Watch: Chaos Erupts As "Caravan" Of Illegals Scales US Border Fence, Cheering "Gracias Mexico"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/30/2018 - 05:15

Scores of migrants gathered at the U.S. border began scaling the San Diego "wall" while shouting "Gracias, México!" presumably to thank the Mexican government for allowing them to travel from Central America to the U.S. border in the hopes of obtaining asylum from the Trump administration. 

Some 200 migrants, many traveling with children, attempted to apply for asylum at San Diego's San Ysidro border crossing - approximately six miles inland from where the fence is being scaled - only to be told that they port of entry is at capacity.

"At this time, we have reached capacity at the San Ysidro port of entry for CBP officers to be able to bring additional persons traveling without appropriate entry documentation into the port of entry for processing," Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said in a statement. "Those individuals may need to wait in Mexico as CBP officers work to process those already within our facilities."

Or they can just go six miles West and hop the fence. 

Despite being told that the San Ysidro port was at capacity, around 200 migrants began walking towards it.

Rodulfo Figueroa, the top Mexican immigration official in Baja California state, told caravan organizers to send in an initial group of 20 migrants to see if U.S. border inspectors would entertain their request for asylum.

Figueroa said he doesn't know if they would be allowed in and had not received word from U.S. immigration officials.

Nicole Ramos, an attorney working on behalf of caravan members, expressed disbelief that U.S. authorities cannot process more asylum seekers until its backlog eases. -AP

"They have been well aware that a caravan is going to arrive at the border," she said at a news conference. "The failure to prepare and failure to get sufficient agents and resources is not the fault of the most vulnerable among us. We can build a base in Iraq in under a week. We can't process 200 refugees. I don't believe it."

As we reported yesterday, the approximately 400 migrants about to cross into San Diego have been refusing the advice of immigration attorneys, who say the asylum-seekers risk a lengthy detention, or being separated from their families, before eventual deportation back to Central America.

Kenia Elizabeth Avila, 35, appeared shaken after the volunteer attorneys told her Friday that temperatures may be cold in temporary holding cells and that she could be separated from her three children, ages 10, 9 and 4.

But she in said an interview that returning to her native El Salvador would be worse. She fled for reasons she declined to discuss. -AP

After crossing through Mexicali earlier last week, the migrants been gathering in Tijuana on Tuesday. So many reportedly showed up that the shelter they were occupying was overflowing by Wednesday. Most members of the group are from Guatemala, El Salvador or Honduras, and are fleeing their homes, they say, because of death threats from local gangs, or political persecution.

That, according to many, is worth dealing with US authorities and deportation for the small chance they might be granted asylum. 

If they’re going to separate us for a few days, that’s better than getting myself killed in my country,” said Avila.

 As Reuters pointed out on Thursday, the timing of their arrival could sabotage NAFTA talks after President Trump repeatedly threatened to scrap the deal if Mexico doesn't do more to stop Central American migrants from traveling through its territory.

Developing...

Comments

Mr. Universe JimmyJones Sun, 04/29/2018 - 20:21 Permalink

Gov Moonbeam sent 500 social workers to the border. DMV agents to distribute drivers licenses and voter registration. Housing authority to help with section 8 registration. MediCal because we are sure many new citizens are to be delivered soon.  Food stamp and Social security agents on hand to make sure no one falls through the gaps. The Dept. of education is there to make sure all our new students are enrolled , granting federal funds. Lawyers are present to make sure your none of your "rights" are violated. Welcome to California Norte.  

bshirley1968 Stan522 Sun, 04/29/2018 - 21:56 Permalink

Our laws do not allow for this. Our treasonous, pussyfied politicians do.....including Trump.

If I were president, this would never happen. If I had to cause an "international incident", then that is what we would have. Where is Trump on this? He'll condemn it in a series of tweets tomorrow.

It has to be clear that the only way we stop this is for Americans to see this coming and bodily block it from happening. We'll get arrested for sure but maybe....just maybe people will wake the hell up.....that DC doesn't intend to do jack shit about this.

are we there yet MozartIII Mon, 04/30/2018 - 00:27 Permalink

One practical solution to block illegals on the west coast. Partially expand the San Diego military base in the far south of California to include the US boundary from the ocean to 20 miles inland but only a half mile deep. The military will then have the jurisdiction to directly arrest trespassers in this area which is a main entry for illegals.

JRobby Zero Point Mon, 04/30/2018 - 05:58 Permalink

Lack of respect of our borders should begin being met with the same lack of respect.

This has been an annual "event" for some time now. Only this time it is being "televised" and promoted to the masses of the US.

The natural reaction of the left will be hipocracy: let them all in as long as they don't stay in my neighborhood.

A look at Europe shows the future.

 

nmewn JRobby Mon, 04/30/2018 - 06:23 Permalink

Presidente Nieto aided & abbeted this friggin spectacle from start to finish. 

He's worse than Calderon by a factor of ten and thats saying something because Calderon walked into our Congress and begged it to ban our guns & denigrated a sovereign state (Arizona) for trying to protect itself from HIS people. 

I say it's high time we set up a GoFundMe account for one of the cartels to take care of this little weasel ;-)

Dilluminati nmewn Mon, 04/30/2018 - 07:41 Permalink

Mexico is about to go swirling down the flusher, it is now a daily event in Mexico for their to be cartel killings and the vacation areas are the targets.  I decided about 10 years ago not to return and use to visit the Mayan peninsula area before it turned into a crime zone.  

Mexico’s party hotspot Cancun sees 14 murdered in 36 hours as tourist town is overrun by drug gang violence

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/6024568/cancun-murders-mexico-drug-gang/

Not worth the cheap drinks, cheap labor.. build a wall and then use water cannon to keep the problem south of it.  Ask Russia and China to take these people.. it is so wonderful there.. I read about that daily at this website.. maybe the Kremlin trolls could use these people in Russia to pick cabbage.

Do not need the crime these people bring.  They should be arrested, split the families, and simply drop them off on the side of the wall they came from.. not spend a cent on these people with the veterans in this nation homeless

Ace Ventura swmnguy Mon, 04/30/2018 - 07:19 Permalink

Granted. However I don't see that applies as much in this case....in that as far as I know, we haven't invaded Mexico and overthrown their government. At this point we might as well do just that, since for all intents and purposes we seem to have extended the Bill of Rights to their people.

In any case, our failure to secure our borders.....as every other country on earth does....is just another nail in the coffin of what used to be a great republic.

MoreSun caconhma Mon, 04/30/2018 - 00:00 Permalink

"Zionists are killing this Nation and its people. We are at war!"  Yes we are ! 

The jew supremacists have waged war against us since 1811 and we are severely losing. 

They are rejoicing, sipping their cognac grinning ear to ear saying "we had a good day"

When is enough U.S. of America ? 

The jew supremacists of the world are everyones #1 Enemy- they are the destroyers !!

The title should accurately read "GRACIAS JEW SUPRMACISTS"

DumpsterFire Arctic Frost Mon, 04/30/2018 - 00:37 Permalink

Leftists tend to hate anything that has an image of being strong, good and successful. They hate America, they hate Western civilization, they hate white males, they hate rationality. The reasons that leftists give for hating the West, etc. clearly do not correspond with their real motives. They SAY they hate the West because it is warlike, imperialistic, sexist, ethnocentric and so forth, but where these same faults appear in socialist countries or in primitive cultures, the leftist finds excuses for them, or at best he GRUDGINGLY admits that they exist; whereas he ENTHUSIASTICALLY points out (and often greatly exaggerates) these faults where they appear in Western civilization. Thus it is clear that these faults are not the leftist’s real motive for hating America and the West. He hates America and the West because they are strong and successful. The West must therefore be destroyed.

hxc bshirley1968 Sun, 04/29/2018 - 23:32 Permalink

Give it one day dude. Usually I see Trump react drastically (and uncharacteristically within a single day compared to most issues) to big news on immigration that he doesn't like.

Remember the original "caravan" article broken primarily by ZH that prompted him to add troops on the border... which resulted in Mexico thinning the herd from thousands to now 200? And watch how they thanked Mexico... That did them zero favors.

Fishkiller bshirley1968 Sun, 04/29/2018 - 23:42 Permalink

It’s a few hundred people, who the fuck cares. What is this, a weeks worth of wet backs?

The mainstream media is it going to show these videos. Trump is going to tweet them to his millions of followers.He knew this was going to happen and new the optics would be great.

There is going to be screaming in caterwauling because of this illegal invasion. I bet he gets funding for the wall in three months.

JuliaS bshirley1968 Mon, 04/30/2018 - 02:52 Permalink

When you pick a baby's name and register them into the social security system, if you read the fine print, you are signing over the right to the child to your dear beloved government. You become not a citizen, but your country's possession. A slave. The reason migrants walk unopposed, because legally, they're an equivalent of slaves belonging to a different master.

I'm not pissed of at migrants as much as I am over the system that offers preferential treatment to illegals, which in itself is not an indication of favoritism, but an illustration of how many rights you actually have as a legal, which is next to none. You think you gain something by going through official channels and having all the papers. In reality it's the exact opposite. Every paper you sign symbolizes you giving away your rights, including the right to go to the illegal crossing in order to stop migration by force. You aren't allowed to take law into your own hands.

Laws are made to protect lawmakers from law abiding citizens. Illegals aren't citizens and their legal rights equate to those of tourists or diplomats.

So yes. Be pissed off, but at your own government, first and foremost, for what it does to you, and treat events such as these ones as a salt rub into the wound. Your slavemasters don't give a rat's ass about you. That's why the migrants cross. In their own country they're subject to their own unenforced laws. Here they're kings with no laws to follow other than the most superficial kind that applies to non-inanimate objects.

artichoke bshirley1968 Mon, 04/30/2018 - 08:24 Permalink

Our laws don't allow it, but we're required to process any asylum seeker.  "Process" means to adjudicate their case.  If we can't do that fast enough, we have to either detain them or let them go on our side.  Since Obama didn't allocate detention facilities, they were released.  Hopefully Trump will detain them and adjudicate their cases quickly, then return them.  I think in many cases they could just be put back into Mexico rather than having to fly them to Honduras.

International law requires you to process asylum seekers that reach your soil.  This is why a wall is very useful.  If they physically can't get to your soil and make a claim, you can just keep them out.

 

MEFOBILLS Stan522 Sun, 04/29/2018 - 23:15 Permalink

 The Chinese should take note.... Have their million man army line up at our southern border, claim asilum and gain entry.... They would take us over with ease.....

 

Oligarchs want low wage workers, and to destroy the "history" of the host country.  This makes a compliant workforce that can be milked. 

A Million Chinese would represent a threat to U.S. Oligarchy, especially if they were organized by Chinese government.  Oligarchs (mostly Jews) deeply embedded in the U.S. would turn on a dime, and make sure the border was secure.

80 IQ Central Americans present no huge threat, they can be manipulated, are low wage workers, and even better - vote democrat to then be good foot soldiers for identity politics.  