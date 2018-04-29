North Korea Vows To Shut Reportedly Destroyed Nuclear Test Site

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/29/2018 - 10:25

Denying reports that the nuclear testing facility at Punggye-ri has become unusable after one of its main access tunnels experienced a deadly collapse, North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un promised to shutter the facility - a continuation of his promise to halt nuclear and missile tests - as a gesture of sincerity to South Korea and the US.

Kim reportedly informed South Korean President Moon Jae-in of his decision during a brief private conversation between the two leaders during their historic meeting at a village along the demilitarized zone. During the talks, Kim stepped over the ankle-high barrier separating the two countries, becoming the first North Korean leader to cross into the South since the Korean War armistice that ended combat on the peninsula in 1953.

North

According to the Wall Street Journal, Kim told his South Korean counterpart that he saw no reason to "live under difficult conditions" because of his nuclear arsenal - presumably referring to the punishing economic sanctions that have been levied against the country since the beginning of the Trump era - if he could instead "build trust" with the US and the South.

"Why would we need to live under such difficult conditions with nuclear weapons if we’re able to build trust with the U.S. at future meetings, and the U.S. promises nonaggression and an end to the Korean War?" Mr. Kim was quoted as telling Mr. Moon by Yoon Young-chan, a spokesman for South Korea’s presidential office.

Pushing back against claims that his recent bid for peace has been nothing more than an opportunistic diplomatic distraction while the country rebuilds its nuclear testing capabilities, Kim claimed that two tunnels at Punggye-ri are still usable, and insisted that the country could carry on with tests if it wanted to, according to Bloomberg.

North

Furthermore, according to Reuters, Kim plans to invite experts and journalists from the United States and South Korea when the country shuts its nuclear test site in May.

Kim added that the North has "no intention" of ever using nuclear weapons against the South. And in what was another first for a North Korean leader, Kim also stopped to take questions from reporters during the summit.

Ahead of an historic meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump expected within the next three to four weeks, Kim told South Korea’s president that two tunnels at the nuclear test site are still in good condition, playing down international speculation that the site was so badly damaged by nuclear explosions that it can no longer be used. Kim’s pledges to Moon at their historic summit on Friday were detailed in Seoul on Sunday by Moon’s chief communication official.

Kim told President Moon Jae-in on the disputed Korean border that Trump will learn at their meeting that North Korea has no intention of using its nuclear arsenal toward South or the Pacific or to target the U.S. The North had no reason to own nuclear weapons if it and the U.S. promise non-aggression against each other, he said, according the the Seoul briefing.

Kim also told his South Korean counterpart that he would convince the US to abandon its "inherently hostile" attitude toward the North.

During Friday’s meeting, Mr. Kim said that he believed Washington was "inherently hostile" to the North Korean regime, but that he was confident U.S. officials would be convinced he isn’t the "kind of person to launch nuclear weapons towards the U.S.," according to Mr. Yoon. The North Korean leader also said at Friday’s summit that "there should never be another war on the Korean Peninsula," according to Mr. Yoon.

And in a promise that reminded the world of one of the country's most bizarre acts of political retribution, Kim promised to realign its time zone with the South after moving the country's clocks back 30 minutes three years ago, purportedly to somehow spite the South.

* * *

Meanwhile, back in the US, President Trump insisted that Kim is serious about coming to a peaceful agreement that would involve the North abandoning its nuclear arsenal during a Saturday night rally in Michigan.

"I’m not going to give you what’s going to actually happen because we don’t really know, but I’ll tell you one thing—we’re not playing games," he said.

At one point, the crowd burst into chants of "Nobel, Nobel, Nobel" suggesting that Trump should also be considered for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize, an honor that was bestowed on his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, during his first term in office.

During the rally, Trump revealed that the US and North Korea had narrowed down the list of potential locations for the historic summit to two or three places, while reminding the crowd that by bringing North Korea to the table, a success that Trump has personally been credited with by senior South Korea officials, he had "once again proven all of his doubters wrong."

"If we would have said where we are today from three or four months ago, remember they were saying 'he’s going to get us into nuclear war'," Trump said. "Strength is going to keep us out of nuclear war; it’s not going to get us in."

Klassenfeind LargeHardonCollider Sun, 04/29/2018 - 10:42

Closing that site is an easy 'concession' for Kim to make, because the test site is fucked anyway.

As a matter of fact, Kim's sudden openness to South Korea and negotiations with Trump/the US, is probably just a delay tactic in order to buy more time to get the next facility on line.

Most will not hinge on Kim's soothing words, but on the actual willingness of North Korea to allow international inspectors into the country in order to verify verbal and contractual promises.

IMHO this could be the breaking point in the upcoming meeting between Kim and Trump, and if no agreement can be negotiated (i.e. North Korea must bow towards Trump's/Bolton's/Pompeo's demands) this whole charade of 'hugs and tree-planting' can quickly turn sour again.

It will be interesting to see how this will play out for Trump, and it will be the first real test to see if his negotiation skills are just as good as he claims them to be.

Personally, I believe Trump overrates himself and underrates Kim Jong-un and his Chinese allies, but I'm willing to keep an open mind about this.

Klassenfeind beepbop Sun, 04/29/2018 - 10:58

@Beepbob,

I think the US can only 'afford' a major war in either the Korean Peninsula, or the Middle East. Not both.

My personal belief is that Trump (+Bolton + Pompeo + Mattis + Haspel) are all warmongers and in bed with the MIC, so some kind of a regional proxy war will be instigated, either in Syria/Iran/Middle East (indirectly against the Russians) or in Korea (indirectly against the Chinese).

My question is: was the recent Syria false flag event + subsequent 'attack' just a sideshow in order to camouflage developments in Asia (read: Korea), or is Korea merely a sideshow/distraction in order to escalate things in Syria or Iran?

'Logistically' speaking, in case of a conflict in Syria the war effort can be shared with France and the UK. In Asia, it's pretty much the US together with Japan and South Korea. The fall out of an Asian conflict would adversely affect China, while the fall out of a Syrian/Middle Eastern conflict will adversely affect the European economies.

HenryHall Dsyno Sun, 04/29/2018 - 12:47

If the Norks have any sense they will not allow "International" (aka American) inspectors.

They will insist that the inspectors are Koreans, South Koreans that is. Let South Korea appoint inspectors from their own citizens, 100% Korean people. No dual citizens, educated in America citizens, or the like.

Ecclesia Militans Klassenfeind Sun, 04/29/2018 - 11:29

I agree to a point - the big reveal will be if Kim closes his concentration camps and releases political prisoners.  Were that to happen then the Peninsula is now ready to step into the 21st century, with China benefiting from close collaborative ties to the Tiger in the south while the US proves that it can actually draw down its force projection.

Barring a lifting of the boot of the dictator from the throat of his people, some form of sanctions will remain in effect and troops will remain in South Korea. 

Trump should show up to his meeting with Kim with a steaming hot 12-piece bucket from KFC and a case of sugar free Red Bull.  Let's get this deal done already.

Shemp 4 Victory Klassenfeind Sun, 04/29/2018 - 13:00

 

Closing that site is an easy 'concession' for Kim to make, because the test site is fucked anyway.

As a matter of fact, Kim's sudden openness to South Korea and negotiations with Trump/the US, is probably just a delay tactic in order to buy more time to get the next facility on line.

Ummmm, no.

Another potential test tunnel, accessible via the South Portal, includes a primary and secondary entrance. Complete for several years now, that area also remains suitable for future underground nuclear tests. In general, there have been fewer personnel and vehicular movements there than observed near the other portals, but nonetheless is still an alternative for additional testing in the future.

In short, there is no basis to conclude that the Punggye-ri nuclear test site is no longer viable for future nuclear testing. There remain two portal areas located in more pristine competent rock that can be used for future tests if Pyongyang were to give the order. Whether that will stay an option will depend on reaching verifiable agreements that build on Pyongyang’s pledge to shut down the facility.

DPRK’s Closing the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site: No, it is not a Case of Passing Off Damaged Goods
https://www.38north.org/2018/04/punggye042318/

...and a tip o' the hat to  land_of_the_few for posting that link in the comments to another article.

Winston Churchill tmosley Sun, 04/29/2018 - 12:01

I was right about it long before you but for the right reasons.

Your just too lazy to go back over my comments the whole time this flare up happened.

Kim won, as I forecast he would.Lets not celebrate too soon though, I still expect a deep state

FF to try to derail it with so much money at risk for our real rulers.

The more important thing its a win win for everyone else if the USA starts acting sane in at least one place.

Plenty of other places where insanity is the first reaction.

Giant Meteor Volkodav Sun, 04/29/2018 - 10:58

Mar 27, 2018 - BEIJING — North Korea's enigmatic young leader, Kim Jong-un, made an unannounced visit to Beijing, meeting with President Xi Jinping weeks before planned summit meetings with American and South Korean leaders ....

A so called secret meeting no less, which wasn't secret ..

Kim's former posturing and "bellicosity" would not have taken place without China's assent. He has received new instructions ...

The long game being played in the wars of economy  ..

For the record, yes the NORK nuklar memes peddled incessantly over the last year was well crafted kabuki, that purpose now served ...

Ecclesia Militans Giant Meteor Sun, 04/29/2018 - 11:16

This.

China is playing the long game again.  Trump and his amorphous foreign policy were a way to get what the Chinese have always wanted - US troops off Korean soil.  Ironically, this is what the majority of Americans want as well.  Win-win.

Unless you are looking to maintain instability in that region.

Korea and China are culturally very close.  Japan not so much.  This is the beginning of redrawing lines of influence in the region with the US moving back towards Japan as its main focus of operations in the region.  We have already closed down our refueling depot in Guam last year, so perhaps closing the air base may be in the cards as well.

Drones and space-based weapons will be the focus of global defense soon enough.  No need to pay for 27K mouths at the DFACS in South Korea when a few drone operators with a barracks and an MWR facility can give us the same level of security.

Jballsquared LargeHardonCollider Sun, 04/29/2018 - 14:13

Yeah he will win the nobel prize and also an honorary doctorate in gender studies from UC Berkeley. Because if there’s one thing intellectuals want to bestow on Trump, it’s elitist awards from inside the ivory tower. 

I don’t know what credit he deserves for Korea’s. Kim’s decisions seem to have originated from his meeting in China last month. I suspect they told him to shit down or Nork was going to become China’s 51st state at the barrel of a gun. Trump may have signed off on that ultimatum. Or not, but I don’t think it was the rocket man tweets that did him in. 

gdpetti Eddielaidler Sun, 04/29/2018 - 10:32

No, just the same as everyone else has done: https://journal-neo.org/2018/04/28/north-korea-s-new-course-and-its-nuclear-missile-moratorium/

 

  • Upon completion of their own strategic nuclear forces, each of the nuclear powers ceased further tests of both missile and nuclear components of their program. In this case, Pyongyang’s behavior in no way differs from the “Big 5’s” conduct, and demonstrates the appropriate level of responsibility.
  • Although the announcement of the moratorium was contemplated long ago, it is curious that Kim played this card before the summit. That way, the moratorium does NOT look like the result of pressure on him, or that the South Korean side pushed him to do it.  It has been a gesture of good will, and a conscious choice by Pyongyang from the very beginning.
  • It must be understood, however, that since the moratorium “cost Kim nothing,”
TheWholeYearInn Sun, 04/29/2018 - 10:42

Let's recap things:

 

1. Cave in at nuclear missile test site

2. Trump swoops in and claims victory and promises to build a new BIFF TANNEN Resort & Casino in Pyongyang and give Fat Boy the penthouse

3. as long as fat boy also agrees to start a Rothschild's Central Bank to help seal the deal

4. Delirious fans start shouting that Trump should win the Nobel Prize (for a cave in)

5. Bob Gale, creator/author of the 'BACK TO THE FUTURE' series, starts working on BACK TO THE FUTURE IV screenplay

 

https://www.thedailybeast.com/back-to-the-future-writer-biff-tannen-is-…

TheWholeYearInn tmosley Sun, 04/29/2018 - 11:46

"There it is, the smell of Troll Shit on a Sunday morning."

 

While we're at it, let's recap the month of April:

 

1ST WEEK OF APRIL

- Immigrant migration somewhere down about 200 miles south of Acapulco... Bad Ass Trump orders National Guard to TEXAS border

- Trump says US will withdraw from Syria

- Sessions still AG

- Mueller still on the prowl

- "The Clintons are good people" [still]

 

2ND WEEK OF APRIL

 

- Trump participates in cruise missile strike in Syria (on zero evidence), which, in some cases might be considered a war crime

- Sessions still AG

- Mueller still on the prowl

- "The Clintons are good people" [still]

 

3RD WEEK OF APRIL

- Nothing much but a bunch of tweets

- Sessions still AG

- Mueller still on prowl (soon to be joined by Soros & friends spending $50 million to 'goal seek' their own PRIVATE investigation to keep the same horseshit in the news)

- "The Clintons are good people" [still]

 

4th WEEK OF APRIL

 

- North Korea and South Korea agree to terms (for now), based on the fact that the nork missile testing site caved in. Trump takes credit. (NK will probably have a Rothschild Central Bank by next year, & Bolton is probably jizzing in his pants right now at the idea of being able to put up missile bases on the Chinese border).

- Sessions still AG

- Mueller still on the prowl (as is Soros)

- "The Clintons are good people" [still]

- Immigrants (back from week one), are about to cross the land bridge into California

 

All the #WINNING just seems to drive certain people insane!

gwar5 Sun, 04/29/2018 - 10:58

...and we haven't even had the summit yet. Hope Un's generals don't get him wacked. He's too much fun to have around.

At this rate he may give us the keys to North Korea and tell us to just take the dump off his hands before the summit even happens.