Following Knife Ban, London Mayor Declares City "One Of Safest In The World"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/29/2018 - 16:50

Following the grim statistical 'fact' that London's murder rate overtook New York in March, the Metropolitan Police insisted that London "remains one of the safest cities in the world," and London's tyrannical knife-banning mayor Sadiq Khan is now echoing that line in his latest propaganda post.

While he could be forgiven for his bias in calling the capital “the best city in the world,” calling it “one of the safest” while homicide rates spike comes across as either tone-deaf or outright untrue.

Khan tweeted a promotional video aimed at reducing knife crime among young Londoners and the accompanying message:

London is the best city in the world, full of opportunity, and one of the safest. But too many of our young people are being senselessly lost to knife crime. Share our video today and help us carry a new message.”

Sadly, Khan is full of fake news as far as his claim that London is “one of the safest” cities... it’s not even in the top 10.

A 2017 report by The Economist ranked the safety of 60 cities around the world based on several factors, including personal security, digital security, health security, and infrastructure security. London came in at number 20 in the world’s overall safe cities index, being beaten by cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, Seoul and Barcelona.

A 2018 report released by Numbeo, which claims to be “the world's largest database of user contributed data about cities and countries worldwide,” complies reviews from nearly half a million netizens to rank cities in terms of consumer prices, perceived crime rates and quality of healthcare. Again, London was ranked 20th in the safety index of cities around the world.

Social media erupted as people were neither convinced nor amused by either the mayor’s pronouncement or the accompanying video clip. The video’s bottom line, delivered by teenagers, is: “London needs me alive, so I don’t carry a knife.”

Some commenters regaled Khan with harrowing tales experienced in the supposedly safe city, others accused him of spreading propaganda, while others bluntly called on the mayor to resign.

Comments

BlackChicken D503 Sun, 04/29/2018 - 17:15 Permalink

Take a good look America...

This is the future the fucked up leftists have in store for us.

No-go zones where the inbreeds live.

No real means of self defense; only reliance on spread too thin ‘authorities ‘

Outlaw any decent value system, and marginalized majority.  Progressives are the largest threat to our current way of life.

Its time to flush the toilet..!

Urban Redneck D503 Sun, 04/29/2018 - 17:31 Permalink

I was at the Beretta store outside Glastonbury a few months ago (think San Francisco meets Sedona, in the country that has supposedly banned all guns)...  That was before the crack UK TSA wannabes tried to confiscate my Piranha pocket tool (claiming it was a scary tool, not even a knife) while ignoring titanium chopsticks and a silly pen that should have been far more alarming on an airplane...  As near as I can tell people out in the rest of England have largely tolerated the "craziness" of London, even if they invariably did not think much of it, but this mayor is apparently proving to be an unrivaled embarrassment among people who celebrate their national holiday in honor trying to blow up their congress critters...

This will get interesting, before it gets better...

Xredsx VWAndy Sun, 04/29/2018 - 17:03 Permalink

That turk is a serious threat to the people.

He is even trying to sell England's national football stadium to one of his friends.

Corrupted politicians just don't care lol. 

It is all about perception, shifting human perception.

If one is in a position of authority, and they make  and take a decision which is being influenced by a personal gain in type of form. Is a form of corruption, especially if members of the public are affected.

 

Truth is, we just don't have the land to build enough prisons.

Buckaroo Banzai Sun, 04/29/2018 - 16:51 Permalink

"One of the safest"

"...lost to 'knife crime'"

Setting aside the rather obvious issue of exactly how all these knives anthropomorphized into criminals, this sandnigger piece of shit seems to enjoy pissing on the white man's back, while telling him it's raining.