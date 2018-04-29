From "Do Nothing Democrats" To The "Diaper Genie Administration" - White House Correspondents' Dinner Highlights

With President Trump absent for a second year running, The White House Correspondents' Dinner - which sees journalists and politicians come together to raise money for charity while saying all the things they really wanted to say about each other in public (before Trump's arrival seemingly enabled that anyway) - was, perhaps, a little more 'equal opportunity' political abuse last night.
Comedian Michelle Wolf pulled no punches in her headliner address, but for once President Trump was not the lone wold target as several other prominent Washington-types bore the burnt of her wit.
So, just in case you missed it - and for President Trump's briefing this morning, The Hill summarizes the seven 'fair and balanced' targets that Wolf took aim at in last night's dinner:
President Trump
It should come as no surprise that Trump himself was the target of many of Wolf’s jokes.
The comedian honed in on topics from Trump’s degrading comments about women to his proposals for new gun policies.
“Trump isn't here, if you haven't noticed. He's not here,” Wolf said. “And I know, I know, I would drag him here myself, but it turns out the president of the United States is the one pussy you're not allowed to grab.”
The quip referenced the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape, a recording released during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, in which he can be heard boasting about groping and kissing women without their consent.
In another jab, Wolf labeled Trump as an “idea guy,” pointing specifically to his proposal that teachers be allowed to carry guns on school campuses.
“Trump is also an idea guy. He's got loads of ideas. You've got to love him for that,” she said. “He wants to give teachers guns. And I support that because then they can sell them for things they need — like supplies.”
Wolf roasted Trump throughout the night, including multiple jabs at his past business ventures.
Vice President Pence
Wolf took aim at Mike Pence, calling him a "weird little guy" and saying he's the reason she doesn't want Trump to be impeached.
“Mike Pence is what happens when Anderson Cooper isn’t gay,” she said, comparing the vice president to the CNN host.
Pence, Wolf quipped, is the kind of guy what “brushes his teeth and then drinks orange juice and thinks ‘mhmm!”
Pence is a notorious opponent of abortion, Wolf pointed out before making a connection to the Republican National Committee finance official Elliott Broidy who stepped down earlier this month after reports broke that he impregnated a Playboy model.
“I know a lot of you are very anti-abortion, you know, unless it's the one you got for your secret mistress,” Wolf said.
She also took a swipe at reports that Pence will only meet with other women when his wife is accompanying him.
“When people first heard this, they were like that's crazy. But now in this current climate, they're like, that's a good witness,” Wolf said of the #MeToo movement.
Hillary Clinton
Trump's former rival presidential candidate was knocked for her 2016 campaign strategy during the dinner. Trump, Wolf joked, did a better job communicating with Russia than Clinton did communicating with Americans.
"It is kind of crazy the Trump campaign was in contact with Russia when the Hillary campaign wasn't even in contact with Michigan. It's a direct flight. It's so close," Wolf joked.
Clinton has been criticized for her 2016 campaign strategy, with many saying she didn't visit enough key states in the Midwest, including Michigan and Wisconsin.
Ivanka Trump
President Trump's daughter also found herself the butt of Wolf's jokes.
"There's also, of course, Ivanka," Wolf said. "She was supposed to be an advocate for women, but it turns out she's about as helpful to women as an empty box of tampons. She's done nothing to satisfy women. So I guess, like father like daughter."
"Oh, you don't think he's good in bed, come on," Wolf continued. "She does clean up nice, though. Ivanka cleans up nice. She's the diaper genie of the administration. On the outside she looks sleek, but the inside, it's still full of shit."
Democrats
Democrats are expected to take back a number of seats in the 2018 midterms but, Wolf joked, the party's campaign strategy is so poor it will somehow botch its odds come November.
"But I also want to make fun of Democrats," Wolf started. "Democrats are harder to make fun of because you guys don't do anything. People think you might flip the House and Senate this November, but you guys always find a way to mess it up. You're somehow going to lose by 12 points to a guy named Jeff Pedophile, Nazi doctor."
Trump's key spokeswomen
Two of Trump's key spokeswomen, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, took hits for their interactions with the press.
"Kellyanne Conway has the perfect last name for what she does — Conway," Wolf said. "You guys have to stop putting Kellyanne on your shows. If you don't give her a platform, she has nowhere to lie. If a tree falls in the woods, how do we get Kellyanne under that tree. I'm not suggesting she gets hurt. Just stuck. Stuck under a tree."
Wolf went after both Conway and Huckabee Sanders, lodging accusations against the two of bending the truth.
"We are graced with Sarah's presence tonight," Wolf said of Huckabee Sanders. "Every time Sarah steps up to the podium, I get excited. I'm not really sure what we're going to get, you know? A press briefing, a bunch of lies or divided into softball teams. It's shirts and skins, and this time don't be such a little bitch, Jim Acosta."
"I actually really like Sarah. I think she's very resourceful," Wolf continued. "But she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye. Like maybe she's born with it, maybe it's lies."
Hannity
Wolf took a quick jab at Fox News host Sean Hannity, suggesting that the conservative media personality was not even enough of a journalist to be worth a mention.
“People want me to make fun of Sean Hannity tonight, but I request not do that,” she said. “This dinner is for journalists.”
Hannity is a staunch supporter of and informal adviser to Trump. It was revealed in court recently that Hannity was allegedly a client of Michael Cohen, a longtime associate and personal lawyer to Trump.
Hannity has denied that claim, however, saying that he only ever discussed real estate with Cohen.
if ya can dish it
sometimes...you gotta take it
Need to start making fun of voters for thinking there are major differences between the two party clowns
In reply to if ya can dish it sometimes… by RawPawg
I can't believe how unfunny this. I I I just can't believe it
They should've dug up Lucille Ball's corpse and dollied it up to the dais, lit a cigarette in front of it, it would have been funnier just propped up there.
In reply to Need to start making fun of… by topspinslicer
In reply to I can't believe how unfunny… by ParkAveFlasher
Despicable shameful sloppy, filthy mouthed piece of shit~! This is what they call funny ?
In reply to Donald T. Barnum -Verified… by D.T.Barnum
It's hard to invoke a genuine laugh when you're talking about murderers and hypocrites.
In reply to Despicable shameful sloppy,… by MFL5591
get this trash out of "our" White House. What is the purpose? What is the point? It is a relic who's time is expired. Why does Trump or any other president allow such to even enter the place? Despicable. And they, Trump/Pence/few and the chaplain will be saying prayers for America in the same place? Do they even know what they believe? Shows the tolerated disorganization of it all.
In reply to It's really hard to laugh… by J S Bach
From "Do Nothing Democrats" To The "Diaper Genie Administration" - The MASSACRE Continues
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to get this trash out of "our"… by two hoots
I'm confused; was some of that supposed to be humorous? Someone should have taken a flamethrower to most of that irrational, brain-dead flock of retarded sheep; then they could finally be the light at the end of the tunnel they already think they are.
In reply to From "Do Nothing Democrats"… by beepbop
They are delusional, they still think people care about what they think about things. No one trust or likes them anymore.
In reply to I'm confused; was some of… by Ms. Erable
No one can do anything because western economics and culture are in decline.
The liberals need to find an illiberal democrat, meaning a demagogue like Trump.
The only one that I can think is Louis Farrakhan.
In reply to They are delusional, they… by JimmyJones
Every democrat that gains power becomes an illiberal demagogue.
In reply to No one can do anything… by Escrava Isaura
A ROOM FULL OF LYING AMERICA HATING JEWS, SO FUNNY. NOT
In reply to I'm confused; was some of… by Ms. Erable
So another failure by the Leftist Nobility, no one believes them anymore, the trust is gone
In reply to From "Do Nothing Democrats"… by beepbop
from bear stearns to a comedian giving major speeches. amazing how these people get around
In reply to So another failure by the… by JimmyJones
Let's put this in perspective. The WHCA is the paid propagandists of left-wing MSM. That's why during the Soetoro years they softballed. The gloves are now off. No wonder Trump was in Michigan talking to his people. Why bother with the paid haters? And by going to a rally he took the wind out of the WHCA's dinner.
So how snarky is this crowd? One of these so-called journalists invited the stripper's attorney. Another had the disgraced beheader-for-a-gag comedienne-wanna-be. Oh, stay classy, WHCA, stay classy.
In reply to get this trash out of "our"… by two hoots
The Left lost the day they started pushing delusional people that think they are the opposite gender then what they are as normal.
In reply to Let's put this in… by Theosebes Goodfellow
You're right....but I watched her entire 19 minute charade on Youtube last night....
I'm a Trump supporter...he's made a few errors but looking at the big picture, he's a massive...MASSIVE....improvement to anyone who's occupied the White House in the last two hundred years (or, at least since the Andrew Jackson or Lincoln Administrations).
Politically, I dance somewhere between libertarian and anarchist. I'd be for anarchy but society isn't designed to handle that, not really.
But...
But...
I enjoy a good 'roast.'
And this is what that was.
If people can't laugh at themselves, what's the point. And how funny was that Mike Pence/Anderson Cooper joke!
I laughed my ass off when I heard the diaper genie/Ivanka Trump analogy. And I'm willing to bet she did too. Because that's what you do when you're an actual person with intelligence...you notice the dark humor in everything and the best part of Wolf's tirade happened at the end of her speech, when she looked at the audience and said that they all were grateful, secretly, that Trump was in office. The media created his image and they're making bank off of it. No matter how shitty their coverage is, they're still operating and in business, thanks to Trump.
I saw Trump as the winner even though she was extremely crass. I am anti-abortion, pro-gun, all things that make for the definition of conservative.
But I can still laugh at myself.
I know Trump can too.
In reply to The Left lost the day they… by JimmyJones
Have you ever watched a real roast on tv? In a real roast they are friends taking jabs at another friend's foibles and screw-ups then giving each other a big hug at the end.
This was just people that hate Trump in a public forum using a guise of humor to literally hurl vile insults at him, his family, and staff.
Humor is Gerald Ford tripping, George Bush inability to pronounce 'nuclear', and Bill Clinton's womanizing...hate is calling someone a nazi, racist, misogynist.
Why would anyone laugh at someone calling them that?
In reply to You're right....but I… by Melway
I sure don't hear any "mainstream Media so called journalists laughing at them selves. Just the opposite - non-stop butthurt whining.
Damn them all. And Hannity is more a journalist than all of them put together.
In reply to You're right....but I… by Melway
They are poisoning our soil(fracking,pesticides,insecticides) , air ( chemtrails) ,water (fluoride,lead); they are poisoning our minds with their lies and propaganda ; they are poisoning our lives with their debt ridden Financial Weapons of Mass Destruction ; how funny is this?
They are killing our young people with debt , no hope and illegal wars ; how funny is this?
It's like your house was burned , all your wealth was stolen and now you are at the funeral of your loved ones and try to make fun of this and of those who killed your family and destroyed your life.
In reply to It's really hard to laugh… by J S Bach
Hey, everyone should have a hobby.
In reply to They are poisoning our… by veritas semper…
Her criticism of the Hildabeast was just that she ran an unenergetic campaign. How about Uranium 1, bathroom servers for classified data, pay for play, Huma and Carlos Danger, and alluding to her role in the satanic hierarchy and habits, particularly with children? Now that would be funny.
In reply to It's really hard to laugh… by J S Bach
Are you talking about Trump right? Rude, unfunny, despicable, shameful, sloppy, lying, stupid, etc etc.
In reply to Despicable shameful sloppy,… by MFL5591
Tramps are plentiful.., good comedians not so much...
In reply to Despicable shameful sloppy,… by MFL5591
This is so revealing of the Washington Press people....
this is how they think and this is what makes them laugh
In reply to Despicable shameful sloppy,… by MFL5591
If I cared what was said at WH cor dinner I would've watched the WH for dinner.
In reply to This is so revealing of the… by J J Pettigrew
They say the only truth teller is the court jester. But that's only if you can find one. She doesn't pass muster on that. That deranged face of hers suggests they just went and got a random inmate at the asylum.
In the words of the late Christopher Hitchens: "Women are not funny"..........and this gal proves it. Almost as much as Amy Schumer. I know because no one in their right minds would steal these jokes.
In reply to If I cared what was said at… by infotechsailor
Fuck her..... With a very honed instrment
In reply to If you can find one. She… by DownWithYogaPants
The MSM Correspondent's Dinner is nothing but a collection of self impressed gutter snipes.
They should change the name to MSM Correspondent's Pigfest and Spitball Comedy Show.
Once again, they proved themselves to be rude, ignorant, coarse, disrespectful, demeaning, uncouth, uncultured, snide, street trash.
And Michelle Wolf is not funny -- she is a well dressed lout.
This is the problem with most journalists -- they are highly paid, well dressed, expensively schooled, and yet they are trash.
All veneer.
The phrase "you can't make a silk purse of a sow's ear" comes to mind.
They wallow like pigs in their unfunny lowbrow humor slop, unaware that it is really only funny to them and their ilk, and repulsive to those who value things like manners and decorum.
Any one of them would fit right in with the howling lowbrow crowds of ignorant gulpins at the Roman Colosseum or beside the French scaffold.
Same trash mentality.
This level of unprofessional behavior should actually be a teaching point for personal improvement, and how to avoid unappealing comportment and laughter in a corporate setting.
And more than a few of them should ask their very expensive schools for a refund -- they got nothing for all that money.
They are all proof positive that money cannot buy class.
In reply to Despicable shameful sloppy,… by MFL5591
Even if money could buy class, they ain't buying it.
In reply to The MSM Correspondent's… by fleur de lis
You can not have a comedy show without comedy.
In reply to Even if money could buy… by shovelhead
A real class act ..
In reply to Despicable shameful sloppy,… by MFL5591
Rep.Louie Gohmert goes off on Mueller...
"Robert Mueller had more than one direct conflict of interest that should have prohibited him from serving as the Special Counsel to investigate President Donald Trump.
For one thing, President Trump fired his close friend and confidante, disgraced FBI Director James Comey. Mueller had long served as a mentor to Comey, who would most certainly be a critical witness in any investigation of Donald Trump.
Mueller and Comey had also been exceedingly close friends beyond the mentor relationship. But Comey’s insertion of himself into so much of the election cycle and even its aftermath in conversations he had with the President himself made him a critical witness in the investigation. There is no way Mueller could sit in judgment of his dear, close friend’s credibility, and certainly no way he should be allowed to do so."
Moar, as we say...at the link ;-)
https://1zwchz1jbsr61f1c4mgf0abl-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/upl…
In reply to Donald T. Barnum -Verified… by D.T.Barnum
Mrs BT sent me the link last night...a real blood-boiler of 48 pg before my graveyard shift bed. Good day to ya Nmewn
In reply to Rep.Louie Gohmert goes off… by nmewn
This was well known before Mueller was appointed, and during the process, but the Republicans and Democrats all lined up and saluted in his favor. Both sides lauded his 'integrity" and "honesty" and history of dedicated service, and they still are.
Just one more example of if both sides are in lockstep, the public is about to get screwed. Of course he should never have been appointed. The conflicts were glaring, but par for the course in the swamp, where Mueller was Chief of Police of The Swamp from right before 9/11, through 2012. He presided over the lies in the run up to the Iraq war, and made sure not one important player in the financial meltdown was prosecuted. And then, we have his involvement in the Russia/Obama Administration's Uranium 1 fiasco.
Trump should have said no to Mueller's appointment at the time, and said find someone else, or I fire Mueller the day he is appointed.
In reply to Rep.Louie Gohmert goes off… by nmewn
Yep, pols being pols they usually take the path of least resistance which, in this case, was the path through the Swamp.
But it is kinda fun watching the pugs cut each other off in line to kiss his ring now ;-)
In reply to This was well known before… by 11b40
I would be more sympathetic to the Donald's ordeal secondary to fake news if he didn't use the same type of fake news and false flags to trigger worse consequences and become a war criminal ( see Skripal ,see Douma false flags ,see sanctions done based on these =acts of war + bombing a sovereign country twice based on fabricated casus belli ;plus the Afghanistan X time surge, Yemen mass murder and so on).
I consider war crimes as the ultimate deterrent for my compassion and concern for the Donald's troubles . He killed my caring with his illegal acts of aggression.
I do not give a damn if he is persecuted and impeached. I would have if he did not act like his predecessors (both Clinton, both Bush and Obama).
In reply to This was well known before… by 11b40
I'm pretty sure that was Trump who wore a false beard while he was blasting the
Skripal's door with BZ.
Maybe he was on the grassy knoll too.
In reply to I would be more… by veritas semper…
He immediately endorse it and expelled 60 Russian diplomats and closed the Seattle consulate based on this false flag and two Russian commerce centers , one in New York and another one I forgot where. And gave sanctions based on this. a few days ago ,the US thugs broke into the Seattle consulate, a Russian property , like they did in December with the San Francisco one, against any international laws and conventions.
And last year , US invested 50 Mil into Cambridge Analytica.
Do all these sound like a sound involvement for you or not? Because for me they show pretty clear that the Skripal case was a JOINT US/UK job.
In reply to I'm pretty sure that was… by shovelhead
Fake comedian.
In reply to Donald T. Barnum -Verified… by D.T.Barnum
Since she will probably read these post.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxGt_RfBg9A
In reply to Fake comedian. by VinceFostersGhost
The difference between the two parties is that one has a mental disease (democrats) and the other is afraid of the one with the mental disease.
In reply to Donald T. Barnum -Verified… by D.T.Barnum
Both parties are filled with WARMONGERING psychopaths. Trump has already proven he is on the side of billionaire defense contractors, Israhell and multinational corporations. And I could list a lot of Democratic party offenses, within the last two years, but most here already know that
What keeps the plebs trapped inside the two party FAUX paradigm is that they believe there ARE two parties. There isn't. What about legal bribery through campaign contributions do people NOT GET????
In reply to The difference between the… by xavi1951
Re DT Barnums' material... There was a time, when ZHers used to understand irony and sarcasm.
Not anymore, I guess. Oh, how demographics change...
Go Barnum, go!
In reply to Donald T. Barnum -Verified… by D.T.Barnum
Doesn't sarcasm have to have an element of humor to be effective?
I don't think redundant stupidity makes the cut.
In reply to Re DT Barnums' material… by HRClinton
Exactly. See that most here are not able to see the big picture . And this is a place that repeatedly reiterated the REAL reasons for this American debacle. You would expect more from ZH-ers.
In reply to Donald T. Barnum -Verified… by D.T.Barnum
Toxic as acid, and just as nasty of an aftertaste.
In reply to I can't believe how unfunny… by ParkAveFlasher
What blind person having committed 'lingus on that skank verified what could be assumed?
In reply to Toxic as acid, and just as… by MissCellany
It was a hate speech. Who thinks this was "funny"? The audience didn't laugh either. WTF
Liberalism is a disease for which there is no cure. It's a permanent mental disorder.
In reply to I can't believe how unfunny… by ParkAveFlasher