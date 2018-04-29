UK's "Generation Rent" Faces Ever-More Unaffordable Homes

For the so-called 'Generation Rent', the dream of buying a house is usually a distant and unrealistic one.

And, as Statista's Martin Armstrong notes, figures from the Office for National Statistics show the dream is only moving further away, too.

Furthermore, when comparing the ratio of median house prices in England and Wales to the average earnings, the gap is only moving in the wrong direction.

In 1997, the rate was 3.54 in England and 3.00 in Wales. In 2016, this had jumped up to 7.72 and 5.79.

Quantify Mon, 04/30/2018 - 02:04 Permalink

Mississippi is pretty cheap. But Of course it sucks there. The U.K. has always been expensive, its an island the size of Alabama and now its full of Islamic stabbers. Face it you guys are screwed, I would rather live in Miss.

r0mulus Mon, 04/30/2018 - 02:12 Permalink

Well the gameplan seems pretty clear now- the hyperinflation of the West will simply occur in the realms of real estate and the equities market, and will be (somewhat) mitigated through continued manipulation of BLS inflation stats.

Billybullshit Mon, 04/30/2018 - 02:38 Permalink

You have the tories in power- the party of the land owners and rentiers- what do you expect? .Control the people by making sure they have to work full time just to put a roof over their heads.

css1971 Billybullshit Mon, 04/30/2018 - 04:12 Permalink

The Labour party began mass migration to the UK in 1996, and it has continued ever since.

An extra city of people every year. The purpose is to squash semi skilled wage prices, boost demand for property and simultaneously increase social security dependency (importing poverty and voters). What's really amusing is the people of The Left who think it was all their idea, because "Diversity is our strength".

No. You control people by making them think your best interests are their own ideas. Then they'll riot for you.

Watson Mon, 04/30/2018 - 04:25 Permalink

The problem is purely political: since the home now represents 99% of the wealth of the middle class, plus that wealth owned on a levered basis, any in-power party knows that even a slight price fall would mean all those middle class votes going to the other side.

Actually, there is an easy way to put strong downward pressure on prices, simply repeal all the planning laws and, broadly, let people build wherever it is safe to do so.
There is plenty of open countryside outside the major cities, but planning laws and local NIMBYism combine to make it unavailable to build on.

Don't see either the Tories or a typical Labour government doing this, but a radical Labour under Corbyn...

Actually, a possible not-so-small thing has crept into the cities: converting obsolete retail and office space into flats. With more and more working from home, and the general slide in all but top retail, this trend could have a long way to go. But only creates flats, not houses. But a _lot_ of flats...

