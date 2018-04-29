"Unusual Eruptions" At World's Largest Active Geyser In Yellowstone Stoke "Supervolcano" Fears

One month after we reported that fears of an eruption at the Yellowstone supervolcano continue to grow following the first eruption of the world's largest active geyser for the first time since 2014, overnight Reuters reported of continued "unusual eruptions" at the same location after said giant geyser erupted no less three times in the past six weeks, including once this week.
The good news, according to geologists, is that while the pattern is "unusual" it is not indicative of a more destructive volcanic eruption brewing beneath Wyoming.
The bad news, is that with geological events in Yellowstone increasingly described by even the most "reputable" mainstream media and scholars as "unusual", the broader public is having trouble believing that everything is just normal.
This is what happened: Steamboat Geyser, which can shoot water as high as 300 feet (91 meters) into the air, erupted on March 15, April 19 and on Friday.
As the Bozeman Daily Chronicle adds, the Steamboat Geyser eruption on Friday was reported by a park visitor and was estimated to have begun at 6:30 am; that person was likely the only one who witnessed it firsthand, since boardwalks leading to area are closed due to high snowfall notes Gizmodo.
Why is this unusual? Because the last time it erupted three times in a year was in 2003, the U.S. Geological Survey’s Yellowstone Volcano Observatory said. Also notable: the last time it erupted prior to March was more than three years ago in September 2014.
While this year’s eruptions have (so far) been smaller than a usual Steamboat eruption, the two in April were about 10 times larger than an eruption at the park’s famed Old Faithful Geyser in terms on the amount of water discharged, geologists quoted by Reuters said.
Predictably, local scientists promptly emerged from their labs to ease the public's worries that a major Yellowstone eruption could be imminent: "There is nothing to indicate that any sort of volcanic eruption is imminent," Michael Poland, the scientist in charge for the observatory, told Reuters in an email.
Ad yet, despite the soothing words, geologists have not been able to pinpoint a reason for the latest series of eruptions, which they say could indicate a thermal disturbance in the geyser basin, or that Steamboat may be having smaller eruptions instead of one large.
Of course, it could be simply "randomness":
Since most geysers do not erupt on a regular schedule, “it might just reflect the randomness of geysers,” Poland said.
Only Waimangu Geyser in New Zealand has rocketed to greater heights than Steamboat, but not for more than 100 years, the U.S. National Park Service said.
Why the bigger fears? Because as we report periodically, most recently last month, Yellowstone sits atop a supervolcano that created a massive crater; its plateau hosts the world’s most diverse and expansive continental hydrothermal systems, including the multicolored springs, mudpots and geysers for which the park is known.
Whatever the cause for the "unusual eruptions" at Steamboat, there is no need to panic just yet: what would be far more worrying would be the water in the hydrothermal systems drying up, which could indicate that the super hot magma deep below was making its way to the surface.
“Yellowstone hasn’t had a volcanic eruption for 70,000 years! Geysers erupt all the time,” said Jake Lowenstern, a USGS research geologist who specializes in volcanoes.
And while it has indeed been 70,000 years since the last major lava event in Yellowstone, the region is still very much active and poses the potential to erupt at some point in the future, perhaps disastrously: as Washington Post reported last week, an event in Yellowstone could be thousands of times more powerful than the Mount St. Helens explosion in 1980; the United States Geological Survey predicts that a sufficiently powerful eruption, while unlikely, would leave much of the northern Rockies buried in feet of ash. Lava flows could cover a radius up to 30 or 40 miles in diameter, with “disastrous” accumulations of 10 or more centimeters in a radius of up to 500 miles.
That, of course, is the worst case scenario, and scientists tend to emphasize that even a moderate volcanic eruption there is unlikely to happen in our lifetimes, although one wonders if
central bankers scientists would ever say otherwise, knowing well that any statement out of the ordinary would prompt a mass panic and evacuation.
Meanwhile, despite still being years away from predicting future eruptions, scientists at the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory monitoring arrays would probably detect “sudden or strong movements or shifts in heat that would indicate increasing activity,” the National Park Service writes, and that a “catastrophic” eruption would likely be preceded by weeks to years of warning signs. One only hopes said signs would made available to the general public.
Comments
Then here is your WORK CREW (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-29/massive-fireballs-light-syria…) (https://www.ae911truth.org/) to get that job done!...
The Japanese swear by them -https://311truth.wordpress.com/2014/01/18/magna-bsp-the-israeli-connect…
Microwaves. They cook hotpockets, volcanoes, and people alike. They cook the water in your soup or aquifers deep underground. Water in a hurricane? S'all the same to them. But thats just crazy talk right? Go back to microwaving your tv dinners folks..
As for Yellowstone, who would ever suspect a bomb could trigger a volcanic eruption, or a tsunami? These are NATURAL disasters after all...
3/11/11, never forget.
In reply to Then here is your WORK CREW … by Son of Captain Nemo
In reply to Microwaves. They cook… by gigadeath
At this point, I don't care if it is a super-volcano, an asteroid or Kim's nuclear weapons. Can we please just get on with the reset!
In reply to the end will come like… by ???ö?
Climate doom porn is far more effective mid-week. Right now, I'm doom-porning over Israhell's aggressive strike on the sovereign country of Syria. I think Doom-Porn's-Day will more likely occur as a result of (((Satan's children))) than Mother Nature.
In reply to < Pull it. < Pull my finger. by Lost in translation
Ah DOOM! Love it - my life. Don't forget to fret over the magnetic reversal now upon us. BTW, the South pole has left Antarctica: check NOAA ("wandering poles"). A good source on the latest is my good friend whatshisname over at SuspiciousObservers.org.
In reply to Climate doom prod is far… by J S Bach
In reply to At this point, I don't care… by EuroPox
reading trump tweets make me pray for super volcano
In reply to No. First you will have to… by nmewn
Can we send the entire warmongering DC staff down the geyser to check? At least to make up for the unverified Syria chem claim.
In reply to reading trump tweets make me… by DingleBarryObummer
When I read what were supposed to be 'jokes' I came to the immediate conclusion that comedy is dead. It wasn't even remotely funny. Where are all the good: Jewish, black, Mexican, disabled jokes these days? Heard about the lepar playing poker... he threw in his hand.
In reply to No. First you will have to… by nmewn
lol...I'm stealing that one ;-)
In reply to When I read what were… by EuroPox
That reminds me, Did you hear about the three legged dog that walked into the saloon?
Bartender says, what can I get for you?
Dog says (use your deepest voice),
"I'm looking for the man that shot my paw."
In reply to When I read what were… by EuroPox
GCR baby. Let it rip!
In reply to At this point, I don't care… by EuroPox
Yellowstone Lake can be drained in six hours after a channel is dug along the southern arm preventing a super explosion.
In reply to the end will come like… by ???ö?
Something is going to kill you sooner or later. Maybe its better to accept that inevitability than to concern ourselves with every possible cause? Easier said than done I guess. I heard a Chinese monk say something like "when you finish your last breath you will let go of the whole universe. Why not let go from the very beginning?" Seems some wisdom in there somewhere.
In reply to the end will come like… by ???ö?
Jews love to kill on the 11th...
Anyone know the significance ?
In reply to Microwaves. They cook… by gigadeath
Kabala, numerology, astrology. Talmudic sorcery. Manipulation of the collective unconscious through symbolism, for the benefit of a select ‘chosen’.
In reply to Jews love to kill on the… by Yellow_Snow
And so 911Truth types are going on to Fukishima stuff since they could never prove their implosion theories at WTC? Hey guys - try conspiracy theories about what evil people do, they are usually true. Conspiracy about how buildings fail and landing on the moon - not so much.
In reply to Then here is your WORK CREW … by Son of Captain Nemo
3/11/11. Magna BSP. 25k dead. Never forget.
In reply to And so 911Truth types are… by cpnscarlet
So critical thinking is a concept you have trouble getting your head around?
Why don't you explain how Bldg #7 collapse to dust when nothin hit it? How does kerosene aka jet fuel melt steel and why doesn't the propane, which burns hotter than jet fuel, melt the steel in my gas grill? Even if I have a few beers, forget about it and leave it running all night?
In reply to And so 911Truth types are… by cpnscarlet
not just "melt the steel - but the steel was in solution state for - 3 weeks - see the 500 affidavits filed by police and firemen according to key words - need 2800'F sustained!!
below ground there was another energy source device to accomplish that and was part f the overall plan
In reply to So critical thinking is a… by Conscious Reviver
When the Big Event happens, it will surprise everyone but those who are already dead.
In reply to Then here is your WORK CREW … by Son of Captain Nemo
If you held a load as long as this volcano did, you're pre-er, shots, would be massive to most women also.
Come on Tyler, stay focused fer chrissakes. Screw the volcano.
Let me know when NPS does ‘controlled burns’ like they did 20 years ago.
Yellowstone is an active volcano. Probably want to move if you live anywhere near it.
An active caldera, but yes, good advice!
In reply to Yellowstone is an active… by homiegot
It must be Sunday. More ZH fear porn.
Not the Super Volcano again! Where's Giant Meteor when you need him?
When the giant meteor is heading for a direct hit on Yellowstone, then it is time to worry. There is about as much of a chance of that happening as there is of an orange-haired pussy grabber getting elected President of the USA.
In reply to Not the Super Volcano again!… by Conscious Reviver
Meteor fireballs have massively increased and likely from the same original cause as the volcanic increase. Nobody will believe it until they see it. Anyway, they think they found the origin of the Yellowstone plume, under Baha California! When you conceptualize this it makes it easier to understand why super volcanoes are effected and activated by global large earthquakes regardless of their distance from the epicenter.
"The source of heat slowly swelling the Yellowstone Plateau is a 215-mile-wide cylindrical plume that originates 1,800 miles beneath the northern reaches of Baja California, according to new University of Texas at Austin research. The decades-in-the-making finding confirms geophysicists’ longtime suspicions and explains why a dormant supervolcano and geysers, hot springs, mud pots and fumaroles are located in northwest Wyoming. Where it originates, at the core-mantle boundary, the plume is estimated to be about 1,100 to 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the surrounding mantle. The structure is pulled to the surface by its buoyancy, and as it rises it loses its temperature, running only 750 degrees warmer than the mantle by the time it’s 620 miles away from the Earth’s surface. Its content is hot rock [BS, not entirely it isn't. We have magma intrusion very near the surface of Yellowstone also], Nelson said, not molten or liquid material. "
https://www.wyomingnews.com/news/study-shows-depth-of-yellowstone-magma-plume/article_35520854-3368-11e8-8ad0-83a5cfba6c99.html
In reply to Not the Super Volcano again!… by Conscious Reviver
The gods are not only angry, they're done with us.
Why would the gods get angry when they could just laugh at us?
In reply to The gods are not only angry,… by markar
Except they cannot know if its a sign its gonna erupt or not because we have never witnessed a supervolcano eruption. so...
Maybe if we tossed a virtue signalling idiot in it might appease the Gods?
How bout this gal? www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOMk1fGA-LY
Hurry! Throw in some snotflakes and see if that works!
In reply to Maybe if we tossed a virtue… by VWAndy
As the magma from the Yellowstone caldera works
its way up to the surface,
water near the surface is boiled/steamed away.
Nothing to worry about unless the magma
reaches the surface and erupts/explodes.
Please God. Please!
Man what you gonna do? Sit in your basement pissing yourself for the rest of your life. Go about your business and eat some fucking bacon onion rings cheeseburgers for fucks sake
I just had dinner but that sounds good as fuck. With some bbq sauce too.
In reply to Man what you gonna do? Sit… by turkey george palmer
it erupts roughly every 70,000 years .... very surprised that little tidbit was left out... but yes "its been 70,000 years since last"... how very reassuring.
I have a feeling that we're all gonna die.
As it has been from the beginning. The most we can ask for is a quick and painless death. Caldera eruptions might just be the ticket for millions to be granted one.
In reply to I have a feeling that we're… by YourAverageJoe
I posted this elsewhere but probably more appropriate here. Shit will get interesting, not that it already hasn't been.
It's very real and it's underway. When the sun goes quiet cosmic rays increase and that has already happened, up 13% on US west coast, and 17% on east coast, also huge magnetic anomaly off of south America because the magnetic poles are converging towards each other on the other side of the planet). As it climbs we will be seeing the highest levels that developed civilization has ever seen (that we know of anyway). The earthquake increase, volcanic increase, expected weather changes are all there. Plus we have atmospheric compression and a rapidly increasing draw down in the earths magnetic shields, which is why little flares are becoming a problem. It's all there. The sun cycles have been documented and predicted going way back. Like clockwork...
Just look at what has been happening at the anomaly/weak spot. This two minute video shows the weaker spots and then shows satellite orbit disruptions in those spots recently. I bet there wont be a lot of space travel going on in the near future. Maybe if our satellites get taken out war will be less likely. Who knows.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOI0gqWhsOY
By the way, if you ever want to know if a volcano near you is going to go off watch the seismographs for these. You're welcome as all rhyolitic volcanoes are beginning to respond to the cosmic ray increase. What they are is long duration events. When scientists first began to crunch numbers and figure out how to predict eruptions they overlooked these. This is how that went down and what happened to his competition.
"Chouet noted that in previous seismic records these had increased in frequency until the point of eruption. They were in fact the signals of a pressurizing volcano [engineering water hammer signals, like with pipelines shut off too fast], and he would use them to successfully predict two future eruptions, those of the Redoubt volcano in the Aleutians, and that of Popocatepetl in Mexico, where timely evacuation saved many lives.
In 1993 not everyone was aware of Chouet’s discovery, or preferred to rely on more traditional methods [gas readings] of predicting when a volcano might erupt, and one such person was Stanley Williams, who was leading a team of volcanologists and tourists into the crater of the Galeras volcano after it had already erupted once not long before. Now to my mind that’s a pretty foolish thing to do, but for Williams it was the only way, and he managed to talk 11 other people into going with him...Williams had in fact been told of Chouet’s discovery, but chose to ignore it, even when he was notified while his team was in the crater that the same long period events were showing up on the seismographs..."
Long story short everybody died but the asshole and Chouet went on to repeatedly accurately predict volcanic eruptions (for certain types of volcanoes). Yellowstones are increasing. Watch them for yourself. Of course the gas readings are still there. They are shutting off monitors all the time now though. We could be fine but when anything happens then you have nuke plants. Same with big earthquakes like what Washington will get eventually.
https://volcanogeek.wordpress.com/2011/08/29/the-long-period-event/
Interesting! I live on the left coast. We saw Mt. St. Helen's eruption in 1980. We lived 45 miles from said mountain.
Now, we live just 50 miles west of Mt. Hood. When I was a kid I remember being terrified of the mountain kept asking Mom when it was going to blow, she told me it wouldn't because it was dead. Wrong answer Alex! It is merely 'sleeping' aka dormant...then Mt. St. Helen's blew and I'll never forget it. It was frightening but also fascinating. Nature is amazing and terrifying. We had to wear face masks outside due to Ash fall. Looked like a big snow fall. We were just far enough away to avoid the darkness due to the Ash.
I really appreciate your posting this, Ms. No...
In reply to I posted this elsewhere but… by Ms No
Even if the whole state blew up we would have a little warning, and I am not talking vapor trails as the ICBM's come in.
A few things for certain: neverending wars for profit, taxes and death....and Yellowstone?....