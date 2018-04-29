Can Russia's S-400 Defense System Stop America's Tomahawk Missiles?

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/30/2018 - 17:37

After more than seven years of civil war, the Syrian regime is armed to the teeth with Cold War-era missile defense systems which, despite their age, still managed to shoot down a large percentage of missiles launched during an assault by a US-led coalition earlier this month on the country's chemical weapons facilities.

But as the US flirts with taking a more aggressive role in the conflict, two of the world's most advanced weapons systems - the US's tomahawk missiles and Russia's S-400 missile defense system - could end up facing off against each other, the Telegraph reports.

Following the latest coalition attack, Russia said it would supply Syria with some of its S-400 systems. A showdown between the S-400 and the US's tomahawk missiles in Syria would mark the first time that the two systems ever came into conflict.

Russia's S-400 - the latest generation of its missile defense systems - is the most advanced weapon of its kind in the world. It's equipped with a sophisticated radar array that allows it to target dozens of missiles and enemy aircraft simultaneously at ranges up to 250 miles.

To be sure, its missile-intercepting capabilities are shorter range, roughly 75 miles, but the missiles can fly at speeds up to a thousand meters per second and hit low-flying targets at just a few meters of altitude.

Meanwhile, the tomahawks - launched from US navy ships - could deliver a 1000 pound (450kg) warhead with pin-point accuracy from ranges of 800 to 1500 miles.

But US military observers say the American forces could overwhelm the Russian air defenses by launching an overwhelming number of tomahawk missiles in a strike that would resemble the one launched against the Shayrat airfield in Syria last April, when President Trump fired 59 of the missiles, destroying Syrian planes and other military hardware.

"The system should have plenty of capacity to shoot down individual missiles. But it is fairly easy to swamp it just in terms of the sheer number of interceptors required," said Justin Bronk of the Royal United Services Institute.

Of course, if the S-400 does manage to stop most or all of the tomahawks in a scenario like the one described above, it would have serious ramifications for NATO, which would need to revise its expectations surrounding Russia's aerial-defense capacity.

"The performance of the S-400 would be very significant for Nato. The system is feared in Europe and Kaliningrad. If it was shown to be incapable of stopping significant numbers of Tomahawks it would have implications for Russia's deterrence capability," said Mr Bronk.

"That could be why the Russians refrained from intercepting the Tomahawks fired at Shayrat last year - nothing is more terrifying than the unknown."

Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin's unveiled a range of new Russian weapons, including a nuclear warhead that he said could surpass NATO's missile defenses in Eastern Europe and strike nearly any target on Earth.

With all these new weapons being unveiled, we imagine NATO's commanders have already been forced to go back to the drawing board again and again to try and work out how best to contain Russia with its new arsenal, which is giving the US a run for its money.

JohninMK tmosley Mon, 04/30/2018 - 17:49 Permalink

Latest Tomahawk pricing

April 30 (UPI) -- Raytheon has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy for Tomahawk cruise missiles. The contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $143.2 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price contract, which is a modification to a previous award.

The deal, from Naval Air Systems Command, enables the company to provide 100 full-rate production Lot 15 Tomahawk Block IV all-up-round vertical launch system missiles, the Pentagon said.

Oh and Russia has never, ever said that it would supply S-400 systems to Syria as claimed in the article. Please get it right, it is the S-300 system being discussed, probably out of Russian stocks that have been superseded by S-400s back home.

Also, the S-400/S-300 is probably not the right weapon to use against these slow flying (much the same speed as a V-1 in WW2) missiles, too expensive for a start. Much better to use the medium and short range systems that Syria has been using. Protect the area of the potential targets not the whole country. Better still use fighters with AAM.

The real key is tracking the missiles and Syrian air defences are integrated with the Russian radars giving them very good coverage, especially from the radars associated with the little mentioned second Russian S-400 up in the hills behind Tartous. A site that allows a serious reduction in the radar shadow areas that afflict radars at sea level.

Then there is Russian EW with jamming and GPS spoofing, that the US military said just last week was very effective and please can we have more money to counter it?

From the strike performance on the 13th and last night I'd have said that the comparison above should have centred on the air launched AGM-158 JASSM cruise missile and the GBU-39 SDB glide bomb. By the look of them both are dangerously effective munitions.

J S Bach eforce Mon, 04/30/2018 - 17:51 Permalink

This is all so unnecessary.  We're ruled by insane lunatics.  Syria is a first-world secular nation.  They do not threaten the U.S. nor anyone else.  They simply have the misfortune of lying next to the (((great aggressors))).  How many nations have they invaded?  Who has moral authority over claims to the Golan Heights?  If only our citizenry had the slightest ability to think for themselves, none of this evil saber-rattling would be permitted.

EuroPox J S Bach Mon, 04/30/2018 - 18:05 Permalink

I hope Russia does not use Intel processors...

This interview with Fares Shahabi (Syrian MP)  is excellent - he demolishes the idiot BBC presenter.  'Hardtalk' is one of the BBC's signature programs and Shahabi takes no prisoners!  The video has been removed from Youtube already but can be found here:

http://www.syrianews.cc/syrian-mp-fares-shehabi-pummels-bbc-colonialist…

This needs to be uploaded and shared as widely as possible via torrents!

Zip_the_Zap J S Bach Mon, 04/30/2018 - 18:22 Permalink

I wish you would stop printing your asinine comments. The Syrians need to be exterminated. You talk as if the we should be acting like decent human beings, setting a moral example and working towards peace. Don't you know such old fashioned values are juvenile when there is money to me made out of the slaughter of woman and children. /s

Freddie JohninMK Mon, 04/30/2018 - 19:05 Permalink

I think the Pantsir is more the system used to take down Tomahawks.  They have the short range missiles and gattling type gun.   Very cool and they look effective.

For all the Q Anon hopefuls.  Israel and Bibi are backed by the Roth$childs.  Q Anon essentially has said the Roth$child and Saudis (Israel lackeys) are the source of most evil.  Yet Q Anon and CNN are all pro Bibi - let's start a war with Iran.

If Q Anon and CNN are pro Bibi/Israel and war against Iran then Q Anon is Deep State.  What a joke.

Iran and Hezbollah have been fighting to protect ALL Syrians in Syria including Christians. America, Israel, Saudis, UK and the rest have been supporting ISIS, Daesh, Al Qeada, white helmet frauds and the other Satanic head choppers.

This leads me to believe that Q Anon is more Deep State and a Bibi lover.   Bibi is also a Romney/McCain pal. 

JohninMK earleflorida Mon, 04/30/2018 - 18:32 Permalink

Perhaps because Bibi didn't make it clear that he was talking about files describing Iran's activities prior to 2003, that's 15 years ago and all of which was well known.

That was lame. Netanyahoo just finished his show (vid). He claimed that Israel got access to an Iranian archive of its former nuclear program dating from 1999 to 2003. In 2007 a U.S. National Intelligence Estimate found that Iran stopped all nuclear weapon research in 2003 after the U.S. had destroyed Iran's then arch-enemy Iraq. In 2011 the IAEA reported in detail of Iran's former "structured program". It agreed that it had stopped in 2003.

All that Netanyahoo now claims to have acquired is old and known stuff. He refers to an AMAD plan Iran had as if that was some new intelligence. But the IAEA documented AMAD and its development in 2011 (PDF, Annex, page 5). He uses the archive documents of known former programs to declare that Iran has cheated and is not trustworthy. He says that gives Trump reason to disavow the nuclear agreement the U.S. and others had signed with Iran. That is bullshit.

http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/04/netanyahoo-to-again-cry-wolf-but-s…

 

 

king leon tmosley Mon, 04/30/2018 - 19:07 Permalink

Russia won't want to waste their S300/400s on Tomahawks unless they are strapped to a F18 F15 or dropping F22s F35s.

TBH I think Russia is getting pissed off.Russia doesn't want war but if the US keep pushing their luck Russia will call their bluff and deliver the US an ultimatum back off or face war with Russia one bi question should be asked does Europe want to fight America's war with Russia.

not dead yet Kayman Mon, 04/30/2018 - 18:36 Permalink

Russia not being able to go toe to toe with the US is a good thing. It means that Russia will let the nukes fly early on if a major war were to start. Unless neocons in the west want to glow in the dark they won't start a war with Russia. But that assumes the neocons are not insane and all bets are off that they are not. There are plenty who think the US and it's pals can destroy Russia before they can react to an attack. If the Rooskies can get off one or two nukes it's no big deal to the warmongers. They'll be in their bunkers sipping their Jack Daniels and eating barbequed ribs watching the show in HD on the big big screen.

not dead yet serotonindumptruck Mon, 04/30/2018 - 18:22 Permalink

The last B 52 was built in 1962. The ones still flying do so with parts from other B52's that are in the scrap yard. Compared to modern bombers, especially Russian, these are nothing more than slow flying targets if a real war happens. One could call them aircraft carriers of the air. OK for 3rd world action but if a real war starts they're toast just like the aircraft carriers. I'll bet there are no atheists flying these planes as they most likely pray the plane holds together every time they go up.

One sure way to not get overwhelmed with a sky full of Tomahawks is to sink the ships launching them. As most American and British war ships are always shadowed by the Russians it's entirely possible. No one is going to attempt to launch a massive attack of Tomahawks unless a major war is in progress and the Russians will sink the ships launching them.

With the polls showing massive support for insane butcher warmonger Nikki Haley it shows how much Americans love wars and destruction. To Americans wars are nothing more than video games in full color HD. A consequence of propaganda and the US mainland never being involved in war. If a poll were taken just as Trump sent the latest missiles into Syria I'll bet his approval rating would have been near zero. When the Russians did absolutely nothing to retaliate the old American exceptionalism and love of war and destruction, as long as it's someone else getting bombed, and programmed hatred of anything Russian kicked in Trumps approval rating, if a poll were taken, would have skyrocketed. So there will be no anti war marches but plenty of Antifa punching "Nazis" and demands for transgender bathrooms and bimbos wearing pussy hats.

 

 

BandGap Mon, 04/30/2018 - 17:43 Permalink

All in the detection. 

Got a feeling the US has a next generation missile ready to go, though. The cruise program was initiated by Carter in the 70s. The US spends shitloads on weapons. All this lead up is getting rid of old inventory.

Banjo BandGap Mon, 04/30/2018 - 17:51 Permalink

@BandGap Next generation? You mean like the F-35? Oh and all that spend... think of how much it cost's supporting close to a thousand military bases where a toilet seat might cost you $1,000.

One last thing the above analysis assumes is that the defender will sit there and allow themselves to be "swamped" rather than sending a few missiles to source destroyers / aircraft carriers / airfields.