Former CIA Officer: Scarier Than Bolton, Think Haley For President

Nikki Haley is America’s face to the international community. She is the Ugly American personified, thinking that American Exceptionalism gives her license to say and do whatever she wants at the United Nations...
The musical chairs playing out among the senior officials that make up the President Donald Trump White House team would be amusing to watch but for the genuine damage that it is doing to the United States. The lack of any coherence in policy means that the State Department now has diplomats that do not believe in diplomacy and environment agency heads that do not believe in protecting the environment. It also means that well-funded and disciplined lobbies and pressure groups are having a field day, befuddling ignorant administrators with their “fact sheets” and successfully promoting policies that benefit no one but themselves.
In the Trumpean world of all-the-time-stupid, there is, however, one individual who stands out for her complete inability to perceive anything beyond threats of unrelenting violence combined with adherence to policies that have already proven to be catastrophic. That person is our own Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who surfaced in the news lately after she unilaterally and evidently prematurely announced sanctions on Russia. When the White House suggested that she might have been “confused” she responded that “With all due respect, I don’t get confused.” This ignited a firestorm among the Trump haters, lauding Haley as a strong and self-confident woman for standing up to the White House male bullies while also suggesting that the hapless Administration had not bothered to inform one of its senior diplomats of a policy change. It also produced a flurry of Haley for higher office tweets based on what was described as her “brilliant riposte” to the president.
One over-the-top bit of effusion from a former Haley aide even suggested that her “deft rebuttal” emphasizes her qualities, enthusing that “What distinguishes her from the star-struck sycophants in the White House is that she understands the intersection of strong leadership and public service, where great things happen” and placing her on what is being promoted as the short list of future presidential candidates.
For sure, neocon barking dog Bill Kristol has for years been promoting Haley for president, a sign that something is up as he was previously the one who “discovered” Sarah Palin. Indeed, the similarities between the two women are readily observable. Neither is very cerebral or much given to make any attempt to understand an adversary’s point of view; both are reflexively aggressive and dismissive when dealing with foreigners and domestic critics; both are passionately anti-Russian and pro-Israeli. And Kristol is not alone in his advocacy. Haley regularly receives praise from Senators like South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham and from the Murdoch media as well as in the opinion pages of National Review and The Weekly Standard.
She’s Locked and Loaded
The greater problem right now is that Nikki Haley is America’s face to the international community, even more than the Secretary of State. She has used her bully pulpit to do just that, i.e. bully, and she is ugly America personified, having apparently decided that something called American Exceptionalism gives her license to say and do whatever she wants at the United Nations. In her mind, the United States can do what it wants globally because it has a God-given right to do so, a viewpoint that doesn’t go down well with many countries that believe that they have a legal and moral right to be left alone and remain exempt from America’s all too frequent military interventions.
Haley: Locked and Loaded (UN Poto)
Nikki Haley sees things differently, however. During her 15 months at the United Nations she has been instrumental in cutting funding for programs that she disapproves of and has repeatedly threatened military action against countries that disagree with U.S. policies. Most recently, in the wake of the U.S. cruise missile attack against Syria, she announced that the action was potentially only the first step. She declared that Washington was “locked and loaded,” prepared to exercise more lethal military options if Syria and its Russian and Iranian supporters did not cease and desist from the use of chemical weapons. Ironically, the cruise missile attack was carried out even though the White House had no clue as to what had actually happened and it now turns out that the entire story, spread by the terrorist groups in Syria and their mouthpieces, has begun to unravel. Will Nikki Haley apologize? I would suspect that if she doesn’t do confusion she doesn’t do apologies either.
Haley, who had no foreign policy experience of any kind prior to assuming office, relies on a gaggle of neoconservative foreign-policy “experts” to help shape her public utterances, which are often not cleared with the State Department, where she is at least nominally employed. Her speechwriter is Jessica Gavora, who is the wife of the leading neoconservative journalist Jonah Goldberg. Unfortunately, being a neocon mouthpiece makes her particularly dangerous as she is holding a position where she can do bad things. She has been shooting from the lip since she assumed office with only minimal vetting by the Trump Administration, and, as in the recent imbroglio over her “confusion,” it is never quite clear whether she is speaking for herself or for the White House.
She Has Her Own Foreign Policy
Haley has her own foreign policy. She has declared that Russia “is not, will not be our friend” and has lately described the Russians as having their hands covered with the blood of Syrian children. From the start of her time at the U.N., Haley has made it clear that she is neoconservatism personified and she has done nothing since to change that impression. In December 2017 she warned the U.N. that she was “taking names” and threatened retaliation against any country that was so “disrespectful” as to dare to vote against Washington’s disastrous recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, which she also helped to bring about.
As governor of South Carolina, Haley first became identified as an unquestioning supporter of Israel through her signing of a bill punishing supporters of the nonviolent pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, the first legislation of its kind on a state level. Immediately upon taking office at the United Nations she complained that “nowhere has the U.N.’s failure been more consistent and more outrageous than in its bias against our close ally Israel” and vowed that the “days of Israel bashing are over.” On a recent visit to Israel, she was feted and honored by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She was also greeted by rounds of applause and cheering when she spoke at the annual meeting of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in March, saying “When I come to AIPAC I am with friends.”
Nikki Haley’s embrace of Israeli points of view is unrelenting and serves no American interest. If she were a recruited agent of influence for the Israeli Mossad she could not be more cooperative than she apparently is voluntarily. In February 2017, she blocked the appointment of former Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad to a diplomatic position at the United Nations because he is a Palestinian. In a congressional hearing she was asked about the decision: “Is it this administration’s position that support for Israel and support for the appointment of a well-qualified individual of Palestinian nationality to an appointment at the U.N. are mutually exclusive?” Haley responded yes, that the administration is “supporting Israel” by blocking every Palestinian.
She’s Decided She Wants Regime Change
Haley is particularly highly critical of both Syria and Iran, reflecting the Israeli bias. She has repeatedly said that regime change in Damascus is a Trump administration priority, even when the White House was saying something different. She has elaborated on an Administration warning that it had “identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime” by tweeting “…further attacks will be blamed on Assad but also on Russia and Iran who support him killing his own people.” At one point, Haley warned “We need to see Russia choose to side with the civilized world over an Assad government that brutally terrorizes its own people.”
At various U.N. meetings, though Haley has repeatedly and uncritically complained of institutional bias towards Israel, she has never addressed the issue that Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians might in part be responsible for the criticism leveled against it. Her description of Israel as a “close ally” is hyperbolic and she tends to be oblivious to actual American interests in the region when Israel is involved. She has never challenged the Israeli occupation of the West Bank as well as the recent large expansion of settlements, which are at least nominally opposed by the State Department and White House. Nor has she spoken up about the more recent shooting of three thousand unarmed Gazan demonstrators by Israeli Army sharpshooters, which is a war crime.
Haley’s hardline on Syria reflects the Israeli bias, and her consistent hostility to Russia is a neoconservative position. A White House warning that it had “identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime led to a Haley elaboration in a tweet that “…further attacks will be blamed on Assad but also on Russia and Iran who support him killing his own people.” Earlier, on April 12, 2017 after Russia blocked a draft U.N. resolution intended to condemn the alleged Khan Shaykhun chemical attack, which subsequently turned out to be a false flag, Haley said, “We need to see Russia choose to side with the civilized world over an Assad government that brutally terrorizes its own people.”
Bolton: Not as badas Nikki.
Haley is particularly critical of Iran, which she sees as the instigator of much of the unrest in the Middle East, again reflecting the Israeli and neocon viewpoints. She claimed on April 20, 2017 during her first session as president of the U.N. Security Council, that Iran and Hezbollah had “conducted terrorist acts” for decades within the Middle East, ignoring the more serious terrorism support engaged in by U.S. regional allies Saudi Arabia and Qatar. She stated in June 2017 that the Security Council’s praise of the Iran Nuclear Agreement honored a state that has engaged in “illicit missile launches,” “support for terrorist groups,” and “arms smuggling,” while “stok[ing] regional conflicts and mak[ing] them harder to solve.” All are perspectives that might easily be challenged.
So, Nikki Haley very much comes across as the neoconservatives’ dream ambassador to the United Nations–full of aggression, a staunch supporter of Israel, and assertive of Washington’s preemptive right to set standards for the rest of the world. And there is every reason to believe that she would nurture the same views if she were to become the neocon dream president. Bearing the flag for American Exceptionalism does not necessarily make her very good for the rest of us, who will have to bear the burdens and risks implicit in her imperial hubris, but, as the neoconservatives never feel compelled to admit that they were wrong, one suspects that Haley’s assertion that she does not do confusion is only the beginning if she succeeds in her apparent quest for the highest office in the land. Worse than John Bolton? Absolutely.
Thanks! You convinced me... I will vote for her if she runs, because anyone you guys are against, they must be great!
If this treasonous Israeli-Firster gets elected beyond the lap-dog-bitch position that she now so covetously holds, I'm slitting my wrists. 🔪✋🏻🔪🤚🏻🔪
In reply to Thanks! You convinced me… by mabuhay1
Hey Un-ambassador gas head. Why don't bust Kim's balls?
Kim murdered more North Koreans than you can ever count.
In reply to If this treasonous Israeli… by J S Bach
All bullies look tough, until they get Bitch-slapped.
In reply to The second incarnation of… by ???ö?
They're all on ZIONIST payroll, shilling for mass murderers in Israhell.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to All bullies look tough,… by T-NUTZ
just another small little irrelevant puppet trying to get ahead in this world ... next
In reply to They're all on ZIONIST… by beepbop
I say good for her!
The crazy UN StarWars bar scene needs someone to read them the riot act.
In reply to just another puppet ... next by Pandelis
Someone should ask this clown author if he'd like some cheese with his whine.
The UN is irrelevant to US international policy, and useless to the rest of the world. It needs a new headquarters building, one that is shaped to look like a toilet bowl. What goes on their is meaningless, and for the author to make such broad conclusions abouit the US position in the world based on what is said in that forum serves only to display his own ignorance as to how both diplomacy and foreign policy works.
Not for nothing, in terms of the theatre value of the activities of the UN, Haley provides an interesting voice to the cast. After eight years of apologizing, the US at the UN under Trump and through Haley has re-found its aggressive voice of anti-totalitarianism that has characterized its best days of global leadership. Drama works only if there is tension in the air, and Haley makes the UN fun to watch once again. Now all we need is Putin to re-enact his predecessor's banging of the shoe at the Russian desk for the show to have a chance at an Emmy.
In reply to just another puppet ... next by Pandelis
I first recall her from her 2016 Response to the State of the Union address by then-President Obama. She was very poised and statesman-like, it was apparent that she has a future ahead of her. If there is to be a female VP or even president, she's likely to be the one. She's everything that Hillary Clinton isn't. This article clearly was written by someone who is not a Republican.
http://www.thestate.com/news/politics-government/politics-columns-blogs…
In reply to just another puppet ... next by Pandelis
Some quota hires go full crazy like this. Most quota hires are like Amber Rudd, just lazily taking their sinecure and not even knowing what’s going on.
In reply to just another puppet ... next by Pandelis
"she understands the intersection of strong leadership and public service, where great things happen”
That's one hell of a punchline. Michelle Wolf should have such good writers.
In reply to The second incarnation of… by ???ö?
A few Zh Nikki Haley posts back I told you she was running for the nomination of the ZioCon party as their candidate for president of the United States.
Never doubt the pants. The pants always knows except where there is a stain that obscures my vision. Do not ever let her have the nomination. Let's find another wrench to toss in the gears.
In reply to "she understands the… by Billy the Poet
Haley is bad, but where was this author when that bitch Samantha Powers held this position... Crickets I tell ya...
In reply to adf by DownWithYogaPants
Samantha Powers is what Elizabeth Montgomery gets when she twitches her nose.
In reply to Haley is bad, but where was… by Keyser
.. face of the ugly American, but lovely Photoshop filter, color, cut and paste job.
In reply to Samantha Powers is what… by Billy the Poet
Samantha Powers was worse! Why do they keep putting women in the top position, to create endless war? Always in the UN position of the loud mouth, that gets the most coverage in media! Must be an accident..... (Was a Black Mouth Piece for a Time) More war for Amerika is good, it feeds Boeing, Raytheon and more blood lust corporations. Amerika people pay for blood lust corporations, then their sons can die for corporations and for Amerika oil companies, mostly, US based ones. Don't fall for all the propaganda, if our corporations and government can shift the blame to others, they do, this is basic Psychological operations! Most people fall for this, and make the meme their mantra, or belief system to help them to justify their world/local belief system.
Think I am Lying? Who really owns the corporations that push the buttons? The biggest corporations now push the bankers & own the media! Not the puppets at the helm, the puppets get the blame. Tell the Chinese, that have finished their one road railway to Europe, who runs shit. Ask Boeing/Raytheon who their biggest potential long term contracts are with.
War has and is running the game, no matter who the player is. I pray that this may end soon. It's a very sick game!
Things are changing all the time. Internet sleuths with definitive answers, seldom have the real ones...
MozartIII
In reply to Haley is bad, but where was… by Keyser
"Why do they keep putting women in the top position"
For heaven's sake man, are you blind? That's one of the most obvious trannies ever.
https://hips.hearstapps.com/hbz.h-cdn.co/assets/16/41/3200x3979/gallery…
http://a57.foxnews.com/images.foxnews.com/content/fox-news/politics/201…
https://cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/130717145157-samantha-power-full…
In reply to Samantha Powers was worse!… by MozartIII
Hell, Avigdor Lieberman for President!
Maybe we can eventually be given something other than fake choices? Maybe not...
In reply to The second incarnation of… by ???ö?
Nah, I'd rather take Nuclear Armageddon for $100 Alex.
In reply to If this treasonous Israeli… by J S Bach
Way too much blood on the Neocon's hands. What is amazing is that the Neocons have yet to be put away. It is very telling, on the mental condition, of the American people. Sadly.
In reply to If this treasonous Israeli… by J S Bach
When I read “news” articles from both the left and right and I go down to the comment section almost 95% don’t believe any of the “chemical attack” bullshit in Syria or the UK ... not sure how long this can go on. I just don’t get it ... are they that stupid [doubt it] ... do they know something I don’t know .... please tell us. Iran? They haven’t attacked another country in like couple of hundred years ... Russia? They have [2] military bases outside their country. USA? They have [800] ....
I can’t take it anymore .... I want to leave but every place else is worse - we're the cleanest shirt in the dirty laundry basket. TV has been off for 10 years .. maybe time to cut the internet and move to the UP [upper peninsula].
In reply to If this treasonous Israeli… by J S Bach
That's correct. Most every place that would accept you is worse. (If you have a lot of money then you're acceptable anywhere.) But please don't go to the UP unless you have a fondness for endless winter and wood ticks.
In reply to When I read “news” articles… by Taint Boil
you hit the nail on the head. even the crowd at brietbart is mostly anti israel. the stories they are telling aren't working so are they just stupid or are they trying to create a false public record of the evil shit they are doing. you don't matter, anymore except as an unwitting crisis actor.
i'm thinking japan. at least they will be civilized about it if the tsunami behavior is an indicator. there are still some woods near the sea for relatively cheap.
In reply to When I read “news” articles… by Taint Boil
She’s a wing nut. She’ll never get my vote.
In reply to Thanks! You convinced me… by mabuhay1
The ghost of McStain.
In reply to She’s a wing nut. She’ll… by Slippery Slope
She is ugly ̶A̶m̶e̶r̶i̶c̶a̶ personified
That doesn't stop the Orange Dotard from hitting that
In reply to She is ugly ̶A̶m̶e̶r̶i̶c̶a̶… by saldulilem
Michelle Wolf, is that you?
In reply to She is ugly ̶A̶m̶e̶r̶i̶c̶a̶… by saldulilem
American exceptionalism gives us the right to say whatever we wish. Its actually spelled out in our constitution. And we created the UN and fund the majority of it. If you pay for it, it belongs to you.
So when do I, as a taxpayer, get to pick a cruise missile target?
In reply to American exceptionalism… by Quantify
At the time when you become more powerful than the Washington bureaucracy.
In reply to So when do I, as a taxpayer… by Billy the Poet
When you rise to the rank of General, POTUS or Sec of Defense of course.
In reply to So when do I, as a taxpayer… by Billy the Poet
Think Haley dangling.
this bitch would only be be cleaning toilets in the white house.
she will never be elected anything after trump shut her down already, she is quiet now that bolton is in charge of the war cabinet.
however there is one boss in the white house and it's trump.
And Trump's boss is Netanyahu
In reply to this bitch would only be … by Davidduke2000
Well on the bright side of things, this latest batch of psychopathic traitorous puppets stand the highest chance of actually living to see real consequences more so then they have for a very long time. They win or they all go down. They are all exposed as ISIS funding tyrants and mass murderers. This will not end well for them.
In reply to this bitch would only be … by Davidduke2000
Haley VP in 2020, and president in 2024.
And fuck the CIA with Mueller's dick.
Philip Giraldi: The reincarnation of Joseph Goebbels.
Which Nazi's are you referring to?
In reply to Philip Giraldi: The Nazi's… by artvandalai
I came up with a better line but there's more than one kind?
In reply to Which Nazi's are you… by Juggernaut x2
This woman is a psychopath! To even contemplate her as president goes to the depths pf depravity, which where we are now!
compare to her, Trump is such a peaceful and calm human being
In reply to This woman is a psychopath! … by Taras Bulba
Any credibility Haley had previously built in her career was immediately flushed down the toilet when she became a talking point puppet propagandist at the UN.
She could be replaced by a parrot. Yet this is precisley the reason she will have support from the ZioCons that give her the talking points.
She had credibility at some point?
In reply to Any credibility Haley had… by mc888
Enough for Trump to hire her.
She had some good policy positions like support for voter ID laws and enforcement of immigration laws. But I don't know that she actually *accomplished* anything.
In reply to She had credibility at some… by Juggernaut x2
end times
The author may be right as far as Haley but lamenting the state of the State Department (oh how they pine for the days of rounding up virgins for the Clinton Crime Family) and the EPA (shaking down mom and pop industry while the big fish write checks for meager fines and then continue shitting in your soup bowl) I really have no sympathy for these career parasites. I say, FUCK THE STATE.
Trained as in accounting. Yes, scary or America.
Hey Tyler. You need to look into this wingnuts background. He's a full blown idiot. So calling him a former CIA officer barely covers it.
She's a nutcase!