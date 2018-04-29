Comey Rages Against House Intel Report, Calls Trump Liar With "Serious Credibility Problems"

The House Intel Committee probe which found no evidence of Russian meddling in the 2016 US election was nothing more than a charade, according to former FBI Director Jim Comey, who called it politically motivated and suggested that it "wrecked" the committee.
Comey sat down with NBC's Chuck Todd on Meet the Press Sunday, where he did his best to discredit the GOP-authored findings released on Friday: "It wrecked the committee," Comey said, adding "It damaged relationships with the FISA Court, the intelligence communities. It's just a wreck."
WATCH: Former FBI Director James @Comey tells Chuck Todd that partisanship has "wrecked" the House Intelligence Committee #MTP— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 29, 2018
Comey: The House Republicans' report "strikes me as a political document" pic.twitter.com/zzKLaNVLCD
The former FBI director then suggested that the report was politically motivated.
"That is not my understanding of what the facts were before I left the FBI, and I think the most important piece of work is the one the special counsel's doing now. This strikes me as a political document."
Comey then suggested Trump "might lie" and has serious credibility problems.
“Sometimes people who have serious credibility problems can tell the truth when they realize that the consequences of not telling the truth… But you'd have to go in with a healthy sense that he might lie to you,” @comey says on Trump. #MTP— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 29, 2018
Former FBI Director Comey had kind words for Former FBI Director (and current Special Counsel) Robert Mueller and his team, "I know there are no leaks coming out of the special counsel's office, so by necessity, nobody who really knows what's going on is talking," adding that Mueller is "attentive to the calendar" and "wants to finish as quickly as he can."
EXCLUSIVE THIS MORNING: Former FBI Director James @Comey tells Chuck that Mueller is "attentive to the calendar" when it comes to the Russia investigation and upcoming elections. #MTP pic.twitter.com/0gaP0J7pYC— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 29, 2018
Comey says he got the sense that Trump didn't know about the "salacious and personal" details from the Steele dossier (and again suggested he's a liar).
EARLIER: In an exclusive interview, @Comey tells @ChuckTodd that he didn't believe President Trump was aware of salacious allegations when he first briefed him.— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 29, 2018
Comey: "I didn't get a sense" that Trump knew about Steele dossier allegations #MTP pic.twitter.com/mKx2WfSyet
In stark contrast to Chuck Todd's mollycoddling of Comey, Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro unloaded on the former FBI director: "He's a liar, he's a leaker, and he's a leftist liberal," said Pirro.
If anyone was not convinced of former FBI director Jim Comey's involvement in the attempted coup from within our own government of the duly elected winner of the 2016 Presidential election, I have just one question for you: Are you stupid?"
Judge Jeanine unloads on James Comey: "Jim, you were part of an anti-Trump conspiracy, violating the fundamental rules of your own agency... Power, Jim, don't ever forget it - Power is rented - and you, my friend, have been evicted!" pic.twitter.com/tFXHO7Mhhp— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 29, 2018
Meanwhile, as James Comey floats around peddling his new book, A Higher Loyalty, and trash-talking the House Intel Committee's findings, he's currently subject to two criminal referrals and a battle brewing with his former Deputy, Andy McCabe, over who's lying in regards to illegal leaks to the New York Times.
COuld it be that Comey's boyscoutish charm is starting to wear thin?
Comments
Seems Comey (and tram) has been a frequent fibber...
When is Comey going to peddle the truth?
In reply to Seems Comey (and tram) has… by bobdog54
I don't believe he actually has any in his possession.
In reply to When is Comey going to… by BennyBoy
Tired of hearing from and about this arrogant self-righteous asswipe. To hell with him and his book.
In reply to When is Comey going to… by Shemp 4 Victory
The Anti-Trump Forces
Led by Pence, the asexual mannequin, which includes
arrogant academicians, peaceniks and beatniks,
Stormy and her herd of spankniks, commie-anarchists,
ghetto-martians and non-opiated white folks.
In reply to Tired of hearing from and… by Creative_Destruct
My guess would be that non-opiated white folk love Trump.
In reply to The Anti-Trump Forces Led by… by Deep Snorkeler
I guess it's about time again for this post:
https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/reply/node/617436/comment/11580427
Let's see
- Another day Comey out on the interview tour
- Another day Mueller still has a job
- Another day Sessions still has a job
- Another [FRI] day Trump thinking hard about what his weekend tweetstormy will rage on about
In summary ~ Another DAY IN THE LIFE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usNsCeOV4GM
Hey ~ but at least now we all know how many holes it takes to fill the Albert Hall.
In reply to My guess would be that non… by tenpanhandle
Please arrest and detain this middle school, student government clown Comey.
In reply to I guess it's about time… by TheWholeYearInn
If America had a real Attorney General, Mr. Comey would probably be in jail.
Until then, nothing to see here.
Move along.
– Judas Sessions
In reply to Please arrest and detain… by JRobby
James Comey will never admit his guilt even unto his last twitch at the end of his rope. Like France's "reign of terror" Robespierre who fought his own arrest and was already half dead when they loped his head with the guillotine.
In reply to If America had a real… by macholatte
There is actually one thing Comey is right about...
"Trump [THE CLINTON'S ARE GOOD PEOPLE] is a liar"
Whether or not anyone likes it, until that thing there is fixed, the SWAMP is, and always has been, business as usual. The rest is just a bunch of hand wringing faggotry.
In reply to Comey will never admit his… by King of Ruperts Land
"But you'd have to go in with a healthy sense that he might lie to you..."
I think that counts for both Trump and Comey!
(and of course Killary, but the bitch lost so she's got a nice tear-jerker book in which she can cry and lie)
In reply to There is actually one thing… by TheWholeYearInn
"Sometimes people who have serious credibility problems can tell the truth when they realize that the consequences of not telling the truth… But you'd have to go in with a healthy sense that he might lie to you,”
Breakdown:
"Sometimes" Appeal to instill doubt, inconclusive rhetoric, allows flip flop.
"serious credibility problems" argument to authority, argumentum ad populism
"sense that he might lie" appeal to emotion, interjection of "might" inconclusive projection
Conclusion:
Nonsensical manipulation of cognitive bias. No conviction of claim. Inclusion of "sometimes" and "might" eliminates any definitive assertion.
Refitting the lexicon to eliminate preconceived bias:
Sometimes I might do things. I may or may not be doing those things.
In reply to There is actually one thing… by TheWholeYearInn
So is that, like, the 16-D chess version of:
Life is too complicated for me & the swamp is too deep, so all I have left to do is get on Twitter and complain about things for the next 2 years?
In reply to "Sometimes people who have… by D503
What exactly does one have to do these days to get charged with Treason?
In reply to If America had a real… by macholatte
"What exactly does one have to do these days to get charged with Treason?"
Reveal the truth.
I hope the Comey Comedy Hour is on it's final rerun...
In reply to What exactly does one have… by Perimetr
Comey is such an asshat. What an embarrassment to the FBI. A complete, political hack and a liar throwing shade on anyone who his fat ass wife and 4 whore vagina hat wearing daughters disagree with because of Hillary Rotten Clinton. This guy needs to be lynched.
In reply to Please arrest and detain… by JRobby
When evidence supports your case, pound the evidence. When testimony supports your case, pound the testimony. When nothing supports your case, pound the table.
In reply to Comey is such an asshat. … by Jack McGriff
I think you have gobbled too many diseased dorks, ass-clown.
Your brain is non-functional.
In reply to The Anti-Trump Forces Led by… by Deep Snorkeler
COMEY and IC sponsored MSM outlets are CORRUPT and EVIL to the CORE.
Theme verse for these people is listed below:
We belong to our father, the devil, and we only want to carry out our father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
In reply to I think you have gobbled too… by loveyajimbo
Comey, Clintons, McCain and all the others, plus individuals high up in the alphabet agencies revealed -
listen here to Greg Hunter on USA Watchdog interviewing Kevin Shipp who is, together with several others, exposing the attempted COUP D'ETAT against America going on Right Now!: HERE
Wake Up Folks
In reply to Tired of hearing from and… by Creative_Destruct
There are no coup d’état against America because there are three America.
For America power and prestige Trump is bad. There will be less investments coming to America.
For America elites Trump is great. Tax cuts that don’t expire and higher stock market.
For America middle/working class Trump is bad. Higher inflation, higher inequality, austerity, and poverty as more people keep falling behind.
In reply to Comey, Clintons, McCain and… by Expendable Container
Projection is strong with the narcissistic tall one.
In reply to Tired of hearing from and… by Creative_Destruct
When is Comey going to peddle the truth?
When Brennan Conjures Some Up
Clap On, Clap Off!
In reply to When is Comey going to… by BennyBoy
A political hack regards a document that refutes his political hackery as politically motivated? shocking.
Join the weasel party, Comey '20!!!
In reply to When is Comey going to… by BennyBoy
When will Comey be indicted?
In reply to When is Comey going to… by BennyBoy
I don't believe any of them.
In reply to Seems Comey (and tram) has… by bobdog54
Fake and gay.
In reply to I don't believe any of them… by looseal
Chuck Toad of Meet the Depressed is acting more and more like Rachel Maddow.
In reply to Seems Comey (and tram) has… by bobdog54
It should be Meet The Presstitutes.
In reply to Chuck Toad of Meet the… by lester1
Yes! And, he resembles a possom.
In reply to Chuck Toad of Meet the… by lester1
He's Jewish...what did you expect.
In reply to Chuck Toad of Meet the… by lester1
Credibility? Really? Comeover has as much credibility as a plastic turd floating in a toilet bowl in a diarrhea ward. Fukdat traitorous lying progressive liberal democrap
In reply to Seems Comey (and tram) has… by bobdog54
Projection extremeus.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wile_E._Coyote_and_the_Road_Runner#/media…
Supper genus
Comey is a MKULTRA stooge. Send her to GITMO.
So says one of the biggest liars on the Fed scene. That's rich coming out of that lying pie hole.
Comey - a sewer pipe sucking deep state mutation
Comey's fucked and he knows it. He'll continue to lash out in the days and weeks ahead.
Comey calling some a liar ... lol!
All of this WHILE WE DO NOTHING.
YOu mother fucker @COMEY a rabid dog, is the dog which barks a lot when it is infected....You mother fucker do you think AMERICAN PEOPLE and WE THE PEOPLE, believe you and your cohorts @ADamSHit/@Page/@Ohr/@Baker/@McCabe mother fucker to tell the #TRUTH
YOU ASS HOLE why don't you take your CYNIDE PILL do us the Tax Payer a favor...this way you do not have to be hunted down by your CABAL Master...and found a a alley in Washington DC like Seth Rich.
Comey is still protecting his handlers - got to give him credit for that. Going down with the ship.
With a house built upon lies I'm not sure why anyone could reasonably expect the truth.
Comey continues to use the “say things over and over and people will believe it” to keep his freedom and reputation. Eventually he’ll be on the Clinton body count once the good guys finally pull him and try to turn him.
A sharpened toothbrush to the left eye.
In reply to Comey continues to use the … by Thalamus
The US is starting to look like an old Monty Python skit.
Comey commits felonies, doesn't believe he did or figures no one is going to take down an elite, so he goes on a lucrative book tour to promote his felonies.
Wow!
Hahahahahahaha! As if anyone in government or the msm has given us a straight answer in the last few decades?
That bullshit only works on poople that dont do reason or logic. Everyone on both sides should know by now what a scumbag this cat is? That they listen to him at all is a clue to their thinking in binary terms. They will believe anything that pets their dogma no matter the source. If it dont pet their dogma it simply bounces right off their melon.
Comey lost all credibility when bailing out Clinton. He trashed the rule of law completely.
Yup. Facts are stubborn things. Some things he did simply cannot be spun.
He has definitely lost his boyscoutish aura. If you think righties talk bad about him you should see the comments on lefty websites such as Salon.
He thought he was smart enough to play both ends against the middle and square some unsquarable circles. Peeps who think they are secretly geniuses are prone to that mistake.
Directors should never be involved in investigations anyway. They are political appointees and thus are political animals by instinct. Look how much political calculus he admits went into his decisions. That is likely the tip of the iceberg.
In reply to Comey lost all credibility… by Bunga Bunga
Thats my opinion of the county sherriff system.
Vote for your rapist.
In reply to Yup. Facts are stubborn… by Vilfredo Pareto