TRACE data -- a far cry from the 9.25 percent investors received at the beginning of the term, according to its prospectus. The coupon is calculated according to a formula based on the difference between the 30-year constant maturity swap rate and the five-year rate.
While banks issue the debt securities, Bloomberg notes that they’re often marketed and sold to investors via intermediaries such as brokerages. In some cases, the latter have been censured and fined by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority for failing to ensure the products were suitable for their clients.
No banks were named in these actions.
“They were sold as being conservative investments, which of course they’re not,” said Jeffrey Pederson, an attorney in Denver, Colorado, who has represented investors in settlements against financial institutions over whether such notes were suitable for his clients.
Issuance has hardly slowed down this quarter, with around $1.9 billion of swap-linked notes sold globally through April 26. Many of these use the steepener structure, offering a high introductory coupon which then switches to a floating rate linked to the steepness of the yield curve.
“Your average person getting these things is Joe Salesman, and they end up losing a lot of money pretty quickly” if the curve flattens, said Pederson.
So once again - the sucker at the table was retail... and one wonders just how much of the record futures positioning is driven by mom-and-pop flows from ETFs as the 'home-gamer' is battered into submission day after day that 'rising interest rates is a no brainer'... so why would you want to hold bonds, when stocks only go up in value?
Meanwhile the Federal Government has surpassed the entire financial system to become the biggest borrower in the world:
http://thesoundingline.com/us-federal-government-biggest-borrower/
I am sure there was bold print huge font that read you could lose everything if the curve inverted.. .oh wait
Think for a second what a rally in the 10-year means right now - it either comes as a result of the Fed reversing course and easing, or the Fed going on with its rate hikes and there's a yield curve inversion. Either way this will be an EPIC event, and a clear sign that we are in a recession.
I think all that it means is that this is a no brainer target for manipulation.
Someone/group will make billions off the contrarian position.
Yes, this situation is the same as the PM trade... reality will show itself, but not before the darkness is completely spent... so, expect a very rough ride... but it the time variable is collapsing.... but it could still be months before the real 'release' begins.... like that can kicked down the road... it's been hitting the wall at the end of the road for the last few years... this time is different... as there is the larger cycle of Mother Nature arriving soon... which can be 'played' as well... as the 'dark star' passes by on the fringes of our system... collapsing the markets... then after it leaves, the markets, if still in the 'game', could pop rather huge... only to completely be killed off when the comet cluster et al.. arrives soon behind it... but by then, everyone will only be concerned about their personal survival and not the markets and this whole OWO that the NWO puppet masters are 'outing', exposing and taking down.. using its release of the negative energy of chaos to feed off of... as they prepare for their NWO wetdreams.... thinking they can control all the chaos they are creating.... foolish, but that's how they think... they have to to 'stay the course' among the 'friends' in the Chosen club of Satan/Baphomet/Lucifer etc.
I’m sorry but I have to call bullshit about the premise of this story – “Speculators Have Never Been More Short Bonds... Ever” – as well as the chart series entitled “Record Short Aggregate Treasury Futures Positioning”, because both the headline and the series cited are not true as depicted in your story.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission – the regulator overseeing all Futures trading in the US – publishes a report each Friday afternoon called The Commitment Of Traders Report, which delineates the long and short positions of every futures instrument traded in America. You can find this data at
https://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/index.htm.
Presently they provide a library of weekly data going back as far as the beginning of January in 2005. Their reporting week begins on Wednesdays and ends on Tuesdays, so the most recent Report that was issued yesterday (April 27, 2018) shows a snapshot of all futures positions as of the end of business on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Can’t get much more accurate than that.
The report segregates data into long and short open interest, and then further by Speculative positions and Commercial Hedger positions. Historically, the rule of thumb is that Commercial Hedgers are usually more correct in their positioning than Speculators, but I never have done nor read a study proving that maxim.
There are six futures contracts traded for the US Treasury market : the 2 year, the 5 year, the 10 year, the Ultra 10 Year, the Bonds and the Ultra Bonds. As of the end of business on April 24, the net aggregate open interest for all of these futures contracts was tilted to the LONG side by 552,745 contracts. From what I have been able to tell in a cursory review of archived data, this long amount is not a record, and not even greatly divergent from weekly averages based on recent historical standards.
Here’s the breakdown :
2s : Spec Longs : 392,342
2s : Spec Shorts : 461,606
2s : Commercial Longs : 392,342
2s : Commercial Shorts : 461,606
Aggregate 2s : 53,808 LONG
5s : Spec Longs : 573,116
5s : Spec Shorts : 1,164,965
5s : Commercial Longs : 2,600,112
5s : Commercial Shorts : 1,818,897
Aggregate 5s : 189,366 LONG
10s : Spec Longs : 606,022
10s : Spec Shorts : 1,068,155
10s : Commercial Longs : 2,636,126
10s : Commercial Shorts : 1,969,913
Aggregate 10s : 204,080 LONG
Ultra 10s : Spec Longs : 70,145
Ultra 10s : Spec Shorts : 57,527
Ultra 10s : Commercial Longs : 353,369
Ultra 10s : Commercial Shorts : 298,007
Aggregate Ultra 10s : 67,980 LONG
Bonds : Spec Longs : 143,243
Bonds : Spec Shorts : 124,922
Bonds : Commercial Longs : 515,965
Bonds : Commercial Shorts : 484,731
Aggregate Bonds : 49,555 LONG
Ultra Bonds : Spec Longs : 56,844
Ultra Bonds : Spec Shorts : 216,819
Ultra Bonds : Commercial Longs : 780,046
Ultra Bonds : Commercial Shorts : 632,115
Aggregate Ultra Bonds : 12,044 SHORT
Additionally, with the evolution of advanced financial engineering, positioning in the Treasury market is much more complex than a simple analysis of the positions of traders in the futures markets. Options and interest rate swaps, traded both on exchanges and over the counter and set off the balance sheets of banks and other financial institutions, have become significant instruments in the positioning of investors in the Treasury market. Accordingly, I often wonder whether there can be any adequate and correct calculation of how the aggregate marketplace is positioned at any one time.
Even from the futures analysis, we have to question whether there is any predictive value to the data. Is the market driven more by Commercial Hedgers than Speculative positioning ? Is there really a difference between the two, as presently defined, considering how much the funds have become like the old version of banks and vice versa ? Does the market act in accordance or contrary to net aggregate positioning ? I have followed this data perhaps longer than I should have, probably due to force of habit. And the one constant I find is that there are more unresolved questions as to the predictive value of this data than there are actionable conclusions that hold a high probability of producing a profit.
Please detail the sources and methodology that produces the chart series entitled “Record Short Aggregate Treasury Futures Positioning”
Thanks for always the good info/analysis.
I have learned to read between the lines of anything published.
And figure out who is behind it.
And always remember the "second mouse gets the cheese".
Rules one thru three...."Don't lose money".
Caution rules.
That's for sure. The first loss is the cheapest, and the market is always right because at the end of the day it is the only arbiter of whether you have a profit or loss.
Seems unlikely. Net issuance from the Treasury is set to skyrocket, and Social Security is changing from a buyer to a seller. Short-selling and -covering will cause volatility, but in the long term, yields have to rise.
In between there will be a number of hair-raising moves in both directions. While I agree that rates eventually will wind up higher than today, I also foresee a rally that will take long end yields to lower lows than we saw in July, 2016, once the stock market trades back down to more realistic levels which will produce a negative wealth effect and a severe recession.
Remember that the US Treasury now finances four to five times as much annual debt than it did in the 1980s, and that money supply has skyrocketed during that time. Yet Treasury yields are way lower than they were back in those days, meaning that the significant drivers to the direction of Treasury yields are factors other than supply of either debt securities or money. Remember also that much of the new debt that is issued is financed by the huge amount of interest paid on the existing and outstanding debt.
So its more important to look at the amount of new cash that the Treasury needs to raise every year - new cash defined as the amount of new securities being issued by the Treasury less the amount of interest being paid by the Treasury during the same time metric - in order to determine whether the new supply may have a positive or negative effect on yields.
The other fly in the ointment of the supply-higher yields argument is that the Federal Reserve now has no compunction about monetizing the new debt. This occurred during the QE programs of the last nine years. When the Treasury polls its fellow Central Banks and domestic dealers about their appetites for coming supply, and finds the supply is greater, they now can make a call to their cousins over at the Fed, who simply buy the excess with newly minted money that they are empowered to create., No one ever gave the Fed the right to do this, and it surely is market manipulation that encourages the profligacy of politicians in Washington. But none of those politicians want to stand in the way of being able to buy votes through deficit spending, so the Fed has become not only the lender but the buyer of last resort. Another reason not to equate new supply with yield direction.
If my potential creditors were willing to happily---or be forced to lend me---- all the money in the world, who has the REAL problem here???
Hint: It's not me.
Keynes wrote something like "If you owe your bank manager a hundred pounds, you are at his mercy. But if you owe him a million pounds, he is at your mercy." Those words ring truer today than in the 1930s when he wrote them.
The real problems begin when you borrow more than all the money in the world, and as such, more money has to be created. That's the real devil of fiat currency issued solely based on faith and credit. The point in time comes when this kind of fiscal irresponsibility vacuums up so much capital that there is no fuel left to power the engines of economic activity. And that's a large reason why the world economy continues to struggle to catch a breath, notwithstanding the brief interludes of pent up demand that produce short-lived rebounds (such as what the US is seeing for the last year).
Panic of 1873.
"Those people who think they know everything are a great annoyance to those of us who do." -- Isaac Asimov
Nice.
All this means is that an epic short squeeze is on the way. And it will continue until it doesn't...
And I've never been more long.
Ever.
TLT
You are so good to me.
Be right and sit tight.
Get paid to wait.
The next round of QE which WILL come, no matter what they say right now, will obliterate the bond bears (a$ well a$ the currency).
Exactly why to use long bond profit to buy precious.
There is a mystery here. Everyone is shorting the T-bonds but the yields are falling to near zero. Could you explain?
1) longs outnumber shorts bigly.
2) the article is talking about mom and pop swaps spreads, which is the interest rate (price based) differential between longer term notes and shorter term bills. that is what is going down in the usa currently. As the fed jacks the short end it crushes that trade because the bigly bond holders are piling in on the long end and refuse to budge much to the chagrin of the "fearsome" (lolz) short-bond gang.
How can longs outnumber shorts when there is a seller for every buyer? Especially in futures, it's a zero sum game.
The fed alone holds ~ $4T. Foreign gubbermints, pension funds, there are over $10T held outside the fed. The shorts are puny by comparison.
Isn't that there is a seller for every buyer but the size of the order is different?
Thats why I only buy individual bonds...the actual instrument, not some amalgamation created by Wall st slicksters. I buy with the idea of holding to maturity. Old school. If rates rise and prices fall, I just hold and collect my dividend. If rates fall and prices rise I have the option to sell or continue to hold. Never buy bond funds, its no different than the stock market.
Good old bond ladder works well.
ETF to trade around core position.
Fun and profitable.
Who cares how it ends. US is in record debt - "This won't end well". You cvan say that about anything.
Everything that ends 'not well', benefits someone, or few, 'very well.'
I have three friends that have declared bankruptcy 10- 20 years ago and they are all doing quite well. Very well. Their creditors didn't fare so well.
it's a stretch to say that this past Thursday was the "low" in long bond prices..
For every short, there is a long. If Speculators are heavily short, then Commercials must be heavily long bonds.
Who do you think will come out on top - the gamblers or the bond dealers?
Somewhere in the basement of the FED building there is a guy/gal on duty, sitting in front of a large console with dozens of switches, buttons and blinking lights -- and two really big buttons, one with the letters "BUY" on it and one with the letters "SELL" on it. And another really big button front and center with the letters "PRINT" on it. The person sitting at this console is just one of a group of "public servants" who rotate and keep the console manned 24/7/365. The job is simple -- like flying a helicopter -- keep the flight trajectory as level as possible. Stock/bond markets go too high, press the SELL button. Go too low, press the BUY button. If the BUY button doesn't work as well as it should, press the PRINT button and then slam down hard on the BUY button again, repeat as necessary.
There is no way in hell that this bond/stock market is going to crash 1929 style -- I have come to that conclusion. At some point in the not-too-distant future, there will be vehicles stranded on the road out of fuel, no delivery trucks hauling food/goods to your local stores. The poor and disposessed will be rampaging in the streets. A carton of eggs will be selling for $1000 if you can find it. But on FOX and CNBC financial news, the tickers will show a steady stock/bond market, maybe going up or down a little, and the commentator will be raging about what a great buy NetFlix is. This will go on until the lights flicker and finally go out.
WTF difference does the interest rate make -
When the underlying security goes into default?