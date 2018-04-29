"Unusual Eruptions" At World's Largest Active Geyser In Yellowstone Stoke "Supervolcano" Fears

04/29/2018

One month after we reported that fears of an eruption at the Yellowstone supervolcano continue to grow following the first eruption of the world's largest active geyser for the first time since 2014, overnight Reuters reported  of continued "unusual eruptions" at the same location after said giant geyser erupted no less three times in the past six weeks, including once this week.

The good news, according to geologists, is that while the pattern is "unusual" it is not indicative of a more destructive volcanic eruption brewing beneath Wyoming.

The bad news, is that with geological events in Yellowstone increasingly described by even the most "reputable" mainstream media and scholars as "unusual", the broader public is having trouble believing that everything is just normal.

This is what happened: Steamboat Geyser, which can shoot water as high as 300 feet (91 meters) into the air, erupted on March 15, April 19 and on Friday.

Steamboat Geyser

As the Bozeman Daily Chronicle adds, the Steamboat Geyser eruption on Friday was reported by a park visitor and was estimated to have begun at 6:30 am; that person was likely the only one who witnessed it firsthand, since boardwalks leading to area are closed due to high snowfall notes Gizmodo.

Why is this unusual? Because the last time it erupted three times in a year was in 2003, the U.S. Geological Survey’s Yellowstone Volcano Observatory said. Also notable: the last time it erupted prior to March was more than three years ago in September 2014.

While this year’s eruptions have (so far) been smaller than a usual Steamboat eruption, the two in April were about 10 times larger than an eruption at the park’s famed Old Faithful Geyser in terms on the amount of water discharged, geologists quoted by Reuters said.

Predictably, local scientists promptly emerged from their labs to ease the public's worries that a major Yellowstone eruption could be imminent: "There is nothing to indicate that any sort of volcanic eruption is imminent," Michael Poland, the scientist in charge for the observatory, told Reuters in an email.

Ad yet, despite the soothing words, geologists have not been able to pinpoint a reason for the latest series of eruptions, which they say could indicate a thermal disturbance in the geyser basin, or that Steamboat may be having smaller eruptions instead of one large.

Of course, it could be simply "randomness":

Since most geysers do not erupt on a regular schedule, “it might just reflect the randomness of geysers,” Poland said.

Only Waimangu Geyser in New Zealand has rocketed to greater heights than Steamboat, but not for more than 100 years, the U.S. National Park Service said.

Why the bigger fears? Because as we report periodically, most recently last month, Yellowstone sits atop a supervolcano that created a massive crater; its plateau hosts the world’s most diverse and expansive continental hydrothermal systems, including the multicolored springs, mudpots and geysers for which the park is known.

Whatever the cause for the "unusual eruptions" at Steamboat, there is no need to panic just yet: what would be far more worrying would be the water in the hydrothermal systems drying up, which could indicate that the super hot magma deep below was making its way to the surface.

“Yellowstone hasn’t had a volcanic eruption for 70,000 years! Geysers erupt all the time,” said Jake Lowenstern, a USGS research geologist who specializes in volcanoes.

The steam phase of Steamboat Geyser in 2014

And while it has indeed been 70,000 years since the last major lava event in Yellowstone, the region is still very much active and poses the potential to erupt at some point in the future, perhaps disastrously: as Washington Post reported last week, an event in Yellowstone could be thousands of times more powerful than the Mount St. Helens explosion in 1980; the United States Geological Survey predicts that a sufficiently powerful eruption, while unlikely, would leave much of the northern Rockies buried in feet of ash. Lava flows could cover a radius up to 30 or 40 miles in diameter, with “disastrous” accumulations of 10 or more centimeters in a radius of up to 500 miles.

That, of course, is the worst case scenario, and scientists tend to emphasize that even a moderate volcanic eruption there is unlikely to happen in our lifetimes, although one wonders if central bankers scientists would ever say otherwise, knowing well that any statement out of the ordinary would prompt a mass panic and evacuation.

Meanwhile, despite still being years away from predicting future eruptions, scientists at the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory monitoring arrays would probably detect “sudden or strong movements or shifts in heat that would indicate increasing activity,” the National Park Service writes, and that a “catastrophic” eruption would likely be preceded by weeks to years of warning signs. One only hopes said signs would made available to the general public.

Microwaves. They cook hotpockets, volcanoes, and people alike. They cook the water in your soup or aquifers deep underground. Water in a hurricane? S'all the same to them. But thats just crazy talk right? Go back to microwaving your tv dinners folks..

 

As for Yellowstone, who would ever suspect a bomb could trigger a volcanic eruption, or a tsunami? These are NATURAL disasters after all...

 

3/11/11, never forget. 

Something is going to kill you sooner or later. Maybe its better to accept that inevitability than to concern ourselves with every possible cause? Easier said than done I guess. I heard a Chinese monk say something like "when you finish your last breath you will let go of the whole universe. Why not let go from the very beginning?" Seems some wisdom in there somewhere.

So critical thinking is a concept you have trouble getting your head around? 

Why don't you explain how Bldg #7 collapse to dust when nothin hit it? How does kerosene aka jet fuel melt steel and why doesn't the propane, which burns hotter than jet fuel, melt the steel in my gas grill? Even if I have a few beers, forget about it and leave it running all night? 

Come on Tyler, stay focused fer chrissakes. Screw the volcano. 

#nothingburger

Let me know when NPS does ‘controlled burns’ like they did 20 years ago.

Meteor fireballs have massively increased and likely from the same original cause as the volcanic increase.  Nobody will believe it until they see it.  Anyway, they think they found the origin of the Yellowstone plume, under Baha California!  When you conceptualize this it makes it easier to understand why super volcanoes are effected and activated by global large earthquakes regardless of their distance from the epicenter.

"The source of heat slowly swelling the Yellowstone Plateau is a 215-mile-wide cylindrical plume that originates 1,800 miles beneath the northern reaches of Baja California, according to new University of Texas at Austin research. The decades-in-the-making finding confirms geophysicists’ longtime suspicions and explains why a dormant supervolcano and geysers, hot springs, mud pots and fumaroles are located in northwest Wyoming. Where it originates, at the core-mantle boundary, the plume is estimated to be about 1,100 to 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the surrounding mantle. The structure is pulled to the surface by its buoyancy, and as it rises it loses its temperature, running only 750 degrees warmer than the mantle by the time it’s 620 miles away from the Earth’s surface. Its content is hot rock [BS, not entirely it isn't. We have magma intrusion very near the surface of Yellowstone also], Nelson said, not molten or liquid material. "

https://www.wyomingnews.com/news/study-shows-depth-of-yellowstone-magma-plume/article_35520854-3368-11e8-8ad0-83a5cfba6c99.html

 As the magma from the Yellowstone caldera works

its way up to the surface,

water near the surface is boiled/steamed away.

 

Nothing to worry about unless the magma

reaches the surface and erupts/explodes.

 

 it erupts roughly every 70,000 years .... very surprised that little tidbit was left out... but yes "its been 70,000 years since last"... how very reassuring.

Lol@"Mebbe centrall bankurz know itz gonna blow but dey aint not gonna tell us cuz dey dun want us 2 panick yall."

No shit.

The unwashed become outraged and stage protests if a motherfucker gets a bowl of soup instead of a muffin at a goddamned restaurant and you wanna tell these assholes a supervolcano is gonna blow?

This is a perfect opportunity to cleanse the gene pool.  I would not be surprised if the whole space tourism shit was just a plan for real people to be the fuck outta dodge when the cataclysm hits and then return wherever everything was okay.

I posted this elsewhere but probably more appropriate here.  Shit will get interesting, not that it already hasn't been.

 

It's very real and it's underway.  When the sun goes quiet cosmic rays increase and that has already happened, up 13% on US west coast, and 17% on east coast, also huge magnetic anomaly off of south America because the magnetic poles are converging towards each other on the other side of the planet).  As it climbs we will be seeing the highest levels that developed civilization has ever seen (that we know of anyway).  The earthquake increase, volcanic increase, expected weather changes are all there.  Plus we have atmospheric compression and a rapidly increasing draw down in the earths magnetic shields, which is why little flares are becoming a problem.  It's all there.  The sun cycles have been documented and predicted going way back.  Like clockwork...

Just look at what has been happening at the anomaly/weak spot.  This two minute video shows the weaker spots and then shows satellite orbit disruptions in those spots recently.  I bet there wont be a lot of space travel going on in the near future.  Maybe if our satellites get taken out war will be less likely.  Who knows.

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOI0gqWhsOY

By the way, if you ever want to know if a volcano near you is going to go off watch the seismographs for these.  You're welcome as all rhyolitic volcanoes are beginning to respond to the cosmic ray increase.  What they are is long duration events.  When scientists first began to crunch numbers and figure out how to predict eruptions they overlooked these.  This is how that went down and what happened to his competition. 

"Chouet noted that in previous seismic records these had increased in frequency until the point of eruption. They were in fact the signals of a pressurizing volcano [engineering water hammer signals, like with pipelines shut off too fast], and he would use them to successfully predict two future eruptions, those of the Redoubt volcano in the Aleutians, and that of Popocatepetl in Mexico, where timely evacuation saved many lives.

In 1993 not everyone was aware of Chouet’s discovery, or preferred to rely on more traditional methods [gas readings] of predicting when a volcano might erupt, and one such person was Stanley Williams, who was leading a team of volcanologists and tourists into the crater of the Galeras volcano after it had already erupted once not long before. Now to my mind that’s a pretty foolish thing to do, but for Williams it was the only way, and he managed to talk 11 other people into going with him...Williams had in fact been told of Chouet’s discovery, but chose to ignore it, even when he was notified while his team was in the crater that the same long period events were showing up on the seismographs..."

Long story short everybody died but the asshole and Chouet went on to repeatedly accurately predict volcanic eruptions (for certain types of volcanoes).  Yellowstones are increasing.  Watch them for yourself.  Of course the gas readings are still there.  They are shutting off monitors all the time now though.  We could be fine but when anything happens then you have nuke plants.  Same with big earthquakes like what Washington will get eventually.

https://volcanogeek.wordpress.com/2011/08/29/the-long-period-event/

Interesting! I live on the left coast. We saw Mt. St. Helen's eruption in 1980. We lived 45 miles from said mountain. 

Now, we live just 50 miles west of Mt. Hood. When I was a kid I remember being terrified of the mountain kept asking Mom when it was going to blow, she told me it wouldn't because it was dead. Wrong answer Alex! It is merely 'sleeping' aka dormant...then Mt. St. Helen's blew and I'll never forget it. It was frightening but also fascinating. Nature is amazing and terrifying. We had to wear face masks outside due to Ash fall. Looked like a big snow fall. We were just far enough away to avoid the darkness due to the Ash. 

I really appreciate your posting this, Ms. No...