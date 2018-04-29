Movement In "Tokyo Whale" Wallet Hints At More Crypto Chaos Ahead

If recent history is any guide, crypto traders should be bracing for some serious volatility in the price of bitcoin and bitcoin cash during the coming days and weeks.
And no, it won't be David Tepper's "tepid" (no pun intended) assessment of crypto's value. Rather, as The Next Web's crypto vertical pointed out, the Mt. Gox bankruptcy trustee (who has in the past denied that his trades had ANY impact on the price of bitcoin even though his trades almost exactly correspond to some of the largest dips in recent months), has moved 16,000 bitcoin and 16,000 bitcoin cash to two separate wallets - a decision that TNW says is a sign of another impending dump.
The 16,000 BTC have been transferred to the address below...
...While 16,000 BCH have been sent to this address:
For what it's worth, TNW wasn't able to confirm that the accounts are attached to an exchange - something that would firm up its thesis that more sales are imminent. However, it did point out that this is the first time that Mt. Gox trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi has moved any coins from the Mt. Gox wallet since February...
...Of course, crypto bulls will likely wince when they recall how THAT turned out.
In a report released back in March, the so-called Tokyo Whale (no, not that Tokyo Whale) revealed that he had sold roughly $400 million worth of bitcoin and bitcoin cash beginning late last year and ending in February. But despite the unprecedented crash that bitcoin experienced during the first quarter, Kobayashi insisted in the report that his selling had nothing to do with the negative price activity.
But describing that claim as "specious" would be almost too charitable. Instead, by offering this explanation, Kobayashi, pictured below, is probably engaging in some badly needed CYA - given that he's obligated to sell the coins at the best price possible to help reimburse Mt. Gox customers who lost everything when the exchange collapsed back in February 2014.
Those same customers should at least have some hope that they might soon be made whole (or at least partly whole) after years of waiting. Now that Kobayashi has finally realized some cash gains, the trustee has recently recently started making some payouts.
But one crypto trader said during a conference appearance this past week that the wallet does appear to belong to an exchange desk , which would signal that another dump will follow in the coming weeks.
"It appears that the Mt. Gox trustees have moved the funds to a wallet belonging to an exchange desk," cryptocurrency trader and speaker Ivo Jonkers told Hard Fork. "The last time this happened, Mt. Gox proceeded to sell the funds at market rate, practically sending the entire market in the red."
"I wouldn’t be surprized if this happens again," he speculated.
Bitcoin has been climbing in April, but has recently run into some resistance around the $9,000 level - a level around which it has been fluctuating in recent days.
But if this ominous indicator proves correct, early May could be a bloodbath. So, instead of "Sell in May and Go Away", bitcoin traders should keep a watchful eye out for opportunities to "buy the Mt. Gox crypto dip".
Comments
Whaling is verboten in most countries (excluding Japan).
Their sushi culture gives them that "special" dispensation.
Just one more jealous loser anti-science no-coiner "article." No facts, just speculation, trying to get people to panic and sell their real money so that they can swoop in and buy the dip. Centuries old tactic.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to whaling by J S Bach
Mt Gox. The gift that just keeps fucking over everyone.
In reply to Just one more jealous loser … by Coinista
Mt. Gox got clobbered by the US Gov. back in the day; 4 million dollar fine and anything else they could come up with.
#NOTTHEIRFAULT
In reply to If true... by Dsyno
If he is behind the manipulation, they should samurai his ass.
In reply to If true... by Dsyno
This guy can't possibly be stupid enough to dump on exchange again.
In reply to whaling by J S Bach
Who fucking wrote this article? ... it should be withdrawn .... its completely untrue and has no basis in fact .... the BTC and BCH were moved on Friday to a Kraken account where they are to be sold off-exchange .... this issue was settled on Friday .... what type of dumb nigger motherfucker do you have writing this shit and why ?
In reply to whaling by J S Bach
Digital gold my ass. Bitcoin is a hybrid pump and dump/ponzi scheme!
Idiot millennials keep buying and feeding these whales. 🤣
In reply to whaling by J S Bach
Digital Currencies are still 1/1000th that of fiat and arbitrary to hold, give it some more time
I feed lottery whales and I'm fine with that; if I win, I will make a handsome donation to ZH to eliminate the garbage :)
In reply to Digital gold my ass. Bitcoin… by lester1
Whats the story on F35s over iran?
This sneaky *trying to slip in sales to an unwitting market bullshit* must stop.
Here's what you do:
Announce a dutch-auction. Set a block size. Set a date. Give retail (ie, non-institutional) investor allocation priority over institutions.
DONE. ALL HAPPY. (except for jamie dimon. fuck you JD)
EDIT: Or of course give pro-rata BTC back to the actual people who lost it. But considering that logical and moral path is not being taken, above is an alternative.
Agreed, the Silk Road seizure sales were handled much better.
In reply to This sneaky *trying to slip… by UncleChopChop
Dimon is the power shit after a footlong burrito that turned the toilet bowl into a swamp
In reply to This sneaky *trying to slip… by UncleChopChop
Sticking with my April 15 post:
'My expectation is for BTC to be down to sideways until on or about May 11 then moon.'
I would dump that bcash if I were him. Bitmain and Roger have been pumping the price for 2 weeks. Probably not going to have a better opportunity to dump bcash than now.
Equity futures are back in the "idiot zone".
I believe this is FUD. He is selling his coins OTC not through the Exchanges so it should not affect the price.