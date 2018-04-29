Comey Rages Against House Intel Report, Calls Trump Liar With "Serious Credibility Problems"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/29/2018 - 13:30

The House Intel Committee probe which found no evidence of Russian meddling in the 2016 US election was nothing more than a charade, according to former FBI Director Jim Comey, who called it politically motivated and suggested that it "wrecked" the committee. 

Comey sat down with NBC's Chuck Todd on Meet the Press Sunday, where he did his best to discredit the GOP-authored findings released on Friday: "It wrecked the committee," Comey said, adding "It damaged relationships with the FISA Court, the intelligence communities. It's just a wreck." 

The former FBI director then suggested that the report was politically motivated.

"That is not my understanding of what the facts were before I left the FBI, and I think the most important piece of work is the one the special counsel's doing now. This strikes me as a political document."

Comey then suggested Trump "might lie" and has serious credibility problems. 

Former FBI Director Comey had kind words for Former FBI Director (and current Special Counsel) Robert Mueller and his team, "I know there are no leaks coming out of the special counsel's office, so by necessity, nobody who really knows what's going on is talking," adding that Mueller is "attentive to the calendar" and "wants to finish as quickly as he can." 

Comey says he got the sense that Trump didn't know about the "salacious and personal" details from the Steele dossier (and again suggested he's a liar). 


In stark contrast to Chuck Todd's mollycoddling of Comey, Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro unloaded on the former FBI director: "He's a liar, he's a leaker, and he's a leftist liberal," said Pirro.

If anyone was not convinced of former FBI director Jim Comey's involvement in the attempted coup from within our own government of the duly elected winner of the 2016 Presidential election, I have just one question for you: Are you stupid?"

Meanwhile, as James Comey floats around peddling his new book, A Higher Loyalty, and trash-talking the House Intel Committee's findings, he's currently subject to two criminal referrals and a battle brewing with his former Deputy, Andy McCabe, over who's lying in regards to illegal leaks to the New York Times

COuld it be that Comey's boyscoutish charm is starting to wear thin?

Comments

TheWholeYearInn tenpanhandle Sun, 04/29/2018 - 14:08 Permalink

I guess it's about time again for this post:

https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/reply/node/617436/comment/11580427

 

Let's see

 

- Another day Comey out on the interview tour

- Another day Mueller still has a job

- Another day Sessions still has a job

- Another [FRI] day Trump thinking hard about what his weekend tweetstormy will rage on about

 

In summary ~ Another DAY IN THE LIFE

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usNsCeOV4GM

 

Hey ~ but at least now we all know how many holes it takes to fill the Albert Hall.

D503 TheWholeYearInn Sun, 04/29/2018 - 14:49 Permalink

"Sometimes people who have serious credibility problems can tell the truth when they realize that the consequences of not telling the truth… But you'd have to go in with a healthy sense that he might lie to you,”

Breakdown:

"Sometimes" Appeal to instill doubt, inconclusive rhetoric, allows flip flop.

"serious credibility problems" argument to authority, argumentum ad populism

"sense that he might lie" appeal to emotion, interjection of "might" inconclusive projection 

Conclusion:

Nonsensical manipulation of cognitive bias. No conviction of claim. Inclusion of "sometimes" and "might" eliminates any definitive assertion. 

Refitting the lexicon to eliminate preconceived bias:

Sometimes I might do things. I may or may not be doing those things. 

GUS100CORRINA loveyajimbo Sun, 04/29/2018 - 14:53 Permalink

COMEY and IC sponsored MSM outlets are CORRUPT and EVIL to the CORE.

Theme verse for these people is listed below:

We belong to our father, the devil, and we only want to carry out our father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.

Escrava Isaura Expendable Container Sun, 04/29/2018 - 14:21 Permalink

There are no coup d’état against America because there are three America.

For America power and prestige Trump is bad. There will be less investments coming to America.

For America elites Trump is great. Tax cuts that don’t expire and higher stock market.

For America middle/working class Trump is bad. Higher inflation, higher inequality, austerity, and poverty as more people keep falling behind.  

 

Avichi Sun, 04/29/2018 - 13:46 Permalink

YOu mother fucker @COMEY a rabid dog, is the dog which barks a lot when it is infected....You mother fucker do you think AMERICAN PEOPLE and WE THE PEOPLE, believe you and your cohorts @ADamSHit/@Page/@Ohr/@Baker/@McCabe mother fucker to tell the #TRUTH

 

YOU ASS HOLE why don't you take your CYNIDE PILL do us the Tax Payer a favor...this way you do not have to be hunted down by your CABAL Master...and found a a alley in Washington DC like Seth Rich.

Thalamus Sun, 04/29/2018 - 13:48 Permalink

Comey continues to use the “say things over and over and people will believe it” to keep his freedom and reputation.  Eventually he’ll be on the Clinton body count once the good guys finally pull him and try to turn him.  

107cicero Sun, 04/29/2018 - 13:48 Permalink

The US is starting to look like an old Monty Python skit.

Comey commits felonies, doesn't believe he did or figures no one is going to take down an elite, so he goes on a lucrative book tour to promote his felonies.

Wow!

 

 

VWAndy Sun, 04/29/2018 - 13:51 Permalink

 Hahahahahahaha! As if anyone in government or the msm has given us a straight answer in the last few decades?

  That bullshit only works on poople that dont do reason or logic. Everyone on both sides should know by now what a scumbag this cat is? That they listen to him at all is a clue to their thinking in binary terms. They will believe anything that pets their dogma no matter the source. If it dont pet their dogma it simply bounces right off their melon.

Vilfredo Pareto Bunga Bunga Sun, 04/29/2018 - 14:07 Permalink

Yup.  Facts are stubborn things.  Some things he did simply cannot be spun.

 

He has definitely lost his boyscoutish aura.   If you think righties talk bad about him you should see the comments on lefty websites such as Salon.

 

He thought he was smart enough to play both ends against the middle and square some unsquarable circles.   Peeps who think they are secretly geniuses are prone to that mistake. 

 

Directors should never be involved in investigations anyway.   They are political appointees and thus are political animals by instinct.   Look how much political calculus he admits went into his decisions.   That is likely the tip of the iceberg.  