Kardashian, Kanye, Kissinger & Kim - Crushing The Echo Chamber

Authored by Raul Ilargi Meijer via The Automatic Earth blog,
"Trump Can Come. But Let Him Know Britain Won’t Stand For His Bigotry", is the headline of an article for the Guardian by Owen Jones. It’s just one of many articles, and one of many ways, I could use to point out what’s wrong in our world. In a TV appearance on ITV he apparently added:
“At the end of the day, if he comes – no one is saying he should be barred from the country by legal means – we’re saying we will take to the streets and say we reject racism, bigotry and will stand for the values most people in this country believe in.” Jones went on to insist “most” of the United Kingdom are against President Trump so it was in the country’s best interest to stand up for their beliefs.
That got him a lot of flack from right wing viewers, who see him as ‘far left’. But it doesn’t matter if he’s left or right, he’s just terribly wrong. Because his own country, Britain, is as we speak exposing itself ever more as the racism and bigotry capital of the world. Who then are Britons to protest perceived racism and bigotry in someone who’s not British?
Jones should focus on cleaning up his own pig sty before speaking out about Trump, because if he doesn’t, he himself is a bigot. As are all his fellow countrymen and women who are planning to protest with him on Friday July 13 when Trump visits. You really think you don’t have enough to do at home? Or are you just trying to divert attention away from that?
I don’t want to read Jones’s article, because I already know what’s in it. Jones is part of the echo chamber that feeds off itself on a 24/7 basis with every word Trump speaks and every move he makes. Why read any of it anymore? The problem of course is that the chamber has made any and all constructive discussion impossible about all things Trump that badly do need such discussion.
And not only do they increasingly lose the fake discussion they try to energize all the time, they are giving birth to a whole new development that expresses a deep fatigue with the echo chamber and its machinery. Not based on left vs right, but on echoes vs thinking.
We find that the Democrats routinely rig their own primaries, and Nancy Pelosi isn’t even trying to deny it. Upcoming lawsuits, discovery and investigations will reveal ever more not-so-fine details about the Dems. And then they will end up in the same position as Owen Jones: clean up after your own pigs first, and then perhaps you can speak.
So what do we -predictably- get on the heels of this? We get people who are ‘supposed’ to be in the echo chamber, but escape from it. Too deafening, too blinding to think for one’s own. We get Candace Owens and Kanye West, who only have to cast a sliver of doubt on their supposed roles of “every black person must vote for Hillary, and denounce Trump”. Or else.
We get writers like Caitlin Johnstone and Jim Kunstler, themselves miles removed from anything right-wing, expressing the hope they derive from Kanye et al. Simply because what he says doesn’t emanate from the NYT-WaPo-CNN cacophony. People who like me would much rather address where Trump goes wrong, but find that as soon as they do, their words are sucked up by, and lost within, that same cacophony.
Which has monopolized the discussion, and thereby made it impossible. There is no space for our voices, no space for nuance, no space for questions. They’ll come after Kanye with all they got, but they must be careful. If the Dems lose the black vote, they’re done and toast, and going after Kanye will look a lot like going after all blacks. They can try and channel Obama, but would he dare go after Kanye?
Whose message, in no more than few handfuls of words, is simple: love conquers all. Or in old Jamaican: Live it Up and Love it Up. How do you credibly attack that? Even if he uses those words to support Trump? It won’t be easy. And then they will see more prominent black voices sound sympathetic to Kanye, and thereby to Trump. Ain’t life a bitch?
Caitlin Johnstone really got stung by the happy fever:
Could something big be in the works? Something which transcends all our little echo chamber walls and ideological boundaries, which comes not from the repetitive thought loops in our minds but from our deep evolutionary drive to survive? I hope so. And call me naive and deluded if you like, but right now I’m seeing plenty of reasons to hope.
And Kunstler is not that far behind:
Speaking as a white cis-hetero mammal, I’m not quite as dazzled by the president, but it’s a relief to see, at last, some small rebellion against the American Stasi who have turned the public arena into a giant holding pen for identity offenders — though it is but one corner of the triad-of-hysteria that also includes the Hate Russia campaign and the crusade against men.
This nonsense has been going on long enough, while the country hurtles heedlessly into a long emergency of economic disarray. Next in line after Kanye and Candace, a popular Twitter critter name of Chance the Rapper endorsed Kanye endorsing Candace, more or less, by tweeting “black people don’t have to be Democrats.”
[..] Of course, the whole Kanye / Candace dust-up may be forgotten by the middle of next week, and the country can go back to gaslighting itself into either a new civil war or world war three. Candace seems to have drive, guts, and stamina and there’s no sign that she’s going to shut up. Won’t some Ivy League university please invite her to speak, just to see what happens?
That’s right, resistance against the resistance, and not from some right-wing bunch of nuts. But from people who are fed up with being told what to think and do and write. Kanye and Candace have now become the voices for everyone who’s not completely deaf yet. And it’s in the nick of time.
Did Trump start WWIII? No, the US bombed a few sheds in the desert. Did Trump bring Kim and Moon around the table? He certainly played a major role in that. Should he get a Nobel Peace Prize for that? Hell, why not, they gave one to Henry Kissinger, and Barack Obama. So why not Trump and Xi and Kim Jong-Un?
A new world, a new universe even? Do we need those? But it won’t be “forgotten by the middle of next week” either. There are far too many people who don’t want any steenking echo chamber to tell them what to think anymore. Who see them for the pig sties they are, trampling in their own filth.
For Britain to hit the streets to protest Trump’s alleged bigotry, racism, misogyny is so completely nuts it’s hard to find what to say, in view of their own government’s treatment of their own fellow citizens, let alone ‘foreigners’ like the Yemeni’s bombed to shreds with weaponry that same government sells to Saudi Arabia.
If you live in that kind of climate and you think protesting Trump is the thing to do, you probably deserve the government you got. But yes, Britain has a long history of longing to be held superior to other people(s), and the more than longing is shattered, the more they seem to want it. The US is not much different, if at all. The French suffer from it too. A superiority complex born of fear.
That’s what a ‘journalist’ like Owen Jones should be writing about. About how his own people can solve their own problems. Until then, not another word about Trump.
As for America? They have Kanye and Candace and Scott Adams now. That should suffice to help them along on the path to smashing up the echo chambers that cause so much physical and mental damage. Think for yourself. Don’t let a newspaper or TV channel think for you.
As for Trump, you can’t read or watch any story that’s negative about him anymore and think it has credibility. And they did that to themselves, the overpaid NYT/CNN/MSNBC crews. They didn’t need any help.
Meanwhile, all politicians on all sides in both the UK and US are the very people you should least want in their positions. It’s what our political systems determine: sh*t floats to the top. And until we separate politics from money altogether, that’s not going to change.
I’ve always steered clear of that whole Kardashian clan, they make me shiver, and all they stand for. But wouldn’t it be simple logic for them to wind up in the White House? First a game-show host, then a Facebook family? When it comes to that, Britain is far behind.
Kanye is half right. Voting for democrats is a waste of fucking time. Voting for Trump is just as fucking stupid. Trump isn't the anti Hillary he just another Hillary.
https://bucket.bluegartr.com/291a537784d7b243c5317f95d4a9421b.jpg
In reply to Kanye is half right. Voting… by PeeWeedUp
What's great about this is the Left really can't just call him a uncle Tom and get away with it this time. In fact the only real option for them is to totally ignore this but they can't help themselves. Voting for Trump is the best option for the Black voters to send a strong message to the Dems. Trump masterfully has made Korean unification a real possibility. Has kept WW3 from starting as the retarded never Trumpers kept saying he would start. What's great about Trump is that he is the opposite of Hillary.
In reply to https://bucket.bluegartr.com… by tmosley
Beg to differ but Trump is just the same side of the coin. He and Hillary are thugs. Both are globalists. Listen to Trump's latest rally to know he's just another in a long line of slaves to the central bankers for his calls for more H1B workers and his raves about China moving their factories to the US.
It's the banks, stupid. Kill them all.
In reply to What's great about this is… by JimmyJones
And when it does, know WHO'S REALLY behind it.
In reply to Beg to differ but WW III is… by Karl Marxist
pizzagate could break wide open with the arrest of that actress for child trafficking. the cult has ties to the pedo ring that everyone's onto
In reply to And when it does, know WHO'S… by beepbop
Yeah, if that Smallville actress is signing it's going to escalate, interesting how her indictment clearly mentioned child trafficking but that detail is left out if MSM reporting
In reply to pizzagate could break wide… by cheka
How are we to know? Media is once again completely silent on this one. They're stupid for burying this. If they reported this properly and with enough verve and vitality their ratings would go through the roof. It would bring down the central bankster cabals of with Trump is right in there with them complete which child rape. Naw. No one wants to believe that. Media's softened that blow. They play both ends against the middle. And we are the sore losermans.
In reply to pizzagate could break wide… by cheka
Israel, yes, for the global arms and weapons technology (Brendon O'Connell https://youtu.be/4mYGIRl2Mcw). But it's the Crown of England, the Rothschilds who has been behind everything. "All Wars are Bankers' Wars" https://hooktube.com/watch?v=5hfEBupAeo4
In reply to And when it does, know WHO'S… by beepbop
If he was a side of the same coin the MSM wouldn't be out to destroy him, nor would the CIA / FBI
I agree that the central banking system is what enables the scum of the earth.
In reply to Beg to differ but WW III is… by Karl Marxist
No, people prefer to watch their own killed while believing in the red team/blue team fantasies provided to them. Can't blame them, after all voting has been working so well for decades.
In reply to Beg to differ but WW III is… by Karl Marxist
And to his credit Kanye doesn't speak in Niglish.
In reply to What's great about this is… by JimmyJones
https://www.rt.com/politics/425385-russian-senator-trump-nobel/
In reply to What's great about this is… by JimmyJones
another fucking moron....Trump is the opposite of a leader...Hills may have been corrupt, narcissistic, and a poor strategist as a campaigner, but at the very least, she had leadership qualities...Trump on the other hand, is just a fucking clown who spouts off without thinking, and leaving others to figure out what he said, and to try to work with that....fuck you people are stupid....and when this thing swings way left, you're gonna regret electing such a fuckin moron...Republicans will all be painted with the stupid brush....
In reply to What's great about this is… by JimmyJones
Yet he is president, even with all the flaws you perceive him to have. I guess you are wrong since reality doesn't support your opinions
In reply to another fucking moron… by Itdoesntmatter
Hillary has "Leadership Qualities"?
What fucking planet are you living on, asswipe? (Not you, Jimmy, the dipshit above you).
Leadership qualities...dumbass, she's a sleazeball lawyer, who happened to marry a corrupt man who was groomed for the Presidency.
She ignored his dalliances, in order to further her own agenda, by gathering evidence on tons of people in political & financial circles, and then blackmailing her way into positions she wanted to be in.
She's an evil bitch, plain & simple - Pure as venom, evil.
In a just world, she would have been under a prison 40 years ago, and while there's plenty I don't like about Trump, I can at least say that his supporters are generally more my kind of people than hers are.
Shillary supporters - low-information Libtards, whose biggest concerns are "racism", and which bathroom sexually-confused nutcases use.
In reply to Yet he is president, even… by JimmyJones
Leadership?
We came, we saw, he died. Like with a cloth or something?
Jezuz, you're hopelessly fucked. Kill yourself immediately. End the agony of idiocy.
In reply to another fucking moron… by Itdoesntmatter
Hillary Clinton leadership qualities? Spell some out where she showed any of this? She was a stooge, lazy intellect for the Rothschilds communsta central bankers. She murdered Gaddafi for wanting to sell his oil on the open market. Central banks would have been left out. BADA BING she committed murder. Same with Bush and Iraq. Now comes Iran. Again. 5th time US will attack Iran since 1953 because central banks must have it all. People's of the world must be their slaves. That's the only "leadership" qualities Hillary Clinton ever shown. Trump? More of the same, this time calling for more H1B visas to be issued just like Hillary but now telling his supporters China will be moving in their factories to the US. Guess who gonna be left out? Americans, blacks, American Indians (always left outta everything, not ever even mentioned as existing).
In reply to another fucking moron… by Itdoesntmatter
What
In reply to another fucking moron… by Itdoesntmatter
-1 for ignorance
In reply to Kanye is half right. Voting… by PeeWeedUp
The UK is a fucking shithole...we are not far behind
In reply to -1 for ignorance by Bigly
The Crown still owns America. Washington is the Crown's slave. Few Americans fought back and barely succeeded in beating the Brits back and the Crown had them killed for this -- Lincoln, Garfield, Kennedy, attempts on Andrew Jackson's life. But Congress's role enslaving Americans to the central bank charters lasting for 20 years at a time killed our productivity all wealth extrapolated to the Crown. This latest round, see "All the Plenary's Men" -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2gK3s5j7PgA and "All Wars are Banker's Wars" -- https://hooktube.com/watch?v=5hfEBupAeo4
In reply to The UK is a fucking shithole… by max2205
Fuck you . Quit eating your own shit and maybe you will realize what a fucking moron you are
In reply to Kanye is half right. Voting… by PeeWeedUp
Fuck you . Quit eating your own shit and maybe you will realize what a fucking moron you are
In reply to Kanye is half right. Voting… by PeeWeedUp
@PeeWeedup I had to click on your name...and just as I suspected..
.Here for only a month. How did I know that?
In reply to Kanye is half right. Voting… by PeeWeedUp
It is pretty typical, also these new accounts never comment on articles that lack the word "Trump" in them. I see you for example on other non political articles but they are always absent. It's like they have a RSS feed that is set to only alert them to Zerohedge articles with the word Trump in them, then don't even comment in the articles topic and go straight to Trump Bashing, AstroTurf
In reply to @PeeWeedup I had to click… by takeaction
PeeWeedup is the brain dead interchangeable sockpuppet NickPeeOnMe
In reply to @PeeWeedup I had to click… by takeaction
Could be...
But Trump doesn't leave a trail of dead bodies in Arkansas and Washington behind him.
So there's that.
In reply to Kanye is half right. Voting… by PeeWeedUp
Bingo
In reply to Could be... But Trump doesn… by shovelhead
Too many who comment here are clueless to your demonstrable fact. They still buy in to the "miracle" of Trump, the "great disruptor." But nothing really moves, does it? How do his sycophants explain his mindless attack on Syria within the past two weeks if not another bankster move to enforce their will on the free people of Syria? Next up -- Iran. Again. What the fuck is that all about? Hillary 2.0 or Bush 3.0? Trump is a central bankster thug who has definitely had sex with minors way more than once. Ref.: Robert Morrow, a proud independent Texas patriot. And GW is a homosexual brutal bankster murderer. Ref.: Robert Morrow, a proud Texas patriot. And GH Bush is and remains a major pedophile right down to his last sperm cell. Ref.: "The Franklin Coverup" by John DeCamp.
In reply to Kanye is half right. Voting… by PeeWeedUp
zerohedge has ruined me..
after all these 8 or 9 years viewing da hedge, people in the US that get their info from msm (95% it seems) come across as total fvkn ignorant assholes.
most people you ask will tell you 2 planes 2 towers fell in ny on 9/11..
most people have absofvnlutely no idea how money is created and put into the economy
chemtrails are bullshit even tho the us gov has a patent on them..
etc etc etc
I cant handle the morons anymore..
I must find a cave to hide in
Wait until you start reading Scott Adams.
In reply to zerohedge has ruined me by TheBigCluB
this is not bullshit mose.. I am really having problems interacting with society..
everyone is a fvkn idiot..
the red pill has turned black and now i am fvked
i have 2 moron brothers one a flaming sjw progressive the other far right republican and both are so blind that I want to light the fvkrs on fire..
In reply to Wait until you start reading… by tmosley
Pacing and leading can help you to bring them back into the center. Google "Scott Adams persuasion reading list".
In reply to this is not bullshit mose… by TheBigCluB
I'm not a Christian but there is some Wisdom and eerily accurate predictions in the bible. St. Paul wrote this about the end times:
And St. John said that in the end times, the devil would deceive the whole world. Kind of interesting.
In reply to this is not bullshit mose… by TheBigCluB
"Surely THIS president will be the antiChrist."
lol
In reply to I'm not a Christian but… by DingleBarryObummer
if you look closely at the description of the AC it becomes obvious it/he is gay and one "who say they are jews but are not"
In reply to "Surely THIS president will… by tmosley
I don't know where that was. What was the timeframe of that quote? I am just curious how long this fuckery has been going on. It's amazing how a movement could last so long and be so persistent in it's goals over time. They are white and a thousand years inbred, never even sharing genes with real Jews. Obviously real ME Jews would be brown and have Arab genes. Science has already established that it has gone on.
https://www.sott.net/article/383898-The-surprising-origins-of-Ashkenazi-Jews
https://www.livescience.com/40247-ashkenazi-jews-have-european-genes.html
In reply to if you closely at the… by TheBigCluB
It's called the tribulation. The Good News has now been preached in all the world, and so we are getting near to the end. When? Only God knows the day or the hour.
In reply to I'm not a Christian but… by DingleBarryObummer
You don't need a concocted "devil" to deceive you, most people rush in to deceive themselves.
The greatest trick in the concoction of the "devil", was to make people afraid of their own shadows. Far better to control the masses when you can get into their fearful heads.
In reply to I'm not a Christian but… by DingleBarryObummer
The problem with your bible quote is that Saint John never existed. It’s all a creation by the Greeks or a Greek speaking writer.
Second, Trump is using a similar approach as Clinton about Korea. It’s not going to work because the US won’t follow the promises.
Third, Korea’s nuclear facility is collapsing or collapsed already, meaning closed already.
In reply to I'm not a Christian but… by DingleBarryObummer
Every educated person in the Levant spoke and wrote in Greek.
In reply to The problem with your bible… by Escrava Isaura
Christianity was a manufactured religion by the disenfranchised ‘smart/aggressive class’ two thousand year ago followed by Slam 700 years later.
Judaism could not keep these two ‘factions’ in check because Judaism overwhelmed them through inequality and resentment, I guess.
How the Protestants bought into this big Christian/bible lie is beyond me.
But if I had to guess why, it’s because Christianity is an oppressive religion that suits the Protestants.
In reply to Every educated person in the… by tmosley
Wrong. Christianity is a natural fusion of Jewish theology with the philosophy of Cynicism that is bound to occur at the intersection of the Jewish and Greek worlds.
Jews had no way to deal with Cynics looking down on them from the gutter. Drove them insane. And their hysteria has lasted to this very day.
Read up on greek Cynicism then look at the New Testament again. Teachings of Christ could have come right out of the mouth of Antisthenes.
In reply to Christianity was a… by Escrava Isaura
The prophecies of Peter and Paul about the Great Falling Away and the end of the age are difficult to see outside the Christian faith. You have to understand the world from a Christian perspective to see how the "Great Falling Away" has happened and how these prophecies apply to the real world literally.
I suggest, until you convert (and you will if you continue on this path), that you read Jeremiah, Ezekiel, Isaiah, and John's prophecies about Babylon (Jeremiah 50 and 51, Isaiah chapter 13, Ezekiel chapter 30, and Revelations chapters 18 and 19). All of these chapters are about the same event and the same nation, and that nation was not the Babylon of antiquity. Then look at a map of Long Island and think about everything written in these chapters again very carefully.
As an aside, there are several word-games in the Hebrew here that change some of the translations, so the translations are not always perfect. In the English, read a text based on the Masoretic. I recommend Young's Literal Translation, but any King James version will suffice. Avoid all modern translations not based upon the Masoretic text: NIV and so forth.
In reply to I'm not a Christian but… by DingleBarryObummer
The buy-bull? Written by some sand nigger named "God?"
Sounds legit.
True believers will do ANYTHING to make their prophesies come true
In reply to The prophecies of Peter and… by AurorusBorealus
Never share a fine wine before its time. Beyond the "snobby" version, it was once penned, "Do not cast your pearls before swine..." All who walk the path to truth will be met with impediments to each step. Step slowly, lest you trip a mine.
In reply to this is not bullshit mose… by TheBigCluB
i gave up on red pilling people a looooooooonnnnnnggggg time ago..
nothing good ever came of it..
In reply to Never share a fine wine… by 11th_Harmonic
I was once an enthusiastic young lad that considered his depth of knowledge a resource for all of those poor, uneducated saps that had not a clue of the larger picture. I'm much older now, yet I know less about most anything, except for this one, small little nugget of wisdom I managed to garner: some will dare to look, most will not. It was my self-appreciating narcissism that led me to believe I could impart a deeper knowledge to those within my sphere of associations, yet I failed to recognize my own ignorance. Today, I haven't a clue how to share what I've learned over the years, less a comment here, a snippet there. Quite frankly, it doesn't matter what I think, or what I may be able to offer: if someone wishes to travel that path to truth, they're on their own, regardless of what another may offer as truth. We can only offer a token of support to tide the dissonance. -- I've learned much from this forum, both personally and professionally; there are those much wiser than I that contribute to these threads, and I consider their positions carefully. Read, parse; retain the salient points: save your ammo for when you actually need it.
In reply to i gave up on red pilling… by TheBigCluB
Plus 1,000
Cheers,
In reply to I was once an enthusiastic… by 11th_Harmonic