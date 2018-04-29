JPM: CTAs Were Reponsible For The Recent Treasury Selloff; What It Means For Treasury Yields

On Saturday morning we showed that as the yield on the 10Y US Treasury note broke above the 3.00% Maginot Line this week (for the first time since Jan 2014), spec traders (hedge fund) piled on - pushing net speculative positioning for 10Y note futures to their largest short ever. In fact, along with almost $4 trillion notional in Eurodollar shorts (betting on rising short-term interest rates), the aggregate position across the rest of the Treasury futures space has also reached a new record short, which, as the chart below shows, is equivalent to well over 1.1 million 10Y futures contracts.
However, as we have repeatedly said in the past, spec positioning, as indicated weekly by the CFTC reports, is a lagging, not leading indicator, and thus has little informational value. Furthermore, while incremental, the additions to the net short position were hardly "marginal", which likely means that the accelerated unwind in the Treasury complex in the second half of April, had little to do with another short pile up, and more to do with the closing out of long positions.
But who was selling? According to one apocryphal theory, the marginal seller was none other than Beijing, perhaps in retaliation, and as a warning signal, for the recent escalations in the ongoing trade war between the US and China. It will be impossible to confirm or deny this theory until full TIC data for April is released in two months (and even the data is price/yield adjusted) although the recent plunge in Treasuries held in custody at the Fed - the biggest since the China deval days of January 2016 - suggests that China may indeed be liquidating at least a modest portion of its TSY holdings.
Another, more actionable theory was proposed on Friday by JPM's Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, who writes in his weekly Flows and Liquidity report that CTAs have been partly responsible for the bond market sell-off since mid-April.
The reason, as JPM notes, is that unlike the rest of the investing world which has been solidly short the Treasury complex and merely adding more incremental shorts, CTA have undergoing a sharp reversal in position, a marginal move which had the biggest impact on price. Panigirtzoglou explains:
We had argued previously that momentum-based investors such as CTAs had likely turned long duration around the end of March. Indeed, the shorter-term momentum signal turned long on March 22. When we apply both shorter- and longer-term momentum in combination our revised framework suggests that they likely cut risk and turned neutral rather than shift to outright longs as longer-term momentum continued to signal duration shorts.
This is shown in the next two chats, the first of which (Figure 6) showing the time series of the z-scores of both the shorter-term and longer-term momentum, while Figure 7 shows the position implied by JPM's two momentum signals, one based on short-term momentum only as well as a new, recently revised combined momentum signal.
JPM's conclusion:
[CTAs] had a bias to be short since mid-September, and consistently been short from mid-December to end-March. After being neutral for nearly a month, the combined signal then turned short on April 18, suggesting that CTAs have been partly responsible for the bond market sell-off since mid-April."
And what it means for prices going forward:
Given that a shift to shorts by CTAs is likely to have taken place over the past week and a half in our framework, we think that momentum traders are less likely to remain as a strong bearish force for 10y USTs going forward
If JPM is correct, and it is not China but rather momentum chasers that were responsible for the sharp selloff in the past two weeks, then expect an even sharper drop in yields in the coming days as the recent attempt to break out above 3.00% was firmly rejected and as momentum signals behind the highly volatile, temperamental and marginal price creating trend-following community reverse in the next few days.
Comments
I was thinking earlier that China would be smart to hedge it's treasuries. No grand conspiracy here, they are buying less of them.
China would be smart to liquidate a large amount of their Treasury holdings and stop buying new ones. The country is still in the 1800s once you get a thousand kilometers inland, with several hundred million people still living in the agrarian age, with dirt roads and animal drawn transportation and farming methods. China needs to expand its export-driven largess into the Western part of its country, and to built infrastructure rather than buy long term notes and bonds that may not be repaid.
To date, the quid pro quo between China and the US which allowed China virtually unfettered access to the American consumer as long as China underwrote the US budget deficit to large degrees kept China from diverting the large sums of their surpluses needed to build modern day infrastructure. But now China has a new problem, a huge national debt that was spent mostly on over-building commercial capacity in overcrowded coastal cities rather than expanding their economic advances to the rest of the country. Combine the debt with the need for infrastructure, and China must face a restructuring of its investment portfolio and public policy prerogatives.
Having their wings slightly clipped by the new US tariffs against a small portion of their exports provides them with the ideal excuse for such restructuring. Beijing should use the present anti-China sentiment in Washington as their cue to start investing at home. US long term rates would rise should China pursue a change in policy, but considering that real US note and bond yields are 100-200 basis points lower than they have been historically, the US should have little problem in weathering the storm of lower amounts of Chinese underwriting of its debt. It might even be the wake-up call Washington needs to start down a new road of its own, one that puts fiscal responsibility at the top of its governmental priorities.
In reply to I was thinking earlier that… by the Dood
This is more mental masturbation from people who spend their lives out-thinking the factors that control long term yields and hence are most often wrong.
First of all, as I outlined in a post here on Saturday, futures traders are net LONG both all Treasury future positions as well as the 10 year Treasury Note future. On top of that there is a major refunding in May of huge size, on top of a trillion dollars in new issuance coming during the next twelve to eighteen months, so the dealer community has to stay short Treasuries to set up for this inventory, regardless of whether CTAs or momentum players are long, short or neutral.
Then there is the fundamentals of the economy to deal with. Jobless claims fell to almost 200,000 in the latest reporting week, with an unemployment rate at 4%. Even if these figures miss people who have left the labor force in droves, they still reflect a labor market that is gaining or maintaining strength, and in turn putting the most upward pressure on wages and consumer prices in quite some time. Sustained or sizable bond market rallies are not born under these kind of fundamental conditions.
What all the quants should be doing now is focusing on the stock market rather than bonds, because the present upward trend in note and bond yields will reverse only when the stock market finally starts transferring capital to the bond market. The bond market simply needs too much capital in the near future to rally substantively without a major re-balance between stocks and bonds. Which means if you call the stock market correctly, the bonus is that you will know when the bond market will start rallying. If you cannot peg when the stock market will start taking a serious turn to the downside, you will have no chance with any prognostications of a major bond rally.
