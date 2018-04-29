UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd Resigns Over Immigration Scandal

UK Home Secretary and Theresa May ally Amber Rudd has resigned following the Sunday publication by The Guardian of a private letter to May, in which Rudd sets an "ambitious but deliverable" target to deport 10% more illegal immigrants over the "next few years" - a goal she set personally.
Pressure had been building on Rudd, who previously insisted that she knew nothing about the targeting program known as the "Windrush scandal" during questioning by the Home Affairs Select Committee, but backtracked after it emerged that there were indeed localized targets.
On Saturday, The Guardian published portions of a leaked letter sent to Rudd's and several others detailing the program. In light of the new revelations, Rudd faced harsh questions from Parliament on Monday.
Home Office sources have told the Guardian that it is “shame-faced nonsense” to claim the department had not been set specific targets in this area, or that these have not been regularly discussed at the highest levels. -The Guardian
The previously leaked memo, dated June 21, 2017 and published by The Guardian, was sent to Rudd last year by Hugh Ind - director general of Immigration Enforcement in the Home Office, which corresponds to the new policy outlined by Rudd in her memo to Theresa May.
The six-page memo, passed to the Guardian, says the department has set “a target of achieving 12,800 enforced returns in 2017-18” and boasts that “we have exceeded our target of assisted returns”.
It adds that progress has been made on a “path towards the 10% increased performance on enforced returns, which we promised the home secretary earlier this year”. -The Guardian
The Guardian also reveals that the six-page briefing was sent to at least eight of the Home Office's most senior officials, including:
- Marc Owen, senior director of national and international operations in Immigration Enforcement.
- Mark Thomson, the director general of the Passport Office.
- Tony Eastaugh, UK director of operations at Immigration Enforcement.
- Gareth Hills, director of performance and risk at the Home Office.
- Stephen Kershaw, a senior director in Immigration Enforcement.
- Andrew Wren, director of performance, assurance and governance at the Home Office.
Rudd has been under pressure by the Labour party to resign following the emergence of the leaked memo.
The shadow home secretary, Diane Abbott, said: “Amber Rudd is hanging by a thread to shield the prime minister from her responsibilities as the initial architect of this cruel and callous approach to migration, which resulted in the Windrush scandal."
“She failed to read crucial documents which meant she wasn’t aware of the removal targets that have led to people’s lives being ruined. Another apology is not enough, she should take responsibility for chaos in the Home Office and resign.”
Senior members of the home affairs select committee were discussing how best to hold Rudd to account in parliament next week. They also hope to interrogate the prime minister on what she knew about the targets culture.
The SNP’s Stewart McDonald pointed to the ministerial code, which says “ministers who knowingly mislead parliament will be expected to offer their resignation”. -The Guardian
The Ministerial code is quite clear. Amber Rudd must resign. https://t.co/zNkU9NLvOY pic.twitter.com/OvwzYmmzxN— Stewart McDonald MP (@StewartMcDonald) April 27, 2018
Mayday, Mayday
Meanwhile, MP Barry Gardiner wondered allowed following Rudd's departure: "If Amber Rudd has gone because of a memo to @theresa_may telling her about higher targets for enforced removals, then surely the Prime Minister also knew and should not have allowed parliament to be misled all last week."
If Amber Rudd has gone because of a memo to @theresa_may telling her about higher targets for enforced removals, then surely the Prime Minister also knew and should not have allowed parliament to be misled all last week. pic.twitter.com/LrUR6uHsCD— Barry Gardiner (@BarryGardiner) April 29, 2018
Now that it's clear that Downing street also knew about the targeting, one wonders if May's resignation could soon follow?
Comments
If you think it's bad in the UK now, what until Labour Party wins the next election an you really get the full-court press of social marxism that will make Venezuela look like an alt-right country.
May needs to step down and let another leader be chosen - one that will help unite the party's base - or all is lost.
Not to mention the end of Brexit offically.
In reply to If you think it's bad in the… by gmak
"Somebody hacked my Twitter."
In reply to Not to mention the end of… by Boing_Snap
So they wanted to get rid of ILLEGALS...and maybe help British Citizens, first?
Oh the horror, say it ain't so.
In reply to "Somebody must have hacked… by ???ö?
Its a sick country that demands the ouster of a Cabinet Minister because s/he wanted to implement the existing laws of the country !
In reply to S by Croesus
Revolution is coming to the UK.
In reply to Its a sick country that… by Harry Lightning
Politicians should have an immigration policy they advertise every day so there’s no surprises. Clearly the May administration is as spineless as worms and afraid of getting caught doing the right thing. Ms Rudd deserves to be embarrassed. What did she expect?
In reply to Revolution is coming to the… by Gaius Frakkin'…
To be fought with plastic scissors.
In reply to Revolution is coming to the… by Gaius Frakkin'…
The British government hates it's citizens, which can be demonstrated over and over again. Eventually the royals will be given an islamic Romanov treatment.
In reply to Revolution is coming to the… by Gaius Frakkin'…
No, it was for being caught lying and not being able to lie her way out of it.
In reply to Its a sick country that… by Harry Lightning
I really don't understand this article...
IS THE GOVERNMENT ANGRY BECAUSE SHE'S ONLY TARGETTING 10%??
OR BECAUSE SHE WANT TO DEPORT "ILLEGALS" like in illegal => not according the law?
Weird shit is happing worldwide...
In reply to Its a sick country that… by Harry Lightning
The problem is that she said that a target did not exist - which was a flat-out lie. It has now been shown that targets did exist and she cannot deny it.
The fact that the target was so low will only piss off a whole load of other people who think it should have been 100%.
But did she resign? Of course not! She was thrown under the bus by Treasonous May, who is the one that should be resigning because it all started under her watch as Home Secretary.
In reply to I really don't understand… by Sudden Debt
I'll take your statement one step further: Why is it a terrible act to want to deport persons who entered your country illegally? One cannot be in a country illegally and also be "law abiding". These persons have not given the country the ability to assess their background and ability to become a productive and necessary part of the host country's society.
In reply to I really don't understand… by Sudden Debt
This question is repeatedly asked in more than one country without any meaningful response except swooning endorsement of "immigration" of any kind as an inevitable benefit.
A phony benefit for which there is exactly zero evidence.
In reply to I'll take your statement one… by jimcg
Yeah, I'm really not getting what the scandal behind this article is....
If anything the scandal should be that they only want to deport 10% more Illegals.
They should be deporting 100% of them, and that should be THE TARGET.
In reply to I really don't understand… by Sudden Debt
So true what you say but in the end the politicians simply cannot tell the truth even when it would server them better. [wasp]
In reply to I really don't understand… by Sudden Debt
Don't the libturds in our country act the same way over Trump's desire to rid us of illegal shit-bag parasites???
In reply to Its a sick country that… by Harry Lightning
Once again it's the denial that hangs 'em, not the act itself. If they'd openly said, "Yes, we wish to increase the number of deportations of illeagals that are causing problems" there would be no scandal. If they'd simply said, "No comment" there'd be no scandal. Politicians stupidly deny things that trip them up, and the denial is what gets them.
No one really cared if Bill Clinton diddled an intern in the Oral Office, but after he went on national TV and pointed his finger at the camera and said "I never had sex with that woman" and later was proven to be lying he was cooked.
Trump's a fool for denying his fling with Stormy Davis. "No comment" would have been sufficient. Nobody would care.
Publicly denying facts that will eventually come out is a stupid thing to do. Lying to people pisses them off.
In reply to S by Croesus
BREXIT is already finished ... what we see is 650 criminal lawmakers who no longer represent the people.
They only represent the elits and now consider all ordinary voices meaningless.
So if you want to slaughter the fucking lot I no longer care ... you see I no longer have a voice see to obect to anything so I now save my breath.
Wrong? No more wrong that the politicians who sold out their people.
In reply to Not to mention the end of… by Boing_Snap
Amazing! Just even mention deporting not ALL illegal aliens, just a few more, and it's: "terrible, just terrible." How could you be so mean spirited - I mean to actually follow the law! Who would want to do such a thing.
Please. If they have broken the law, they should be booted. Then there's more room for those who are actually trying to follow the law and enter legally.
In reply to If you think it's bad in the… by gmak
Oohh, 10%, target. Maybe . in a few years.
Fkn light speed, warp drive there.
Brits would still be trying to get Fritz off Channel Islands at this pace.
In reply to If you think it's bad in the… by gmak
Britain's Parliament is plumbing new depths of mediocrity.
This is a direct consequence of being in the EU - they are rubber-stampers and Quisling administrators for the masters in Berlin.
If you take away responsibility, you create irresponsibility.
They are 100% to blame for the future failure of the UK economy now.
Just like Venezuela ...
In reply to Britain's Parliament is… by my new username
Soros has won.... No other words for it.
UK is toast, British patriots need an American style revolution and their inbred royals need to be tried for treason and have all their assets confiscated. The Royals are a worthless parasite drunken freak show.
Meh we here im America tried to help with Brexit and form a new Bilateral alliance with the UK against the EU but they werent having it.
Oh well enjoy being part of Germany's liberal Reich.
If the UK could take about 20 million (plus) non-Muslim illegals off our hands, America would be very grateful. They could all move to London or maybe the Falklands, where Britbob lives.
Why is it a scandal to seek to measure and improve enforcement of the law?
This is completely ridiculous.
Some laws aren't as law law as other laws.
Clear?
In reply to Why is it a scandal to seek… by Ex-Oligarch
this is a distraction from the illegal ombing of another soveriegn country by a rogue state.
theresa may is guilty of war crimes.
why is there a deafening silence from the MSM about the "no chemical weapons in gouda, syria?
when May resigns, she should be immediately arrested as a supected war criminal.
as for parliament, when faced with ruling on the european laws that it has rubber stamped for 40 years - it has choked.
neither party can deliver brexit, they are incompetent and have too easily forgotten that UKIP dragged 1/4 of each of their voters to prevent legal AND illegal immigration from non-EU countries.
the tories are spineless and labour are marxist lunatics.
as for the greens and the liberals, well, there time would be better spent hugging trees in dense forsests - out of the view of the public.
rumour has it there is 50 million pounds ready to start a new political party. it cant happen soon enough to get rid of Bremoaners, that want to see britain be subsumed by a libtard socialist europe where individuality is strictly limited to the excited misery of social media and domination by the libtard socialist MSM.
90% of MP's are bremoaners and are doing all in their power to thward brexit, virtue signalling with "i voted to stay in, but i respect the wishes of my electorate".
what a crock.
bleh
It has to go through hell fire and it would need something like the IRA to effect any meaningful change.
This is what the last 2 years has proven ... unless politicians are threatened with death they will just carry on.
Lies, deceit, false flags, war, sold into economic slavery ... they UK politicians know the ordinary Brit is slowly being "intentionally" destroyed by their own government.
Socially the UK is totally fucked ...
You cannot have sharia and ordinary law that are so different.
You cannot have two sovereigns as in the EU and the UK parliament.
It really is that simple one side or the other must win out.
In reply to this is a distraction from… by hooligan2009
Caravans of toilet bowl cleaners coming to a city near you.
Looking at that pic of Theresa May, Theretard Mayhem becomes a far more appropriate name.
Since, it is horrible, terrible for England to make any decisions about immigration, I think it would be wise for the Argentine government to provide assistance to any Argentine who wishes to emigrate to the Malvinas.
Britbob? What say you?
Just when you think Britain can't get any more fucked up, you read this bullshit. 10% more? And that's somehow "cruel"? Sure, by all means, turn your entire empire over to the ragheads and let the fun and games commence. what a fucking shitshow.
How about 100% of illegals getting kicked the fuck out.
If it was up to me she would be in trouble for aiming to low.
So.....like...........ummm...(Bong Hit).....is there a problem here?
Wench wants to Make UK Great Again. Deport all the Muslim males of military age. This is a problem???
Of course she might have told a fib or as they say in the case of Andrew McCabe....she was less than candid.
And that really is a problem. If we say it isn't a problem, then we will never get Hillary, Comey, Mills, Loretta Lynch, etc, etc, in the Big House with Dennis Hastert and Rod Blagoiovich (sp?).
Now having resigned, she should turn right around and run for reelection. Joe Six Pint in the UK - who is still waiting for Brexit to be completed will send her right back to Downing Street.
Could you imagine living in the UK and not being allowed to take your dying baby home? Time that the UK follow Hungary's lead and shoot George Soros the bird.
There are two issues that your drunken brain is choosing to overlook. The first one is that {Britain} is a nation of laws, not of chaos or overbearance.
The second is that the fucking cunt lied to parliament, and when you are caught out lying to the elected body, you are toast.
So, crawl back into the bottle you useless tool.
In reply to So.....like...........ummm… by ChanceIs
Boris Johnson joyful about Trump's visit. Maybe another false flag coming?
https://www.rt.com/uk/425282-trump-boris-queen-visit/
Having to resign for wanting to deport invaders. Pitiful times
Where's Nevil Chamberlain when you need him?
MultiCult( except white, Christian Brit) in our times!
In reply to Having to resign for wanting… by Catahoula
You know, the sad reality of the matter is that after 400 years of raping, pillaging, murdering and conducting unknown and untold acts of horror, you have finally returned to what you really are. A tiny little island with tiny little people ruled by demagogues.
Enjoy.
In reply to Where's Nevil Chamberlain… by Offthebeach
No douche. She was caught lying to Parliament. That is why.
Get your fucking head out of your arse.
In reply to Having to resign for wanting… by Catahoula
Trump should hire her.
i don't understand why deporting illegals is such a bad thing. its the law, no?
squid
The issue is having targets and then lying to Parliament, by denying that you have targets.
The issue ought to be that the bureaucrats would rather deport legitimate immigrants by destroying their proof then tying them up in paperwork and strongarm tactics, rather than deporting violent real illegals, simply because the former are easier to find.
In reply to i don't understand why… by squid
Amber Rudd for US president. She'd fit right in with the Dems.
Drop 'em all in the Death Star garbage crusher.
In reply to Amber Rudd for US president… by silverer
"Ding, Dong, The Witch is Dead!" ;)
Ruddy Hell
Is the Home Office rudderless now?