CIA Whistleblower: Trump Is Doing What Kennedy Tried To

Former CIA Officer and whistleblower Kevin Shipp says what is going on with Donald J. Trump “is an ongoing coup to remove a duly elected President.” Shipp contends, “This is a huge constitutional crisis like the country has never seen before. This makes Watergate look like a Sunday school class.”
On Friday, Shipp and other retired top officials at the CIA, FBI, DOJ and NSA held a press conference and demanded Attorney General Jeff Sessions prosecute top Obama era officials for obvious crimes against the incoming Trump Administration. Shipp says,
“We have a coup within our government right now at the senior levels at the CIA, DOJ and the FBI attempting to unseat a duly elected President who was elected by the American people and remove him from office...
This is, at worst, treason with senior officials in the shadow government or Deep State . . . to attack Donald Trump and remove him from office. . . . We have not seen anything like this since the Presidency of John F. Kennedy (JFK), when CIA Director Allen Dulles attacked him, and we saw what happened there...
There is crystal clear evidence that the CIA was, at least, involved with the cover-up of the JFK assassination. Now, we have the same thing happening again...
Remember what Chuck Schumer said, and it was chilling. He said, ‘If you cross the intelligence community, they can hit back at you six ways from Sunday.’ That’s what we are seeing now. It’s collusion or a coup with senior officials at the FBI, DOJ and CIA along with Robert Mueller to unseat an elected president.”
Shipp goes on to explain, “There is essentially a civil war involving parts of senior management and upper parts of our government that is occurring in the United States. It’s between the ‘Dark’ side and the ‘Constitutional’ side."
"There has never been anything like this in history. It is extremely serious, and this is an extremely serious hour for our government and especially for our constitutional freedoms...
This essentially is a global criminal cabal that has penetrated into our government and now has senior level officials colluding and, I would argue, conspiring to unseat this president.”
In closing, Shipp says, “People need to understand that the Democrat Party today is not the Democrat Party of John F. Kennedy."
"The Democrat Party with Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton is more Marxist than anything else. They think the Constitution should be a ‘progressive’ document. In other words, the Constitution is outdated and should be redone. They are both directly connected into George Soros, who wants to destroy the sovereignty of the U.S. government...
The Democrat Party is now made up of Marxists and leftists that have penetrated that entire organization. . . . Their entire goal is to change our form of government and destroy our sovereignty.”
Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with CIA whistleblower Kevin Shipp, founder of the website ForTheLoveofFreedom.net.
trust the plan.... lolz
I trust the plan like I trust a fart after taco tuesday.
Anytime anyone says "trust _____" or "don't worry," it's an immediate red flag. This is not my first rodeo.
Mueller has a sex doll called Ms. Opposable Thumb.
She appears whenever he closes his eyes.
Let me know when Hillary is in cuffs being perp walked.
"Trump Is Doing What Kennedy Tried To"
EXCEPT taking a bullet trying to get rid of the Federal Reserve.
Heads need to roll in the US of A.
Figuratively!
The people and institutions must demand the heads on sticks from
HRC, AS, JC, ES, JB, Hussein, JP, we_do_not_say_his_name, +, ++, +++
as a start.
No trust for Sessions if he fails to get them executed within the next 6 months.
The silver Kennedy 50 cent coin in circulation. I'm waiting for the Trump version.
I to, noticed that all presidents that stand up against the Fed end up on their currency. Hmmmmm?
The Democrat party has been anti-Constitution for over a century, starting openly and formally with the proto-fascist Wilson administration . FDR tried to continue that work, and Truman also wanted a bill of entitlements of sorts .
Kennedy threatened the (((powers'))) fiat money system and illicit attempts to achieve clandestine nuclear capabilities, and was promptly assassinated. Nixon secretly admitted to his knowledge of their machinations on his notorious tapes. He was forced to resign and died in disgrace. Trump is falling into the same trap. You simply cannot placate the neanderthals ruling over us. Our only recourse is to NAME them, ACCUSE them. Open up JFK's oh-so-secret-FBI-files and PROVE their nefarious deeds, and hope that there are still enough thinking Cro-Magnons capable of reason who will then react instinctively AGAINST them. The Hans Christian Anderson story, "The Emperor's New Clothes" is upon us. Trump is the "child" who could easily expose the farce by stating that the (((deep state))) gorilla in the room is naked. Instead, he cowers in fear of ostracism. Well, let me tell you, Agent Orange, no matter WHAT YOU DO... they are going to defame you, your family and your memory. So, you've got nothing to lose. CONFRONT them. NAME them. You have an uncounted army of supporters who KNOW what you're up against. We will be there fighting to the last man if you have the courage to LEAD.
We are all going to end up global economic slaves in a one world police state.
You will not be permitted any voice to object no matter your suffering.
The future for mankind...
Thanks, Steward Denethor II, but no thanks. Your path leads to suicide and defeat. Some of us want our progeny to survive. Thus, with all undue respect, we reject your pessimism and strive toward a path of salvation.
Relax. Trump is very safe. He is a major clown in the Grand Zionist Farce to destroy this Nation.
Unfortunately, the history doesn't teach people anything.
“We have a coup within our government right now at the senior levels at the CIA, DOJ and the FBI attempting to unseat a duly elected President who was elected by the American people and remove him from office..."
The cia, doj, & fbi are wholly controlled by the jew supremacists. Infiltrated years ago by longterm dual citizen israelis, and jew supremacist Aipac, Aclu, Adl, Jdl, Jwc, Splc, & Zoa operatives. As well as israeli jew supremacists banking cartel operatives in the Federal Reserve, Irs and the entire central banking system.
This hostile anti-America jew supremacist cabal is then backed by the massive jew supremacist controlled media complex. We also now have three jewesses on the supreme court and a couple jew supremacist controlled goys to boot.
Yeah man, but none of that proves him wrong.
his is the one of the most succinct visions of the future of mankind that I have seen. It is also very likely to come true.
The current US gov acts in ways the Gestapo could only dream about and it ain't gonna stop. With technological advances, they are gonna fuck some people up with their shit.
Unfortunately, that is the way it's gonna be.
I don't know how old you are, but I don't recognize this country any more.
The inmates run the asylum.
Well, you won't get the truth about the Zionists with Greg Hunter as he's a sympathizer. I avoid his stuff as a matter of principle.
Jesus stood up to the FED in his time; and those Jewish bankers nailed the Son of God to a cross!
2018 years later and the same people are in charge, and they'll nail the Orange Jesus to the cross too, if they have to, and if we let them.
Bravo!! You are absolutely correct and one can only hope Trump reads your comment or one very much like it. We’ll support him, but ONLY if he steps up. I’m a Trumptard but my patience is wearing thin and I was one of the “thick” ones. . .
The globalist Marxist overlords must be eliminated at ANY cost. I am ready for my assignment.
Shipp gives a great lesson on the CIA's creation by the CFR, he also breaks down how manipulation is woven into law, the CIA is unaccountable to Congress.
Halfway down the page 3 videos on the Shadow government, if you have anyone in your life that needs proof, this it from A to Z from a highly decorated branch manager level ex-CIA officer.
The final video shows how they destroy whistleblowers' lives, including the poisoning of his family, no wonder few are coming forward.
https://www.fortheloveoffreedom.net/
This needs to be repeated again and again until the entire country wakes up to what these vermin are doing.This is treason thatBrennan,Clapper,Comey,Mueller,and their minions in congress are perpetratingand they need to be investigated,convicted,imprisoned,and or executed.
Hamilton was quite the anti-fed champion, wasn't he?
And Roosevelt too.
No, Trump isn't trying to do what JFK tried (break up CIA, end wars, stop hostility towards Russia, open up the UFO file).
If he did he'd be already dead.
Trump is about Making Trump Great Again. He will compromise everything for that.
'Silver' FIFY.
And he's on it for the same reason Andrew "I killed the Bank" Jackson is on the fiat $20 -to rub our faces in their feces.
"Shipp and other retired top officials at the CIA, FBI, DOJ and NSA held a press conference and demanded Attorney General Jeff Sessions prosecute top Obama era officials for obvious crimes against the incoming Trump Administration."
Good luck with that!
Sessions needs to be REMOVED!!
The sooner the better!
there's only 1 thing djt needs to do to end this...release da weiner insurance file.
People can 'demand' all they want...matters for shit when you have a President who backs down at every fight and can't even find the nerve to fire AG Sessions. The people made their demand and elected President Trump for all the good it has done.
H.R.5404 - To define the dollar as a fixed weight of gold.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/5404/text
Mr. Mooney of West Virginia introduced the following bill; which was referred to the Committee on Financial Services_is stealing Trump's thunder. Look out Mr. Mooney of West Virginia.
I'll believe Trump won as soon as I see Hillary twisting by the neck from a lamp pole.
I think she and her husband should vacation in Haiti for the week before trials begin. Kinda clear their heads???
They could., but there's more than one place to skin a kid, right?
is there a MEGA Lottery to see who gets to kick the chair???????????????
Sessions is operating the greatest counter-intel fight this country has ever seen.
He will get rid of the enemies from within. Only a matter of time.
The Keebler Elf is high and asleep in the pizzeria.
Yeah. You're gonna have to back that one up...somehow.
Simple. Read Trumps DEC 22nd 2017 EO and the two he jammed through in the first week of March. It'll take you all of 5 minutes and clear it up for ya.
Well the time is up! Wake the fukk up Sessions you worthless deep state tool!
Most likely he fears for his life.
This is a very big deal and it is worse than JFK you didn't have 60 million people calling for his death.
We are in a civil war right now, hasn't spread to the common man... yet.
Saucy-Jack-
CORRECTION: Sessions IS the enemy within.
There, Fixed it for you.
Your Welcome.
see the taco Tuesday fart post above.
"The Democrat Party is now made up of Marxists and leftists that have penetrated that entire organization. . . . Their entire goal is to change our form of government and destroy our sovereignty.”
Yes, destroy our sovereignty, but not take their money away in the process.
Ah yes. Taco Tuesdays.
This is everybodies first 'rodeo' of this magnitude. If you believe that whats happening is as trivial as a rodeo then you are not aware of what is happening in the world outside the msm.
Sessions will have his day.
It's coming soon.
Just wait.
I doubt I will be alive in another 100 years.
You will not want too be!
Pigs will fly and hell will freeze over, in that order, before Sessions has his day. Even if he WERE inclined to diddle the deep state, he'd get Fostered quicker than Seth Rich...
Agree. Sessions is not leaking information. Such a RARITY these days. Some of Sessions critics should go over to the Conservative Tree House and get and education about how an investigation and/or audit is conducted. STAY CALM PEOPLE. We will not be blaming Russia anymore.
Check out PDJDT's Tweets re Clapper and response from Brennan - who in particular is someone who believes he really is above the law. He and Clapper are going fall just like Comey. Running their mouths. What FOOLS. Must be very afraid someone is on their trail of crimes and TREASON.
All the information coming out reads to me as a combination of medieval thrones plotting against each other combined with the action of a Tom Clancy novel. I love it!
I doubt that anyone is going to hang, or be beheaded because that is no longer a "civilized" form of capital punishment. But as at the end of Romeo and Juliet, "All are punished." Or as Mark Twain wrote, I do not tell lies, because I won't remember what I lied about. Or something like that. Peace zerohedgers.
Deep state needs to take a bullet for the sake of humanity.
Trump better not go to Indianapolis.
1.There is no such thing as ex-CIA
2.18 months in- not one orange jumpsuit
3.With all this Q nonsense there are more bogus 'stolen valour' ex spooks than you can poke a stick at in this Kabuki play.
Sorry I cant take this seriously