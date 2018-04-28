Yemen War Great For US Jobs: Watch CNN's Wolf Blitzer Proclaim Civilian Deaths Are Worth It

With the still largely ignored Saudi slaughter in Yemen now in its fourth year, RT's In The Now has resurrected a forgotten clip from a 2016 CNN interview with Senator Rand Paul, which is currently going viral.
In a piece of cable news history that rivals Madeleine Albright's infamous words during a 1996 60 Minutes appearance where she calmly and coldly proclaimed of 500,000 dead Iraqi children that "the price is worth it," CNN's Wolf Blitzer railed against Senator Paul's opposition to a proposed $1.1 billion US arms sale to Saudi Arabia by arguing that slaughter of Yemeni civilians was worth it so long as it benefits US jobs and defense contractors.
At the time of the 2016 CNN interview, Saudi Arabia with the help of its regional and Western allies — notably the U.S. and Britain — had been bombing Yemen for a year-and-a-half, and as the United Nations noted, the Saudi coalition had been responsible for the majority of the war's (at that point) 10,000 mostly civilian deaths.
At that time the war was still in its early phases, but now multiple years into the Saudi-led bombing campaign which began in March 2015, the U.N. reports at least "5,000 children dead or hurt and 400,000 malnourished."
And now as the death toll tragically stands at many tens of thousands, and with a subsequent U.N. report from 2017 documenting in detail "the killing and maiming of children" on a mass scale, Blitzer's words are even more revealing of the role that CNN and other major American networks play in enabling and excusing U.S. and allied partners' war crimes abroad.
CNN's Wolf Blitzer on the Saudi slaughter in Yemen.— IN THE NOW (@IntheNow_tweet) April 27, 2018
How is this guy still on the air?! pic.twitter.com/f6Z9Q9gYCY
Senator Paul began the interview by outlining the rising civilian death toll and massive refugee crisis that the U.S. continued facilitating due to deep military assistance to the Saudis:
There are now millions of displaced people in Yemen. They're refugees. So we supply the Saudis with arms, they create havoc and refugees in Yemen. Then what's the answer? Then we're going to take the Yemeni refugees in the United States? Maybe we ought to quit arming both sides of this war.
Paul then narrowed in on the Pentagon's role in the crisis: "We are refueling the Saudi bombers that are dropping the bombs. It is said that thousands of civilians have died in Yemen because of this."
CNN's Blitzer responded, “So for you this is a moral issue. Because you know, there’s a lot of jobs at stake. Certainly if a lot of these defense contractors stop selling war planes, other sophisticated equipment to Saudi Arabia, there’s going to be a significant loss of jobs, of revenue here in the United States. That’s secondary from your standpoint?”
Paul countered, “Well not only is it a moral question, its a constitutional question.” And noted that Obama had partnered with the Saudi attack on Yemen without Congressional approval: “Our founding fathers very directly and specifically did not give the president the power to go to war. They gave it to Congress. So Congress needs to step up and this is what I’m doing.”
* * *
For further context of what the world knew at the time the CNN interview took place, we can look no further than the United Nations and other international monitoring groups.
A year after Blitzer's statements, Foreign Policy published a bombshell report based on possession of a leaked 41-page draft UN document, which found Saudi Arabia and its partner coalition allies in Yemen (among them the United States) of being guilty of horrific war crimes, including the bombing of dozens of schools, hospitals, and civilian infrastructure.
The U.N. study focused on child and civilian deaths during the first two years of the Saudi coalition bombing campaign - precisely the time frame during which the CNN Wolf Blitzer and Rand Paul interview took place.
Foreign Policy reported:
“The killing and maiming of children remained the most prevalent violation” of children’s rights in Yemen, according to the 41-page draft report obtained by Foreign Policy.
The chief author of the confidential draft report, Virginia Gamba, the U.N. chief’s special representative for children abused in war time, informed top U.N. officials Monday, that she intends to recommend the Saudi-led coalition be added to a list a countries and entities that kill and maim children, according to a well-placed source.
The UN report further identified that air attacks "were the cause of over half of all child casualties, with at least 349 children killed and 333 children injured” during the designated period of time studied, and documented that, "the U.N. verified a total of 1,953 youngsters killed and injured in Yemen in 2015 — a six-fold increase compared with 2014" - with the majority of these deaths being the result of Saudi and coalition air power.
Also according AP reporting at the time: "It said nearly three-quarters of attacks on schools and hospitals — 38 of 52 — were also carried out by the coalition."
But again, Wolf Blitzer's first thought was those poor defense contractors:
...Because you know, there’s a lot of jobs at stake. Certainly if a lot of these defense contractors stop selling war planes, other sophisticated equipment to Saudi Arabia, there’s going to be a significant loss of jobs, of revenue here in the United States.
* * *
This trip down memory lane elicited suitable responses on Twitter:
Wolf Blitzer, a despicable man.— Nassim Nicholas Taleb (@nntaleb) April 27, 2018
Very despicable. To him we need to worry that stopping the shelling in Yemen would lead to a loss of jobs in weapons manufacturing. https://t.co/o7WQbSAFPS
Once you watched @wolfblitzer confirming how wars are “good for for US “defense” contractors” and jobs, watch @camanpour in 2005 interview confirming US plot for regime change in Syriahttps://t.co/7g8LRiuEDT— Bassem (@BBassem7) April 28, 2018
Wolf Blitzer: "Stop bombing Yemen and American jobs will be lost."— Mance Rayder 💭 (@mnrothbard) April 28, 2018
I guess "War is the Health of the State." https://t.co/aMLR4CoSuu
Wow! I must say, this is staggering. Rand Paul rightly calls out the US for arming the Saudi slaughter in Yemen and Wolf Blitzer seems to be “shocked” that Paul would favor saving human lives over defense company profits. https://t.co/jvMDN5Yv7i— Alex Gibney (@alexgibneyfilm) April 28, 2018
Wow! I must say, this is staggering. Rand Paul rightly calls out the US for arming the Saudi slaughter in Yemen and Wolf Blitzer seems to be “shocked” that Paul would favor saving human lives over defense company profits. https://t.co/jvMDN5Yv7i— Alex Gibney (@alexgibneyfilm) April 28, 2018
Paul: Supporting the war on Yemen makes us responsible for war crimes— Daniel Larison (@DanielLarison) April 28, 2018
Blitzer: But think of the jerbs!
And here's the full CNN interview segment from 2016:
As Wolf Blitzer is known to pal around with Clinton's former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, it appears he's a quick understudy:
Lesley Stahl on U.S. sanctions against Iraq: We have heard that a half million children have died. I mean, that’s more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it?
Secretary of State Madeleine Albright: I think this is a very hard choice, but the price–we think the price is worth it.
—60 Minutes (5/12/96)
Comments
Hey Tyler! Sorry for the reposted question, but how about a write up on the Q phenomenon? Thanks for all that you do as always.
Hey Wolfie, ALL Wars are evil. Period.
In reply to Hey Tyler! Sorry for the… by JacksNight
All Wars Are Bankers' Wars
https://www.hooktube.com/watch?v=5hfEBupAeo4
In reply to Hwy Wolfie, ALL Wars are… by beepbop
Honestly, with all these drug addicts, pedos, government dependents, and fraudulent finance and advertising pieces of shit at home, I'd really like to see some infighting here. No need to sell abroad.
In reply to All Wars Are Bankers' Wars … by JacksNight
When will our own arrests and Nuremberg trials begin?
Andrew Breitbart tweets before death adds fuel to online speculation of D.C. sex-trafficking ring:
https://archive.is/t99GN
DC PizzaGate: A Primer Updated 7/7/17
http://archive.is/9Rwof
Archived reddit thread to fellow journalists which led to the banning of r/pizzagate:
https://archive.fo/MrsGu
The Pedophocracy by David McGowan – Bibliography included:
https://archive.is/7YGtf
FBI Special Agent Ted Gunderson outlines satanic pedophile elements in the United States:
https://www.hooktube.com/watch?v=BplUD6kQYuU
Evidence regarding international pedophile rings being protected by police and intelligence agencies:
https://archive.is/pzV1B
In reply to Honestly, with all these… by D503
Is that the same Rand Paul who voted for Pompeo as Secretary of State? Rand, Rand, Rand...you're but a shadow of your father.
In reply to When will our own arrests… by JacksNight
So, Wolf Blitzer, if I am offered a healthy fee to kill you then what your advice and morality would be, is that I should take the job.
In reply to Is that the same Rand Paul… by Uchtdorf
For a Zionist Jew like Wolfe the death of any Muslim is supposed to be profitable....
In reply to So, Wolf Blitzer, if I am… by King of Ruperts Land
But Ol' Wolfie is immune to criticism...
Because he's firmly in the Dim/Lib camp.
In reply to For a Zionist Jew like Wolfe… by Pol Pot
FUCK YOU BLITZER, YOU BASTARD ZIONIST BITCH OF A JOO.
DROP DEAD AND DIE YOU SON OF A BITCH.
In reply to Honestly, with all these… by D503
Americans adore those like this vile creature.
Which is why Allah is destroying the United Satans.
The sooner the better. In shaa Allah.
In reply to All Wars Are Bankers' Wars … by JacksNight
A) we hate these likudnik mossad nazi fucks. same goes for the despicable house of saud.
B) please tell me you are not a fucking muslim with that avatar. I don't remember you being a fucktard at all tbh
In reply to Americans adore those like… by directaction
Today the United States and its U. K. and French allies bombed military bases in ____a____ in retaliation for the killing of unarmed ___b___ civilians in ___c___.
A. (a) Apartheid Israel, (b) Palestinian, (c) Gaza
B. (a) Saudi Arabia, (b) Yemeni, (c) Sanaa, Yemen
C. (a) Syria, (b) Syrian, (c) Syria
Which of the above is more likely to happen?
In reply to Americans adore those like… by directaction
Consortium news totals US caused violent deaths - as consequence of (US initiated) conflicts topping 6 Million post 9/11. Its a horrific way to run a Country. Fuck the MIC.
"..After 16 years of war, about 6 million violent deaths, 6 countries utterly destroyed and many more destabilized, it is urgent that the American public come to terms with the true human cost of our country’s wars.."
https://consortiumnews.com/2018/04/25/how-many-millions-have-been-kille…
In reply to Today the United States and… by gregga777
I'd love to see wolf blitzkrieg and the rest of his nazi ilk, get dropped into the middle of Raffa or somewhere like that and have to find thier own way out! Fucking warmongers
In reply to Hwy Wolfie, ALL Wars are… by beepbop
The Nazis had the balls to start an actual war for what they believed in (breaking the chains of the jewish banking cartel and resisting Bolshevism) - guys like Blitzer and DC NeoCon wonks in their $2000 suits get other people to fight their wars for them
In reply to I'd love to see wolf… by Katos
You know what the Israelis say, "The idea is not for Jewish Israelis to die fighting for Israel; the idea is to get Americans to die fighting for Israel."
In reply to The Nazis had the balls to… by Juggernaut x2
Not sure what to think about this. What would Nikki Haley tell me to think? That is how I will make my decision.
In reply to I'd love to see wolf… by Katos
"All wars are evil"... with the possible exception of the coming war against the genocidal policies and hubris of the American state and its media lackeys.
In reply to Hwy Wolfie, ALL Wars are… by beepbop
CNN is fake news/globalist propaganda. They love war.
In reply to Hey Tyler! Sorry for the… by JacksNight
mouthpiece for the Zio-War Machine
In reply to CNN is fake news/globalist… by lester1
Is there a bigger asshole around anywhere than Wolf “AIPAC” Blitzer?
I don’t think so. He’s completely fucked in the head and obviously has no soul.
In reply to mouthpiece for the Zio-War… by Juggernaut x2
Cry me a desert .
The only wars the hebes wage is on rock-throwing kids- they get the goyim to do the real fighting.
In reply to Cry me a desert . by TBT or not TBT
Madeleine Albright approves this message:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RM0uvgHKZe8
Britain’s role in Yemen – (via) Stop Starving Yemen
https://stopstarvingyemen.org/britains-role-in-yemen/
In reply to Madeleine Albright approves… by holdbuysell
Albright is yet another despicable zio-joo.
In reply to Madeleine Albright approves… by holdbuysell
We are governed by scum and do nothing.
If something is not done to straighten out the political situation in the US of A, to clean out the Deep Black Swamp of mafias, we will have a shooting revolution.
Very bad, very sad. First stages of these things, my neighbor told me last night from his personal experience, is people taking revenge.
Focus on the enemy, not variant opinion within our rational ranks!
His answer isn't surprising.
After all, if no one has done anything, then it's obviously for "selfish" reasons. Why would they risk all their material wealth and family for someone else?
It's funny how they conditioned us to that even 1 vote matters but when it comes down to doing something about what's going, that one can't be found.
In reply to We are governed by scum and… by lew1024
Joo scumbag Blitzer.
Hang this Dual Citizen and his Propaganda for Treason.
Thank you ZH for outlining a few of Americas war crimes.
America needs to remember,,, Karma is a bitch.
Karma is not a bitch or a cosmic justice provider.
It is a return of what is projected outward, good or bad. More good, returns good and the opposite.
When you do the good, it has to be genuine though and not doing for the sake of receiving something good in return.
"You reap, what you sow."
In reply to Thank you ZH for outlining… by rejected
Agree.
Observe how ALL the ghouls are dusted and aligning and howling for war on Syria, Russia,Iran , Yemen , NK.
They came out of hibernation at the same time with the Bolton promotion .
The US embassy movement , Iran nuclear deal withdrawal , the Syria bombing , the Yemen war crimes :all the zionists approve and endorse them .
Look at this sick zionist f*ck . I would like to smash his stupid ,vile face.
WE are groomed for a war in Syria and Iran(possible Lebanon too ; there is a leakED document about plans to transform Lebanon in Libya with Saudi involvement and we all know Saudi Arabia= Israhell ; remember the Lebanon PM ,Hariri kidnapping ?)
In reply to Thank you ZH for outlining… by rejected
Wolf Blitzer should be made to live in those same areas that get bombed. Let's see how enthusiastic he is after a year.
send his faggy old ass to hotel rwanda for all i give a fuck
In reply to Wolf Blitzer should be made… by silverer
How low can we go?
A gun shop sells you an AR-15. Does the gun shop take responsibility for your actions, whatever they may be?
Since when have the Sunni & Shia ever gotten along. As in never. (((Wolfie))) is Ok with all of it.
I think the core question is, "would we (the US) rather side with Saudi Arabia or Iran, considering that Saudi Arabia create markets for our national currency, and Iran chants 'Death to America'."
In reply to Since when have the Sunni &… by pparalegal
A little clutch of grain.
And good warrior practice.
On a happy and funny diligent eve.
Bring it
And die laughing
While making hamburger meat.
Baby
Die you fuck-stain so I can piss on your grave ....... I fucking hate the "war machine".
So are you against any nation with a "war machine"? I assume by "war machine", you mean the capability to force issues militarily (US, Russia, China, Iran, India, Pakistan, UK, France, Germany, Israel, etc.) with the support of a specific military industry?
In reply to Die you fuck-stain so I can… by Taint Boil
True enough Wolf but but but... the use of military hardware and weapons systems kill the market. So either way, the markets shrink and the US Warmongers lose those wonderful State Run Defense Contractor Jobs. Oh... and glad to see you didn't allow petty morality to affect your logic Wolf.
WTF?
Killing goyim is always worth it.
Zionist News Network with PROPAGANDIST in Chief Wolf Blitzer. It should surprise no one that Zionist News Network ratings have been dropping like a rock.
Our entire government has now officially been usurped by the Israhelli government. It is treason.
i hate lesley stahl.