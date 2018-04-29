Michelle Wolf's Attack On Sarah Sanders Stuns Press, Enrages Conservatives

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/29/2018 - 16:02

Comedian Michelle Wolf - host of Saturday night's White House Correspondents' Dinner and fixture at The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, has received wide-ranging criticism over a routine which many feel was beyond the pale, and could reflect poorly on Democrats going into midterms and beyond.

In addition to a poorly received abortion joke, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders endured a roasting that the president of the White House Correspondents' Association says ran counter to the "spirit of unity" they were going for (after nearly two solid years trying to dismantle Donald Trump, ironically). 

Wolf, whose talk show The Break premieres in May on Netflix, started out with a softball joke likening Sanders to Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid's Tale. The jokes became gradually more tasteless, as Wolf said Sanders "burns facts," and then "uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye" - before devolving into calling her a liar and making fun of her name.

"I'm never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders, you know? Is it Sarah Sanders, is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is it Cousin Huckabee, is it Auntie Huckabee Sanders?" Wolf joked. "What's Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women? Oh, I know. Aunt Coulter."

In a surprising, and rare demonstration of uniformity by the press, Wolf's performance received rebuke from both the left and the right. NBC's Kelly O'Donnell wrote in a comment retweeted by WHCA President Margaret Talev that "The spirit of the event had always been jokes that singe but don't burn." 

Talev also told CNN's Brian Stelter on "Reliable Sources" that some of Wolf's jokes made her "uncomfortable."

"I appreciated Sarah Sanders for joining us at the head table and her grace through the program."

Talev told CNN that she went over to Sanders shortly after Wolf's routine. "I told her that I knew this was a big decision whether or not to attend the dinner and whether to sit at the head table and that I really appreciated her being there, that I thought it sent an important decision about the role government and the press being able to work together," Talev said.

"Michelle Wolf is a comedian and she speaks for herself, and that is her right to do that under the free speech and the First Amendment, which we were celebrating," she continued.

While Maggie Haberman of the New York Times noted how Sanders "sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth..." 

... numerous other journalists distanced themselves from the dinner and Wolf's comments. Some such as Kyle Pope, editor of the Columbia Journalism Review, took to Twitter to question the event's merit.

"The #WHCD debacle was inevitable, destined to be either sycophantic, on one extreme, or mean spirited, on the other. Neither is a good look at a time when trust in media is tenuous. Can we finally all agree to put an end to this thing?” he tweeted.

Others expanded on the criticism, with some - such as WaPo columnist Hugh Hewitt  -calling for an end to the dinner altogether.

Other journalists called Wolf's routine "mean," while more demanded an apology for Sanders.

"Apology is owed to @PressSec and others grossly insulted ny Michelle Wolf at White House Correspondents Assoc dinner which started with uplifting heartfelt speech by @margarettalev - comedian was worst since Imus insulted Clinton’s," NBC News reporter Andrea Mitchell tweeted.

The Daily Mail's David Martosko said offering a public apology "would be the right thing to do."

In reference to the MSM's circling of wagons around MSNBC's Joy Reid - whose homophobic blog posts from a decade ago were recently unearthed, Ricochet's Bethany Mandel pointed out that "The woke media spent the weekend covering for homophobic jokes from one of their own and laughed at the Press Sec being called a lesbian."

White House Strategic Communications Director Mercedes Schlapp and her husband, American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, tweeted that they walked out before the end of the event. "Completely appalled by the so called and twisted comedian at the #WHCA dinner who attacked @SarahHuckabee," said Mercedes, while Matt tweeted "Enough of elites mocking all of us." 

Predictably, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that the dinner was "a disgrace"

Comedy veteran Roseanne Barr pointed out that Wolf made a cardinal error by making fun of someone more famous than her that's sitting in the audience, while journalist Jack Posobiec noted the hypocrisy of the sea of liberals defending Wolf following per performance.  

Comedian Tim Young suggested that the "hatred and divisiveness" coming from the left towards President Trump and Sarah Sanders "is why Trump will win again in 2020." 

Oh, and here's that abortion joke along with the rest of the routine: 

Comments

Deep Snorkeler gmrpeabody Sun, 04/29/2018 - 16:21

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a Loyal Trumpista

She is an example of the perfect Trumpling:

1. submissive, resistant to new experiences

2. complete obedience to authority

3. a rigid hierarchical view of society

4. an Elite Godly Sun Caste is destined to rule over all others

5. experiences relative deprivation: being deprived

of something which she believes her ethno-group is entitled

 

DownWithYogaPants Deep Snorkeler Sun, 04/29/2018 - 16:23

They say the only truth teller is the court jester.﻿ But that's only if you can find someone funny.  She doesn't pass muster on that. That deranged googly eyed face of hers suggests they just went and got a random inmate at the asylum with the only requirement being that their eyes point in different directions.

In the words of the late Christopher Hitchens: "Women are not funny"..........and this gal proves it. Almost as unfunny as Amy Schumer. I know because no one in their right minds would steal this toad's jokes.

The way I read her mannerisms was that even she knew her material was flat and couldn't make herself believe in it.

FireBrander beepbop Sun, 04/29/2018 - 17:29

 ...sent an important decision about the role government and the press being able to work together," Talev said.

WTF?

That is the opposite of the role of the press!

Exactly what are the "government and the press" working together to accomplish? 

HopefulCynical nmewn Sun, 04/29/2018 - 19:59

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a class act. Tough, smart, resilient.

THAT is why commie shitlibs hate her. She's everything feminists claim to be and know they aren't.

However, the blatant hypocrisy of shitlibs defending a skank 'entertainer' for bashing another woman's looks, simply because the target isn't on the commie shitlib plantation? Now THAT is ammo WE CAN USE.

Bubba Rum Das Stonewall Jackson Sun, 04/29/2018 - 19:30

So, I'm confused...Is Michelle Wolf a white girl wearing black girls makeup, like that jewish girl Rachel Dolezall?

Or is she of an 'indeterminate' racial origin, which the cult of Cultural Marxism is pushing for the future society's brave New World Order ideology?

You know, like Barack Obama, Eric Holder, Colon Bowel, Condoleezie Rice, Susan Rice, Loretta Lynch & other 'socially acceptable 'half nigguh' Neocon Token Federal Appointees...

blindfaith JRobby Sun, 04/29/2018 - 17:08

Saturday Nite shit Live is a has been show, with dull as a spoon has been (all think alike) creeps.  Why is anyone surprised.

They have been educated in hate. Taught how to spew ridicule and filth and make you uncomfortable if you don't laugh at it.

Can't even imagine who watches it now except dedicated leftists with limited education on civilized culture.

 

Lorin Michaels should be deported back to 'safe place" Canada.

 

Sudden Debt JRobby Sun, 04/29/2018 - 17:29

She wasn't funny.

She showed the younger generation of America that it's okay to insult people on their looks and my fun of it.

She showed that humor is insulting people.

She showed that humor doesn't need to be funny.

 

When I saw her face, I knew that she came from the "comedy" channel and that it wouldn't be funny at all.

 

Does anybody remember the time when comedians where actually funny? Or am I getting old?

Giant Meteor Sudden Debt Sun, 04/29/2018 - 17:42

I think you are referring back to a time when comedy was entertainment, instead of political /social commentary with an ax to grind. Kinda like when journalists in mainstream news stopped covering actual news, and became the new entertainers, interested more in 24/7 op ed infotainment / propaganda pallatives to the masses.

I appreciated Carlin, and consider him the go to Zen master of political/social commentary/satire. He savaged them all will equal zeal, and effectivness simply by pointing out obvious contradictions, fallacies and political/social absurdities with non discriminating contempt, and that shit really was funny.

Cassandra.Hermes JRobby Sun, 04/29/2018 - 19:00

She was hilarious! When did Republican turn into snowflakes? She did jokes with Hillary and Democrats, she was 100% balanced.

Guys watch it on YouTube! And Sarah Huckabee always deliver wet eyes when she is put in tough situation.

Trump is total pussy, he should go to Rachel Maddow show and fight her as a man, to show us he has some bones left.

rosiescenario Muddy1 Sun, 04/29/2018 - 17:50

I did that the day they got Susan Rice on their board.

You'd think that since Netflix is publicly traded some of their shareholders might question why the management is using shareholder assets to support their political view while losing a large number of customers? Ditto for Faceplant. You'd also think that a conservative ambulance chaser might just put forward a class action on that basis????

Giant Meteor curbjob Sun, 04/29/2018 - 16:51

Sure, it was tasteless. And since when HAVEN'T they been tasteless. While I do agree that this one was apparently more out of bounds and classless than usual, that would be perfectly in keeping with the degree in which this shitshow has deteriorated.

In other words, just another signpost on the way to hell ..

Aside from that, her material sucked, and it appears she was trying too hard.

Humor is suppose to be funny ... this wasn't.

dirty fingernails curbjob Sun, 04/29/2018 - 16:56

Exactly. What a bunch of confirmation seeking pussies. These flunkies are OK with lying out of their asses about gas attacks, poisonings, trade, the economy, war, the stock market, etc and yet they get all teary eyed because somebody made unfunny jokes (some were funny. I'd expand the diaper genie joke to every presidency and the entire Fed Gov. FFS, if Obama didn't fit the bill for slick exterior and full of shit I don't know who would). Sanders is a fucking BITCH like Nauert and Haley.

Y'all had better man the fuck up if you're gonna support Trump in his holy war with Iran because it'll be ugly.