Following Knife Ban, London Mayor Declares City "One Of Safest In The World"

Following the grim statistical 'fact' that London's murder rate overtook New York in March, the Metropolitan Police insisted that London "remains one of the safest cities in the world," and London's tyrannical knife-banning mayor Sadiq Khan is now echoing that line in his latest propaganda post.
While he could be forgiven for his bias in calling the capital “the best city in the world,” calling it “one of the safest” while homicide rates spike comes across as either tone-deaf or outright untrue.
Khan tweeted a promotional video aimed at reducing knife crime among young Londoners and the accompanying message:
“London is the best city in the world, full of opportunity, and one of the safest. But too many of our young people are being senselessly lost to knife crime. Share our video today and help us carry a new message.”
London is the best city in the world, full of opportunity, and one of the safest. But too many of our young people are being senselessly lost to knife crime. Share our video today and help us carry a new message. #LondonNeedsYouAlive #LNYA pic.twitter.com/8tPFZG0zd4— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) April 27, 2018
Sadly, Khan is full of fake news as far as his claim that London is “one of the safest” cities... it’s not even in the top 10.
A 2017 report by The Economist ranked the safety of 60 cities around the world based on several factors, including personal security, digital security, health security, and infrastructure security. London came in at number 20 in the world’s overall safe cities index, being beaten by cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, Seoul and Barcelona.
A 2018 report released by Numbeo, which claims to be “the world's largest database of user contributed data about cities and countries worldwide,” complies reviews from nearly half a million netizens to rank cities in terms of consumer prices, perceived crime rates and quality of healthcare. Again, London was ranked 20th in the safety index of cities around the world.
Social media erupted as people were neither convinced nor amused by either the mayor’s pronouncement or the accompanying video clip. The video’s bottom line, delivered by teenagers, is: “London needs me alive, so I don’t carry a knife.”
This is a joke tweet right? Hah I nearly fell for it 🤣🤣🤣🤣 good one Mr Khan 🤣🤣🤣🤣— Terry Newcombe (@NewcombeTerry) April 27, 2018
One of the safest !!! Your statistics you often rely on to slate others do not agree with you. A higher murder rate than New York !!! Seriously where’s safer Baghdad?— Nigel Thomas (@NigelThomas13) April 27, 2018
Some commenters regaled Khan with harrowing tales experienced in the supposedly safe city, others accused him of spreading propaganda, while others bluntly called on the mayor to resign.
Comments
Yep he made that up.
Mission accomplished.
In reply to Yep he made that up. by VWAndy
I call BS on this “Safe Cities” List!!!
Chicago #19 with a score of 82 where the average is 72???!!!
Chicago safer than Dallas???!!!
In reply to Mission accomplished. by toady
Following SNIPING Palestinian Children, Satanyahoo Declares Israhell "One Of Safest In The World"
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to I cal BS! Chicago #19 with… by Pool Shark
I opened a new weapons shop in London and we are selling the finest in hammers, screwdrivers, and pipe wrenches.
Stop by before hitting up the street vendors!
In reply to Following Knife Ban, London… by beepbop
Take a good look America...
This is the future the fucked up leftists have in store for us.
No-go zones where the inbreeds live.
No real means of self defense; only reliance on spread too thin ‘authorities ‘
Outlaw any decent value system, and marginalized majority. Progressives are the largest threat to our current way of life.
Its time to flush the toilet..!
In reply to I opened a new weapons shop… by D503
The curse of 'Jack the Ripper' is finally over!
In reply to Take a good look America., by BlackChicken
I wonder how this moron was able to make all of the knives bought, made and collected since the stone age all disappear....? How did he get the criminals to turn them all in.....?
In reply to The curse of 'Jack the… by TheWholeYearInn
Acid attacks upon the infidel are still permitted.
In reply to I wonder how this moron was… by Stan522
They have a knife ban in prisons also...all those stories about being shanked are lies
In reply to Acid attacks upon the… by Overfed
Is a sharp stick a knife?
In reply to I wonder how this moron was… by Stan522
No, it's not. However in the same vein, any violent act committed with a penis gets a pass in the EU. It's all a matter of using the right tool.
In reply to Is a sharp stick a knife? by johnQpublic
God our so-called parent/brother company has a lot of fucktards in charge.
In reply to No, it's not. However in the… by Mr. Universe
Stabbin' Sadiq has a big problem.
Would he walk alone on the streets at night? Somehow, I doubt he would without his personal security detail.
London has fallen, its citizens just don't know it yet.
In reply to I wonder how this moron was… by Stan522
London - Terrorist 'hit n run' capital of the world...
In reply to I opened a new weapons shop… by D503
I was at the Beretta store outside Glastonbury a few months ago (think San Francisco meets Sedona, in the country that has supposedly banned all guns)... That was before the crack UK TSA wannabes tried to confiscate my Piranha pocket tool (claiming it was a scary tool, not even a knife) while ignoring titanium chopsticks and a silly pen that should have been far more alarming on an airplane... As near as I can tell people out in the rest of England have largely tolerated the "craziness" of London, even if they invariably did not think much of it, but this mayor is apparently proving to be an unrivaled embarrassment among people who celebrate their national holiday in honor trying to blow up their congress critters...
This will get interesting, before it gets better...
In reply to I opened a new weapons shop… by D503
Rest assured, London is largely loathed and despised by the rest of the UK, and you don't need to go far to spot that. Just beyond the M25 you'd see the signs, get to the west country or Midlands let alone the north and you'll get a real flavour of how the crapital is seen.
In reply to I was at the Beretta store… by Urban Redneck
Or, just go to Ireland.
In reply to Rest assured, London is… by Sirius Wonderblast
All Palestinians are children by now. Some of the most self-useless people in the world, living on welfare,’pathetic victim fantasies, rage, and of course the dual curse of Arab culture and Islam.
In reply to Following Knife Ban, London… by beepbop
Arab culture?
Isnt that a textbook oxymoron?
In reply to All Palestinians are… by TBT or not TBT
Until Islam reared its ugly head the Arab culture was quite sophisticated. Mathematics, architecture, art, jewelry, and some of the most gorgeous horses you ever saw. That was before Islam pounded it all into the sand.
In reply to Arab culture? Isnt that a… by BlackChicken
You mean up until 1300 years ago. Source?
In reply to Until Islam reared its ugly… by Pollygotacracker
Easy. His imagination.
Ok, the Muslims in Spain who weren't very Muslimy had a few minutes in the sun but they had to go back to their shitholes when they got beaten out of their stolen land.
In reply to You mean up until 1300 years… by TBT or not TBT
Try Ancient Egypt, Babylon, Mesopotamia etc...
In reply to You mean up until 1300 years… by TBT or not TBT
The hate crime laws must not be working though. Tons of Muslims and mosques still doing their thing unmolested in London. Oh, and the Islamic mayor issue.
In reply to I cal BS! Chicago #19 with… by Pool Shark
Are there any Muslim cities with Christian mayors?
In reply to The hate crime laws must not… by TBT or not TBT
Doubtful, but interestingly, when Saddam Hussein was in power, his right hand man, Tariz Aziz, was a Christian.
In reply to Are there any Muslim cities… by topspinslicer
There was in Jakarta but they screwed him on free speech (Blasphemy)
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-indonesia-politics/jakartas-christia…
In reply to Are there any Muslim cities… by topspinslicer
The crime in Chitcago is contained in zones...black zones...outside those zones you're safe...but the whole thing is a shithole due to taxes, traffic, etc.
Go to downtown LA, Wilshire blvd, total shit, head West, cross a bridge, and its heavenly.
In reply to I cal BS! Chicago #19 with… by Pool Shark
To the Muslim mayor -- extrapolation from a starting point of stupid doesn't make for good stats
In reply to Yep he made that up. by VWAndy
The Mayor should do the right thing - Fake the Stats!
dont need real numbers - serves no purpose
cops want free ride until retirement whether London or Chicago
let the Muslims do what they want - getting knifed doesnt matter for quality of life - its part f the London experience
In reply to To the Muslim mayor --… by topspinslicer
statistics be raciss
In reply to The Mayor should do the… by Omen IV
The khan is a con- man
In reply to Yep he made that up. by VWAndy
Lying is highly recommended in the Koran for Muslims living in the House of War.
The U.K. is in the House of War.
In reply to The khan is a con- man by topspinslicer
Islam: send your son to die for allah.
Christianity: God sent His Son to die for YOU.
In reply to Lying is highly recommended… by TBT or not TBT
72 virgins to enjoy for eternity is what Allah promises. I think Christians just get free HBO.
In reply to Islam: send your son to die… by BlackChicken
It's okay the Muslim mayor's religion allows him to lie to the stupid British
In reply to Yep he made that up. by VWAndy
Then he must be his own measure as a muslim raging narcissist be a stunning success, appalling POS that he is.
In reply to It's okay the Muslim mayor's… by topspinslicer
That turk is a serious threat to the people.
He is even trying to sell England's national football stadium to one of his friends.
Corrupted politicians just don't care lol.
It is all about perception, shifting human perception.
If one is in a position of authority, and they make and take a decision which is being influenced by a personal gain in type of form. Is a form of corruption, especially if members of the public are affected.
Truth is, we just don't have the land to build enough prisons.
In reply to Yep he made that up. by VWAndy
Ding Dong!, like the criminals turned theirs in?.
Dream on Kubala.
In reply to Yep he made that up. by VWAndy
The Sikhs aren't going to turn theirs in either -or were they given yet another 'religious' exemption?
Enjoy being serfs to your new Paki masters Anglistan.
In reply to Ding Dong!, like the… by DosZap
Wutta azzhoe
In reply to Yep he made that up. by VWAndy
Wutta azzhoe
In reply to Yep he made that up. by VWAndy
Wutta azzhoe
In reply to Yep he made that up. by VWAndy
"One of the safest"
"...lost to 'knife crime'"
Setting aside the rather obvious issue of exactly how all these knives anthropomorphized into criminals, this sandnigger piece of shit seems to enjoy pissing on the white man's back, while telling him it's raining.
No mention of acid attacks or grooming gangs or FGM or women forced into all sorts of shit.
In reply to "One of the safest" "...lost… by Buckaroo Banzai
All references oddly missing. Be sure that under Mayor Khan everything is wunnerful, though if it isn't it's not his fault or the fault of his ilk, it's just to be expected if you live in a big international (wunnerful) city like Lunnun.
In reply to No mention of acid attacks… by TBT or not TBT
next up: a ban on testicles
A sharp knife will do well to remove those.
In reply to next up: a ban on testicles by didthatreallyhappen
But, but, but...the Russians have whoopie cushions and laughing gas!
FREE JULIAN ASSANGE!
Bankers are immune to prosecution in London yet their crimes against the rest of the world go unpunished.
FREE JON CORZINE!
http://foreignpolicy.com/2015/08/31/punishing-the-libor-bankers-rogue-traders-banking/