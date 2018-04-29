The UK Government's Skripal Conspiracy Theory (Or How To Hold A Mass Of Contradictory Thoughts In Your Head)

Authored by Rob Slane via TheBlogMire.com,
The Official Narrative on the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal is a collection of illogical claims and assertions that cannot be made to fit together, that make no rational sense, and which would require us to hold a mass of contradictory thoughts in our head if we were to accept it. It is in short a conspiracy theory, and a particularly bad one at that.
As I have pointed out before, I am not attempting to counter this conspiracy theory with one of my own. I make no claims to know what happened in the Skripal incident. I am merely stating that the story that the UK Government and media have so far asked the public to believe cannot be true, since it is full of discrepancies and claims that are impossible to reconcile with the known facts.
They are, of course, welcome at any time to show how those contradictions and improbable assertions can be reconciled, but until such time as they advance a compelling and coherent explanation, rational and objective observers shall just have to assume that these contradictions exist for a reason – namely that the official narrative of what happened in the Skripal case is not in fact what really happened in the Skripal case.
So what exactly are those contradictory elements and improbable assertions in the Official Narrative, which place it firmly in the territory of a Very Bad Conspiracy Theory? There are many, but below are 10 of the most obvious:
1. A lethal nerve agent followed by a drink and a meal
The Official Narrative requires you to believe not only that Sergei and Yulia Skripal were poisoned by the military grade nerve agent A-234, a substance which is said to be 5-8 ten times the toxicity of VX nerve agent (which itself has a median lethal dose of 10mg), and the effects of which are said to take place within 30 seconds to two minutes.
…But also that after coming into contact with this substance, they then spent the next four hours wining and dining in the City of Salisbury.
2. A deadly nerve agent without antidote, but where everyone is fine
The Official Narrative requires you not only to believe that Mr and Miss Skripal were poisoned by a deadly nerve agent with no known antidote (according to Gary Aitkenhead, Chief Executive of Porton Down), and for which treatment is “practically impossible”, according to The Handbook of Toxicology of Chemical Warfare Agents.
…But also that just a few weeks later, both were fine and one of them at least was fit to be discharged from hospital.
3. Symptoms that don’t match those produced by the substance allegedly used
The Official Narrative requires you to believe that the Skripals were poisoned by a substance which produces the following symptoms:
“Acetylcholine concentrations then increase at neuromuscular junctions to cause involuntary contraction of all skeletal muscles. This then leads to respiratory and cardiac arrest (as the victim’s heart and diaphragm muscles no longer function normally) and finally death from heart failure or suffocation as copious fluid secretions fill the victim’s lungs.”
…Yet according to witnesses at the bench in The Maltings, Mr Skripal was making “strange hand movements”, “looking up to the sky” and “looking out of it” – symptoms which strongly suggest poisoning by a hallucinogenic, such as BZ or Fentanyl, and not A-234, which tends to produce death, rather than hallucinations.
4. That Salisbury District Hospital mistook the symptoms of military grade nerve agent for opioid poisoning
The Official Narrative requires you to believe that the Skripals were the victims of poisoning by a lethal nerve agent, which produces the symptoms mentioned above, including “involuntary contraction of all skeletal muscles”, “respiratory and cardiac arrest” and “finally death from heart failure or suffocation.”
…Yet it also requires you to believe that Salisbury District Hospital completely mistook the symptoms of nerve agent poisoning for opioid poisoning — even though the symptoms are very different — since on the following day a press release was issued stating that they were treating the pair for exposure to Fentanyl:
(This, by the way, is extremely interesting. The screen shot above is the original report on the website of Clinical Services Journal, and it can now be found on the website, web.archive.org. The original piece, however, has since been updated on the Clinical Services Journal, not with a correction, but with the reference to Fentanyl being removed altogether (compare here with here h/t Dilyana Gaytandzhiev)
5. A lethal nerve agent that can be dealt with by water and baby wipes
The Official Narrative requires you not only to believe that the substance which poisoned the Skripals is so deadly that Mr Skripal’s house may need to be demolished and a multi-million pound clean-up of Salisbury with chaps in HazMats a necessity.
…But that the same substance can be treated with warm water, soap and baby wipes, as evidenced by the advice given by Public Health England (PHE) a week after the incident, to anyone who may have come into contact with it:
“Wash the clothing that you were wearing in an ordinary washing machine using your regular detergent at the temperature recommended for the clothing. Wipe personal items such as phones, handbags and other electronic items with cleansing or baby wipes and dispose of the wipes in the bin (ordinary domestic waste disposal)… Other items such as jewellery and spectacles which cannot go in the washing machine or be cleaned with cleansing or baby wipes, should be hand washed with warm water and detergent and then rinsed with clean cold water. Please thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning any items.”
6. The nerve agent went undetected on a door handle for weeks
The Official Narrative requires you not only to believe that the assassins poured “military grade nerve agent”, in liquid form, on the handle of Mr Skripal’s front door, and that the British Government had possession of an FSB “assassin’s handbook” detailing this procedure.
…But that despite apparently having this handbook, the door handle theory was only mentioned more than three weeks after the incident, during which time many people (such as the unsuspecting policewoman at the top of this piece), came within a few feet of a door apparently smeared with lethal nerve agent, with no protective clothing, and suffered no ill effects.
7. The highly volatile nerve agent that was still highly pure weeks later
The Official Narrative requires you not only to believe that the substance examined in blood and environmental samples by the OPCW, weeks after the incident was:
“…of high purity. The latter is concluded from the almost complete absence of impurities.”
…But also that the substance used is known to be both unstable and vulnerable to water – and Salisbury definitely had plenteous rain and even snow between the incident and the coming of the OPCW!
8. That the substance used is proof of Russian state culpability
The Official Narrative requires you to believe that because the substance allegedly used was first developed in Russia (actually Soviet Union), there are only two explanations for the poisoning:
- It was an act of the Russian state
- That the Russian state lost control of its stocks
…Yet it requires you to believe this in the full knowledge that not only have other countries produced it (the United States has been patenting “Novichok” products for years; Iran produced it in 2016; and the United Kingdom possesses samples of it), but according to the chairman of the OPCW, Ahmet Uzumcu, A-234 could be produced:
“…in any country where there would be some chemical expertise.”
9. That the movements of Detective Sergeant Bailey on 4th March cannot be officially confirmed
The Official Narrative requires you to believe not only that Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, who is a member of Wiltshire Criminal Intelligence Department (CID), was poisoned with the same substance as the Skripals.
…But that his movements cannot be established, since it has still not been officially confirmed whether he was at the bench in The Maltings or at Mr Skripal’s house (and in point of fact, either scenario is remarkably odd, since D.S. Bailey is a member of CID, and there was no suggestion until at least 24 hours after the incident that a crime may have been committed).
10. The cleansing of Salisbury hotspots, but not all Salisbury hotspots
The Official Narrative requires you to believe not only that there are parts of Salisbury that may be contaminated with a lethal substance, and that this will require a clean up operation involving thousands of man hours, costing millions, and taking months to complete.
…But that some of these areas were no danger to the public for a month-and-a-half, when they were cordoned off with nothing more than police tape. In addition, some of the areas that the Skripals were known to have walked down after apparently coming into contact with the substance, such as the Market Walk, have been free to the public to walk through since the start of the incident and remain completely open (I know this personally, because as a Salisbury resident, I have walked through the Market Walk in the last few days).
* * *
Put all these things together — and this is not to even mention the current condition and whereabouts of the Skripals — and what you have is a theory in which claims are flatly contradicted by basic facts, many so-called facts are simply not facts at all, and assertions are made without any recourse to the reality on the ground. It is abundantly clear that the Official Narrative not only did not happen; it cannot have happened. As things stand it is “highly likely” that what we have been told is a conspiracy theory of “high purity”, “of a type developed by Whitehall.”
the whole story is just so amateurish it is almost unbearable.
How the English population can be so simpleminded as not to haul May out, is beyond comprehension.
May has been lying about the Skripals, lying about Syria and at the moment she has been found out lying about immigration quotas.
And btw where are the Skripals, have they been liquidated?
She is just a detestable person and absolutely not to be trusted with Brexit. Her handling of that is blunder upon blunder.
She is just totally inept, apart from being a liar too.
Vile.
May is on to the next false flag.
The one after Skirpals and the "chemical" attack in Syria.
In reply to the whole story is just so… by holgerdanske
Would that be Iran?
Next up, weapon grade plutonium kills person in Windscale because Windscale are holding weaponisd grade plutonium just like Porton Down for Novichok.
This plutonium has an Iran signature on it because I can read the writing.
We must now bomb all Iranian empty buildings and turn the country to rubble.
Yep ... the next false flag.
In reply to May is on to the next… by BennyBoy
She is an embarrassment and dumb as fuck, and as complicit in the fakery as Trump must be over the White Helmets false flag (take your pick - he did it twice). Still waiting on those MH-17 black boxes sitting at Farnborough...3 years is it now, you conniving cunt?
But when the MSM controls that fakery for the government, are the plebs to blame for their own ignorance?
On a positive note, if you can detach yourself from the potential consequences (like the risks faced dealing with ebola, only worse), observing this insidious global bullshit-propagating hydra writhe and squirm (as it has been doing in plain view since Brexit and Trump), is a fascinating study. The depths of human depravity and moral non-existence laid bare. Cockroaches scurrying about and larking in broad daylight. Day-walking progressives? Where's Blade when you need him?
In reply to Would that be Iran? Next up,… by GreatUncle
The story is full of contradictions because it is all lies!
MoA has done a really excellent piece:
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/04/the-silence-of-the-skripals-govern…
The UK government is now trying to bury the story with 'D' notices. That makes it even more disgraceful - 'D' notices are supposed to stop the press reporting on matters of national security. They are not supposed to be used to shield a lying and incompetent government from embarrassment!
In reply to She is an embarrassment and… by CuttingEdge
We are witnessing no less than the implosion of the British government... Between rampant PC culture, multiculturalism and blind hubris, the UK is destroying itself even faster than the US is... The global economic ponsi scheme is about eat itself and TPTB know the only way out is war...
In reply to The story is full of… by EuroPox
This latest chemical attack in Syria is yet another FALSE FLAG.
Just like all the previous chemical attacks in Syria were FALSE FLAG events.
Just like the Skripal "chemical attack" in Britain was a FALSE FLAG event.
Trump is a Jew (so are Macron and Theresa May, by the way).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=630
http://mileswmathis.com/trump.pdf
It seems the Jews want war,.... yet again.
If Putin does not respond, with force, to force,....
We can only conclude that Putin is a Jew too; Putin the new Hitler.
If you wish to see how real wars are conducted, read:
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
In reply to We are witnessing no less… by Keyser
.
Remember, the evil people, Theresa May, Stoltenberg, Trump and the rest, are damning Russia with obvious lies.
The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.
HERE IS THE PROOF:
The Novichok nerve agents are supposedly much more toxic than the nerve gases VX or Sarin (and yet the Skripals are still alive!?).
Mirzayanov's book, published in 2008, contains the formulas he alleges can be used to create Novichoks. In 1995, he explained that "the chemical components or precursors" of Novichok are "ordinary organophosphates that can be made at commercial chemical companies that manufacture such products as fertilizers and pesticides."
https://www.amazon.com/State-Secrets-Insiders-Chronicle-Chemical/dp/143…
Basically, Mirzayanov claims that it is relatively easy to make the Novichok nerve agents.
So, some enterprising Arabs could buy a few chemists to make a few tons of it and then spray it all over the little Satan.
Do you really think that the Jews who run the United States would allow the publication of information that could lead to thousands of deaths in Israel?
Do you really think they would protect the publisher of such information by giving him residence in the United States?
Remember, Mirzayanov was given residence (and a University position) in the United States after he was kicked out of Russia.
There are also a number of "people who should know" that have stated that there is zero solid evidence for the existence of the Novichok nerve agents. For example: Robin Black in Development, Historical Use and Properties of Chemical Warfare Agents (2016):
"In recent years, there has been much speculation that a fourth generation of nerve agents, ‘Novichoks’ (newcomer), was developed in Russia, beginning in the 1970s as part of the ‘Foliant’ programme, with the aim of finding agents that would compromise defensive countermeasures. Information on these compounds has been sparse in the public domain, mostly originating from a dissident Russian military chemist, Vil Mirzayanov. No independent confirmation of the structures or the properties of such compounds has been published."
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/the-novichok-story-is-i…
And, Alexander Shulgin, Russia's representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (2018):
"There has never been a ‘Novichok’ research project conducted in Russia,... But in the West, some countries carried out such research, which they called 'Novichok,' for some reason."
CONCLUSION: The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.
It has been said that: The Skripals are still alive for 1 of 2 reasons:
1. The exposure was too low.
2. They were given an antidote shortly after being exposed.
A killer would probably find it difficult to administer a dose low enough not to kill.
One drop containing 10 milligrams of VX (or 1 milligram of Novichok) absorbed through the skin is fatal.
The antidote atropine (which is quite toxic) must be administered immediately unless the dose is exceedingly low. How did they know to administer it?
If the dose was exceedingly small then those who administered the Novichok did not mean to kill.
If those who administered the Novichok meant to kill, the Skripals would be dead.
OVERALL CONCLUSION: False flag.
In reply to This latest chemical attack… by Slack Jack
May is busy disposing of the Skripals' bodies and conveniently leave an Iranian passport at the scene.
In reply to . Remember, the evil people,… by Slack Jack
This is the mark of an honest thinker. "I know what I'm being told is bullshit, but that doesn't mean I know the actual truth of events I did not witness."
We need more of this, if we are to defeat the (((enemy))).
In reply to May is busy disposing the… by Leakanthrophy
UK media has gone completely silent on the Skripal story and it now seems that is because a "D-Notice" has been issued to all media. A D-Notice is a Government gag order which does not permit media to even publish that they are under such a notice. Seems starnge if, indeed, this was a plot by those nasty Russians.
Meanwhile the Skripals continue to be held in secret "For their safety" without Consular or any other type of access.
But the Government would never lie to us. Just ask Amber Rudd?
In reply to We are witnessing no less… by Keyser
A government fucking gag order? That has to be a non-American thing. Because fuck those assholes; unless it's libel, credible threat or incitement to violence, it's speech.
In reply to UK media has gone completely… by philipat
It is a matter of national security, should the press ever discover who did this it would cause significant problems. 'D' Notices have traditionally been used to hide government indiscretions.
In reply to The story is full of… by EuroPox
The 'D' stands for 'Defence' - it is supposed to used for matters critical to the defence of the realm, not defence of the governement!
In reply to It is a matter of national… by iClaudius
Or is it for "Deceive"
In reply to The 'D' stands for 'Defence'… by EuroPox
** to shield a lying and incompetent government **
The SOLE purpose of a D Notice?
In reply to The story is full of… by EuroPox
The next false -flag will be an attack on a US warship.
In reply to Would that be Iran? Next up,… by GreatUncle
Why did the lying, bumbling Brits launch their "Skripal meets Monty Python" sketch?
Best explanation by far from the indomitable Saker
"Let’s look at the situation just a few months ago. The US was
defeated in Syria, ridiculed in the DPRK, Trump was hated in Europe, the
Russians and the Germans were working on North Stream, the British
leaders forced to at least pretend to work on Brexit, the entire
“Ukrainian” project had faceplanted, the sanctions against Russia had
failed, Putin was more popular than ever and the hysterical anti-Trump
campaign was still in full swing inside the USA. The next move by the
AngloZionist elites was nothing short of brilliant: by organizing a
really crude false flag in the UK the Empire achieved the following
results:
The Europeans have been forced right back into the Anglosphere’s fold (“solidarity”, remember?)
The Brexiting Brits are now something like the (im-)moral leaders of Europe again.
The Russians are now demonized to such a degree that any accusation, no matter how stupid, will stick.
In the Middle-East, the US and Israel now have free reign to start
any war they want because the (purely theoretical) European capability
to object to anything the Anglos want has now evaporated, especially now
that the Russians have become “known chemical-criminals” from Ghouta to
Salisbury
At the very least, the World Cup in Russia will be sabotaged by a
massive anti-Russian campaign. If that campaign is really successful,
there is still the hope that the Germans will finally cave in and, if
maybe not outright cancel, then at the very least much delay North Stream
thereby forcing the Europeans to accept, what else, US gas."
Burn the Kremlin....It's worked before!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMZmoQLMHaY
In reply to May is on to the next… by BennyBoy
Chemical attack number what again is that ? I kinda lost count.
In reply to May is on to the next… by BennyBoy
You are right in every point in your post, we have'cuckoos' (zionists) and Traitors in control of the Government and media. The people are lied too 24/7 by the mainstream Media, just look at when Russia held the press conference held at the Hague, the hacks did not want to listen to the witnesses but were there hell bent on reinforcing the lie.
In reply to the whole story is just so… by holgerdanske
Not really amateurish ... they no longer feel the need to lie to use well.
In that they know we are all slaves with no voice.
Go look at the picture of May with Merkel / Macron in the last 24hrs ... they are her friends so BREXIT is not going to happen.
In reply to the whole story is just so… by holgerdanske
I think it will happen, but it will happen in such a way as to make very little difference to the status quo. Just enough of a Brexit to stop 50% of the country going apeshit.
In reply to Not really amateurish … by GreatUncle
Nobody has to believe it. How would you even know if most people didn't believe it? The media would tell you? Conduct your own surveys? Short of armed insurrection, all people can do about the lies is nothing.
In reply to the whole story is just so… by holgerdanske
So now these vile governments can lie with impunity with the full faith, support and with copious renumeration of the media whores.
'And I think to myself, what a wonderful world'
Excuse me while I vomit in the wastebasket.
In reply to the whole story is just so… by holgerdanske
"How the English population can be so simpleminded"
Its that English "subject" conditioning. God save the Queen and all that Tally-Ho BS that they believe it.
In reply to the whole story is just so… by holgerdanske
I wonder if they happened to find a Russian passport near the aforementioned ‘handbook’. Congratulations Ivan, you’ve graduated from spy school; here’s your handbook. Make sure to keep it with you while on missions.
In reply to the whole story is just so… by holgerdanske
Its really rather simple folks.
Nothing they tell you is the truth. The degenerate, child molesting, insidious bastards that are ruining the west, can do nothing other than lie. Every utterance they issue is total, absolute, moronic bullshit.
And they be in panic mode, cos they know, we know.
;-)
Because we are their slaves and they are the enitled ones.
All your life you are pissed and shit upon by the decisions they make.
Yet they seem to end up with a nice life out of it.
All this government bullshit of rules and legislation is to enslave you.
Gave in with it ... dump the fucking lot! Your life will not be any worse and likely improve.
In reply to Its really rather simple… by Inthemix96
Fuck them all GreatUncle.
The only game in town is withdraw your 'Consent', they cant do fuck all once that great equalizer is unleashed. Believe you me, I am a major pain in the arse to any 'Authority' figure here.
And I can tell you, many, many folk are cottoning on to these cunts as the days pass by.
;-)
In reply to Because we are their slaves… by GreatUncle
** ruining the west **
Job No . 1.
** total, absolute, moronic bullshit **
Perfect .
In reply to Its really rather simple… by Inthemix96
Shows how good the internet is at destroying their false flag claims :-)
Years ago one or 2 rumours and half baked lies would have been enough.
Decades of gaslighing the population is creating an immunity.
“There is no doubt that we have found nerve agent, that nerve agent has been identified to have been manufactured, we believe in Russia, and we believe that the nerve agent, the Novichok type of nerve agent is only capable of being produced by a nation state,” Security Minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday in a BBC radio interview. “We can say that all roads lead to Russia, that we are beyond reasonable doubt that the Russian state is behind this.”
Putin's Cold War never ended.
Presidents (Macri (Argentina) & Putin signed a 30-point collaboration agreement in different areas, including the need to resume the negotiations with the United Kingdom for the Malvinas Islands. (La Voz, 23 Jan 2018).
How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.
Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription
stinks of panic attempting to cover up incompetence and ineptitude.
no-one in parliament or the MSM is able to objectively report on this.
my money is still on steele/gps as the chief suspect because skripal was going to blow the whistle on the lies steele told to extort money from the fbi/dnc/russian oligarchs.
follow the money.
Headline: "Government Caught Lying: Nation Stunned".
In all seriousness.
What happened to the anti war movement?
Things like this and Syria happen and not a peep. No marches, no demonstrations, nothing.
Was there ever an anti war movement or were they co-opted just like the tea party and the occupy movements?
Is there any organization in any Western country that is currently pushing an anti war theme?
Fact is, if you hadn't written this article another percentage of the population would have forgotten all about it which is exactly why the story is no longer mentioned by MSM.
Wait! The story is losing attention? Hold on and let me get Nicki Haley on the line.
In reply to vv by ItsAllBollocks
well working wonderfull.
give the public enough contradictory facts, and the easy way out of too much thinking given by .gov is followed.
at least in the public space.
Welcome to Theresa May's FLAT EARTH SOCIETY where nothing is quite as it seems! Hehehehehe
Just another case of Brexit doom porn. When your government has an agenda that is not in line with what the electorate want strange shit happens. Shiny thing run across the road, poisonings in the park happen, in general anything the government stooges who become insanely evil can think of to distract from their steady march toward their own agenda.
British and American governments are taken over by degenerate scum posing as champions of virtue.
Well!!...I'm so glad that this is all just a big virtual reality system - It couldn't possibly be real, could it?
Hmmm...(Thinks bubble)... I hope they are running it under a Linux OS and not Windows...
eeek! "Windows must re-start -- Do not turn off your computer!"
We live in a world of cognitive dissonance. No societal or government problems are ever solved, just papered over with another massive layer of taxpayer monies. Corruption is endemic within our government and petty jealousies determine policies through a massive army of unelected bureaucrats.
Jozef Goebbels was absolutely right:
"The essential English leadership secret does not depend on particular intelligence. Rather, it depends on a remarkably stupid thick-headedness. The English follow the principle that when one lies, one should lie big, and stick to it. They keep up their lies, even at the risk of looking ridiculous."
The receptive audience are morons.