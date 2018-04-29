North Korea Vows To Shut Reportedly Destroyed Nuclear Test Site

Denying reports that the nuclear testing facility at Punggye-ri has become unusable after one of its main access tunnels experienced a deadly collapse, North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un promised to shutter the facility - a continuation of his promise to halt nuclear and missile tests - as a gesture of sincerity to South Korea and the US.
Kim reportedly informed South Korean President Moon Jae-in of his decision during a brief private conversation between the two leaders during their historic meeting at a village along the demilitarized zone. During the talks, Kim stepped over the ankle-high barrier separating the two countries, becoming the first North Korean leader to cross into the South since the Korean War armistice that ended combat on the peninsula in 1953.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Kim told his South Korean counterpart that he saw no reason to "live under difficult conditions" because of his nuclear arsenal - presumably referring to the punishing economic sanctions that have been levied against the country since the beginning of the Trump era - if he could instead "build trust" with the US and the South.
"Why would we need to live under such difficult conditions with nuclear weapons if we’re able to build trust with the U.S. at future meetings, and the U.S. promises nonaggression and an end to the Korean War?" Mr. Kim was quoted as telling Mr. Moon by Yoon Young-chan, a spokesman for South Korea’s presidential office.
Pushing back against claims that his recent bid for peace has been nothing more than an opportunistic diplomatic distraction while the country rebuilds its nuclear testing capabilities, Kim claimed that two tunnels at Punggye-ri are still usable, and insisted that the country could carry on with tests if it wanted to, according to Bloomberg.
Furthermore, according to Reuters, Kim plans to invite experts and journalists from the United States and South Korea when the country shuts its nuclear test site in May.
Kim added that the North has "no intention" of ever using nuclear weapons against the South. And in what was another first for a North Korean leader, Kim also stopped to take questions from reporters during the summit.
Ahead of an historic meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump expected within the next three to four weeks, Kim told South Korea’s president that two tunnels at the nuclear test site are still in good condition, playing down international speculation that the site was so badly damaged by nuclear explosions that it can no longer be used. Kim’s pledges to Moon at their historic summit on Friday were detailed in Seoul on Sunday by Moon’s chief communication official.
Kim told President Moon Jae-in on the disputed Korean border that Trump will learn at their meeting that North Korea has no intention of using its nuclear arsenal toward South or the Pacific or to target the U.S. The North had no reason to own nuclear weapons if it and the U.S. promise non-aggression against each other, he said, according the the Seoul briefing.
Kim also told his South Korean counterpart that he would convince the US to abandon its "inherently hostile" attitude toward the North.
During Friday’s meeting, Mr. Kim said that he believed Washington was "inherently hostile" to the North Korean regime, but that he was confident U.S. officials would be convinced he isn’t the "kind of person to launch nuclear weapons towards the U.S.," according to Mr. Yoon. The North Korean leader also said at Friday’s summit that "there should never be another war on the Korean Peninsula," according to Mr. Yoon.
And in a promise that reminded the world of one of the country's most bizarre acts of political retribution, Kim promised to realign its time zone with the South after moving the country's clocks back 30 minutes three years ago, purportedly to somehow spite the South.
* * *
Meanwhile, back in the US, President Trump insisted that Kim is serious about coming to a peaceful agreement that would involve the North abandoning its nuclear arsenal during a Saturday night rally in Michigan.
"I’m not going to give you what’s going to actually happen because we don’t really know, but I’ll tell you one thing—we’re not playing games," he said.
At one point, the crowd burst into chants of "Nobel, Nobel, Nobel" suggesting that Trump should also be considered for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize, an honor that was bestowed on his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, during his first term in office.
During the rally, Trump revealed that the US and North Korea had narrowed down the list of potential locations for the historic summit to two or three places, while reminding the crowd that by bringing North Korea to the table, a success that Trump has personally been credited with by senior South Korea officials, he had "once again proven all of his doubters wrong."
"If we would have said where we are today from three or four months ago, remember they were saying 'he’s going to get us into nuclear war'," Trump said. "Strength is going to keep us out of nuclear war; it’s not going to get us in."
It's busted up and in disrepair....
Well, that's an easy one....
There is a long way to go in these discussions, but so far I give Trump full credit. The sanctions and his belligerent tone have turned the tide. He will likely win the Nobel Peace Price. Yep, get used to it libtards. MAGA!
In reply to Well, that's an easy one.... by Stan522
Closing that site is an easy 'concession' for Kim to make, because the test site is fucked anyway.
As a matter of fact, Kim's sudden openness to South Korea and negotiations with Trump/the US, is probably just a delay tactic in order to buy more time to get the next facility on line.
Most will not hinge on Kim's soothing words, but on the actual willingness of North Korea to allow international inspectors into the country in order to verify verbal and contractual promises.
IMHO this could be the breaking point in the upcoming meeting between Kim and Trump, and if no agreement can be negotiated (i.e. North Korea must bow towards Trump's/Bolton's/Pompeo's demands) this whole charade of 'hugs and tree-planting' can quickly turn sour again.
It will be interesting to see how this will play out for Trump, and it will be the first real test to see if his negotiation skills are just as good as he claims them to be.
Personally, I believe Trump overrates himself and underrates Kim Jong-un and his Chinese allies, but I'm willing to keep an open mind about this.
In reply to There is a long way to go in… by LargeHardonCollider
Let me GET THIS STRAIGHT:
The Koreans decide to HAVE PEACE and TRUMP is taking credit for it?
What a LAUGH RIOT!
If the US could do that, they could get Israhell to do the same.
But, hey...
In reply to eAs by Klassenfeind
@Beepbob,
I think the US can only 'afford' a major war in either the Korean Peninsula, or the Middle East. Not both.
My personal belief is that Trump (+Bolton + Pompeo + Mattis + Haspel) are all warmongers and in bed with the MIC, so some kind of a regional proxy war will be instigated, either in Syria/Iran/Middle East (indirectly against the Russians) or in Korea (indirectly against the Chinese).
My question is: was the recent Syria false flag event + subsequent 'attack' just a sideshow in order to camouflage developments in Asia (read: Korea), or is Korea merely a sideshow/distraction in order to escalate things in Syria or Iran?
'Logistically' speaking, in case of a conflict in Syria the war effort can be shared with France and the UK. In Asia, it's pretty much the US together with Japan and South Korea. The fall out of an Asian conflict would adversely affect China, while the fall out of a Syrian/Middle Eastern conflict will adversely affect the European economies.
In reply to LOL by beepbop
Every nuclear explosion in history, mapped:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-of-the-day-every-nuclear-explosion-in-hi…
In reply to I think the US can only … by Klassenfeind
china not happy with mountain ready to collapse and release toxic radiation into china and world
seems he set off 1 to many explosions and killed all his scientists in resulting collapse that blast caused
now he understands what it means to implode
In reply to Every nuclear explosion in… by Four Star
"killed all his scientists in resulting collapse"
Because he had his nuclear scientists inside the mountain? Do share with us your logic.
In reply to china not happy with… by sabaj49
If the Norks have any sense they will not allow "International" (aka American) inspectors.
They will insist that the inspectors are Koreans, South Koreans that is. Let South Korea appoint inspectors from their own citizens, 100% Korean people. No dual citizens, educated in America citizens, or the like.
In reply to "killed all his scientists… by Dsyno
North and South reunite.
Then there is ZERO reasons for US to have any military personal or weapons on that peninsula.
In reply to If the Norks have any sense… by HenryHall
herr klassenfield marshal:)) where is the /sarc?
what is the plan for iran btw? can you lay it out for us?
In reply to I think the US can only … by Klassenfeind
No, dip shit, the South Koreans are giving Trump credit for it.
In reply to LOL by beepbop
I see, you're one of those who believe FAKE news.
Good luck!
In reply to No, dip shit, the South… by apoplectic query
Few actually believe that Trump deserves the credit for it.
But everyone is happy for Trump to take the credit for it and for Trump to be given the credit for it.
In reply to I see, you're one of those… by beepbop
He's working on it.
In reply to LOL by beepbop
Wow! The CIA/MIC/Neocons are going to need to come up with another way to start another war somewhere else, I guess...
In reply to eAs by Klassenfeind
I agree to a point - the big reveal will be if Kim closes his concentration camps and releases political prisoners. Were that to happen then the Peninsula is now ready to step into the 21st century, with China benefiting from close collaborative ties to the Tiger in the south while the US proves that it can actually draw down its force projection.
Barring a lifting of the boot of the dictator from the throat of his people, some form of sanctions will remain in effect and troops will remain in South Korea.
Trump should show up to his meeting with Kim with a steaming hot 12-piece bucket from KFC and a case of sugar free Red Bull. Let's get this deal done already.
In reply to eAs by Klassenfeind
Ummmm, no.
DPRK’s Closing the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site: No, it is not a Case of Passing Off Damaged Goods
https://www.38north.org/2018/04/punggye042318/
...and a tip o' the hat to land_of_the_few for posting that link in the comments to another article.
In reply to eAs by Klassenfeind
In reply to There is a long way to go in… by LargeHardonCollider
Russia and China did more in real, quiet for stabilize
but not have easy herded America as Trump can take credit.
In reply to There is a long way to go in… by LargeHardonCollider
Forget trying to use facts with Mosley.He has no need of them.
China,Russia and the Norks have been working very hard to get this deal for at least three years that we
know about.Longer if you look at the "Iron Road" proposals.Its a shame that Kim had to let off nukes and rockets
to get the USA to the table and stop being ignored.
In reply to Russia and China did… by Volkodav
Facts don't matter in human decision making. You have made that abundantly clear. The fact that I was right this whole time is of no consequence. You decided that you hate me, therefore everything I say is wrong, no matter how correct.
The dissonance must be painful.
In reply to Forget trying to use facts… by Winston Churchill
I was right about it long before you but for the right reasons.
Your just too lazy to go back over my comments the whole time this flare up happened.
Kim won, as I forecast he would.Lets not celebrate too soon though, I still expect a deep state
FF to try to derail it with so much money at risk for our real rulers.
The more important thing its a win win for everyone else if the USA starts acting sane in at least one place.
Plenty of other places where insanity is the first reaction.
In reply to Facts don't matter in human… by tmosley
Calling me lazy for not looking through YOUR dumbshit comments?
How about YOU dredge up your own bullshit?
In reply to I was right about it long… by Winston Churchill
Mar 27, 2018 - BEIJING — North Korea's enigmatic young leader, Kim Jong-un, made an unannounced visit to Beijing, meeting with President Xi Jinping weeks before planned summit meetings with American and South Korean leaders ....
A so called secret meeting no less, which wasn't secret ..
Kim's former posturing and "bellicosity" would not have taken place without China's assent. He has received new instructions ...
The long game being played in the wars of economy ..
For the record, yes the NORK nuklar memes peddled incessantly over the last year was well crafted kabuki, that purpose now served ...
In reply to Russia and China did… by Volkodav
This.
China is playing the long game again. Trump and his amorphous foreign policy were a way to get what the Chinese have always wanted - US troops off Korean soil. Ironically, this is what the majority of Americans want as well. Win-win.
Unless you are looking to maintain instability in that region.
Korea and China are culturally very close. Japan not so much. This is the beginning of redrawing lines of influence in the region with the US moving back towards Japan as its main focus of operations in the region. We have already closed down our refueling depot in Guam last year, so perhaps closing the air base may be in the cards as well.
Drones and space-based weapons will be the focus of global defense soon enough. No need to pay for 27K mouths at the DFACS in South Korea when a few drone operators with a barracks and an MWR facility can give us the same level of security.
In reply to Mar 27, 2018 - BEIJING —… by Giant Meteor
Nothing to do with sanctions, everything to do with the threatened trade war with China.
In reply to There is a long way to go in… by LargeHardonCollider
The Norwegians would rather vote Pol Pot the Peace Prize than Trump. If Trump got the Israelis and Palestinians to hold hands while Trump and Little Rocketman sang "We are the World" they still wouldn't do it.
In reply to There is a long way to go in… by LargeHardonCollider
Yeah he will win the nobel prize and also an honorary doctorate in gender studies from UC Berkeley. Because if there’s one thing intellectuals want to bestow on Trump, it’s elitist awards from inside the ivory tower.
I don’t know what credit he deserves for Korea’s. Kim’s decisions seem to have originated from his meeting in China last month. I suspect they told him to shit down or Nork was going to become China’s 51st state at the barrel of a gun. Trump may have signed off on that ultimatum. Or not, but I don’t think it was the rocket man tweets that did him in.
In reply to There is a long way to go in… by LargeHardonCollider
Somebody got to the old guard and said we know where you live. Live like moles or breath air it's your choice.
No, just the same as everyone else has done: https://journal-neo.org/2018/04/28/north-korea-s-new-course-and-its-nuclear-missile-moratorium/
In reply to Somebody got to the old… by Eddielaidler
Only one more thing required to get that second scoop of ice cream now Kim, don't blow it ;-)
Good faith on all sides of the table.
Good results are assured, even if there are more hiccups along the way.
Another CIA black ops site shut down.
Let's see if Mr Kim can build as much trust with the US as Mr M. Gaddafi and Mr S. Hussain
koreans are hard working people. a deal could be a big win-win economic bonanza for both sides.
Let's recap things:
1. Cave in at nuclear missile test site
2. Trump swoops in and claims victory and promises to build a new BIFF TANNEN Resort & Casino in Pyongyang and give Fat Boy the penthouse
3. as long as fat boy also agrees to start a Rothschild's Central Bank to help seal the deal
4. Delirious fans start shouting that Trump should win the Nobel Prize (for a cave in)
5. Bob Gale, creator/author of the 'BACK TO THE FUTURE' series, starts working on BACK TO THE FUTURE IV screenplay
https://www.thedailybeast.com/back-to-the-future-writer-biff-tannen-is-…
Clownz will come up with literally any kind of shit to justify their wrongness after the fact.
Whatever you do, don't update your worldview! It would break my heart to see a fool become wise.
In reply to Let's recap things: 1… by TheWholeYearInn
Looky here! a sycophant! You'd better get back to sucking on those dwarf tangerines before they lose all their juice.
In reply to Clownz will come up with… by tmosley
There it is, the smell of Troll Shit on a Sunday morning.
In reply to Get back to sucking dwarf… by TheWholeYearInn
In reply to Get back to sucking dwarf… by TheWholeYearInn
"There it is, the smell of Troll Shit on a Sunday morning."
While we're at it, let's recap the month of April:
1ST WEEK OF APRIL
- Immigrant migration somewhere down about 200 miles south of Acapulco... Bad Ass Trump orders National Guard to TEXAS border
- Trump says US will withdraw from Syria
- Sessions still AG
- Mueller still on the prowl
- "The Clintons are good people" [still]
2ND WEEK OF APRIL
- Trump participates in cruise missile strike in Syria (on zero evidence), which, in some cases might be considered a war crime
- Sessions still AG
- Mueller still on the prowl
- "The Clintons are good people" [still]
3RD WEEK OF APRIL
- Nothing much but a bunch of tweets
- Sessions still AG
- Mueller still on prowl (soon to be joined by Soros & friends spending $50 million to 'goal seek' their own PRIVATE investigation to keep the same horseshit in the news)
- "The Clintons are good people" [still]
4th WEEK OF APRIL
- North Korea and South Korea agree to terms (for now), based on the fact that the nork missile testing site caved in. Trump takes credit. (NK will probably have a Rothschild Central Bank by next year, & Bolton is probably jizzing in his pants right now at the idea of being able to put up missile bases on the Chinese border).
- Sessions still AG
- Mueller still on the prowl (as is Soros)
- "The Clintons are good people" [still]
- Immigrants (back from week one), are about to cross the land bridge into California
All the #WINNING just seems to drive certain people insane!
In reply to https://img.fireden.net/v… by tmosley
In reply to "There it is, the smell of… by TheWholeYearInn
That was deep mosley.
Only the Podesta's can possibly claim to have as exquisite taste in artwork as you.
In reply to http://i0.kym-cdn.com/photos… by tmosley
How 'bout number 6?
6. I'm crying because my vast holdings in war-industry stocks took a big hit.
(thank you, Wolf Blitzkrieg)
In reply to Let's recap things: 1… by TheWholeYearInn
GOODBYE $USD it's debt and it's military occupation of 64 years to the Korean people (rear view mirror) ...
H-E-L-L-O Chinese/Russian GOLD BACKED CURRENCY!!!
Retard liberals still don't understand the genius of Trump.
Trump 2020 in a landslide.
A small hand is easily filled. Even the Chinese know this.
In reply to Retard liberals still don't… by sheikurbootie
Luckily for you.
In reply to A small hand is easily… by Vageling
...and we haven't even had the summit yet. Hope Un's generals don't get him wacked. He's too much fun to have around.
At this rate he may give us the keys to North Korea and tell us to just take the dump off his hands before the summit even happens.