UK's "Generation Rent" Faces Ever-More Unaffordable Homes

For the so-called 'Generation Rent', the dream of buying a house is usually a distant and unrealistic one.

And, as Statista's Martin Armstrong notes, figures from the Office for National Statistics show the dream is only moving further away, too.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Furthermore, when comparing the ratio of median house prices in England and Wales to the average earnings, the gap is only moving in the wrong direction.

In 1997, the rate was 3.54 in England and 3.00 in Wales. In 2016, this had jumped up to 7.72 and 5.79.