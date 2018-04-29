Foxconn Uses Loophole To Drain 7 Million Gallons Of Water Per Day From Lake Michigan

Taiwanese tech manufacturer Foxconn will siphon seven million gallons of water per day from Lake Michigan after their upcoming Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin plant was granted approval by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The $10 billion, 20 million square foot facility expected to provide around 13,000 jobs will use around 61% of the siphoned water to manufacture LCD screens, while around 2.7 million gallons will be lost in the process each day, due primarily to evaporation. The remaining water will be treated and returned to the lake.
Racine County & Mount Pleasant leaders gather at Foxconn site where construction equipment has arrived. Initial site work to begin by wknd pic.twitter.com/Tej2meFs7P— Ben Jordan (@BenJordan3) April 26, 2018
While that may sound like a lot of water, Wisconsin's DNR notes that the Foxconn plant will "only amount to a 0.07 percent increase in the total surface water withdrawals from Lake Michigan," however as Gizmodo notes, "For environmentalists in the region, the issue is not so much the diversion for the Foxconn factory itself but rather the precedent it will set for how the lake water can be used."
“If we allow this to happen, it’s going to happen all over the basin, with other states and then it’s going to be the thirsty states and nations to come,” Jennifer Giegerich, the government affairs director for the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters, warned during a public hearing about the diversion, according to the Wisconsin Gazette. -Gizmodo
Approximately 20% of the world's fresh water can be found in the Great Lakes, which has historically been used for public purposes such as water utilities and drinking water - and protected by the 2008 Great Lakes Compact agreement intended to preserve the resource.
The agreement states “In general, there is a ban on new diversions of water from the Basin but limited exceptions could be allowed in communities near the Basin when rigorous standards are met.”
Exceptions to the compact can be granted if permission is received from all eight governors of states which surround the great lakes.
Foxconn, however, did not receive permission for the water draw - instead using a loophole which allowed the nearby town of Racine, which falls inside the Great Lakes Basin, to request the additional water and pipe it to the Foxconn factory in Mount Pleasant - a city served by the Racine water utility.
The request from Racine was allowed because water utility serves a small percentage of residents in Mount Pleasant. That allowed the DNR to say the diversion qualified as being used for “public water supply purposes” and would not require the type of stringent review applied to other cases. The DNR did acknowledge that the diversion would “partially” include the Foxconn facility. -Gizmodo
This loophole has angered environmentalists, which executive director of the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters, Kerry Schulmann, says is "a thinly veiled attempt to degrade the Great Lakes Compact, one of the finest conservation achievements in a generation."
Meanwhile, the Compact Implementation Coalition - organized to ensure that the Great Lakes Compact is adhered to, slammed the decision. “The CIC feels it is unfortunate that DNR is ignoring not only the spirit, intent and plain language of the Great Lakes Compact, but also the voiced concerns of thousands of Wisconsin citizens,” said the group in a statement.
Several conservation groups plan to challenge the DNR's decision and try to hold them - and Foxconn, accountable. As Gizmodo's AJ Dellinger notes, however, they have their work cut out for them. "Prior to the water diversion, the DNR also granted Foxconn permits that will allow the company to pump harmful pollutants into the air," writes Dellinger.
While Foxconn has yet to break ground on the planned fabrication plant, they just took posession of the property. Republican governor Scott Walker was able to secure Foxconn's business by handing them $3 billion in tax credits.
Comments
$3 Billion in tax CREDITS spread over PEAK employment of 13,000 - is a high price to pay. Not sure the terms of this deal would hold up in a commercial environment. Only a government smuck would have taken this one. (Not to mention the water issue)!
I would image the biggest credit is some type of property tax break.
Can you imagine the tax bill for a $10 Billion, 21 million sqft facility to build tv's?
Holy shit, every tv that rolled out of thier would cost 3X what a chinese tv costs.
The gov won't get the property tax money eitherway; better off with manufacturing plant.
In reply to 3 Billion in by DavidFL
Ummm... I guess I'm a little naive. How in the hell does it require 7 million gallons of water per day to make LCD screens?
Is the "liquid" in "liquid crystal diode" water? (I know it's not... I'm just playing dumb to get an answer.) 🤔
In reply to . by FireBrander
It doesn't - Foxconn will likely sell the clean drinking water to Flint, MI. Foxconn will get another tax credit to build a pipeline! At least the company has the correct name!
In reply to Ummm... I guess I'm a little… by J S Bach
Nuke plants use a lot of cooling water too, there are 2 massive pumps that move 104,000 gallons per minute EACH for cooling the nuke plant near South Haven, MI. And they evaporate 100,000,000 gpd just off the cooling towers.
I'm not yet convinced this is a big deal.
In reply to It doesn't - Foxcon will… by DavidFL
assclown democrats will throw you down the river every time. Wild ass guess, Foxconn majority owned by jews?
In reply to That volume must be used for… by HockeyFool
13,000 employees toilet/drinking is the first 100k gallons a day.
The place will need to ve air conditioned; water cooled ac units need water too.
The rest is needed for production:
http://chinawaterrisk.org/resources/analysis-reviews/8-things-you-shoul…
In reply to Ummm... I guess I'm a little… by J S Bach
Well, they need some excuse/cover to poison American drinking water, and this is it. Do you really think it requires seven million gallons of water per day to produce a few thousand LCD screens? Is there zero efficiency in the way they use water? Seems like they could cut their usage by at least a factor of twenty with not much effort.
In reply to Ummm... I guess I'm a little… by J S Bach
Yes, it does for a plant of this size:
http://chinawaterrisk.org/resources/analysis-reviews/8-things-you-shoul…
In reply to Well, they need some excuse… by ElTerco
2200 gallons for a 30 cm wafer? That is less than 1 sqft of surface area. Give me a break.
In reply to Yes, it does for a plant of… by FireBrander
Dont forget the pay will be on a par with China wages - don't think for one second the manufacturing done in this plant will will absorb a higher wage structure than the slave wages currently paid in Chinese plants. Slave Wages American Style (SWAS) - it's phase 2 of the MAGA program!
In reply to . by FireBrander
Walker is a fucking retard. WI is a pretty heavily taxed state as it is and he just hands out the money to these assholes. I am assuming Paul Ryan's family's excavating company will get a big chunk of the dirt work.
Three billion in tax credits....7 million gallons A BLEEPING DAY...........Send them back to China.
The only thing that matters after breathable air, is drinkable water. That is enough of an incentive to eat.
I love FoxConn
https://cdn.cultofmac.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/10/post-63187-image-b…
I'm not exactly certain, if someone can chime in, didn't the Brown Clown endorse some water bottle company in Indiana that pulls water from Lake Michigan to sell it in China?
Jobs usually come with some environmental activity. When the steel mill in Pueblo Colorado closed, jobs, noise and smell all left town too. Will evaporated water come raining down in some farmer's field. Often that is good for farmers.
I normally don't post and just lurk on this awesome site...
Really? 7 million GALLONS a DAY? Even water companies processing drinking water or desalinization companies don't process this much water in a MONTH.
Please check your resources ZH and don't let the FSA hand your credibility on a silver-platter.
It is 7 million gallons a day as Foxconn has requested
In reply to I normally don't post and… by FidTheRED
Lake Michigan states have more fresh water than jobs. Seems like a good choice.
It will only take until 2043 for WI to recoup their $3B
In reply to Lake Michigan states have… by are we there yet
The feedback on this one should be fun...
Well it's not like they are shipping the water back to china. All of it will eventually end up back in the lake, even the evaporated water when it falls back as rain..
Let the Chinks ship or pipe their water in from China
In reply to Well it's not like they are… by Dr.Strangelove
'
'
'
7 million gallons, 61% used = 4 270 000
There are 7.48 gallons in cubic foot.
4, 270, 000 / 7.48 = 570 856 cubic gallons.
Cube root of said number 3/570, 856 = 83 cubic feet
In Michigan and the Lakes? A drop in the perverbial bucket.
OJO
V-V
Outrage for the sake of outrage.
How much does the lake "lose" every day due to evaporation from sunlight? Water cycles are long and deep, nothing that is used stays in any given spot. They're even treating and returning what they're utilizing.
Just sounds like a bunch of greenies with a hard-on for telling Foxconn to fuck off, even if that means those jobs evaporate with it.
Ridiculous.
Hold on a god damned minute. There is a bilateral agreement=TREATY between Canada and ALL the Great Lakes states that the water can NOT BE EXPORTED or used for water intensive industrial purposes.
I don't give a fuck if it amount to .0000001% of the surface area of the lake, the lakes are already in deep trouble as it is.
Tell FoxCunt to fuck off and go home.
7 million gallons a day is nothing. The usage of a small town. And its not like the water is destroyed or anything.