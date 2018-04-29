UK's "Generation Rent" Faces Ever-More Unaffordable Homes

For the so-called 'Generation Rent', the dream of buying a house is usually a distant and unrealistic one.
And, as Statista's Martin Armstrong notes, figures from the Office for National Statistics show the dream is only moving further away, too.
You will find more infographics at Statista
Furthermore, when comparing the ratio of median house prices in England and Wales to the average earnings, the gap is only moving in the wrong direction.
In 1997, the rate was 3.54 in England and 3.00 in Wales. In 2016, this had jumped up to 7.72 and 5.79.
Comments
Mississippi is pretty cheap. But Of course it sucks there. The U.K. has always been expensive, its an island the size of Alabama and now its full of Islamic stabbers. Face it you guys are screwed, I would rather live in Miss.
I've looked at a lot of places to visit in the U.S. and Mississippi IS at the very bottom of that list. If you are from the North you don't go there.
In reply to Mississippi is pretty cheap… by Quantify
The number of hours the average person has to work to afford the average mortgage in every major American city:
http://thesoundingline.com/how-many-hours-americans-need-to-work-to-pay…
In reply to I've looked at a lot of… by Manipuflation
The average person is a fool.
UK house prices have increased by 40% over a 66 year period.
1952 -> ￡2,117 = 166oz
2018 -> ￡233,116 = 234oz
If you note the peaks in prices (~2006), you'll find they correspond with peaks in mass immigration
In reply to The number of hours the… by Four Star
The bankers own you... get used to it.
Why would anyone want to buy a home? I've never bought one yet I've owned one and no thanks.
Well the gameplan seems pretty clear now- the hyperinflation of the West will simply occur in the realms of real estate and the equities market, and will be (somewhat) mitigated through continued manipulation of BLS inflation stats.
Boohoo. Try 13× in sydney. Get in now or you never will! Everythings awesome!
What about home prices in Rhodesia?
Farms are going at a discount if you can get your hands on old tyres.
In reply to What about home prices in… by Manipuflation
Nobody gives a shit about the tyrannical, braindead UK. 241 years, they have come full circle.
You have the tories in power- the party of the land owners and rentiers- what do you expect? .Control the people by making sure they have to work full time just to put a roof over their heads.
The Labour party began mass migration to the UK in 1996, and it has continued ever since.
An extra city of people every year. The purpose is to squash semi skilled wage prices, boost demand for property and simultaneously increase social security dependency (importing poverty and voters). What's really amusing is the people of The Left who think it was all their idea, because "Diversity is our strength".
No. You control people by making them think your best interests are their own ideas. Then they'll riot for you.
In reply to You have the tories in power… by Billybullshit
Why would you want to own a house, when in the end you really don't own it at all?
Personally, so i can bolt the door and keep out the brain-dead local zombies whose numbers have increased exponentially over the last 20 years or so.
In reply to Why would you want to own a… by _ConanTheLiber…
Please be advised,rent extraction and usury will continue for as long as necessary...Over!
At any rate, I'll be on my way to test fire one of these.
https://ruger.com/products/gp100/models.html
American Generation X. We like metal.
That deal is done anyway. Fuck houses.
The problem is purely political: since the home now represents 99% of the wealth of the middle class, plus that wealth owned on a levered basis, any in-power party knows that even a slight price fall would mean all those middle class votes going to the other side.
Actually, there is an easy way to put strong downward pressure on prices, simply repeal all the planning laws and, broadly, let people build wherever it is safe to do so.
There is plenty of open countryside outside the major cities, but planning laws and local NIMBYism combine to make it unavailable to build on.
Don't see either the Tories or a typical Labour government doing this, but a radical Labour under Corbyn...
Actually, a possible not-so-small thing has crept into the cities: converting obsolete retail and office space into flats. With more and more working from home, and the general slide in all but top retail, this trend could have a long way to go. But only creates flats, not houses. But a _lot_ of flats...
Watson