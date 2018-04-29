Visualizing The World's Other 'Aging' Problem

While the world is becoming increasingly aware of the west's looming (and current) demographic dystopia - solved in its globalist way via immigration and government-dependence - there is another 'ageing' problem that is potentially even more catastrophic...
A total of 450 nuclear reactors are producing around 11 percent of the total electricity output worldwide.According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United States is currently running 99 reactors, making it the country with the most units online, followed by France with 58 units.
But, as Statista's Dyfed Loesche shows in the infographic below, a lot of the currently still running reactors were connected to the grid in the 1980s, now 29 to 38 years old.
You will find more infographics at Statista
In Germany, where the government decided to shut down all nuclear plants by the end of 2022, all of the 7 still running reactors were built in the 1980s.
The oldest reactors worldwide went online some 49 years ago. One of them is the reactor 1 at Beznau power plant in Switzerland which has been delivering electricity since July 1969.
Comments
Build a series of LFTR reactors and burn the waste for fuel. 99% of the problem--gone.
Oh, and also energy at 2 cents a kilowatt hour or less.
I Blame Fukushima for Trump's Election Victory
Trump voters are obvious victims of Fukushima radiation
which has spread Eastward over the entire USA.
You can see the signs:
In reply to Build a series of LFTR… by tmosley
Richard Snorkeler has spoken his wizdumb.
In reply to I Blame Fukushima for Trump… by Deep Snorkeler
how do you explain the fvkn idiots b/4 fukushima?
In reply to I Blame Fukushima for Trump… by Deep Snorkeler
Chernobyl
In reply to how do you explain the fvkn… by TheBigCluB
walter cronkite..wtf..born last night?
In reply to Chernobyl by Deep Snorkeler
I blame "infographics" for the downward slide of this site.
Tylers, please, charts will suffice. This is not a particularly bad "infographic" like the 200x100000px images that are spewed all over the Internets, but it's bad practice to show any sort of approval for them.
There are several nuclear plants out there that are not of a more modern design. Browns Ferry NPP was constructed in the '60s and '70s and began operations in the '70s. It has been relatively safe except for a fire that happened years ago in a wall where non-flame retardant sealant was employed and one of the persons working on it used a candle to determine the presence of airflow. The really big one about Browns Ferry is that it is a BWR, so it has no real containment to speak of. Pipes corrode and break all the time, and without a double loop, there's always a chance of radioactive water being released from the core. I used to know an electrician who worked there on and off, and his quote was, "I wouldn't even touch the hand rail there." Granted, he was on his back in the plenum running wire for months on end and would have been asphyxiated by the halon system if it went off by accident.
In reply to I Blame Fukushima for Trump… by Deep Snorkeler
Jerry Brown's daddy was governor back when San Onofre and Diablo Cyn. went on line in California. Diablo was never allowed to complete its site to feed the San Francisco bay area. He promised almost free nuke power at the time. Then anti-nuke greens and politicians got a hold of it for big profits to the club ever since. Can't let that cash cow get away from them to benefit the rate payers. Now the happy 'incentive' plan is to 'permit' us buy and maintain $30,000 worth of solar panels on our house roof and back feed the grid to keep it alive. Then Obama comes along to strangle what is left of power generation for air conditioning and the cheering fools IPads and Muskmobiles. The rest is mo money for less electricity (Co2 taxes and reduced megawatts) while China is allowed to build like crazy. You have been served.
In reply to Build a series of LFTR… by tmosley
.
In reply to Jerry Brown's daddy was… by pparalegal
The Chinks own virtually all of the patents of LFTR tech so, you know, it won't come cheap.
In reply to Build a series of LFTR… by tmosley
I'm sure they will take care of it before there is a problem.
/sarc
Yes, but is it safe ?
This is the biggest threat to the human race. They shut down the one in my neck of the woods after it leaked twice.
That threat to the human race comes around after any other serious threat to the human race also, due to reactors and storage needing to be constantly babied for all time. Grand solar minimum in tandem with shrinking magnetic fields, solar projections affecting us more strongly, the uptick in rhyolitic volcanoes due to cosmic ray increase for example. Cosmic rays and the muons they produce are also damaging to electronics. If anything keeps us from the daily cradling of the nuclear baby big problems come about. How stupid the modern human race is. It's as if we wanted to make sure we were dead if anything disrupted our civilization.
What we do if Yellowstones upper chamber full of rhyolitic lave even had a small eruption? What nukes and supply lines would be abandoned then? Humanity is suicidal. The earth will recover though.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/steamboat-geyser-yellowstone-national-park-eruption-2018-supervolcano-activity-volcano-a8327106.html
In reply to This is the biggest threat… by kahplunk
Friend of ours lost everything circa 2008 (RE guy), left CA for Vegas and lower COL.
I hear from him off and on, he’s scraping by on SS and gets food from a local food bank.
He’s become obsessed with the Solar Minimum, which I’d not heard about before ... so you’re the second individual to mention it...
In reply to That threat to them human… by Ms No
Don't forget Oyster Creek in Jersey.
nuclear war with reactor meltdowns.. twofer
500 million
remember?
"While the world is becoming increasingly aware of the west's looming (and current) demographic dystopia - solved in its globalist way... "
Well, Women killed 80 million youngster's,,, how else they gonna change the demographics?
US population 325 million, bubble at 30yrs, bubble at 60yrs
China, population 1.4 billion, bubble at 25yrs, bubble at 50yrs
India population 1.3 billion, pyramid shaped population
Markets harvest consumers
Hegemony shifts to Asia
done
US population 280 million, plus 45 million foreigners who do not belong here, and never did.
Fixed.
In reply to US population 325 million,… by Farts and Leaves
Some nuclear experts argue, that the long-term danger of reactor melt-downs resulting from an EMP or nuclear exchange would be worse than the nuclear exchange itself.
If so, this would be one persuasive reason to eliminate nuclear reactors first.
It's an interesting hypothesis, for which I'd like to see more objective and scientific evidence, and less opinion-based barking.