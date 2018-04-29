Pompeo Lands In Saudi, Immediately Calls For New Iran Sanctions

Well that didn't take long.
Just two days after being sworn in as US Secretary of State, former CIA Director Mike Pompeo arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday on a hastily-arranged visit to the Middle East to reinvigorate support for new sanctions against Iran.
As Reuters reports, the visit to Riyadh, Jerusalem and Amman comes as President Trump is set to decide whether to pull out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that is still supported by European powers.
“We are urging nations around the world to sanction any individuals and entities associated with Iran’s missile program, and it has also been a big part of discussions with Europeans,” Brian Hook, a senior policy advisor traveling with Pompeo, told reporters.
“Iran’s missiles prolong war and suffering in the Middle East, they threaten our security and economic interests and they especially threaten Saudi Arabia and Israel,” he added.
Following Macron's earlier-in-the-week efforts to persuade Trump not to kill the Iran deal, Pompeo told a news conference:
“There’s been no decision, so the team is working and I am sure we will have lots of conversations to deliver what the president has made clear."
In Riyadh, Pompeo was greeted on the tarmac by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir. He is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and King Salman during the visit.
But as Patrick Coburn writes at Counterpunch.org, as the Trump administration begins to berate Iran once again, their options may be more limited than many believe.
A crisis in relations between the US and Iran – which has the potential to produce a military confrontation in the Middle East – is building rapidly in the expectation that President Donald Trump will withdraw the US from the Iran nuclear deal in just over two weeks’ time.
Mr Trump is demanding that Iran effectively renegotiate the terms of the agreement which traded the suspension of US economic sanctions for a stop to Iran’s nuclear programme.
The White House sounds as if it has already decided to exit the agreement, which Mr Trump persistently denounced before and after his election as “the worst deal in the world”.
But he has put forward no alternative to what was successfully negotiated by President Barack Obama in 2015 other than a series of demands with which Iran is unlikely to comply, and appear designed to put the blame for the US action on Iran.
US officials admit that Iran has so far abided by the terms of the 2015 accord.
A more openly confrontational posture by the US towards Iran would achieve very little, unless Washington replaces the attempt to achieve its ends by diplomacy with sustained military action. Iran is already on the winning side in the wars that have raged in Iraq since 2003 and in Syria since 2011.
It is closely allied to the Iraqi and Syrian governments and to reverse the balance of power in the region, the US would have revert to sustained military intervention on the scale of the Iraq War, something Mr Trump has always opposed.
Iran may have already decided that the deal cannot be saved. Iranian president Hassan Rouhani warned Mr Trump on Tuesday that the US must stay within its terms which Tehran signed with other great powers or face “severe consequences”.
Mr Rouhani said in a live broadcast on state television that: “I am telling those in the White House that if they do not live up to their commitments, the Iranian government will firmly react.”
The Iranian leader did not say what this reaction would be, but the Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at the weekend that it was “highly unlikely” that Iran would remain in the agreement – to which Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain are also signatories – if the US pulled out.
He added that Iran might immediately begin enriching uranium, but it would not develop a nuclear device.
European leaders are trying to save the deal which Mr Trump has denounced as full of “terrible flaws”, but this will prove difficult without radical concessions which Iran has rejected. These include stopping Iran’s ballistic missile programme, extending the terminal date of the agreement, and more intrusive inspections by nuclear inspectors.
No decision in Washington is final until it is announced by Mr Trump himself – and often not even then – but the promotion of officials with a record of hostility to the agreement suggests that it cannot be rescued. Mr Trump has said publicly that he sacked his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, because he wanted to stay with the Iran agreement negotiated by President Obama.
His replacement, Mike Pompeo, is a long-term foe of the accord, once claiming that 2,000 bombing sorties would be enough to eliminate Iran’s nuclear capability. “This is not an insurmountable task for the coalition forces,” he said.
President Emanuel Macron is in Washington on a state visit, trying to save the agreement by making it more palatable to the White House. He will be followed in the US at the end of the week by the German chancellor Angela Merkel, while Theresa May will probably express her views by telephone.
All three leaders will try to reconcile Mr Trump to not leaving the accord and their arguments will revolve around supplementary sanctions and other measures targeting the Iranian ballistic missile programme and Iran’s allies abroad such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The European leaders’ mission may not be entirely hopeless: in confrontations over Syria and North Korea, Mr Trump’s belligerent rhetoric has been followed by more carefully calculated action.
His opening stance is normally bombastic and uncompromising in order to intimidate the other side into making concessions. It does not necessarily have to be taken at face value. But this periodic moderation may not come into play in the case of Iran, towards which he has been uncompromisingly hostile, claiming that it is the hidden power behind “terrorist” activity in the Middle East.
The White House is in a position to hurt Iran economically by re-imposing economic sanctions, not that these were ever really lifted after 2015, but US political options are more limited. It may talk about regime change in Tehran, but is not in a position to do much about it.
There is a further US weakness: the US, often prompted by Israel, and Saudi Arabia, has a track record of underestimating the extent to which Iran, as the largest Shia Muslim power, plays a leading role in a coalition of states – Iraq, Syria and Lebanon – because of the predominant influence of the Shia in these countries. It is very difficult to defeat Iran there – the northern tier of the Middle East – but it is in this region that the US has chosen over the years to try to roll back Iranian influence.
The balance of power between Iran and its enemies is going to be difficult to shift whatever Mr Trump decides about the fate of the Iran nuclear deal.
The man with the plan
We all gotta duck when the shit hits the fan
Doing Israhell's bidding!
In reply to The man with the plan by vaporland
Shit!
Sanctions will be ending on North Korea.
Time to double down on remaining boogeymen.
In reply to Doing Israhell's bidding! by beepbop
North Korea part 3.
In reply to Shit! Sanctions will be… by BennyBoy
Saudi is a piece of shit country.
-they have an effing King for effs sake.
- King who jails and tortures opposition
-nation that beheads people
-anti woman
-a false Phrophet
-creates terrorism
-destroys Yemen
-How about sanctions on Saudi instead of Iran? America is vile and ridiculous to shake hands with this nation
In reply to North Korea part 3. by tmosley
Trump's Deep State choice has landed in Riyadh!
What a surprise... (/sarc)
In reply to Sa by strannick
Israel and Saudi Arabia are basically sister States, one provides cover for the other when needed.
In reply to Deep State by Klassenfeind
The Western globalist billionaires and elites are ultimately responsible for any aggression coming from Israel. If they can conquer and control Iran and take over its oil and gas reserves, risking the fate of the millions of people in Iran, Syria and in Israel, then the losses to them will be incidental. The Western-globalist-Zio-hawk Axis no doubt feels it has to act now against Iran in case everything settles down in the ME with the Syrian war cooling off. Any expansion of Israeli turf or getting control of resources to the north would be stymied with further waiting and allowing both Syrian and Iranian defense systems to be further fortified. The Israelis appear to be completely confident that if they can instigate a war with Iran that it will be backed by the US, the UK, France and other NATO nations.
That confidence could only come from the Western elites running things. However, after their last fizzled false-flag poison-gas attack in Syria, the support by many NATO nations for more Axis aggression may not be that solid. So what does the Israeli tough talk and threats mean at this time? Perhaps it means that Israel is in the process of concocting a massive and much more sophisticated false-flag attack, like the taking out of a US war ship and blaming Iran for starting the war.
Remember Five points:
1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.
2. The Zionist screams in Pain as he Stikes you.
3.The Yinon Plan.
4.Operation TALPIOT.
5. Qatari Pipeline Petro Dollar Vs. Russia / China Petro Yaun.
One bright aspect is the Anti-Isreal / Jew Zionist movement is gaining steam. More & more Individuals are speaking openly against Israel’s War Crimes, False Flag involvements, The Yinon Plan along with Pro Zionist immigrantion policy of migrating Muslim’s & Arabs to the EU & US without fear of retribution. Pro migration policy which supports territory boarder expansion via the Yinon Plan & ethnic cleansing & migration of Arabs & Muslim’s.
Not to mention the Billions in US foreign aid, AIPAC, ZioNeoConFascist NGO’s & dual Israeli Citizen’s which hold Political Office in CONgress. Which must be outlawed.
In reply to Israel and SaudiaSaudi are… by JimmyJones
*EXTRA**UPDATE*
Pompeo is now getting all of jUSA butt-fukked:
*Netanyahu greets Pompeo in Tel Aviv*
"US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at military headquarters in Tel Aviv on Sunday.
The Iranian nuclear programme is reportedly on the agenda of the talks between the two diplomats. US President Donald Trump has set a May 12 deadline to decide whether to pull out of the nuclear deal with Iran.
Pompeo is visiting Israel as part of his first trip to the Middle East since assuming office on Thursday.
He is expected to visit Jordan later in the day.
Source: Ruptly" https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/israel-netanyahu-greets-pompeo-in-…
X-
In reply to The Western globalist… by Chupacabra-322
The preamble to the big war : soften the perceived enemy with sanctions , which are an act of war .
Visiting Israhell ( the big beneficiary of all these f*ck ups and the real TAIL wagging the goyim US dog) , Saudi Arabia(the partner in crime through wahhabi ideology , which is the terrorists' ideology and the main supporter of the petro-f*cking-dollar) and Jordan , for position near Syria , and where US troops are located and terrorists trained ; because TURKEY , which was vital through Incirlik base ,is OUT and joined the Resistance.
The opening act for wars will be the Jerusalem moving of US embassy and the US unilateral withdrawal from Iran deal.
EU , a vassal, may do the same with the Iran deal( see the poodle Macron recent visit and Merkel's visit );UK ,France and Germany seem to be coerced into supporting this. Italy,Greece,Austria,Spain ,Sweden oppose it.
The rest of the world takes notes , seeing how worthy is a treaty/contract with America and EU vassal.
It is obvious that the recent Syrian attack was only the first act. That's why the Russians moved an insane amount of weapons in Syria.
I expect something bad in May . A new 911 ? to be blamed on Iran (+/- Russia and Syria? )
In reply to *EXTRA**UPDATE* Pompeo is… by Veritas X-
Did they discuss atrocities in Yemen ...... <crickets>
In reply to Deep State by Klassenfeind
Another thing that is amazing is how zero reaction comes out of western citizens when act of war sanctions are levied against nations constantly. Attempting to starve nations to get their populations to submit to new globalist leadership is criminal and sick. Nobody blinks an eye...
In reply to Did they discuss atrocities… by Taint Boil
More "crushing the echo chamber". /sar
In reply to Did they discuss atrocities… by Taint Boil
Most of those responsible for the crimes of Saudi were the ones being tortured.
New king is a reformer.
I hate them more than anybody, and was literally willing to push a button that would eliminate them from the face of the Earth for all time, but Trump has a better solution.
In reply to Sa by strannick
A torturing reformer that destroys Yemen and helps Isreal destroy and overthrow Syria. Bow before king MBS. Shelah
In reply to Most of those responsible… by tmosley
Don't forget to fondle the glowing orb.
In reply to A torturing reform that… by strannick
“Iran’s missiles prolong war and suffering in the Middle East, they threaten our security and economic interests and they especially threaten Saudi Arabia and Israel,”
The US missiles don't threaten security, they kill, but who's keepin count!
In reply to A torturing reform that… by strannick
"It always pleases me to see the good be the enemy of the better, and for perfect to be the enemy of the good."
--Satan
In reply to A torturing reform that… by strannick
You hate jews and yet support the Orange Dotard's Axis of Evil- Israel and their proxies, Saudi Arabia- it is no wonder that fucking nitwit got elected as president with geniuses like you voting
In reply to "It always pleases me to see… by tmosley
I love practicality and effectiveness more than I hate anyone.
In reply to You hate jews and yet… by Juggernaut x2
What is practical about trillions of $ pissed away by the US in the Middle East to support people (jews and radical Muslims) that loathe Christians? Think of all of the good that money could have done here in the US. Trump played people for fools- he is Hillary Clinton-lite
In reply to I love practicality and… by tmosley
Stop conflating Trump with those who came before.
In reply to What is practical about… by Juggernaut x2
wow difficult to respect Pompeo for whatever reason, now that he seems to be looking like a big fat blowhard sort
In reply to "It always pleases me to see… by tmosley
You say that less than a week after he brokered peace with North Korea.
Maybe, I don't know, Trump is actually a good manager?
In reply to wow difficult to respect… by dubaibubble
Or maybe there was too much resistance to committing mass suicide coming from the intelligent South Korean population to keep the war mongery viable. So he takes credit for the success. The brotherly love at the Olympic stuff didn't help them out either.
In reply to You say that less than a… by tmosley
I don't know where you're from Mosley, but where I'm from 'sucking cock' is never a 'solution'.
But, hey, different strokes for different folks, right?
In reply to Most of those responsible… by tmosley
https://img.fireden.net/v/image/1508/78/1508783378328.png
In reply to I don't know where you're… by Pliskin
Get your opioids down already before your delusions lead you to harm yourself even more.
In reply to Most of those responsible… by tmosley
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=EaXcs4N9iR4
Iran Contra:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=OgqQg_fLydw
In reply to Most of those responsible… by tmosley
Troops coming home...
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Af9vYT1sz0U
Why did we go?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3m9eAL2fbPo
In reply to https://m.youtube.com/watch… by Lumberjack
Written by Helen...
https://foreignpolicy.com/2015/08/31/punishing-the-libor-bankers-rogue-traders-banking/
In reply to Troops coming home... https:… by Lumberjack
http://theantimedia.com/saudi-arabia-beheadings-drug/
In reply to Sa by strannick
Saudi "royalty" are crypto-Jews.
Look it up.
That explains a lot...
In reply to Sa by strannick
What folks forget is that the house of Saud was chosen to take power in SA by the British for acquiescing to the installation of Israel. The "reformed" MbS is merely dropping any previous pretence of resisting Israeli genocide against Palestine. Note the visits from the Israeli airforce to KSA airfields...
Those all excited about Korea should pause to think through why this is happening... it is to clear the decks for the Iranian adventure. I'd be MORE worried. My take on this is that the Russians and Chinese have convinced Kim to at least give peace a chance - the US track record though of keeping agreements is not very hopeful.
If Iran goes hot, expect Kim (following instructions from Beijing ) to set off another test nuke to sober up the Deep State... that will tie up enough US assets to make Iran much more difficult. As for wiping out Israel, more effective would be to wipe out KSA - its much more vulnerable and will collapse like the empty suit it is... KSA as the funding source for Oded Yinon taken out of the equation may actually make peace possible...
In reply to Sa by strannick
And if you ruled it, the name would change to Strannick Arabia
In reply to Sa by strannick
You forgot 9/11
In reply to Sa by strannick
Trump, Stormy's Oinker Boinker
Also known as Don Firepower MacMissile,
is throwing gasoline on the Middle East fires
hoping something will flare up.
The God of War is in joyful anticipation.
In reply to North Korea part 3. by tmosley
The fecal filled feudal crypt of Saud is the camel dung version of Washing town's sewer. No wonder Pompous asshole maximus feels right at home with the effete squealing head chopper$. This is all that is holding the fiat filth IOU Saudi Mercan petroscrip toilet paper dollah. I wouldn't give it 6 months before the whole shithouse blows.
In reply to North Korea part 3. by tmosley
Q: When was the last time that Iran has attacked anyone?
A: 1735 during Nader Shah reign:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nader_Shah
In reply to Shit! Sanctions will be… by BennyBoy
The Islamic theocracy that is the state of Iran attacks its own people daily. They are, however, tiring of it:
"Reza Shah(Pahlavi), Rest In Peace"-Iranians Chant Anti Regime Slogans In Aryamehr(Azadi) Stadium
In reply to Q: When was the last time… by Shillinlikeavillan
Your lies are cheap and easily debunked.
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/how-american-media-spin…
In reply to The Islamic theocracy that… by Crash N. Burn
Either brain dead or just another unimaginative war mongering juice troll.
In reply to The Islamic theocracy that… by Crash N. Burn
The wmd story somehow incredibly still works on the brain dead. Therefore, they will have OJ end the deal, and start with a new round of "iran is building nuc weapons" threats to get in there.
In reply to Q: When was the last time… by Shillinlikeavillan
Maybe not nuclear weapons, although definitely a nuclear navy, all with US technology sold to them in a drugs-for-weapons deal by Hillary Clinton and her CIA-Crime Cabal.
George Webb has covered this over the last few days, very interesting.
In reply to The wmd story somehow… by BangDingOw
While that may be true - they use proxies these days.
In reply to Q: When was the last time… by Shillinlikeavillan
Iran is already lost to the USSA and its side kick punk vassal the infamous pedophile politburo, EUSSR in Natostan. China and Russia will take care of business and reap the many rewards, thank you very much. What more proof is required that the anglozionazi empire is its own worst enemy as the USSANS shoot themselves in the face for their judaic owners? As for the crowning judaic war against ....Iran? Nothing could be more absurd. The apartheid sewer in Palestine will be scattered to the winds before the juice dare start a war with mighty Iran and of course using its brainless Golem USSA.
In reply to Doing Israhell's bidding! by beepbop
1976 "60 Minutes" interview - Shah of Iran says Jews control the United States - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6kySR3fpa5s -
"They are strong. They are controlling many things. Newspapers, medias, banks, finances..."
In reply to Doing Israhell's bidding! by beepbop
Meanwhile the Good Guys are winning!
Saudi's JEWSH AL-ISLAM HeadChoppers FALLING APART IN NORTH SYRIA
"The losses the cockroaches suffered at Al-Qadam exceed 2,200 between killed and wounded.
All terrorist hyenas were offered amnesty and many opted for it. The others decided they would ride the green bus with their families to their own private oblivion in Idlib or northern Aleppo.
In the meantime, preparations are underway to invade the ISIS and Al-Qaeda bastion in the Palestinian refugee camp of Al-Yarmouk. According to my sources, the SAA has been ordered to make a lot of noise while doing so to get the terrorist cannibals on edge. Many Palestinian units will be on hand for the action such as the Syrian-based Al-Saa’iqa, the PFLP-GC, PLA Yarmouk Division and the PFLP itself. In addition to these forces and the SAA will be Afghan volunteers. The orders are to give no quarter and to expedite the terrorist voyage to the abyss.
More bad news for the French naif: yesterday, a French battalion was flown from Northern Iraq to Rumaylaan in northern Syria ostensibly to make its way to areas recently occupied by Jewsh Al-Islam. This was at the request of the Saudi Arabians who are becoming increasingly friendly with Paris. The idea was to offer protection to their favorite terrorist savages and to provide especial security for Muhammad ‘Alloosh.
When the French troops arrived at Duwwaar Zoori, outside Qaamishly, they found themselves surrounded by militiamen loyal to Damascus. These militias harbored a peculiar hostility to the French and started to fire on them. It is reported that one French soldier wet his pants while coming under fire. Eventually, the French officer in charge was able to negotiate a withdrawal from the area and the militiamen agreed as long as they withdrew to the East. Vive La France!. ":Ziad@SyrPer
In reply to The man with the plan by vaporland
No matter what he is, or what he does, the alternative would have been much worse.
In reply to The man with the plan by vaporland
Why?
Explain to me, cause I am a little slow, what the fuck business is it of ours.
Anyone else sick and tired of the middle east draining our resources and blood
for these damn camel jockeys?
BUILD THE WALL - To Keep Us In!