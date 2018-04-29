"My Son Made A Lot Of Money Trading Bitcoin": David Tepper Shares His Views On Cryptocurrencies And Gold

Picking up where we left off yesterday, when Appaloosa co-founder David Tepper warned a youthful audience at Carnegie Mellon's Tepper School of Business that "we may have reached the highs for the year", in the final part of his Q&A, the hedge fund billionaire (and contender to become the next owner of the Carolina Panthers) was asked about his views on the hottest tech and markets topic of 2017 - the "blockchain revolution."
Tepper admitted that he doesn't know enough about the technology - but he does have a view on the tokens themselves, and it's a relatively nuanced.
The iconic investor said he views bitcoin more like gold than a currency - a position that, coincidentally, is also the official position of the CFTC in regards to bitcoin's official asset classification (though the SEC has also ruled that crypto tokens should be registered like traditional financial securities). The problem, Tepper says, is that the market dynamics are sketchy, to say the least. And as far as he can tell, most of these coins have little to justify a market valuation higher than what it costs to mine them.
He also said the cryptocurrency that can register the fastest transaction time should be the one that ultimately prevails in the market. That despite bitcoin's continued dominance of the crypto landscape for more than a decade, and attempts to remedy its lagging transaction times and rising fees spawned bitcoin cash and almost created a existential crisis for the cryptocurrency.
"As far as cryptocurrencies are concerned, I view them more like gold in the trading of them. I don't see the value above what it costs to mine them. The value that should work with them to a certain extent is who can make the fastest transaction times.
"It's hard to justify the price movements of bitcoin to me...there is some analysis of why that stuff might go up or down but I'm not a fundamental believer in the value of those cryptocurrencies above their mining value."
Has Tepper ever made any money off of bitcoin? Why yes, he has, but not as much as his son, who reportedly pocketed a sizable profit trading bitcoin during the boom, Tepper said. Tepper's own returns were minuscule - maybe $20 or $50 - after buying a small slug of bitcoin, although he timed his purchase well: back when one coin was worth roughly $200, back in 2015, around the time when we urged readers to take the gamble ahead of China discovering bitcoin's "wonderful" capital control-evading capabilities.
And while Tepper admits that he doesn't really love bitcoin, he also admits that he doesn't really love gold all that much either.
"I don't really love bitcoins or bitcoin trading - and I don't really love gold either by the way. Actually I do own a little bit of bitcoin because my son made a lot of money trading bitcoin, but I think I made like $200. I only put in like $50 or $20 or something - I can't remember."
In the final question, Tepper offered a surprising response to a question about how students can prepare for technology-related instability in their careers - a prospect that MBAs universally dread. Tepper must've taken a page out of the book of the first "anti-automation" candidate for higher office, because his response was strikingly similar to a remark that New York businessman Andrew Yang made when he announced that he would seek to win the 2020 Democratic nomination in a long-shot bid.
"There may be a revolution in this country before there's not a need for truck drivers...if you're just prepared and continually try to learn things wherever you go I think you'll be ready for any changes that come."
Part 3 of his full interview can be seen below, while in earlier segments of the Q&A presented here overnight, Tepper shared his expectations for stock and bond market performance for the rest of 2018, as well as a few choice anecdotes about his time trading credit at Goldman Sachs in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Comments
Bitcoin can't be stopped, because too many people are irrationally invested in it...
Big deal. I made a lot of GOLD with Bitcoin.
Who would be stupid enough to trade precious crypto for shitty Fed Fiat, conjured out of thin air?
The (((Teppers))) and their bankster mafia don't want you to exit Fiat, and join the PM-Crypto ecosystem. That's why they keep gaslighting you with "making money*" talk.
* Fed Fiat Debt Chits
In reply to Bitcoin can't be stopped,… by Otsegoflesh
I'm sure his son is slapping his forehead and saying...
"Oh shit, now the IRS is gonna be all over me!
Gee Thanks, Dad!"
In reply to Big deal. I made a lot of… by HRClinton
People laughed when I told them in 2012 to put 90% of their funds into Bitcoin. Now they are laughing in 2018 when I tell them BTC Bitcoin is a bankster controlled operation, to get out and go hard BCH, XMR and DSH. I will always be three moves ahead of you dumb fucks.
In reply to I'm sure his son is slapping… by wee-weed up
Long XRB NANO. It works better than all the coins you just listed and the transactions take less than 10 seconds. Also there are ZERO transaction fees. You send someone 1.4583 XRB and that's exactly what they receive on the other end, in less than 10 seconds. Try sending $0.01 USD using a crypto that has transaction fees and get back to me.
XMR is great for privacy, for everything else NANO. It's the only crypto that I would buy a coffee with.
In reply to People by Bitchface-KILLAH
So basically, we've finally solved the mystery of whose LAMBO lesters wife is seen getting in to with a smile on her face on CCTV every day...
In reply to Long XRB NANO or GTFO. It… by smallblockchevy350
Forget making MONEY with Bitcoin...
"Israhell Makes A Lot Of Money Trafficking WHITE WOMEN"
In reply to So basically by TheWholeYearInn
When I was in my 20's, I made a lot of money trafficking WHITE WOMEN in and out of my apartment...
Well, all is true except for the 'made a lot of money' part of that
In reply to Forget making MONEY with… by beepbop
Dude... Your son is not a jealous, loser, anti-science, old-bug, no-coiner. He is smart like all of us Bitcoin millionaires. He didn't dream of owning a few pet rocks some day. He went out and invested shrewdly and wisely. Now he owns you.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to When I was in my 20's, I… by TheWholeYearInn
Late comers just think they can catch up with their wealth gap to Bitcoin with alt-coins. Altcoins might be slightly superior to Bitcoin, but what counts is the network effect and the security. Bitcoin will always be ahead.
In reply to Long XRB NANO or GTFO. It… by smallblockchevy350
I'm thinking Monero could be one of the best investments - period
In Venezuela DASH is one of the most used crypto's
BCH - good luck to you
In reply to People by Bitchface-KILLAH
No luck is needed with BCH, it has the Genesis block of Bitcoin and it's the Bitcoin that Satoshi wanted the world to have. A Bitcoin that is fast, cheap, scales and has developers that understand economics.
In reply to I'm thinking Monero could be… by Yellow_Snow
"the Bitcoin that Satoshi wanted the world to have" ... just an unproven claim, not supported by the white paper. When BCH extends to 32 MB blocks, then it is not a p2p currency anymore, because most users can't afford to run a node but have to rely on 3rd party services. The original reason behind BCH is the ability to control Bitcoin by a government. The main driver is China here and they found some useful idiots in the Western world. BCH is essentially the virus of cryptos.
In reply to No luck is needed with BCH,… by Bitchface-KILLAH
BCH is altered. Roger Ver is a total scam artist and shill for a coin that will not be around 10 years from now... if even 5.
In reply to No luck is needed with BCH,… by Bitchface-KILLAH
What will be the price of BTC be when the last BTC is mined? $1Billion? $1Trillion? $1Quadrillion? $Infinity? Think about it. The same for every coin/token that has a finite supply.
This reality, coupled with constant inflation of major fiat currencies, is how the total crypto market cap can 100X's over the next 5-10 yrs, then 100X's over the next 5-10 yrs, then maybe even 100X's over the next 5-10 yrs
In reply to I'm thinking Monero could be… by Yellow_Snow
Your BCASH is going to have to triple just to catch up to the people who dumped it for BTC shortly after issuance.
In reply to People by Bitchface-KILLAH
"get out and go hard BCH" You lost ALL credibility right there with 6 words.
In reply to People by Bitchface-KILLAH
It's not irrational investment in crypto. Quite the opposite is true.
People are investing in crypto, because they are exiting the Fiat Debt Slave Plantation.
In its place, they are joining the freedom of the Parallel Economy (PE):
PE = DIY, Barter, PM, Crypto
= bye bye CB slavery
But I guess you're either too dumb or too agenda-driven, to realize or admit that. Welcome to Fight Club, bitch.
In reply to Bitcoin can't be stopped,… by Otsegoflesh
He didn't make a lot of "money" unless he settled in Bitcoin. Bitcoin IS money!!
In reply to It's not irrational… by HRClinton
Yes... Prepare for the Venezuela event coming to Amerika.. if crypto makes you a millionaire in the process - all the better
In reply to It's not irrational… by HRClinton
Unfortunately yet another sign of today's "best way to get rich" mentality - speculation.
Whether Bitcoin, or whatever - no added value for Society at large, and in the final analysis a zero net sum gain operation.
As we've seen from the ongoing Banking sector fiasco, those who speculate do extremely well. Those who provide added value (the essential Small Business Sector) do extremely poorly.
How to destroy an economy.
In reply to It's not irrational… by HRClinton
I have yet to meet or hear of anybody who has sold their bitcoin position and then pulled cash-folding-money out of wherever it was at. Not being doubtful here but I haven't seen it yet. Am I missing someone who has?
Are you talking actual paper cash, or just a move to fiat?
Cash trades are easily made most anywhere, but not for larger amounts -- at least not easily. And depending on your time preference, it may cost you a bit to make such a trade happen.
LocalBitcoins and HodlHodl are two places to find someone willing to buy your coins from you, and pay in "cash-folding-money". There are other over-the-counter (OTC) trading options as well, but they will vary based on your location, size of trade, trading frequency, and other factors. But yes, meeting up and getting a suitcase full of cash in exchange for your bitcoins something that happens. There are people who make a living serving as a broker in these types of deals.
In reply to I have yet to meet or hear… by artvandalai
You spoke with every crypto investor on Earth? My NAV a lot better than it would have been without crypto.
In reply to I have yet to meet or hear… by artvandalai
There are many... do a search on the internet
In reply to I have yet to meet or hear… by artvandalai
You mean, sold and then wired or ACH'ed the money back to their usual bank account? Why would anyone talk about this since it just takes a few clicks of the mouse?
Do you post online when you successfully transfer money from your checking account to your savings account?
In reply to I have yet to meet or hear… by artvandalai
Cryptocurrencies are the new financial system, people think that owning cryptos is quite risky but I believe it that it's the opposite, not owning cryptos is the real danger. And just before Lester shows up, I would like to point out that since fiat currencies are worthless, nothing priced in fiat can be in a bubble and that goes for everything from cryptos to precious metals. Debt will be written off worldwide through a massive devaluation of fiat currencies. Good luck holding dollars or any other fiat currencies and also good luck owning precious metals, it won't be easy to take them out of the country that you are in and if you try to sell them, they are going to tax the hell out of you.
I'm always asked "when are you cashing out"...
Why would I want to cash out.
In reply to Cryptocurrencies are the new… by 666D Chess
Exactly Yellow Snow, who the fuck wants to go back into fiat? Give them back their fiat crap, the Rothschilds can stick it up their asses, fiat currencies are the actual tool they use to fuck us on a daily basis.
In reply to I'm always asked "when are… by Yellow_Snow
You are a very wise man.
In reply to Cryptocurrencies are the new… by 666D Chess
Thank you very much sir, coming from a Zerohedge reader that's quite a complement.
In reply to You are a very wise man. by Bitchface-KILLAH
Nice sarc. Best one all year.
In reply to You are a very wise man. by Bitchface-KILLAH
Yeah, he is being sarcastic, I'm an idiot that has just increased his original investment in cryptocurrencies +30 times. I wish I could be just a liiiittle bit more stupid.
In reply to Nice sarc. Best one all year. by 0valueleft
Another hebe owning a professional sports team
So?
In reply to Another hebe owning a… by Juggernaut x2
BTC has a key feature which no other currency had in history: A quantity limit.
It has other advantages like it cannot be copied or assigned to anyone randomly by someone.
But the limit factor will make this a currency that does not dilute its value.
This will trigger a prosperity era that now we can only dream about.
You can't be serious.
A common misconception among people who are new to Bitcoin is that they have to buy an entire Bitcoin, all at once, to get started. This is not true. Since Bitcoin is digital and practically infinitely divisible,
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/can-buy-sell-send-receive-fractions…
It's a digital printing press and a social experiment in crypto fiat.
In reply to BTC has a key feature which… by vasallo7g
All crypto is divisible up to 8 places (1/100,000,000). That is equal to one 'satoshi'.
In reply to A quantity limit. You can… by Savvy
Tepper's a dick.
Hard to stop a Zimbabwe goat herder with an I-phone.
His son made a lot of money and he only made approx $200. what an absolute liar.
I agree. All these legacy stock market paper shufflin' dinosaurs and newsletter publishers are probably all ass-deep in Bitcoin. They will never publicly admit that until such a time as a) it's fashionable and b) the IRS worry related to crypto is yesterday's headlines.
In reply to His son made a lot of money… by mrtoad
Who?
The banks get the gold and we get the SHAft
It's amazing (and a bit depressing) to see the hangers-on who still expect a crypto of any color, let alone a specific one, to survive an expected upheaval of a sovereign nation's currency.
And all that that entails.
Lots of turmoil to come...
but yer a good 20+ years ahead of schedule,
and you ain't gonna guess the right color anyway.
You could be right. But I am not about to sit on the sidelines watching everyone else make money, hoping I'm right about that. Here today, gone tomorrow, whatever, I don't care. This is about money first, THEN ideology.
In reply to It's amazing (and a bit… by Cabreado
I paid bigly in capital gains on crypto in 2017. Bigly, folks. I did it the right way, which had the effect of emptying all my crypto wallets. I know a lot of traders who are not going to pay taxes or only pay taxes from txn's that were executed on the big exchanges (the ones that the IRS would track). However, I didn't want to be looking over my shoulder three years from now because of taxes I failed to pay in 2017. The IRS is projected to collect billions $ in back taxes & fines over the next 5 years because of crypto trading. I refuse to be one of them. I'd rather pay now and be poor than have those predatory thieves hijack my life. I have always avoided long term relationships with the IRS. Get 'em out of your life as soon as possible.
IRS = shakedown protection money.