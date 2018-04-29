Comey Rages Against House Intel Report, Calls Trump Liar With "Serious Credibility Problems"

The House Intel Committee probe which found no evidence of Russian meddling in the 2016 US election was nothing more than a charade, according to former FBI Director Jim Comey, who called it politically motivated and suggested that it "wrecked" the committee.

Comey sat down with NBC's Chuck Todd on Meet the Press Sunday, where he did his best to discredit the GOP-authored findings released on Friday: "It wrecked the committee," Comey said, adding "It damaged relationships with the FISA Court, the intelligence communities. It's just a wreck."

WATCH: Former FBI Director James @Comey tells Chuck Todd that partisanship has "wrecked" the House Intelligence Committee #MTP



Comey: The House Republicans' report "strikes me as a political document" pic.twitter.com/zzKLaNVLCD — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 29, 2018

The former FBI director then suggested that the report was politically motivated.

"That is not my understanding of what the facts were before I left the FBI, and I think the most important piece of work is the one the special counsel's doing now. This strikes me as a political document."

Comey then suggested Trump "might lie" and has serious credibility problems.

“Sometimes people who have serious credibility problems can tell the truth when they realize that the consequences of not telling the truth… But you'd have to go in with a healthy sense that he might lie to you,” @comey says on Trump. #MTP — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 29, 2018

Former FBI Director Comey had kind words for Former FBI Director (and current Special Counsel) Robert Mueller and his team, "I know there are no leaks coming out of the special counsel's office, so by necessity, nobody who really knows what's going on is talking," adding that Mueller is "attentive to the calendar" and "wants to finish as quickly as he can."

EXCLUSIVE THIS MORNING: Former FBI Director James @Comey tells Chuck that Mueller is "attentive to the calendar" when it comes to the Russia investigation and upcoming elections. #MTP pic.twitter.com/0gaP0J7pYC — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 29, 2018

Comey says he got the sense that Trump didn't know about the "salacious and personal" details from the Steele dossier (and again suggested he's a liar).

EARLIER: In an exclusive interview, @Comey tells @ChuckTodd that he didn't believe President Trump was aware of salacious allegations when he first briefed him.



Comey: "I didn't get a sense" that Trump knew about Steele dossier allegations #MTP pic.twitter.com/mKx2WfSyet — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 29, 2018



In stark contrast to Chuck Todd's mollycoddling of Comey, Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro unloaded on the former FBI director: "He's a liar, he's a leaker, and he's a leftist liberal," said Pirro.

If anyone was not convinced of former FBI director Jim Comey's involvement in the attempted coup from within our own government of the duly elected winner of the 2016 Presidential election, I have just one question for you: Are you stupid?"

Judge Jeanine unloads on James Comey: "Jim, you were part of an anti-Trump conspiracy, violating the fundamental rules of your own agency... Power, Jim, don't ever forget it - Power is rented - and you, my friend, have been evicted!" pic.twitter.com/tFXHO7Mhhp — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 29, 2018

Meanwhile, as James Comey floats around peddling his new book, A Higher Loyalty, and trash-talking the House Intel Committee's findings, he's currently subject to two criminal referrals and a battle brewing with his former Deputy, Andy McCabe, over who's lying in regards to illegal leaks to the New York Times.

COuld it be that Comey's boyscoutish charm is starting to wear thin?