Move Over Chernobyl, Fukushima is Now Officially the Worst Nuclear Disaster in History

The radiation dispersed into the environment by the three reactor meltdowns at Fukushima-Daiichi in Japan has exceeded that of the April 26, 1986 Chernobyl catastrophe, so we may stop calling it the “second worst” nuclear power disaster in history. Total atmospheric releases from Fukushima are estimated to be between 5.6 and 8.1 times that of Chernobyl, according to the 2013 World Nuclear Industry Status Report. Professor Komei Hosokawa, who wrote the report’s Fukushima section, told London’s Channel 4 News then, “Almost every day new things happen, and there is no sign that they will control the situation in the next few months or years.”
Tokyo Electric Power Co. has estimated that about 900 peta-becquerels have spewed from Fukushima, and the updated 2016 TORCH Report estimates that Chernobyl dispersed 110 peta-becquerels. [1] (A Becquerel is one atomic disintegration per second. The “peta-becquerel” is a quadrillion, or a thousand trillion Becquerels.)
Chernobyl’s reactor No. 4 in Ukraine suffered several explosions, blew apart and burned for 40 days, sending clouds of radioactive materials high into the atmosphere, and spreading fallout across the whole of the Northern Hemisphere — depositing cesium-137 in Minnesota’s milk.[2]
The likelihood of similar or worse reactor disasters was estimated by James Asselstine of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), who testified to Congress in 1986: “We can expect to see a core meltdown accident within the next 20 years, and it … could result in off-site releases of radiation … as large as or larger than the releases … at Chernobyl. [3] Fukushima-Daiichi came 25 years later.
Contamination of soil, vegetation and water is so widespread in Japan that evacuating all the at-risk populations could collapse the economy, much as Chernobyl did to the former Soviet Union. For this reason, the Japanese government standard for decontaminating soil there is far less stringent than the standard used in Ukraine after Chernobyl.
Fukushima’s Cesium-137 Release Tops Chernobyl’s
The Korea Atomic Energy Research (KAER) Institute outside of Seoul reported in July 2014 that Fukushima-Daiichi’s three reactor meltdowns may have emitted two to four times as much cesium-137 as the reactor catastrophe at Chernobyl. [4]
To determine its estimate of the cesium-137 that was released into the environment from Fukushima, the Cesium-137 release fraction (4% to the atmosphere, 16% to the ocean) was multiplied by the cesium-137 inventory in the uranium fuel inside the three melted reactors (760 to 820 quadrillion Becquerel, or Bq), with these results:
Ocean release of cesium-137 from Fukushima (the worst ever recorded): 121.6 to 131.2 quadrillion Becquerel (16% x 760 to 820 quadrillion Bq). Atmospheric release of Cesium-137 from Fukushima: 30.4 to 32.8 quadrillion Becquerel (4% x 760 to 820 quadrillion Bq).
Total release of Cesium-137 to the environment from Fukushima: 152 to 164 quadrillion Becquerel. Total release of Cesium-137 into the environment from Chernobyl: between 70 and 110 quadrillion Bq.
The Fukushima-Daiichi reactors’ estimated inventory of 760 to 820 quadrillion Bq (petabecquerels) of Cesium-137 used by the KAER Institute is significantly lower than the US Department of Energy’s estimate of 1,300 quadrillion Bq. It is possible the Korean institute’s estimates of radioactive releases are low.
In Chernobyl, 30 years after its explosions and fire, what the Wall St. Journal last year called “the $2.45 billion shelter implementation plan” was finally completed in November 2016. A huge metal cover was moved into place over the wreckage of the reactor and its crumbling, hastily erected cement tomb. The giant new cover is 350 feet high, and engineers say it should last 100 years — far short of the 250,000-year radiation hazard underneath.
The first cover was going to work for a century too, but by 1996 was riddled with cracks and in danger of collapsing. Designers went to work then engineering a cover-for-the-cover, and after 20 years of work, the smoking radioactive waste monstrosity of Chernobyl has a new “tin chapeau.” But with extreme weather, tornadoes, earth tremors, corrosion and radiation-induced embrittlement it could need replacing about 2,500 times.
Notes.
Bomb planted in the seabed by the Chikyu Maru. Dirty bomb planted in Fukushima Daichi by Magna BSP.
3/11/11, never forget.
maybe they could nuke fukashima to end the catastrophe, kinda like blowing up an oil well fire to extinguish it...?
IF they're really trying to fix it, robots ain't working, I think we've proved that by now. it's gonna take (hopefully volunteer) condemned prisoners and patriotic old farts going in and using their hands for as long as they can til they collapse. let 'em carry a .38, say, with 1 bullet to ease their passing upon collapse.
with (hopefully) good-sized rewards and posthumous pardons for the honored dead & their families.
but really, it's good that they've waited lo these 7 fuckin years trying out plans that were never gonna work; and trotting in robots that are (evidently) made of cotton candy and break down instantly.
TEPCO management and whatever JapGov bureaucrats had a hand in this should have been publicly executed long ago.
and every day, every week, every YEAR it's more of the same: "still tryna puzzle it out, boss-san! guess we'll havta flush another billion gallons into ocean! so solly!"
I just thank God no one in Japan has lost face over this. that would be just awful
At least the Trump/May/Macaroni Triumvirate airstrike on Douma did not spread the toxins that were not there at all.
..and the paper dust masks and water hoses made for a nice show except it scared everybody there except the phonies that performed the fraud.
Unlike Chernobyl, putting a roof over it ain't gonna fix squat. Geography is a bitch.
That fucker is still pumping out straight into the Pacific through aquefiers, with a nice huge molten core refreshing the process when the water table rises. The fix/clean-up costs are beyond measure, or even technically feasible.
So governments (not just Japan, this is collusional) have decided the plebs can cook slowly instead.
Nothing to see here, but if you do imagine something, it could cost you ten years in jail if you're a Japanese journalist.
It is noticeable that environmentalists are being kept very very quiet.
Every nuclear explosion in history, mapped:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-of-the-day-every-nuclear-explosion-in-hi…
The author engages in hyperbolic bullshit.
The NSC is there to enable dismantlement and decommissioning of the site.
As for the "earth tremors" and "tornadoes" claptrap fearporn the author is a geographically illiterate fuckwit.
God damn, some of you commentators are just over the top hillarious with ur paranoia...
... But thanks for the 30 seconds of entertainment... its off to the next dooms day website with its installment of temp entertainment as well...
Yep. Plus he states the SU economy was collapsed by Chernobyl (in 1986).
The post-SU economy (not the SU economy) went through its process of collapse later, from 1991 to early 2000s or so. Not in the 1980s. The Post-SU economic collapse was largely caused by separation of markets from production, and separation of funding from projects. In addition the well.known carelessness with asset ownership.
"From 1981 to 1985 the growth of the country’s GDP, though slowing down compared with the 1960s and 1970s, averaged 1.9 percent a year. The same lackadaisical but hardly catastrophic pattern continued through 1989. Budget deficits, which since the French Revolution have been considered among the prominent portents of a coming revolutionary crisis, equaled less than 2 percent of GDP in 1985. Although growing rapidly, the gap remained under 9 percent through 1989 — a size most economists would find quite manageable"
http://foreignpolicy.com/2011/06/20/everything-you-think-you-know-about…
After everything in the ocean dies, our own US government will blame us, citing the plastic floating in the pacific, which is actually from China.
that last sentence is actually a most excellent point. near as I can tell, famed environmentalist/private jet afficianado/flaming hypocrite Leonardo di Caprio has never once uttered the word "fukushima" to any reporter, ever.
I could be wrong, but if he DID .... he was whispering.
even more interesting is when you go look at the websites of the Sierra Club, Earth First, and Greenpeace. per control-F, the word fukushima appears on exactly *none* of their home pages. gee, that's odd. I wonder why that is ...
In re: "Unlike Chernobyl, putting a roof over it ain't gonna fix squat."
Ha ha - Believe it or not, not kidding, Chernobyl actually had a tar paper roof with holes in it where you could see the light coming if sitting inside the control room BEFORE THE ACCIDENT, could be an unfixable thing with socialism, but problem was more plant operators had to get permission from bureaucrat communist politicians to do a shut down, agree a roof over it would not have fixed (at Chernobyl). For Fukushima, maybe they can build an underground wall, trench filled with concrete, or those corporations hoping to get rich processing and cleaning the heavy elements out of the ground water so can be casked and sent someplace for storage for decay.
Fukashima and the Pacific are screwed for a time, a long time. Unless you like iridium isotopes in your diet. Fukashima is the nuclear nightmare that makes Russia look good.
GE -they brought good things to life. Is that like Google? -do no evil. Is google the next precursor to death.
So who made the reactor, then told Japan to put it on a major earthquake fault line??????? With the advise of the U* something agency.
Try to find costal fishing reports from Alaska to Southern California. What about soft fish or marina reports, star fish or other tide pool reports. Where did they all go?
If 1/3rd of the sea's where to die.
That would suck!
Any word from the Japanese fishing world? We used to get reports of something worth 100k plus. Several times a year... No word at all about what they are catching.
I lived in Oregon for 7 years, left in 2010, I check the reports from the local guides a couple times a year. Fishing is a big deal there, its the life blood of a whole costal industry.
I think about going back to catch a 40lb King Salmon or more with my kids. The reports have been off the charts, bad... It's not a trip I will be making soon!
Who would have thought that the Atlantic Ocean fish looked so good (just cut off the belly fat/meat).
MOZ
Good times. The National Academy of Sciences said in a comprehensive peer reviewed report that Chernobyl caused an estimated 1,000,000 early human deaths. Now Fukushima is higher.
Banzai!
Why would they lie to us? Just because they have the same trash heap of spent nuclear fuel onsite like the ones going up in smoke at this moment in Japan. It can't happen here, just like it couldn't happen there.
So what if few million useless eaters gets Irradiated, Anyhow Anne Coulter says radiation is good for you!
Of course, the Price Andersen Act, passed in 1957, indemnifies nuclear utilities and reactor operators from all lawsuits, financial liability or related responsibility.
GE brings good things to life!
You mean "new" things to life, as in genetic mutilations in ocean.
Tylers, how is this news? We knew this, what, seven years ago?
Only one reactor blew up at Chernobyl. But we saw the video of three of Fukushima's six units blowing up. One of them was obviously an unintended criticality (industry slang for a nuke explosion). Two more were presumed hydrogen explosions from underwater metal fires in the cooling pools, and unit 2 just sat there with a wisp of smoke coming out of an open window. Later we learned that unit 2's molten core was already making its way to Rio, and the lack of drama was only because the fire was all underground. So four reactors blew up at Fukushima.
What continues to infuriate me is the utter stupidity of the Tepco operators, dumping water on the fires and flushing radwaste into the Pacific Ocean. They managed to pollute the whole fucking ocean. At Chernobyl, at least they tried to clean up the site a little, and keep it contained under a makeshift shelter.
And now, seven years later, you are just getting around to noticing that this was worse than Chernobyl?
The reactors did not "blow up." The explosions were hydrogen gas chemical (non-nuclear) explosions.
Unit 3 "blew up", in the nuclear way. The video did not lie.
And all four of the shoreside units suffered meltdowns, as their cooling pools contained multiple reactor-loads of spent fuel rods (which still have plenty of fissionables in them). Corium melting its way into bedrock as it spews waste products into the Pacific.
in re, "Unit 3 'blew up', in the nuclear way. The video did not lie."
You are absolutely wrong, it was not a critical mass nuclear explosion at reactor 3 like a nuclear bomb, but explosive gasses due to zirconium cladding around fuel rods melting and combining with water to form hydrogen gas, explosion like Hindenburg in 1937, not like nuclear bomb.
What difference, at this point, does it make? The storage pools were blown sky high, and the core is still melting through the earth's mantle.
It's important because the vast majority of people in the West don't realize the magnitude of the crisis yet.
It's good that the Tylers repeat this ad infinitum until the truth finally breaks out and becomes common knowledge.
In re: "the utter stupidity of the Tepco operators, dumping water on the fires and flushing radwaste into the Pacific Ocean. They managed to pollute the whole fucking ocean."
Better to try to cool the fuel pond with the cracked cement leaking water out as a try with the local fire station hoses replacing water, than let the exposed spent fuel rods in them heat up and melt cladding creating explosive gasses and have another much worse explosion than reactor 3 core spewing spent fuel rods all over the place like Chernobyl. Polluting ocean with contaminated runoff was a far less riskier thing than just letting spent fuel heat up till it started melting rest of concrete or caused explosion contaminating a mile or so around plant so no emergency workers could do anything about ongoing melting core problems.
Humans and excessive radiation don't mix. Who knew. The issue was created by a massive tidal wave and mother nature. Not by a failure of the technology. That said Japan which sits on the ring of fire, is probably not the best place to build reactors.
.
The tsunami was the result of a thermonuclear weapon planted in the seabed as well as a dirty nuke in Fukushima Daichi planted by Israeli security firm Magna BSP. Dont you think the timing is just a bit suspicious? Japan, with the largest surplus in the world forced by the event to buy all energy from Middle East rather than produce it themselves. Now the largest debtor in the world. A crime of the highest order.
3/11/11, never forget.
highest order? naw, they will keep outdoing themselves. genetically contaminating living organisms is gonna take many thousands of years to fix, methinks
Japan has the 4th largest current account surplus in the world. The U.S. has the highest international debt by far.
... about time someone faced the truth. Now all we need is someone to face the consequences.
I was going to say, so what's new? This was the worst *known* nuclear incident since we bombed Nagasaki. Or maybe that incident we hear whispers of in northern Russia. Will we EVER know the truth? Because we are going to face the consequences, and Bob Barker is almost dead.
Cesium crackers anyone?
This is completely irresponsible. Curies only measures decay rate and not the impact of the radiation. Nobody has died or will die from Fukushima. Comparing cesium releases to the strontium releases from Chernobyl shows a complete lack of understanding of the biological impact of radioisotopes. Cesium is metabolized like sodium. It goes in and out of your body like salt. The gamma rays from cesium pass through you body with only a low percentage that interact with cells of the body. Strontium goes into your bones like calcium and never leaves. 100% of the energy from the alpha decay is deposited in your bones and causes leukemia. Dozens of people died in the first few days after Chernobyl and thousands more got leukemia and thyroid cancer (from iodine). There has been no fatalities or sickness seven years after the Fukushima accident. I truly fail to see how Fukushima is worse than Chernobyl by any meaningful measure.
the whole pacific ocean is dead, and many people too. dont talk like a fucking idiot.
You watch too much CNN. Thousands of workers are at the Fukushima site working on cleanup and there is not a single case of radiation based illness. Farmland around the site has had test crops and the produce is fine (within normal allowable limits). People are moving back into the area. Japanese are eating fish from the pacific with no ill affects.
http://enenews.com/fukushima-cover-up-keep-cancers-a-secret-say-doctors…
Remarkable this guy calls himself nukeguru. Wow, ignorance/arrogance knows no bounds.
Cesium is processed by the body like potassium, not sodium. The biological half life is around 70 days, if I remember correctly (meaning it will take months to eliminate it). Both cesium and strontium half radioactive half lives in the 30 year range. That means they will be largely decayed in 200-300 years.
In the body, radioactive isotopes sit within microns or nm of body tissues and DNA. Do you know anything about solid angles, Mr. Nuke-idiot? Biological damage due to internal radiation is far worse than typical external exposures. I'm not going to explain further. Try reading a book.
Now I see the "credentials" below, and it all makes sense. Practically verbatim from nuke industry training videos. What's the quote, "It is impossible to get a man to understand something when his livelihood depends on him not understanding it."
Even alpha and beta radiation is problematic when it occurs inside the body.
What are your credentials in the field of nuclear physics?
MS Nuclear Engineering, BS Physics, 35 years working in the commercial nuclear industry.
My favorite Nuke Shill quote:
I repeat, there was and will *not* be any significant release of radioactivity from the damaged Japanese reactors.
By "significant" I mean a level of radiation of more than what you would receive on - say - a long distance flight, or drinking a glass of beer that comes from certain areas with high levels of natural background radiation....; Nuclear Expert Dr Josef Oehmen,at MIT, in Boston.
Nuke_Guru is absolutely right, Chernobyl much worse than Fukushima. And Pacific Ocean not polluted bad since dispersed. Ground water in PA worse due to radon. Look at all the massive nuke tests US did on water or air during 50s and 60s like Bikini Atoll, etc, massive more radiation from that than Fukushima, and I would swim in Pacific or eat fish not worrying about any glow. News media coverage also sucked during Fukushima, clueless idiots, no explosion like nuke bomb as risk, fortunately TEPCO by law had core temperature monitors reporting to regulatory agencies which also had data open to public so could follow.
There was also a bunch of news hype over radiation release from North Korea underground tests at Punggye-ri, OK a cavern size of US Capital underground collapses underground, pretty much stays there, US did literally 100 times more underground nuclear test in Utah and Nevada the same, you can see collapsed nuke holes in US from outer space, not a big radiation/contamination problem in SE USA, worry more about terrorism at nuclear power plants bombing em or stealing fissionable material.
really need to surf indo before its toxic soup
Stupidity caused Fukishima Tidal wave was just an excuse.
.
Yea, but most of the radiation from Fukushima's dual core meltdowns and pool run-off was spewed into ocean (like Windscale in UK) whereas Chernobyl blew into air and wind patterns dispersed to nearby populated areas, so radiation danger from Chernobyl much worse than Fukushima. Fukushima was also burning MOX fuel containing plutonium from SALT decommissioned nuclear bombs which is far worse than enriched uranium. If the spent fuel ponds at Fukushima (next to reactors plus outside transfer pond) had blown up with multiple more material than was at whole Chernobyl site including stupid graphite moderated core actually blow in air, Northern Japan would have been uninhabitable for over 100,000 years and the current illegal immigration to US would be dwarfed by say 10-20 million immigrants from Japan. All GE Mark I reactors with spent fuel ponds on top reachable by an airplane, or outside the reactor buildings, say like 9/11, would make WTC at NYC be a minor incident. Idiot engineers also had zirconium cladding on fuel rods which caused one explosion (<-link) where lid of reactor vessel was blown off in air like pressure cooker and building knocked out. During construction they also cheated on the welds on the reactor vessels not to cause delays and loss of TEPCO profits, but that was not reason had meltdowns, more back up diesel generators for coolant pumps wiped out after the big tsunami wave hit, fire-hoses just a band-aid. A kid from elementary school could of figured out that (no back-up cooling) was a huge risk for say 40 year operating lifetime in earthquake/tsunami prone Japanese coast.
it's an extinction event. the dinosaurs probably thought the oncoming asteroid was nothing to worry about either.
oh well, a million years here, a million years there, pretty soon you're looking at real time...
Lets see, Japan and China are biggest two foreign owners of US Treasuries at $2.2 trillion, that is plenty of paper to burn for electricity versus using for toilet paper, so a back-up plan if another Fukushima happens again, Russia owns less than $100 billion. Using paper for heat worked for Germany http://alphahistory.com/weimarrepublic/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/infla… but Germany at least produced its own as opposed to importing it.