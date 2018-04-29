Can Russia's S-400 Defense System Stop America's Tomahawk Missiles?

After more than seven years of civil war, the Syrian regime is armed to the teeth with Cold War-era missile defense systems which, despite their age, still managed to shoot down a large percentage of missiles launched during an assault by a US-led coalition earlier this month on the country's chemical weapons facilities.
But as the US flirts with taking a more aggressive role in the conflict, two of the world's most advanced weapons systems - the US's tomahawk missiles and Russia's S-400 missile defense system - could end up facing off against each other, the Telegraph reports.
Following the latest coalition attack, Russia said it would supply Syria with some of its S-400 systems. A showdown between the S-400 and the US's tomahawk missiles in Syria would mark the first time that the two systems ever came into conflict.
Russia's S-400 - the latest generation of its missile defense systems - is the most advanced weapon of its kind in the world. It's equipped with a sophisticated radar array that allows it to target dozens of missiles and enemy aircraft simultaneously at ranges up to 250 miles.
To be sure, its missile-intercepting capabilities are shorter range, roughly 75 miles, but the missiles can fly at speeds up to a thousand meters per second and hit low-flying targets at just a few meters of altitude.
Meanwhile, the tomahawks - launched from US navy ships - could deliver a 1000 pound (450kg) warhead with pin-point accuracy from ranges of 800 to 1500 miles.
But US military observers say the American forces could overwhelm the Russian air defenses by launching an overwhelming number of tomahawk missiles in a strike that would resemble the one launched against the Shayrat airfield in Syria last April, when President Trump fired 59 of the missiles, destroying Syrian planes and other military hardware.
"The system should have plenty of capacity to shoot down individual missiles. But it is fairly easy to swamp it just in terms of the sheer number of interceptors required," said Justin Bronk of the Royal United Services Institute.
Of course, if the S-400 does manage to stop most or all of the tomahawks in a scenario like the one described above, it would have serious ramifications for NATO, which would need to revise its expectations surrounding Russia's aerial-defense capacity.
"The performance of the S-400 would be very significant for Nato. The system is feared in Europe and Kaliningrad. If it was shown to be incapable of stopping significant numbers of Tomahawks it would have implications for Russia's deterrence capability," said Mr Bronk.
"That could be why the Russians refrained from intercepting the Tomahawks fired at Shayrat last year - nothing is more terrifying than the unknown."
Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin's unveiled a range of new Russian weapons, including a nuclear warhead that he said could surpass NATO's missile defenses in Eastern Europe and strike nearly any target on Earth.
With all these new weapons being unveiled, we imagine NATO's commanders have already been forced to go back to the drawing board again and again to try and work out how best to contain Russia with its new arsenal, which is giving the US a run for its money.
Comments
Looks like Syrian antique air defense already can.
And those are the S-200 variant.
S-400 will knock out B-52 Stratofortress.
In reply to Looks like Syrian antique… by NemesisteM
>the US's tomahawk missiles and Russia's S-400 missile defense system - could end up facing off against each other
This is the jack off fantasy of an unAmerican loser.
In reply to And those are the S-200… by serotonindumptruck
Latest Tomahawk pricing
April 30 (UPI) -- Raytheon has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy for Tomahawk cruise missiles. The contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $143.2 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price contract, which is a modification to a previous award.
The deal, from Naval Air Systems Command, enables the company to provide 100 full-rate production Lot 15 Tomahawk Block IV all-up-round vertical launch system missiles, the Pentagon said.
Oh and Russia has never, ever said that it would supply S-400 systems to Syria as claimed in the article. Please get it right, it is the S-300 system being discussed, probably out of Russian stocks that have been superseded by S-400s back home.
Also, the S-400/S-300 is probably not the right weapon to use against these slow flying (much the same speed as a V-1 in WW2) missiles, too expensive for a start. Much better to use the medium and short range systems that Syria has been using. Protect the area of the potential targets not the whole country. Better still use fighters with AAM.
The real key is tracking the missiles and Syrian air defences are integrated with the Russian radars giving them very good coverage, especially from the radars associated with the little mentioned second Russian S-400 up in the hills behind Tartous. A site that allows a serious reduction in the radar shadow areas that afflict radars at sea level.
Then there is Russian EW with jamming and GPS spoofing, that the US military said just last week was very effective and please can we have more money to counter it?
From the strike performance on the 13th and last night I'd have said that the comparison above should have centred on the air launched AGM-158 JASSM cruise missile and the GBU-39 SDB glide bomb. By the look of them both are dangerously effective munitions.
In reply to >the US's tomahawk missiles… by tmosley
Russia's best option is to arm the Syrians and avoid direct conflict.
In reply to Latest Tomahawk pricing… by JohninMK
This is all so unnecessary. We're ruled by insane lunatics. Syria is a first-world secular nation. They do not threaten the U.S. nor anyone else. They simply have the misfortune of lying next to the (((great aggressors))). How many nations have they invaded? Who has moral authority over claims to the Golan Heights? If only our citizenry had the slightest ability to think for themselves, none of this evil saber-rattling would be permitted.
In reply to Russia's best option is to… by eforce
I hope Russia does not use Intel processors...
This interview with Fares Shahabi (Syrian MP) is excellent - he demolishes the idiot BBC presenter. 'Hardtalk' is one of the BBC's signature programs and Shahabi takes no prisoners! The video has been removed from Youtube already but can be found here:
http://www.syrianews.cc/syrian-mp-fares-shehabi-pummels-bbc-colonialist…
This needs to be uploaded and shared as widely as possible via torrents!
In reply to This is all so unnecessary. … by J S Bach
Can a 10lb sledge hammer open a walnut? Yes it can, but it would be overkill. Pantsirs will take out the cruise missiles and the S-400s will take out the aircraft that launch them.
In reply to I hope Russia does not use… by EuroPox
Actually the latest incarnation of the Pantsir system can knock down the Tomahawks but only for short range intercepts. The S-400 is being saved and modified for so-called 'stealth' aircraft which despite popular belief has not re-written the laws of physics.
In reply to Can a 10lb sledge hammer… by HowdyDoody
https://m.vz.ru/politics/2018/4/26/919811.html
(Google Translate does ok on this site)
Russian vs American EW - Excellent coverage
http://johnhelmer.org/?p=17707
P.s. while this ZH article correctly rejects the US propaganda, it is militarily clueless. Sorry but it doesn’t understand anything at all about Russian missile systems.
In reply to Actually the latest… by johngaltfla
great interview
what is the concern with the intel processors?
In reply to I hope Russia does not use… by EuroPox
I wish you would stop printing your asinine comments. The Syrians need to be exterminated. You talk as if the we should be acting like decent human beings, setting a moral example and working towards peace. Don't you know such old fashioned values are juvenile when there is money to me made out of the slaughter of woman and children. /s
In reply to This is all so unnecessary. … by J S Bach
Layered defense, duh
Pantsir fills in well.
In reply to Russia's best option is to… by eforce
Unless Vladimir intends to send a message, and back up his line-in-the-sand.
In reply to Russia's best option is to… by eforce
"Russia's best option is to arm the Syrians and avoid direct conflict."
This is my current take in ME affairs: every time Israel blows up a military outpost in Syria (maned by Iranians, no less), Putin smiles.
In reply to Russia's best option is to… by eforce
I think the Pantsir is more the system used to take down Tomahawks. They have the short range missiles and gattling type gun. Very cool and they look effective.
For all the Q Anon hopefuls. Israel and Bibi are backed by the Roth$childs. Q Anon essentially has said the Roth$child and Saudis (Israel lackeys) are the source of most evil. Yet Q Anon and CNN are all pro Bibi - let's start a war with Iran.
If Q Anon and CNN are pro Bibi/Israel and war against Iran then Q Anon is Deep State. What a joke.
Iran and Hezbollah have been fighting to protect ALL Syrians in Syria including Christians. America, Israel, Saudis, UK and the rest have been supporting ISIS, Daesh, Al Qeada, white helmet frauds and the other Satanic head choppers.
This leads me to believe that Q Anon is more Deep State and a Bibi lover. Bibi is also a Romney/McCain pal.
In reply to Latest Tomahawk pricing… by JohninMK
The ZH article
"Netanyahu Accuses Iran Of Developing Secret Project To "Test And Build Nuclear Weapons"
appears to being blocked. Now who would do such a thing as that?
In reply to >the US's tomahawk missiles… by tmosley
yep....
https://www.sott.net/article/384358-israel-analysis-What-should-we-do-about-Russias-S-300-anti-aircraft-system
In reply to Teh ZH article "Netanyahu… by FBaggins
Perhaps because Bibi didn't make it clear that he was talking about files describing Iran's activities prior to 2003, that's 15 years ago and all of which was well known.
That was lame. Netanyahoo just finished his show (vid). He claimed that Israel got access to an Iranian archive of its former nuclear program dating from 1999 to 2003. In 2007 a U.S. National Intelligence Estimate found that Iran stopped all nuclear weapon research in 2003 after the U.S. had destroyed Iran's then arch-enemy Iraq. In 2011 the IAEA reported in detail of Iran's former "structured program". It agreed that it had stopped in 2003.
All that Netanyahoo now claims to have acquired is old and known stuff. He refers to an AMAD plan Iran had as if that was some new intelligence. But the IAEA documented AMAD and its development in 2011 (PDF, Annex, page 5). He uses the archive documents of known former programs to declare that Iran has cheated and is not trustworthy. He says that gives Trump reason to disavow the nuclear agreement the U.S. and others had signed with Iran. That is bullshit.
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/04/netanyahoo-to-again-cry-wolf-but-s…
In reply to yep.... by earleflorida
F-22 / F-35 v. Su-57s
http://thesaker.is/making-sense-of-the-russian-5th-generation-fighters-in-syria/
In reply to Perhaps because Bibi didn't… by JohninMK
Is that what happened to it?? I was trying to access it too mainly for the comments.
Tyler's REPOST.
In reply to Teh ZH article "Netanyahu… by FBaggins
Yeah - Stuck on 518 comments !
A display of such idiocy by the imbecile - would have shattered ALL
ZH comment records !!
Maybe that’s what it was - OVERLOAD !!
In reply to Teh ZH article "Netanyahu… by FBaggins
So THAT’S your fantasy ???
FUCKING loser !!!
In reply to >the US's tomahawk missiles… by tmosley
Calling a non-American unAmerican is either pointlessly obvious or just plain stupid.
In reply to >the US's tomahawk missiles… by tmosley
Russia won't want to waste their S300/400s on Tomahawks unless they are strapped to a F18 F15 or dropping F22s F35s.
TBH I think Russia is getting pissed off.Russia doesn't want war but if the US keep pushing their luck Russia will call their bluff and deliver the US an ultimatum back off or face war with Russia one bi question should be asked does Europe want to fight America's war with Russia.
In reply to >the US's tomahawk missiles… by tmosley
Nothing stands still in weaponry. And if Russia goes toe-to-toe against US production, they need a bigger economy.
Not likely Putin is going to give his technology to the Chinese, smiling faces and handshakes notwithstanding.
In reply to And those are the S-200… by serotonindumptruck
Russia's economy is smaller than.....Texas.
As, old Georgian guy used to say, quantity has a quality all its own.
In reply to Nothing stands still in… by Kayman
Thats what she said the other night!...lol.
But back to the pot stirrin, if I was Syria, I'd be checking on the money back guarantee ;-)
In reply to Russia's economy is smaller… by Offthebeach
What's the first thing a Syrian air Defense radar operator in a van does when he sees incoming missile?
Runs like hell.
In reply to Thats what she said the… by nmewn
the other shoe is that russia's population is almost 5 times that of texas.
In reply to Russia's economy is smaller… by Offthebeach
Not to mention resources.
In reply to the other shoe is that… by just the tip
He already does, just not the (really) good shit.
In reply to Nothing stands still in… by Kayman
He has sold the S-400 and the Su-35 to China recently. Export downgrades, if any, are unknown.
In reply to He already does, just not… by Consuelo
Russia not being able to go toe to toe with the US is a good thing. It means that Russia will let the nukes fly early on if a major war were to start. Unless neocons in the west want to glow in the dark they won't start a war with Russia. But that assumes the neocons are not insane and all bets are off that they are not. There are plenty who think the US and it's pals can destroy Russia before they can react to an attack. If the Rooskies can get off one or two nukes it's no big deal to the warmongers. They'll be in their bunkers sipping their Jack Daniels and eating barbequed ribs watching the show in HD on the big big screen.
In reply to Nothing stands still in… by Kayman
Several Russian subs loitering in protected areas off the Russian coast for just that eventuality. Probably some targetted at just those bunkers.
In reply to Russia not being able to go… by not dead yet
Duh, are you in your mom's basement today? The B-52 is now used as a stand-off platform. I hope Soros didn't pay you for your idiocy...
In reply to And those are the S-200… by serotonindumptruck
The last B 52 was built in 1962. The ones still flying do so with parts from other B52's that are in the scrap yard. Compared to modern bombers, especially Russian, these are nothing more than slow flying targets if a real war happens. One could call them aircraft carriers of the air. OK for 3rd world action but if a real war starts they're toast just like the aircraft carriers. I'll bet there are no atheists flying these planes as they most likely pray the plane holds together every time they go up.
One sure way to not get overwhelmed with a sky full of Tomahawks is to sink the ships launching them. As most American and British war ships are always shadowed by the Russians it's entirely possible. No one is going to attempt to launch a massive attack of Tomahawks unless a major war is in progress and the Russians will sink the ships launching them.
With the polls showing massive support for insane butcher warmonger Nikki Haley it shows how much Americans love wars and destruction. To Americans wars are nothing more than video games in full color HD. A consequence of propaganda and the US mainland never being involved in war. If a poll were taken just as Trump sent the latest missiles into Syria I'll bet his approval rating would have been near zero. When the Russians did absolutely nothing to retaliate the old American exceptionalism and love of war and destruction, as long as it's someone else getting bombed, and programmed hatred of anything Russian kicked in Trumps approval rating, if a poll were taken, would have skyrocketed. So there will be no anti war marches but plenty of Antifa punching "Nazis" and demands for transgender bathrooms and bimbos wearing pussy hats.
In reply to And those are the S-200… by serotonindumptruck
b-52 can't be hidden.
In reply to And those are the S-200… by serotonindumptruck
You are out of your rabbit-ass mind if you think that is the case .
In reply to Looks like Syrian antique… by NemesisteM
So if NATO were able to overwhelm the S-400s, the cost would actually be too costly.
Is it possible for some one to work out roughly how much fire power would actually be needed to destroy all Syrian and Russian air defences in a single BLITZ style attack?
In reply to Looks like Syrian antique… by NemesisteM
No point, take out the Russian Hmeimen airbase and 1,000s of US operatives at CENTCOM in Qatar would be dust, followed by the rest of us.
In reply to So if NATO were able to… by Xredsx
don't believe it
In reply to Looks like Syrian antique… by NemesisteM
PENTAGON FAILS: Syria’s Air Defense System From Soviet Times Shoots Down 71 Tomahawks Out Of 103
Russia Displays Pieces of US Missiles Shot Down Over Syria, Two Unexploded Ones Delivered to Moscow.
In reply to PENTAGON FAILS: Syria’s Air… by WolfgangCire
US Special Ops Command: Electronic Weapons Are ‘Disabling’ US Aircraft in Syria.
In reply to Russia Displays Pieces of US… by WolfgangCire
All in the detection.
Got a feeling the US has a next generation missile ready to go, though. The cruise program was initiated by Carter in the 70s. The US spends shitloads on weapons. All this lead up is getting rid of old inventory.
Nice to see someone gets it.
In reply to All in the detection. Got a… by BandGap
All of this leads up to global thermonuclear war.
Most Americans will remain completely clueless until the Russian MIRV's start raining down around them.
In reply to All in the detection. Got a… by BandGap
@BandGap Next generation? You mean like the F-35? Oh and all that spend... think of how much it cost's supporting close to a thousand military bases where a toilet seat might cost you $1,000.
One last thing the above analysis assumes is that the defender will sit there and allow themselves to be "swamped" rather than sending a few missiles to source destroyers / aircraft carriers / airfields.
In reply to All in the detection. Got a… by BandGap
" the above analysis assumes is that the defender will sit there and allow themselves to be "swamped" rather than sending a few missiles to source destroyers / aircraft carriers / airfields. "
Bingo!!
In reply to @BandGap Next generation?… by Banjo